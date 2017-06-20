Guia de alimentacion nutricion

Con la ﬁnanciación de: AD-0008/2011
5 1. Presentación 7 2. Carnes y derivados cárnicos 8 2.1. Valoración nutricional 8 2.2. Recomendaciones 10 3. Pescados y M...
6 9. Leche y derivados lácteos 33 9.1. Leche 33 9.1.1. Composición y características de la leche 33 9.2. Quesos 36 9.3. Re...
7 14.Necesidades nutricionales para la población española 56 14.1.Necesidades energéticas 56 14.2.Necesidades de ingesta d...
9 1. Presentación Desde hace ya muchos años se sabe que la alimentación influye de manera definitiva en la salud. Entre un...
11 2. Carnes y derivados cárnicos La carne se define como el“producto alimenticio resultante de la trans- formación experi...
12 El valor energético de la carne depende, principalmente, de su conteni- do en grasa (ver tabla), aunque en cualquier ca...
13 2.2. Recomendaciones Una ingesta moderada de carne y derivados es conveniente, por ser buenas fuentes de proteínas de e...
15 3. Pescados y Mariscos El pescado y el marisco,junto con sus productos derivados,constituyen una fuente importante de n...
16 Las proteínas del pescado son de un valor nutricional similar a las de la carne de cerdo, vaca, cordero, etc. y su valo...
17 3.2. Recomendaciones El pescado es un alimento esencial en la dieta, por los siguientes mo- tivos: Posee un elevado con...
19 4. Huevos El huevo es el cuerpo germinativo producido por las aves en su pro- ceso de reproducción. Contiene el germen ...
20 El consumo de un huevo permite cubrir una parte importante de las ingestas de referencia marcadas para distintos nutrie...
21 Se considera por tanto recomendable la ingesta de 3-4 huevos/sema- na para personas sanas de tamaño mediano o inactivas...
23 5. Cereales, pan y patatas 5.1. Cereales El cereal es el fruto maduro y seco de las plantas de la familia de gramí- nea...
24 » En la semilla debemos distinguir entre la aleurona (delgada capa que envuelve el núcleo y contiene proteínas de alto ...
25 Grado de extracción (%) 100 95 87 80 75 66 Vitaminas Ácido Fólico (μg/100g) 57,0 53,0 45,0 11,0 11,0 6,0 Biotina (μg/10...
26 La composición del arroz comercial depende del procesado, especial- mente por lo que se refiere a fibra, lípidos, vitam...
27 5.4. Pan El pan común es el producto perecedero resultante de la cocción de una masa obtenida al mezclar harina de trig...
28 5.5. Patatas Aunque la patata es un tubérculo, por su composición nutricional se aproxima más a los cereales que a otro...
29 6. Frutas Las frutas son los frutos comestibles de árboles y plantas, que tienen un papel importante en la alimentación...
30 » Por lo que se refiere a las fibras,las frutas frescas son ricas en celulosa y en pectina. Las pectinas están incluida...
31 Una ración de fruta equivale aproximadamente a una naranja, una manzana, un melocotón, 1-2 peras, a 2-3 ciruelas, 2 rod...
33 7. Legumbres Las legumbres figuran entre los primeros productos alimenticios culti- vados por el hombre. Las leguminosa...
34 » El contenido proteico oscila entre el 20-25%. Las proteínas de las legumbres son escasas en aminoácidos esenciales, p...
35 7.2. Efectos de los componentes y recomendaciones Las legumbres tienen importantes beneficios para la salud, y su consu...
36 Como consecuencia de todo lo anterior, sería recomendable que se consumieran al menos dos raciones a la semana. Una rac...
37 8. Frutos secos Los frutos secos son aquéllos cuya parte comestible posee en su com- posición menos del 50% de agua. Se...
38 » Elevado contenido en proteínas, con un contenido medio de alrededor del 16%. Es destacable también su contenido en am...
39 Los frutos secos destacan por su gran potencial antioxidante (los pro- ductos antioxidantes retrasan el proceso de enve...
41 9. Leche y derivados lácteos 9.1. Leche En España, con la denominación genérica de “leche” se entiende única y exclusiv...
42 » Proteínas.Sedistinguendosgrupos:lascaseínas(constituyenel80% de las proteínas totales de la leche) y las proteínas de...
43 La leche y los productos lácteos (yogur, queso, etc.) constituyen el gru- po de alimentos más completo y equilibrado. P...
44 » Actualmente, numerosos productos lácteos se obtienen por fermentación utilizando bacterias y otros microorganismos de...
45 9.3. Recomendaciones para el consumo de leche y productos lácteos La leche y los productos lácteos son una fuente excel...
46 Cuando nos referimos a una ración de lácteo,debemos distinguir entre los diferentes productos: » Leche o lácteos líquid...
47 10.Verduras y hortalizas A lo largo de la historia las hortalizas y las verduras han tenido mucha importancia en la ali...
48 Algunos de estos nutrientes tienen un papel muy beneficioso y protec- tor de nuestra salud, sobre todo la fibra, la vit...
49 Conviene destacar el contenido en sales minerales, en concreto el cal- cio, el potasio (patatas y hortalizas de hoja ve...
51 11.Grasas y aceites Las grasas comestibles forman parte de un amplio grupo de alimentos, muy repartidos en el reino ani...
52 La mayoría de los ácidos grasos saturados producen un aumento del colesterol malo o LDL que es el principal factor de r...
53 Grasas poliinsaturadas. (Formadas por ácidos grasos de las series omega-3, omega-6). Los efectos biológicos de estas gr...
54 11.2. Grasas de origen animal Manteca de cerdo. Procede exclusivamente del tejido adiposo del cerdo, sin otros componen...
55 11.3. Grasas de origen vegetal Hay que distinguir entre mantecas (grasas que a temperatura ambien- te permanecen en est...
56 Aceite de oliva. Es una mezcla de aceite de oliva refinado (obtenido a partir del refinado de los aceites defectuosos,q...
57 11.5. Otros aceites Aceite de semilla de soja. Se obtiene a partir de las semillas de una leguminosa, la soja. Es el ac...
59 12.Azúcares y derivados Los azúcares son los hidratos de carbono que poseen sabor dulce. De todos los azúcares existent...
60 12.2. Aspectos sanitarios de los azúcares Está comprobado que una alta ingesta de azúcar acompañada de una mala higiene...
61 12.3. Recomendaciones En general se recomienda que el azúcar de los alimentos no supere el 6-10% del valor energético t...
63 13.Aguas y bebidas refrescantes Este grupo de alimentos está constituido por el agua de bebida y las bebidas refrescant...
64 13.1.2. Agua y salud El agua es el componente más abundante del cuerpo humano. En un clima moderado, los adultos pueden...
65 13.2. Recomendaciones Se recomienda como consumo de agua aproximadamente unos 35 ml por kilo de peso corporal. Se debe ...
66 13.4. Recomendaciones Las bebidas refrescantes, aun consideradas superfluas desde el punto de vista nutritivo, son de a...
