What you must know about car hire cork airport excess insurance

So, you landed at the Cork Airport after a long flight and ready to pick your car hire Cork airport? The process is indeed quite simple, but when you reach the desk of the rental company, you need to scrutinise the contract and give the rental car a quick glance to check for the damages. The usual temptation is to agree on each and everything in a quick manner in order to not keep the queue behind waiting. https://carrentalireland.blogspot.com/2021/08/what-you-must-know-about-car-hire-cork.html