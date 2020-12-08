Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cifras en el Ecuador y América Latina para enfermedades cardiovasculares. Las enfermedades cardiovasculares constituyen un...
La Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), llevó a cabo un estudio en Ecuador sobre las poblaciones en riesgo de pade...
Bibliograf�a INEC. (20 de Noviembre de 2013). Instituto nacional de estadisticas y sensos. Obtenido de Principales causas ...
Cifras en el Ecuador y America Latina para enfermedades cardiovasculares

Cifras en el Ecuador y America Latina para enfermedades cardiovasculares

  1. 1. Cifras en el Ecuador y Am�rica Latina para enfermedades cardiovasculares. Las enfermedades cardiovasculares constituyen un conjunto de entidades que afectan el coraz�n y los vasos sangu�neos. Cuando afecta los vasos sangu�neos puede comprometer �rganos como el cerebro (enfermedad cerebrovascular), los miembros inferiores, los ri�ones y el coraz�n. Dentro de las enfermedades cardiovasculares las de mayor ocurrencia son la enfermedad coronaria y la enfermedad cerebrovascular. En cada sociedad hay grupos de individuos que tienen m�s probabilidades que otros de presentar determinadas enfermedades cardiovasculares. Esta vulnerabilidad de algunos colectivos se debe a la presencia de determinadas caracter�sticas de tipo gen�tico y ambiental, que act�an individualmente o entre s�, con lo que desencadenan la presencia de un proceso cardiovascular. Los factores de riesgo cardiovascular son predictores, puesto que su presencia est� fuertemente relacionada con la aparici�n posterior de da�o vascular. Hay un grupo de factores de riesgo que forman parte de las caracter�sticas personales del individuo sobre los que no se puede intervenir, como son el sexo, la edad y el perfil gen�tico. Sin embargo, otros factores, denominados factores de riesgo ambientales, pueden ser objeto de intervenci�n o control; como son la obesidad, el tabaquismo, el sedentarismo, la hipertensi�n arterial, la diabetes o altos valores de colesterol en sangre, entre otros. Las enfermedades cardiovasculares constituyen la principal causa de muerte en Ecuador y junto a otros factores de riesgo son procedentes de un mal estilo de vida. Esto incluye una Dieta inadecuada, falta de actividad f�sica, consumo de tabaco y alcohol, entre otros, que por lo general inician en etapas tempranas y promueve futuras complicaciones en la salud de las personas. Varios estudios han demostrado que los factores de riesgo como la edad, sexo, antecedentes patol�gicos familiares, dieta inadecuada, consumo de tabaco y alcohol, exceso de peso (sobrepeso y obesidad), y enfermedades como hipertensi�n arterial, dislipidemia, y diabetes est�n vinculados directamente con el desarrollo de la enfermedad cardiovascular e incremento del �ndice de mortalidad. La hipertensi�n arterial y la diabetes mellitus son factores de riesgo para desarrollar una enfermedad cerebrovascular y cardiovascular, las muertes por estos grupos de enfermedades metab�licas cr�nicas pueden ser prevenibles con controles adecuados y cambios en el estilo de vida
  2. 2. La Organizaci�n Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), llev� a cabo un estudio en Ecuador sobre las poblaciones en riesgo de padecer enfermedades cardiovasculares. La encuesta recogi� datos de 2 231 personas entre 18 y 69 a�os. Los resultados fueron arrasadores: Un total del 30% de la poblaci�n adulta entre 40 y 69 a�os corre riesgo de padecer alguna enfermedad asociada con el mal funcionamiento del sistema card�aco. En Am�rica Latina, la prevalencia de enfermedades cardiovasculares en adultos oscila entre 25 y 45%; adem�s, en pacientes con antecedentes de infarto agudo de miocardio o accidente cerebrovascular la prevalencia se eleva hasta alcanzar el 75%. El SM es un poco m�s frecuente en mujeres (25,3 %) que en hombres (23,3 %) y el grupo de edad m�s afectado es el de mayores de 50 a�os. Fuente: INEC 2013