67 14.Necesidades nutricionales para la población española Las necesidades nutricionales son la cantidad de cada nutriente...
68 » El tercer factor es la actividad física : es el componente más variable, según el tipo, duración e intensidad de la a...
69Esta tabla está tomada del siguiente libro: Angel Gil,“Tratado de Nutrición”, tomo III, pág. 37.
70 14.2. Necesidades de ingesta de proteínas Las proteínas son los principales elementos estructurales de las células y te...
71 La ración de proteínas recomendada para un adulto sano es de 0,8 g/ kg de peso al día (una persona de unos 60 kg deberí...
72 Existen también ácidos grasos esenciales que no pueden ser sintetiza- dos por el organismo y que deben por tanto ingeri...
73 14.5. Necesidades de vitaminas y minerales Las vitaminas son sustancias químicas no sintetizables por el organis- mo, p...
74 La otra fuente de vitamina D es la grasa de la leche y derivados, en la yema de huevo y en los aceites de hígado de pes...
75 Vitamina C es un potente antioxidante. Es fundamental para la formación del colágeno, presente en muchos tejidos (dient...
76 El hierro se clasifica en hierro hético (de origen animal y se absorbe en un 20 a 30%, siendo sus fuentes las carnes, e...
77 El calcio, además de su papel fundamental en el sistema óseo, partici- pa también en la activación del sistema enzimáti...
78 14.6. Necesidades de fibra La fibra dietética es un conjunto de sustancias con unas características propias: 14.6.1. So...
79 Las recomendaciones de ingesta de fibra deben oscilar entre 20 a 35 g/ día, dependiendo del consumo de calorías. Pero a...
80 En nuestra alimentación, la sal común que se añade a los alimentos como condimento, proporciona aproximadamente el 50% ...
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Guia de alimentacion nutricion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de alimentacion nutricion

13 views

Published on

como implementar dietas

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guia de alimentacion nutricion

  1. 1. Con la ﬁnanciación de: AD-0008/2011
  2. 2. 5 1. Presentación 7 2. Carnes y derivados cárnicos 8 2.1. Valoración nutricional 8 2.2. Recomendaciones 10 3. Pescados y Mariscos 11 3.1. Valoración nutricional 11 3.2. Recomendaciones 13 4. Huevos 14 4.1. Valor nutricional 14 4.2. Recomendaciones 15 4.3. Comercialización de los huevos 16 5. Cereales, pan y patatas 17 5.1. Cereales 17 5.1.1. Composición y valor nutritivo. 17 5.2. Arroz 19 5.3. Pastas alimenticias 20 5.3.1. Composición y valor nutritivo 21 5.4. Patatas 21 5.4.1. Composición y valor nutritivo 21 5.5. Recomendaciones para el consumo de cereales, pan y patatas 22 6. Frutas 23 6.1. Composición y valor nutricional. 23 6.2. Recomendaciones 24 7. Legumbres 26 7.1. Composición y valor nutricional 26 7.2. Efectos de los componentes y recomendaciones 28 8. Frutos secos 30 8.1. Composición y valor nutricional 30
  3. 3. 6 9. Leche y derivados lácteos 33 9.1. Leche 33 9.1.1. Composición y características de la leche 33 9.2. Quesos 36 9.3. Recomendaciones para el consumo de leche y productos lácteos 37 10.Verduras y hortalizas 39 10.1.Composición y valoración nutricional 39 10.2.Recomendaciones 41 11.Grasas y aceites 42 11.1.Composición química de las grasas 42 11.2.Grasas de origen animal 45 11.3.Grasas de origen vegetal 46 11.4.Aceite de oliva 46 11.4.1. Composición del aceite de oliva 47 11.5.Otros aceites 48 12.Azúcares y derivados 49 12.1.Valor nutricional 49 12.2.Aspectos sanitarios de los azúcares 50 12.3.Recomendaciones 51 13.Aguas y bebidas refrescantes 52 13.1.El agua 52 13.1.1. Funciones del agua 52 13.1.2. Agua y salud 53 13.2.Recomendaciones 54 13.3.Bebidas refrescantes 54 13.3.1. Valor nutricional. 54 13.4.Recomendaciones 55
  4. 4. 7 14.Necesidades nutricionales para la población española 56 14.1.Necesidades energéticas 56 14.2.Necesidades de ingesta de proteínas 59 14.3.Aporte de grasas 60 14.4.Hidratos de carbono 61 14.5.Necesidades de vitaminas y minerales 62 14.5.1. Vitaminas liposolubles (solubles en grasas) 62 14.5.2. Vitaminas hidrosolubles (solubles en líquidos) 63 14.6.Necesidades de fibra 67 14.6.1. Son sustancias de origen vegetal 67 14.6.2. Clasificación de la fibra según el grado de solubilidad en agua 67 14.7.Necesidades de agua y electrolitos (sodio y potasio) 68 15.Decálogo para una alimentación saludable. Pirámide de naos 70 15.1.Pirámide naos 72 16.Recomendaciones para elaboración de un menú semanal 75 16.1.¿Cómo planificar un menú saludable? 77 17.Recomendaciones para comida en restaurantes o comedores durante la jornada laboral 79 17.2.Recomendaciones generales 80 17.4.Recomendaciones específicas 81 18.Enlaces web de interés 82 19.Bibliografía 83
  5. 5. 9 1. Presentación Desde hace ya muchos años se sabe que la alimentación influye de manera definitiva en la salud. Entre un tercio y la mitad de los factores implicados en el cáncer, las enfermedades cardiovasculares y la diabe- tes están relacionados con la alimentación. Se sabe que hacer una alimentación saludable es la mejor medida (junto con dejar de fumar) para retrasar o evitar la aparición de enfer- medades y por tanto para mejorar la salud. Es evidente que si la salud de una persona es buena tendrá menos días de baja o absentismo por enfermedad común, que es la causa principal de absentismo laboral, problema que no debe valorarse solo en concepto de pérdidas econó- micas sino especialmente humanas en las que los trabajadores dete- rioran su calidad de vida siendo este deterioro perfectamente evitable. Mantener un peso adecuado y evitar la obesidad mejora la capacidad del trabajador para realizar esfuerzos físicos y evita la fatiga temprana, ayudándole esto, no solo a rendir en su trabajo sin lesionarse sino, so- bre todo, en todos los aspectos de su vida y su salud. Además la obesidad lleva asociada con frecuencia baja autoestima y animo deprimido que puede repercutir en la capacidad para afrontar nuevos retos en el trabajo y en la resistencia al estrés laboral. En esta guía de la alimentación saludable se pretende dar unos con- ceptos básicos sobre nutrición para posteriormente abordar, de ma- nera sencilla y comprensiva, cuál es la mejor forma de alimentarse para mejorar la salud, prevenir enfermedades y mantener un peso adecuado.
