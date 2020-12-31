Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESCARGAR ONLINE''' The Insiders Author : Tijan Pages : 384 pages Publisher : St. Martin's Griffin Language : ISBN-10 : 54...
Books Excerpt Bailey is as normal as could be, with a genius IQ and a photographic memory. But still, normal for her. Then...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Tijan Pages : 384 pages Publisher : St. Martin's Griffin Language : ISBN-10 : 54860180-...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
Keyword The Insiders . �
DESCARGAR ONLINE''' The Insiders
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DESCARGAR ONLINE''' The Insiders

25 views

Published on

Bailey is as normal as could be, with a genius IQ and a photographic memory. But still, normal for her. Then, things happen--a guy breaks into her house in the middle of the night to take her hostage. She finds out her father is actually billionaire tech genius Peter Francis, the same guy she's idolized all her life. She learns all this when she meets dark, mysterious, and electrifying Kashton Colello. He's an associate of her father's, and he gives Bailey two choices--go with him and meet her father or survive on her own because those kidnappers are going to try again. It's a no-brainer.After this, three things become clear for Bailey:1. She's living at her father's sprawling estate, complete with bodyguards and the best security that money can buy.2. She's no longer an only child. She has three siblings and has no idea what to do with them and vice versa.3. She is being guarded by Kash himself. Personally guarded. And there is a lot of guarding going on there and some of it is .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DESCARGAR ONLINE''' The Insiders

  1. 1. DESCARGAR ONLINE''' The Insiders Author : Tijan Pages : 384 pages Publisher : St. Martin's Griffin Language : ISBN-10 : 54860180-the-insiders ISBN-13 : 9781250210777
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Bailey is as normal as could be, with a genius IQ and a photographic memory. But still, normal for her. Then, things happen--a guy breaks into her house in the middle of the night to take her hostage. She finds out her father is actually billionaire tech genius Peter Francis, the same guy she's idolized all her life. She learns all this when she meets dark, mysterious, and electrifying Kashton Colello. He's an associate of her father's, and he gives Bailey two choices--go with him and meet her father or survive on her own because those kidnappers are going to try again. It's a no-brainer.After this, three things become clear for Bailey:1. She's living at her father's sprawling estate, complete with bodyguards and the best security that money can buy.2. She's no longer an only child. She has three siblings and has no idea what to do with them and vice versa.3. She is being guarded by Kash himself. Personally guarded. And there is a lot of guarding going on there and some of it is . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Tijan Pages : 384 pages Publisher : St. Martin's Griffin Language : ISBN-10 : 54860180-the-insiders ISBN-13 : 9781250210777 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword The Insiders . �
  6. 6. Keyword The Insiders . �
  7. 7. Keyword The Insiders . �
  8. 8. Keyword The Insiders . �
  9. 9. Keyword The Insiders . �
  10. 10. Keyword The Insiders . �
  11. 11. Keyword The Insiders . �
  12. 12. Keyword The Insiders . �
  13. 13. Keyword The Insiders . �
  14. 14. Keyword The Insiders . �
  15. 15. Keyword The Insiders . �
  16. 16. Keyword The Insiders . �
  17. 17. Keyword The Insiders . �
  18. 18. Keyword The Insiders . �
  19. 19. Keyword The Insiders . �
  20. 20. Keyword The Insiders . �
  21. 21. Keyword The Insiders . �
  22. 22. Keyword The Insiders . �
  23. 23. Keyword The Insiders . �
  24. 24. Keyword The Insiders . �
  25. 25. Keyword The Insiders . �
  26. 26. Keyword The Insiders . �
  27. 27. Keyword The Insiders . �
  28. 28. Keyword The Insiders . �

×