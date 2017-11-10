Based on the biopsychosocial model of psychiatric nursing, this text provides thorough coverage of mental health promotion, assessment, and interventions in adults, families, children, adolescents, and older adults. On the forefront of the shift towards today's emphasis on evidence-based psychiatric nursing, this text continues to highlight current research evidence and describe evidence-based care. Included in the book's many useful and engaging features are psychoeducation checklists, therapeutic dialogues, NCLEX® notes, vignettes of famous people with mental disorders, research for best practice boxes, and illustrations showing the interrelationship of the biologic, psychological, and social domains of mental health and illness. The Fifth Edition has been updated with an emphasis on recovery throughout the chapters, plus a new chapter on sexual disorders.