  6. 6. 11 2. Carnes y derivados cárnicos La carne se define como el“producto alimenticio resultante de la trans- formación experimentada por el tejido muscular del animal a través de una serie de procesos fisioquímicos y bioquímicos, que se desarro- llan como consecuencia del sacrificio del animal”. Los principales animales suministradores de carnes para el consumo hu- mano son: » Algunos mamíferos: vaca, cordero, cerdos, caprinos y conejos. » Algunas aves: pollos, pavos y gansos. » Algunos animales de caza: conejos de campo, ciervos, jabalíes, liebres, etc. » Ciertos animales exóticos: avestruz, canguro, etc. Los derivados cárnicos son aquellos productos alimenticios preparados total o parcialmente con carnes o con despojos autorizados. Hay dife- rentes tipos de derivados cárnicos, según las técnicas de elaboración, clasificándose en: a) salazones, ahumados y adobados; b) tocinos; c) embutidos, charcutería y fiambres; d) extractos y caldos de carne; e) tripas. 2.1. Valoración nutricional Composición de la carne: » Agua: 65-80% » Proteínas: 16-22% » Grasa: 2-13% » Carbohidratos, ácido láctico, minerales y vitaminas Las proteínas ocupan un lugar prioritario en las carnes, tanto por su elevado contenido como por su calidad, con un valor biológico similar al del pescado, aunque inferior al del huevo. Los contenidos en grasas son más variables (ver tabla) diferenciando entre la carne de rumiantes (vaca, oveja) y la del cerdo, más condicio- nada esta última por su alimentación y más insaturada.
  7. 7. 12 El valor energético de la carne depende, principalmente, de su conteni- do en grasa (ver tabla), aunque en cualquier caso es importante. La mayoría de las carnes tienen contenidos similares de sales minera- les y son buenas fuentes de potasio, fósforo, hierro y cinc. También son una excelente fuente de vitaminas del grupo B. La composición nutricional de los derivados cárnicos es muy variable; depende de las materias primas utilizadas y del tipo de elaboración. En general, contienen más grasa y más sodio que la carne de consumo directo. Tabla 1. Valor energético y composición nutricional de las carnes, jamones y embutidos españoles de mayor consumo (contenidos promedio en 100 g. de porció comestibles). Carnes Productos cárnicos Pollo Vacuno Cerdo Cordero Frescos Curados Cocidos Energia (kcal) 103,0 145,3 310,0 231,5 359 381 230 Proteínas (g) 17,4 19,8 15,5 17,5 20,0 23,6 6,9 Carbohidratos (g) - - - - 2,3 1,6 7,7 Lípidos (g) 3,7 8,0 27,5 18,0 30,3 31,8 18,2 AGS (g) 3,2 2,9 11,5 10,5 38,9 40,5 38,9 AGMI (g) 4,2 3,7 12,9 7,2 49,7 47,6 49,7 AGPI (g) 1,9 0,3 2,2 0,7 11,4 11,9 11,4 Colesterol (mg) 74 60 72 78 83,7 90,7 77,2 Minerales Calcio (mg) 8,5 10,7 9,0 10,0 12,0 4,4 15,0 Hierro (mg) 0,9 2,8 2,5 2,7 1,6 1,8 2,2 Cinc (mg) 1,1 3,2 1,7 1,8 - 2,0 1,9 Sodio (mg) 68,5 72,0 71,0 80,0 935,0 845,0 1,9 Potasio (mg) 297,5 305,0 300,0 80,0 160,0 160,0 741,0 Vitaminas B1 (mg) 0,09 0,13 0,95 0,20 0,20 0,60 0,40 B2 (mg) 0,17 0,21 0,19 0,25 0,15 0,20 0,22 Eq. Niacina (mg) 5,95 5,37 4,25 5,00 2,30 4,50 4,00 b6 (mg) 0,42 0,26 0,37 0,30 0,07 0,05 0,14 Folatos (μg) 9,57 6,67 3,00 3,50 1,00 0,80 0,80 b12 (μg) Tr. 1,50 2,00 1,50 1,00 1,50 0,80 E (μg) 0,17 0,15 - - - 0,20 - AGS: ácidos grasos saturados; AGMI: ácidos grasos monoinsaturados; AGPI: ácidos grasos poliinsaturados. Fuentes: Jiménez cruz A. Cervera Ral P y Barcadi gascón M.Tablas de composición de alimentos. Novartis Consumer Healt. S.A. Barcelona 200 y Bello J. Embutidos de Navarra. Sociedad Navarra de estudios Gastronómicos. Ed. Ria. Guipúcoa 1997.
  8. 8. 13 2.2. Recomendaciones Una ingesta moderada de carne y derivados es conveniente, por ser buenas fuentes de proteínas de elevado valor biológico, de hierro y de cinc de fácil absorción y de vitaminas del grupo B. Sin embargo, si el consumo es excesivo, se incrementan el riesgo de obesidad y el ries- go cardiovascular, por su elevada densidad energética y los aportes de grasas saturadas, colesterol y sodio. Para un adulto sano se recomienda consumir carne entre 3-4 veces a la semana. El tamaño de una ración varia con el sexo, peso y edad, entre 125-175 gr. Deben consumirse preferentemente carnes bajas en grasas.
  9. 9. 15 3. Pescados y Mariscos El pescado y el marisco,junto con sus productos derivados,constituyen una fuente importante de nutrientes; son especialmente ricos en pro- teínas de alto valor biológico, en grasa con una notable proporción de ácidos grasos esenciales y en vitaminas y minerales. Si bien existen múltiples criterios de clasificación del pescado, según el medio en que viven, según su forma, etc., a nuestros efectos nos in- teresa tomar en consideración su contenido en grasa. Tomando este criterio, podríamos clasificarlos en: » Pescado magro (pescado blanco), con un contenido en grasa inferior al 5%: bacalao, merluza, pescadilla, lenguado, platija, etc. » Pescado graso (pescado azul), con un contenido en grasa que oscila entre el 5 y el 20%: arenque, caballa, sardina, etc. » Pescado semigraso (grupo de los salmónidos), con un contenido en grasa intermedio entre el pescado blanco y el azul: salmón y trucha. El marisco se diferencia del pescado en que, en lugar de un sistema esquelético, posee una concha dura que protege a los tejidos blandos. Dentro del grupo de los mariscos, podemos distinguir: » Los crustáceos, caracterizados por poseer una cubierta segmentada que les permite el desplazamiento: cangrejo de mar, cangrejo de río, langosta, camarón, langostino, gamba, bogavante, etc. » Los moluscos,caracterizados por poseer un cuerpo blando protegido por una concha calcificada: almejas, mejillones, ostras, vieiras, etc. 3.1. Valoración nutricional Desde el punto de vista nutricional, la carne del pescado presenta una composición parecida a la de la carne de mamífero, aunque con algu- nas diferencias. En general, el pescado contiene mayor proporción de agua, pudiendo llegar a tener algunas especies un contenido superior al 80%.
