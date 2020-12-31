OTTIENI/ Kingdom of Shadow and Light (Fever, #11)

MacKayla Lane is on a path to rule the race she was born to hunt--and kill--in this electrifying new installment in #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Marie Moning's Fever series.The brewing war between the Seelie and the Unseelie is threatening to explode--with a definitive outcome that will change the fate of the Fae forever and thrust humanity into either light or total darkness. But as Mac embarks deeper than ever before into the origins of the Fae, she begins to question who is truly good and who is evil. .

