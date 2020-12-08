Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ensayo: transicion epidemiologica

Published in: Health & Medicine
Ensayo: transicion epidemiologica

  1. 1. TRANSICI�N EPIDEMIOL�GICA La transici�n epidemiol�gica es un proceso continuo por el cual existen cambios en las condiciones de salud, enfermedad y mortalidad de la poblaci�n en general, es decir ocurren durante un largo tiempo. En siglos pasados las enfermedades infecto-contagiosas trasmisibles como la tuberculosis, c�lera, tifoidea y enfermedades diarreicas agudas y la desnutrici�n, fueron las principales causas del fallecimiento de personas en todo el mundo. En la actualidad se estima un incremento de enfermedades cr�nicas no trasmisibles las m�s comunes como la prevalencia de Diabetes mellitus, enfermedades al�rgicas, cardiovasculares entre otros. Estad�sticas refieren que a nivel mundial se observa un 30% de muertes debidas a enfermedades transmisibles, 60% a enfermedades cr�nicas degenerativas o no trasmisibles y un 10% por causas accidentales y violentas. (Cesare, 2011). (Ver tabla 1 en anexos) En el �mbito latinoamericano podr�a destacarse por la disminuci�n de la tasa de mortalidad, pero esto va a depender del manejo de las diferentes organizaciones, medios y diferentes funcionamientos de salud de cada pa�s. Una revisi�n basada en los �ltimos a�os, es el reporte de incrementos preocupantes en la presencia de enfermedades al�rgicas, asma bronquial y fen�menos at�picos, en pa�ses en etapas post-transici�n de medio y bajo ingresos lleg�ndose a hablar de verdaderas epidemias de estas enfermedades. (Valdivia, 2006) En el Ecuador sobresalen patolog�as como el sobrepeso, obesidad, hipertensi�n arterial afectan a la mayor�a de la poblaci�n, obteniendo altos porcentajes, que podr�an convertirse en una epidemia y por ello se ha observado un crecimiento de las enfermedades cr�nicas no trasmisibles. (Ver tabla 3 en anexos) Actualmente las enfermedades no transmisibles (ECNT) son las responsables de que cada a�o m�s del 70% de personas, incluido ni�os, adultos y ancianos mueran en el mundo. Seg�n un estudio de la Organizaci�n Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Las enfermedades
  2. 2. cardiovasculares se encuentra en el primer lugar de fallecimiento por ECNT con un porcentaje de (17,7 millones cada a�o), seguidas del c�ncer (8,8 millones), las enfermedades respiratorias (3,9 millones) y la diabetes (1,6 millones). (OMS, 2017) Seg�n la Organizaci�n Panamericana de la Salud las ECNT se caracterizan por seguir aumentando de forma progresiva en Am�rica Latina ya que cada dos de tres muertes se da en la poblaci�n y la mitad de muertes de personas menores a 70 a�os de edad y esto va a constituir a un crecimiento de morbi-mortalidad en hombres y mujeres. (OPS, 2017) En el Ecuador, las enfermedades hipertensivas, las enfermedades cerebrovasculares y la enfermedad isqu�mica del coraz�n, en conjunto en el a�o 2011, fueron causa de 10 325 muertes, 16,6% del total de muertes del pa�s en todos los grupos de edad. (Montoya, 2014). (Ver tabla 2,1 en anexos) Tanto a nivel mundial y Latinoam�rica y Ecuador el tabaquismo, el uso nocivo de alcohol, la baja inactividad f�sica, son las principales causas de muerte , adem�s de una dieta no adecuada que se refiere a que las personas no consumen los sufrientes nutrientes presentes en los alimentos ,su alimentaci�n no es balanceada y recurren al consumo de alimentos procesados altos en az�car, sal y grasas saturadas esto puede manifestarse en forma de tensi�n arterial elevada, aumento de la glucosa , colesterol y triglic�ridos aumentando el riesgo de morir a causa de una de las ECNT que posteriormente tambi�n afectar�a a la salud de los ecuatorianos. A escala mundial la expectativa de vida ha generado cambios en los �ltimos a�os se estima que aproximadamente la edad es de 73,8 a�os para las mujeres y 69,1 para hombres por ECNT, pero estos datos cambian dependiendo si es un pa�s con medio o bajo ingreso. (OMS, 2017). Seg�n un informe de la Organizaci�n Panamericana de la Salud en Am�rica Latina ha aumentado a 74 a�os actualmente por ECNT (Paho, 2012). Para los ecuatorianos en la actualidad el promedio la esperanza de vida entre por ECNT alcanz� los 75 a�os (hombres 72 y mujeres 78) (OPS, 2012).