  10. 10. 16 Las proteínas del pescado son de un valor nutricional similar a las de la carne de cerdo, vaca, cordero, etc. y su valor biológico, es decir, su contenido y proporción de aminoácidos esenciales, se afecta relativa- mente poco por los procesos de conservación, como la congelación y la desecación. El contenido en grasas del pescado y del marisco es muy variable de una especie a otra. Una característica importante de la grasa del pescado es su particular riqueza en ácidos grasos poliinsaturados, en concre- to los ácidos grasos del tipo omega-3, calificados como ácidos grasos esenciales , muy beneficiosos para la salud humana, ya que juegan un papel importante en la prevención de enfermedades cardiovasculares, cáncer de colon y enfermedades inmunológicas, y son de vital impor- tancia en el desarrollo del cerebro y la retina. Los mariscos en general tienen un menor contenido en grasa. Sin em- bargo,el contenido en colesterol de algunos animales de este grupo no es despreciable, como es el caso de los calamares, de las gambas y de los camarones. » El pescado constituye también una buena fuente de minerales y oligoelementos. Si bien tiene una concentración menor de hierro que la carne, sin embargo contiene una cantidad relativamente alta de yodo. Los crustáceos contienen, en general, mayor cantidad de calcio que el pescado y constituyen también una buena fuente de otros minerales y oligoelementos.
  11. 11. 17 3.2. Recomendaciones El pescado es un alimento esencial en la dieta, por los siguientes mo- tivos: Posee un elevado contenido en proteínas (15-27%), de muy alta diges- tibilidad, de elevado valor biológico y de fácil asimilación. Es una fuente importante de calcio, hierro o flúor y rico en minerales esenciales para la actividad vital como el fósforo, el potasio, el magne- sio o el yodo. Se puede utilizar el pescado blanco para disminuir el contenido calóri- co de la dieta y el pescado azul para aportar ácidos grasos poliinsatura- dos que ayudan a prevenir enfermedades cardiovasculares. En cuanto a la frecuencia de consumo, se recomienda de 3-4 raciones semanales. El tamaño de una ración es de unos 200g en adultos (se entiende peso total, incluidos piel, cabeza, vísceras y espinas). Al constituir los mariscos una excelente fuente de nutrientes, alternar su consumo con el de las diferentes variedades de pescados, puede contribuir a que la dieta sea más cardiosaludable. No hay una reco- mendación específica de ingesta de mariscos, pero deben consumirse con moderación.
  12. 12. 19 4. Huevos El huevo es el cuerpo germinativo producido por las aves en su pro- ceso de reproducción. Contiene el germen del nuevo ser y el material nutritivo para el desarrollo del mismo. La composición del huevo es diferente según del ave del que proceda, aquí nos referimos al huevo de gallina por ser el de consumo habitual en nuestro medio. Consta de tres partes bien diferenciadas: » La cáscara. Es la primera barrera de defensa que posee el huevo frente a elementos patógenos y microbios que puedan dañar el contenido. » La clara, también denominada albumen, es una solución acuosa (el 88% de la clara es agua) de proteínas. » La yema, es la porción amarilla del huevo. Es una emulsión de grasa en agua. El extracto seco supone un 50%,del cual aproximadamente un 30% es proteína y un 65% son lípidos con gran cantidad de lipoproteínas de baja densidad ricas en colesterol. Los elementos minerales más abundantes son calcio, potasio y fósforo. 4.1. Valor nutricional El huevo fue durante mucho tiempo un alimento apreciado por sus cualidades nutritivas. El ser una buena fuente para obtener proteínas de alto valor nutricional y el contener otra serie de nutrientes,hacen de él un alimento para incluir en la alimentación cotidiana. Su contenido en nutrientes puede variar ligeramente según la compo- sición de los piensos con los que se haya alimentado la gallina.
  13. 13. 20 El consumo de un huevo permite cubrir una parte importante de las ingestas de referencia marcadas para distintos nutrientes. Su elevado valor nutritivo, junto con el hecho de que resulta apetecible y fácil de digerir, lo hace útil en la alimentación de cualquier individuo. Además, al ser un alimento con elevada densidad de nutrientes,es de utilidad en los programas de pérdida de peso y en la dieta de las personas preocu- padas por conseguir un aporte adecuado de vitaminas y minerales sin un aporte energético excesivo. La restricción en el consumo de huevos puede asociarse con perjuicios nutricionales sin aportar ninguna ventaje sanitaria. El temor al consu- mo de huevos por su contenido en colesterol está injustificado (siem- pre, evidentemente, en las dosis adecuadas), pues el huevo contiene otros componentes (lecitina, vitaminas del grupo B, grasa de elevada calidad) que resultan beneficiosos en el metabolismo lipídico y el con- trol de la colesterolemia. 4.2. Recomendaciones Si bien en la década de los 70 se empezó a restringir el consumo de hue- vos en la población por su contenido en colesterol, en las dos últimas décadas se han realizado numerosos y exhaustivos estudios científicos que demuestran no solo que el consumo de dicho alimento no es peli- groso, sino que por el contrario resulta altamente recomendable, pues contiene componentes (lecitina, vitaminas del grupo B, antioxidantes, grasa de buena calidad) que resultan beneficiosos en el metabolismo lipídico, el control de la colesterolemia y el riesgo cardiovascular. Se ha comprobado que para reducir el riesgo cardiovascular, es mucho más importante limitar la ingesta de grasas totales y saturadas, com- batir la obesidad y modificar los estilos de vida característicos de las sociedades occidentales, especialmente el sedentarismo.
  14. 14. 21 Se considera por tanto recomendable la ingesta de 3-4 huevos/sema- na para personas sanas de tamaño mediano o inactivas, mientras que una persona corpulenta o físicamente activa, podría consumir hasta 7 huevos/semana. 4.3. Comercialización de los huevos Existen diferentes clasificaciones de los huevos: » Según su calidad, los huevos pueden ser de categoría A (huevos frescos con una serie de características cualitativas) y categoría B (todos los que no reúnan dichas características, que solo pueden ir a industrias de ovoproductos). » Según su tamaño: XL (supergrandes,mayor o igual a 73g),L (grandes, entre 63g y 73g), M (medianos, entre 53g y 63g) y S (pequeños, menos de 53g). La reciente normativa europea establece que los huevos destinados al consumo directo, es decir, los de categoría A, deberán llevar impreso en la cáscara un código que aporta información sobre la forma de pro- ducción, el país de origen y el código de la explotación de producción. A continuación incluimos una explicación gráfica de los diferentes dí- gitos que constituyen el citado código:
  15. 15. 23 5. Cereales, pan y patatas 5.1. Cereales El cereal es el fruto maduro y seco de las plantas de la familia de gramí- neas y que crecen en forma de espiga. Los alimentos basados en los cereales constituyen aún en la actualidad la principal fuente de energía y nutrientes para una amplia mayoría de la población mundial. En Europa, los cereales suministran alrededor del 30% de las calorías necesarias y aproximadamente el 40-45% de las proteínas requeridas en la dieta. A ello se debe el alto nivel de pro- ducción de cereales. 5.1.1. Composición y valor nutritivo. El grano de cereal es un fruto y está formado por dos partes: las cubier- tas o envolturas y la parte interna o semilla. » Las envolturas están formadas básicamente por celulosa; también son ricas en vitaminas sobre todo del grupo B y contienen un pequeño porcentaje de proteínas.
