TUTORIA PARA 4TO

BIENVENIDOS,ESTIMADOS ESTUDIANTES
COLOCAMOS NUESTROS NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS COMPLETOS
OREMOS: PIDAMOS HOY POR EL ETERNO DESCANZO DE NUESTRO COMPAÑERO Y AMIGO EL PROF. CESAR AUGUSTO PRADA ORMEÑO. QUE EL SEÑOR ...
PONIENDO EN PRÁCTICA MI COMUNICACIÓN ASERTIVA
EL DÍA DE HOY DIALOGAREMOS Y REFLEXIONAREMOS SOBRE COMO DEBEMOS COMUNICARNOS DE FORMA ASERTIVA EL CUAL NOS AYUDARA A FORT...
LA ASERTIVIDAD ES UNA HABILIDAD SOCIAL QUE NOS PERMITE EXPRESAR NUESTRAS EMOCIONES DDE MANERA EQUILIBRADA ,DIRECTA Y HONES...
LA ASERTIVIDAD NOS AYUDA A FORTALECER LAS RELACIONES CON OTRAS PERSONAS Y A PREVENIR SITUACIONES DE VIOLENCIA. CONOCEREMOS...
ESCUCHEMOS LA HISTORIA DE MIGUEL EL TIENE 14 AÑOS Y ES DE AREQUIPA
ENTONCES PODEMOS DECIR AHORA: QUE LA ASERTIVIDAD ES UNA HABILIDAD QUE DEBEMOS PRACTIAR PARA COMUNICARNOS MEJOR CON LOS DE...
PARAAPRENDER A CONVIVIR ES IMPORTANTE SABER COMUNICARNOS CON LOS DEMÁS , SIN EMBARGO COMO DIJIMOS QUE EXISTEN TRES FORMAS ...
COMUNICACIÓN AGRESIVA EN ESTE TIPO DE CONVERSACIÓN LA PERSONA SIEMPRE CREE TENER LA RAZÓN Y POR ELLO SOLO IMPORTAN SUS ID...
COMUNICACIÓN ASERTIVA UNA PERSONA SE COMUNICA ASERTIVAMENTE CUANDO TIENE EN CUENTA LAS NECESIDADES,IDEAS Y SENTIMIENTOS DE...
RESPONDEMOS: ¿TE HAS SENTIDO IDENTIFICADO CON LA HISTORIA DE MIGUEL? ¿Cuál CONSIDERAS QUE FUE LA CAUSA DEL PROBLEMA QUE ...
ACTIVIDAD : OBSERVEMOS EL EJEMPLO.
LAS EVIDENCIAS DEBERAN ENVIARLAS :  AL LINK: https://forms.gle/okMrdQMkjwNcq6Lm8 AL GRUPO DE WHATSAPP POR EL CUAL RECIBIE...
