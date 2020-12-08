Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dietas vegetarianas durante el embarazo Las necesidades nutricionales durante el embarazo se pueden satisfacer de muchas m...
Las dietas de vegetarianas embarazadas son deficientes en vitaminas B12 y D, calcio y cinc, y en los ácidos grasos ω-3 eic...
Las mujeres embarazadas que no consumen productos animales, la variedad de fuentes de proteína vegetal deben incluir fuent...
Suplementos dietéticos durante el embarazo Presentaciones de tabletas, polvos, tabletas masticables, líquidas y en forma d...
Suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales Excepción del hierro, las necesidades nutricionales durante el embaraz...
Los suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales pueden beneficiar a las mujeres que: Normalmen te no consumen una ...
El uso de suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales en mujeres embarazadas de bajos ingresos disminuye el riesgo...
  1. 1. Dietas vegetarianas durante el embarazo Las necesidades nutricionales durante el embarazo se pueden satisfacer de muchas maneras, incluyendo aquellas que omiten los
  2. 2. Las dietas de vegetarianas embarazadas son deficientes en vitaminas B12 y D, calcio y cinc, y en los ácidos grasos ω-3 eicosapentaenoico Las necesidades proteínicas se satisfacen en el caso de los vegetarianos que de manera regular consumen una variedad de fuentes de proteína vegetal y que satisfacen sus necesidades energéticas.
  3. 3. Las mujeres embarazadas que no consumen productos animales, la variedad de fuentes de proteína vegetal deben incluir fuentes complementarias de proteína diario Los requerimientos de proteína en vegetarianas cuya fuente principal de proteína son los cereales y legumbres Pueden ser 30% mayores que los de no vegetarianos a causa de la baja digestibilidad de las proteínas que contienen estos alimentos.
  4. 4. Suplementos dietéticos durante el embarazo Presentaciones de tabletas, polvos, tabletas masticables, líquidas y en forma de barritas energéticas. De manera primordial, incluyen vitaminas, minerales
  5. 5. Suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales Excepción del hierro, las necesidades nutricionales durante el embarazo deberían satisfacerse mediante el consumo de una dieta bien equilibrada y adecuada. Las dietas saludables también proporcionan cantidades adecuadas de proteínas, fuentes de grasas dietéticas promotoras de la salud y fuentes de carbohidratos ricos en nutrientes.
  6. 6. Los suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales pueden beneficiar a las mujeres que: Normalmen te no consumen una dieta adecuada. Tienen un embarazo múltiple. Fuman, beben o usan drogas. Son veganas. Tienen anemia por defi ciencia de hierro. Tienen una deficiencia nutricional diagnostic ada
  7. 7. El uso de suplementos multivitamínicos y minerales prenatales en mujeres embarazadas de bajos ingresos disminuye el riesgo de parto prematuro, bajo peso al nacer y de ciertas malformaciones congénitas Los suplementos de uso general deberían proporcionar los nutrientes que tienen las mayores probabilidades de no estar presentes en las dietas de las mujeres embarazadas.