  16. 16. 24 » En la semilla debemos distinguir entre la aleurona (delgada capa que envuelve el núcleo y contiene proteínas de alto valor biológico), el germen (contiene pequeñas cantidades de proteínas de alto valor biológico, grasas, aceites esenciales y vitaminas E y B1, así como algunos minerales) y el núcleo (parte interna del grano que representa el 75% de su peso, constituido fundamentalmente por almidón y por un complejo proteico denominado gluten en el trigo, zeína en el maíz y orizenina en el arroz). Como la distribución de los componentes en el grano es diferente se- gún la parte de que se trate, el cereal al que se haya eliminado el sal- vado y el germen (cereal refinado) estará falto de ciertos nutrientes al llegar al consumidor. Por el contrario, los cereales o harinas integrales, que se elaboran con la totalidad de las partes del grano, reflejarán en su composición todos los componentes del mismo. Los cereales contienen poca grasa y ésta, además, está constituida principalmente por ácidos grasos insaturados, no conteniendo tampo- co colesterol. Aun conociendo que las harinas integrales son las que conservan todo el valor nutritivo del cereal, sin embargo, las harinas más aceptadas por el consumidor son las harinas refinadas. Por ello, en algunos países se plantea la fortificación o enriquecimiento de las harinas añadiendo los nutrientes que se han perdido, para así asegurar que las harinas re- finadas tengan un contenido en nutrientes similar a la harina integral (Gran Bretaña, Estados Unidos, Canadá). En España el enriquecimiento de las harinas todavía no es muy frecuente. A continuación veremos el contenido de vitaminas y minerales en hari- nas de trigo, según los diferentes grados de extracción, siendo el grado de extracción 100 la harina obtenida con el grano completo y el grado de extracción 66 la harina totalmente refinada, es decir, aquella a la que se ha eliminado la totalidad del salvado y del germen.
  17. 17. 25 Grado de extracción (%) 100 95 87 80 75 66 Vitaminas Ácido Fólico (μg/100g) 57,0 53,0 45,0 11,0 11,0 6,0 Biotina (μg/100g) 11,6 10,8 10,6 7,60 4,60 2,50 Niacina (mg/100g) 2,52 1,93 1,01 0,59 0,52 0,34 Riboﬂavina (mg/100g) 0,095 0,079 0,069 0,046 0,039 0,037 Tiamina (mg/100g) ,058 0,54 0,48 0,34 0,22 0,14 Vitaminas B6 (mg/100 g) 0,75 0,66 0,34 0,17 0,14 0,13 Minerales Calcio (mg) 44,0 43,0 33,0 27,0 25,0 23,0 Cinc (mg) 2,9 2,5 1,8 1,2 0,88 0,80 Cobre 0,40 0,37 0,28 0,24 0,16 0,13 Fósforo (mg) 380 330 210 150 130 120 Hierro (mg) 3,5 3,3 2,3 1,5 1,3 1,0 Dentro de este apartado de cereales, merecen una mención especial, tanto por su valor nutritivo como por ser una importante fuente de energía, el arroz y las pastas alimenticias. 5.2. Arroz Constituye el alimento básico de una gran parte de la población mun- dial. El grano de arroz está constituido por una cáscara (representa el 20% del grano y de muy escaso valor nutritivo),capa exterior o salvado (pro- porciona nutrientes y vitaminas), el endospermo (constituye la reserva energética) y el germen (posee las enzimas necesarias para la germi- nación). El salvado y la mayor parte del germen se eliminan en el pro- cesado, salvo en los llamados comercialmente arroces integrales.
  18. 18. 26 La composición del arroz comercial depende del procesado, especial- mente por lo que se refiere a fibra, lípidos, vitaminas y minerales. El almidón es el principal componente (70-80%); el contenido en pro- teínas es algo más bajo que el del resto de cereales, pero su mayor digestibilidad y valor biológico hace que la calidad de la proteína del arroz sea superior; el arroz se caracteriza por el contenido en vita- minas del grupo B, especialmente B1, pero la eliminación de las cu- biertas externas produce una pérdida notable (aproximadamente un 80%); tiene un bajo contenido en sodio y elevado contenido en pota- sio, por lo que se recomienda en dietas para hipertensos. También se recomienda en dietas para celíacos y en la recuperación de un proce- so de gastroenteritis. 5.3. Pastas alimenticias Se obtienen por desecación de una masa no fermentada elaborada con sémolas de trigos duros, semiduros o blandos, agua y sal. El valor nutritivo de la pasta dependerá de la calidad de las harinas utilizadas y del grado de extracción. Los hidratos de carbono (almidón) son los nutrientes más abundantes; la proteína más abundante es el gluten, con un contenido medio del 12.13%, por lo que puede conside- rarse una fuente adecuada de proteína. El valor energético de la pasta alimenticia simple (la más consumida, elaborada con sémola de trigo duro, agua y sal) es de aproximadamente 350kcal/100g. El aporte de minerales y vitaminas es escaso (si se trata de pastas integrales,su con- tenido es mayor). Las pastas son alimentos de alto valor energético y se recomiendan en la dieta habitual de la población, en especial niños, adolescentes y adultos con profesiones de gran actividad o desgaste físico. En la ac- tualidad el Ministerio de Sanidad y Consumo, a través del programa llamado estrategia NAOS, recomienda moderar el consumo de pasta y aportar platos a base de legumbres, verduras y hortalizas con mayor riqueza nutritiva, especialmente de fibra, intentando así reducir los ín- dices de obesidad de la población española.
  19. 19. 27 5.4. Pan El pan común es el producto perecedero resultante de la cocción de una masa obtenida al mezclar harina de trigo, sal y agua, fermentada con levadura. Son panes especiales aquellos que llevan harina de otro cereal en una proporción mínima del 50%. El pan ha sido la base de la alimentación del hombre. En una primera elaboración, se utilizaba la harina integral, por lo que durante muchos siglos se consumió el llamado “pan moreno”. Posteriormente, como consecuencia de los avances tecnológicos en la molienda, se sustituyó el pan moreno por el pan blanco. Pero enseguida empezó a conocer- se que la elaboración del pan con harinas blancas suponía una gran pérdida del valor nutritivo del mismo, lo que supuso un retroceso en el prestigio del pan blanco a favor del integral, aunque todavía es casi minoritario su consumo. 5.4.1. Composición y valor nutritivo La composición nutricional del pan depende del tipo de harina utiliza- da (trigo,maíz,centeno) y del grado de extracción de la harina (integral o refinada): » Hidratos de carbono, fundamentalmente en forma de almidón (más del 50% de su composición total). » Moderado contenido de proteínas (8%). » Fibra, cuyo contenido es mayor en el pan integral que en el pan blanco. » Numerosos minerales (hierro, magnesio, calcio, fósforo, zinc, sodio y potasio), en mayor cantidad en los integrales que en los blancos. » También contiene vitaminas B1 y B3 y pequeñas cantidades de vitaminas B6, E, C y ácido fólico. » El pan fresco tiene muy bajo contenido en grasas; sin embargo el pan de molde tiene un mayor contenido, ya que se le añaden grasas en su elaboración para conseguir sus características propias. Todo tipo de pan que no se endurece tiene añadido algún tipo de grasa, por eso el pan mas saludable es el de barra.
