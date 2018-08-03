Synnopsis :

The owls of Ga Hoole return in the third book of the series ready to battle new and far more dangerous threats. Based on Katherine Lasky s work with owls, this adventures series is bound to be a hit with kids. Join the owls in their quest to safeguard the owl kingdom from the encroaching evil!



Author : Kathryn Lasky

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

