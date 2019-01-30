horror thriller novels : Black Cross | Mystery Thriller & Horror

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Black Cross | Mystery Thriller & Horror
Thriller & Horror
Black Cross
Thriller & Horror
It is January 1944 - and as Allied troops prepare for D-day, Nazi scientists develop a toxic nerve gas that will repel and
wipe out any invasion force. To salvage the planned assault, two vastly different but equally determined men are sent
to infiltrate the secret concentration camp where the poison gas is being perfected on human subjects. Their only
objective: Destroy all traces of the gas and the men who created it - no matter how many lives may be lost...including
their own. "Stunning....From the very first page, Greg Iles takes his readers on an emotional roller-coaster ride,
juxtaposing tension-filled action scenes, horrifying depictions of savage cruelty, and heart-stopping descriptions of
sacrifice and bravery. A remarkable story from a remarkable writer." - Booklist
Black Cross
Thriller & Horror
Written By: Greg Iles.
Narrated By: Dick Hill
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: October 2009
Duration: 21 hours 15 minutes
Black Cross
Thriller & Horror