  20. 20. 28 5.5. Patatas Aunque la patata es un tubérculo, por su composición nutricional se aproxima más a los cereales que a otros alimentos de su mismo grupo, por lo que se incluye aquí. 5.5.1. Composición y valor nutritivo Las patatas son un alimento con una gran cantidad de hidratos de car- bono (17-21%), al igual que los cereales; contienen también proteínas pero en muy escasa proporción (2%). Contienen también una cantidad significativa de la vitamina C y del potasio que necesita nuestro orga- nismo; la vitamina C se conserva mejor cuando se fríen o se hornean, aunque lógicamente ganan en energía, ya que al hervir pierden gran parte de los nutrientes. 5.6. Recomendaciones para el consumo de cereales, pan y patatas El consumo de cereales y patatas, que son la base energética de cual- quier alimentación, ha disminuido considerablemente, a favor del con- sumo de productos elaborados, ricos en grasas y con un mayor aporte energético. A pesar de ello, siguen siendo los principales suministrado- res de energía en la dieta media de los españoles. Basándonos en las propiedades nutricionales de este grupo de alimen- tos, las recomendaciones dietéticas serían las siguientes: Consumir de 4 a 6 raciones de cereales o productos derivados al día (una de estas raciones podría ser de patata). Es importante, sin embargo, moderar el consumo de bollería industrial. El pan es recomendable en todas las comidas del día (se puede sus- tituir por otro hidrato de carbono, como las patatas). Es interesante, desde el punto de vista nutricional, consumir pan integral. Consumir pastas alimenticias una vez a la semana. Consumir arroz una vez a la semana como plato principal.
  21. 21. 29 6. Frutas Las frutas son los frutos comestibles de árboles y plantas, que tienen un papel importante en la alimentación, aportando desde el punto de vista nutricional principalmente agua (90-95%), vitaminas, minerales y fibra. Este grupo alimentario ha estado presente en la alimentación desde la Antigüedad, siendo probablemente la base de la alimentación de los primeros homínidos. El la actualidad se resalta aún más su importancia porque contienen, además de vitaminas sobre todo del grupo C y A, minerales y fibra, sustancias no nutrientes como flavonoides y otros compuestos que desempeñan una función antioxidante y pueden ejercer un papel protector frente a algunas enfermedades crónicas, en especial frente algunos tipos de cáncer, enfermedades cardiovasculares e incluso en algunos procesos de envejecimiento. Este carácter protector no puede atribuirse por el momento a ninguna sustancia en concreto, sino más bien al efecto combinado entre todos los compuestos contenidos en las frutas. 6.1. Composición y valor nutricional. » Formadas en un 90-95% por agua. » Los azúcares o hidratos de carbono simples (fructosa, glucosa, sacarosa…) confieren el sabor dulce a las frutas; su proporción varía de unas frutas a otras (las manzanas y las peras son ricas en fructosa). » Algunas frutas contienen también pequeñas cantidades de almidón (sobre todo en la fruta no madura) y una sustancia emparentada con los azúcares, el sorbitol, que posee un conocido efecto laxante (las ciruelas y las peras contienen cantidades relativamente altas).
  22. 22. 30 » Por lo que se refiere a las fibras,las frutas frescas son ricas en celulosa y en pectina. Las pectinas están incluidas dentro de la denominada fibra soluble, por lo que se asocian con el efecto de saciedad y regulación de la motilidad intestinal. » La riqueza en ácidos orgánicos (ácido cítrico, málico, etc.) disminuye progresivamente durante la maduración ya que se transforman parcialmente en azúcares simples cuando la fruta está madura. » La proporción de proteínas es muy baja, no representando más del 1%. » Las grasas representan menos del 0,5% en las frutas frescas, a excepción del aguacate que puede llegar a una proporción del 30%. Los frutos secos sí tienen gran cantidad de grasas, pero éstos serán tratados en un punto aparte. » Aportan una proporción importante de vitamina C (kiwi, fresas, naranja, limón, mandarina y melocotón, de mayor a menor) y vitamina A (mandarina, naranja, albaricoque y ciruela, también de mayor a menor) a la dieta. Contiene otras vitaminas,como las E o las del grupo B, pero en pequeñas cantidades. » Las frutas son también ricas en potasio, especialmente el plátano, el melón y el albaricoque. Un consumo alto de potasio se ha asociado a disminución de la frecuencia de hipertensión arterial. » Las frutas son bajas en sodio por lo que no se limitan en personas que tengan hipertensión. 6.2. Recomendaciones Se recomienda un consumo de tres o más raciones diarias de frutas, siendo la ración para un adulto entre 120-200g, lo que haría un con- sumo diario de entre 360-600g. Sin embargo, los datos actuales de consumo de fruta en la población española nos indican una disminu- ción en el consumo de frutas frescas, situándose dicho consumo en 300g/día.
  23. 23. 31 Una ración de fruta equivale aproximadamente a una naranja, una manzana, un melocotón, 1-2 peras, a 2-3 ciruelas, 2 rodajas medianas de melón o sandía,2 kiwis,un plátano. Al menos una de las frutas debe ser un cítrico (naranja, mandarina, kiwi), para asegurar una ingesta adecuada en vitamina C diaria. Es más recomendable el consumo de fruta estacional, bien madura y en forma de fruta fresca y entera. Debe consumirse la fruta bien lavada y preferiblemente pelada. La compota o preparados al horno pueden ser una alternativa aunque el efecto del calor hace disminuir considerablemente el contenido en vitamina C. La fruta debería ser el postre habitual en la comida y la cena. Un postre lácteo no debe sustituir a una pieza de fruta, ya que sus propiedades nutricionales son muy distintas. Es preferible consumir la fruta entera que en zumos, ya que el zumo ha perdido la fibra presente en la fruta fresca, que tiene efecto saciante y regulador del tránsito intestinal. Los zumos envasados suelen tener azúcares añadidos por lo que incrementan su aporte calórico y deben limitarse si hay problemas de obesidad. A continuación se puede ver una tabla de composición nutricional por 100g (porción comestible) de algunas frutas frescas:
  24. 24. 33 7. Legumbres Las legumbres figuran entre los primeros productos alimenticios culti- vados por el hombre. Las leguminosas para consumo humano son ge- neralmente en forma de semillas secas maduras, pero a veces también pueden ser semillas verdes no maduras o vainas verdes con semillas inmaduras dentro. En España las legumbres comercializadas en fresco son consideradas como verduras u hortalizas, como es el caso de los guisantes y las judías verdes. Nuestro código alimentario establece como legumbres las siguientes: judías secas,lenteja,garbanzo,guisante seco,haba seca,altramuz,soja, cacahuete, algarroba y garrofa. En general, aquí nos ocuparemos prin- cipalmente de las alubias, garbanzos, guisantes, habas y lentejas, que son las legumbres más consumidas en nuestro país. Los últimos datos publicados en España indican que el consumo de le- gumbres ha disminuido, descenso que se asocia, por una parte al tra- bajo que supone su preparación en la cocina y por otra y fundamental, a la idea errónea que tiene el consumidor sobre el alto valor calórico de las legumbres, hecho que debe desmentirse, ya que esto se debe más a la forma de preparación (se suelen preparar con alimentos muy grasientos y calóricos, como el chorizo, tocino, morcilla, etc.) que a la composición propia de las legumbres que aportan a nuestra dieta va- rios efectos beneficiosos. 7.1. Composición y valor nutricional La composición de las legumbres es, según las diferentes variedades de cada especie. Pero, en general, las legumbres se caracterizan por ser especialmente ricas en proteínas, e hidratos de carbono; siendo bajo el contenido graso, vitamínico y mineral.