  3. 3. Anexos Tabla 1 Distribuci�n de los decesos por los tres macro grupos de causas de muerte Fuente: Elaboraci�n propia en base a datos del GBD 2004 SUMMARY TABLES (2008). Tabla 2 Principales Causas de Mortalidad en el Ecuador 1997-2011 Fuente: INEC
  4. 4. Tabla 2.1 Mortalidad por Causas Ecuador 1997-2011 Fuente: OPS/OMS Ecuador Tabla 3 Mortalidad Prematura (30-69 a�os) Por las cuatro ENTS en Ecuador 2011 Fuente: OPS/OMS Ecuador
  5. 5. Bibliograf�a Cesare, D. M. (2011). perfil epidemiol�gico de America Latina. Cepal, 12-13. Lozano, R. (1994). La transici�n epidemiol�gica en Am�rica Latina. Comisi�n Econ�mica para Am�rica Latina y el Caribe(CEPAL), 1-23. Montoya, R. (2014). Organizacion Panamericana de la salud y Organizacion Mundial de la salud. Revista Informativa OPS/OMS en Ecuador, 1-101. OMS. (12 de 08 de 2017). Enfermedades No Transmisibles. Obtenido de Organizacion Mundial de la salud: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs355/es/ OMS. (12 de 08 de 2017). La esperanza de vida ha aumentado en 5 a�os. Obtenido de Organizacion Mundial de la Salud: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/health-inequalities-persist/es/ OMS. (12 de 08 de 2017). Organizacion Mundial de la Salud. Obtenido de Informe sobre la salud en el mundo: http://www.who.int/whr/2003/chapter1/es/ OMS. (12 de 08 de 2017). World Health Organization. Obtenido de The Global Burden of Disease: https://books.google.com.ec/books?hl=es&lr=&id=xrYYZ6Jcfv0C&oi=fnd&pg=P R5&dq=25+Global+Burden+of+Disease+2004&ots=tbRx4fa7yh&sig=jMXif2uLs7 H3t0j7oFMF6pmokZw#v=onepage&q=25%20Global%20Burden%20of%20Diseas e%202004&f=false OPS. (2012). Salud en las Americas . Ecuador, 1-16. OPS, O. (12 de 08 de 2017). Enfermedades No Transmisibles. Obtenido de Organizacion Panamericana de la salud y Organizacion Mundial de la salud: http://www.paho.org/chi/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=128:enf ermedades-no-transmisibles&Itemid=213 Paho. (20 de 09 de 2012). Esperanza de vida en Latinoamerica. Obtenido de Pan American Health Organization: http://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=7225%3 A2012-esperanza-vida-latinoamerica-crecio-45-anos-poco-mas-un-siglo- english&catid=4676%3Amedia-center&Itemid=40350&lang=en Panorama Epidemiologico. (12 de 08 de 2017). Panorama Epidemiologico. Obtenido de Atlas Mundial de la Salud: http://www.atlasdelasalud.org/seccion.aspx?idbloque=2 Valdivia, G. (2006). Scielo, 1-4. Valdivia, G. (2006). Transici�n epidemiol�gica. Rev.Medica de Chile, 1-4.

