GET NOW : https://great.ebookexprees.com/php-book/1734896108

Join the ABC fun with ALEX the Alligator to ZACK the Zebra. Learning is easy when you’re having fun. Kids will laugh and learn when you read this adorable Alphabet and Counting book. Kids will love the fun scenes rhymes and characters. Each letter features a different boy’s name. So jump onboard with PETE the Pirate and 25 lovable characters that bounce waterski and zipline across the alphabet. Plus kids will find 10 fun counting pages! It’s 48 pages of engaging learning for ages 05.GET 2 BOOKS IN 1 … • Kids will learn the ABCs and letter sounds• They’ll love finding and counting frogs and firefliesPlus they’ll say “Read it Again!” when you personalize the story with their name at the end!