  25. 25. 34 » El contenido proteico oscila entre el 20-25%. Las proteínas de las legumbres son escasas en aminoácidos esenciales, por lo que, por sí mismas, no cubrirían los requerimientos proteicos en nutrición. Por ello, consumir conjuntamente las legumbres con cereales –o con productos de origen animal- resulta en la práctica una buena combinación para la correcta nutrición. » Los hidratos de carbono de las legumbres están formados principalmente por una mezcla de almidón, hidratos de carbono solublesyfibra;enconjuntosuponenmásdel50%desucomposición. La fibra prácticamente no se digiere en el tracto digestivo del hombre; sin embargo, el aporte de fibra tiene importancia desde el punto de vista nutricional pues favorece la motilidad del tracto gastrointestinal, produce saciedad y puede ayudar a la mejor asimilación de otros nutrientes. » El contenido en grasa en las legumbres es de aproximadamente un 2%, relativamente bajo, siendo los garbanzos los que contienen mayorcantidaddegrasa.Unacaracterísticaimportantedelagrasade estos vegetales es que la mayoría son ácidos grasos poliinsaturados (50%) o monoinsaturados (20-30%), teniendo una proporción muy pequeña de saturados (10-20%), conteniendo distintos tipos de ácidos grasos, de los cuales algunos son esenciales. » En cuanto a minerales, tienen un alto contenido en calcio, hierro y fósforo. Sin embargo, la existencia de ácido fítico en las legumbres, hace que la absorción de estos elementos sea reducida. Aunque las legumbres son muy ricas en hierro, el tipo de hierro presente en los vegetales es mucho más difícil de absorber que el hierro presente en los alimentos de origen animal. Puede favorecerse su absorción si se combinan las legumbres con alimentos ricos en vitamina C (por ejemplo, tomar la legumbre con pimiento o verduras de la familia de la col, ricas en vitamina C o tomar un postre rico en vitamina C, como una naranja, un kiwi, etc.). » El contenido en vitaminas de las legumbres es bajo. Las más abundantes son algunas del grupo B y ácido fólico.
  26. 26. 35 7.2. Efectos de los componentes y recomendaciones Las legumbres tienen importantes beneficios para la salud, y su consu- mo debe incrementarse en la dieta habitual. » Proporcionan a la dieta una elevada proporción de hidratos de carbono de digestión y asimilación lenta (de bajo índice glucémico). Las dietas elaboradas con alimentos con bajo índice glucémico pueden prevenir la diabetes y en enfermos diabéticos pueden reducir la demanda de insulina. » Su alto contenido en fibra tiene efectos muy beneficiosos, interviniendo en el metabolismo de grasas e hidratos de carbono y regulando la función intestinal. » La existencia de determinados compuestos bioactivos (en concreto, compuestos fenólicos) hace de las legumbres un alimento antioxidante. Entre dichos compuestos destacan los fitostrógenos y, en concreto, las isoflavonas, cuya inclusión en la dieta se asocia a una amplia variedad de efectos beneficiosos (regulan el flujo de hormonas femeninas,regulan el metabolismo de la glucosa,pueden prevenir problemas cardiovasculares por su composición rica en ácidos grasos omega-3 y omega-6). » No obstante todo lo anterior,es importante saber que las legumbres presentan un grupo de sustancias tóxicas naturales que interfieren en la absorción y metabolismo de algunos nutrientes, que pueden ser tóxicos por sus efectos en el organismo (algunos componentes como los oligosacáridos son los responsables de la flatulencia que aparece tras la ingesta de legumbres) o presentar alérgenos que produzcan alergias alimentarias tras su consumo (sobre todo la soja y los cacahuetes).
  27. 27. 36 Como consecuencia de todo lo anterior, sería recomendable que se consumieran al menos dos raciones a la semana. Una ración para un adulto normal son aproximadamente 60-80 gr de legumbre pesada en seco (un plato de legumbre cocinada de tamaño medio). Para aprove- char todas sus nutrientes es bueno consumirla con algún cereal como el arroz o el pan y tomar alguna fruta o verdura rica en vitamina C en la misma comida.
  28. 28. 37 8. Frutos secos Los frutos secos son aquéllos cuya parte comestible posee en su com- posición menos del 50% de agua. Se consideran frutos secos las almen- dras, las avellanas, las nueces, los piñones y las castañas. Nuestro códi- go alimentario no considera frutos secos a los cacahuetes (los incluye en el capítulo de legumbres), ni tampoco los pistachos, nueces de Bra- sil, nueces de Macadamia, anacardos ni pecanas. Los frutos secos forman parte de la historia de la alimentación huma- na. Han sido utilizados desde siempre como fuente energética y nutri- tiva y actualmente forman parte de diferentes cocinas tradicionales del mundo, entre las que destaca la dieta mediterránea. Consecuencia de ello,el consumo de frutos secos sobre la salud ha sido ampliamente estudiado, habiéndose demostrado que el consumo fre- cuente (al menos 3 veces/semana) de frutos secos (en especial de nue- ces y almendras) disminuye el riesgo de enfermedades cardiovascula- res. En la actualidad continúan siendo objeto de investigación, espe- cialmente en cuanto a su posible efecto sobre la oxidación,el síndrome metabólico, la diabetes y el cáncer. Aunque la castaña se considera fruto seco, su composición nutritiva es muy diferente al del resto de los frutos secos, por lo que no puede aplicarse el mismo criterio en cuanto a los efectos sobre el organismo. 8.1. Composición y valor nutricional » La principal característica de los frutos secos es su gran contenido energético debido a su escaso contenido de agua (entre 1,4 y 6,5g de agua por cada 100g de alimento) y a su elevado contenido en grasas.
  29. 29. 38 » Elevado contenido en proteínas, con un contenido medio de alrededor del 16%. Es destacable también su contenido en aminoácidos (en concreto, arginina) que podrían proteger del proceso de arterioesclerosis.El rasgo más destacado de los frutos secos es su elevado contenido en grasas,representando en la mayoría más del 50% de su peso. La mayoría son ácidos grasos insaturados (grasas saludables), siendo muy pequeño el aporte de ácidos grasos saturados (grasas no saludables). » El contenido en hidratos de carbono es bajo. » La cantidad de fibra dietética es alta, destacando como fuente importante de fibra las almendras. » Son fuentes importantes de minerales. Cabe destacar su contenido en calcio (sobre todo las almendras) y hierro (aunque de difícil asimilación); contienen también cantidades considerables de magnesio,fósforo,cobre,manganeso y cinc; el contenido en sodio es bajo en su forma natural (sin embargo éste aumenta en la mayoría de los preparados a los que se ha añadido sal). » Dada su riqueza en grasas, contienen cantidades importantes de vitaminasliposolubles(solublesencuerposgrasos).Suconcentración en vitamina E es elevada, sobre todo en almendras y avellanas. Otro elemento vitamínico destacable es el ácido fólico, sobre todo las avellanas y las nueces. También aportan cantidades considerables de vitaminas B2, B3 y B12. » Poseen además otros componentes nutritivos interesantes y con actividad en el organismo humano: los fitosteroles y otros fitoquímicos.
  30. 30. 39 Los frutos secos destacan por su gran potencial antioxidante (los pro- ductos antioxidantes retrasan el proceso de envejecimiento comba- tiendo la degeneración y muerte de las células). Se ha observado que las nueces contienen grandes cantidades de antioxidantes, por lo que son el segundo alimento, después del escaramujo, con mayor conteni- do en antioxidantes,seguidas de las pecanas,cacahuetes,pistachos,al- mendras, avellanas. Es importante mencionar que la piel de los frutos secos es el lugar donde se concentran en mayor medida los compues- tos antioxidantes.Recomendaciones. Los frutos secos, en cantidades moderadas, deberían formar parte de la dieta regular. Aunque es difícil establecer una recomendación cuan- tificada respecto a su consumo, sin embargo podría recomendarse su ingesta de forma habitual a la mayor parte de la población. Una buena recomendación sería tomar entre 1 y 5 raciones por semana (siendo una ración aproximadamente unos 25g de frutos secos, sin cáscara) para adultos sanos sin obesidad ni sobrepeso. El equivalente a una ración son 4-5 nueces, 8-10 almendras u 8-10 ave- llanas. » La primera recomendación sería la de introducir los frutos secos en la alimentación diaria, pero con moderación y control. Que los frutos secos sean cardiosaludables no significa que puedan tomarse siempre que se desee y en grandes cantidades. » Debe recomendarse, asimismo, que el consumo de frutos secos sea del producto en crudo, sin transformación industrial alguna, pues solo de esa forma conservan todo su valor nutritivo.
  31. 31. 41 9. Leche y derivados lácteos 9.1. Leche En España, con la denominación genérica de “leche” se entiende única y exclusivamente la leche de vaca; la leche de otras especies de ma- míferos se designa indicando el nombre de la especie (p.ej., leche de cabra,de oveja,etc). En este apartado,salvo que se indique lo contrario, nos estaremos refiriendo a la leche de vaca. 9.1.1. Composición y características de la leche La leche es blanca y opaca. En su estado natural, el color blanco puede estar ligeramente matizado por la menor o mayor presencia de caro- tenos de la materia grasa, lo que, a su vez, depende de la alimentación que haya tenido el animal (si se ha alimentado con pasto fresco, la gra- sa se enriquece con carotenos). Sin embargo, una vez homogeneizada, aumenta la intensidad del color blanco. La leche desnatada tiene un color tendente a tonos azul-verdosos, como consecuencia de la elimi- nación de la práctica totalidad de la materia grasa. La leche natural tiene un sabor ligeramente dulce debido a la presen- cia de lactosa (formada por glucosa y galactosa). El tratamiento tér- mico de la leche favorece la aparición de otros compuestos de sabor dulce, entre los que el más relevante es la lactulosa. Cuantitativamente, el agua es el componente más importante. Los restantes componentes de la leche constituyen lo que se denomina extracto seco total, que supone entre el 12 y 13%. A continuación vere- mos cada uno de los componentes de la leche que, en conjunto, deter- minan que sea un alimento de gran valor nutritivo.
  32. 32. 42 » Proteínas.Sedistinguendosgrupos:lascaseínas(constituyenel80% de las proteínas totales de la leche) y las proteínas del lactosuero (suponen el 20% del total de las proteínas).Lactosa. Es un hidrato de carbono que solo se encuentra en la leche, siendo el componente mayoritario de la materia seca. La lactosa es un azúcar que puede ser fermentado por determinadas bacterias para producir ácido láctico, gracias al cual se consigue la coagulación en la elaboración de leches fermentadas (como los yogures) y quesos frescos. » Materia grasa. La grasa es un componente muy importante de la leche, tanto desde el punto de vista tecnológico (fabricación de natas, mantequilla, etc.) como nutricional. La proporción es de unos 30-40g de materia grasa por cada litro de leche, por lo que sería el segundo componente mayoritario de la leche, tras la lactosa. La mayoría son ácidos grasos saturados, llegando a alcanzar las dos terceras partes del total; el único ácido graso insaturado presente en cantidades relativamente importantes es el ácido oléico; la leche es muy pobre en ácidos grasos poliinsaturados, no superando el 4% del total de ácidos grasos. » Minerales y sales. La leche contiene alrededor del 1% de sustancias minerales. Destaca su contenido en potasio, calcio y fósforo, presentandocantidadesbajasdesodio,magnesioycincycantidades muy bajas de hierro, cobre y yodo. » Vitaminas. En la leche es posible encontrar la mayoría de vitaminas, generalmente en concentraciones relativamente bajas o muy bajas si se compara con otros alimentos, a excepción de las vitaminas del grupo B. Es importante destacar que las vitaminas hidrosolubles (las del grupo B,vitamina C,etc.) se encuentran en el suero,mientras que las liposolubles (A,D,E y K) se encuentran en la grasa; por ello, las leches semidesnatadas y desnatadas tienen disminuidas las vitaminas liposolubles, por lo que si se desea que estas leches mantengan la misma proporción de vitaminas liposolubles que la leche entera, se deben añadir de forma artificial. Valor nutritivo.
  33. 33. 43 La leche y los productos lácteos (yogur, queso, etc.) constituyen el gru- po de alimentos más completo y equilibrado. Proporcionan un elevado contenido en nutrientes en relación con el contenido calórico. Los lácteos proporcionan proteínas de elevada digestibilidad y alto va- lor biológico;. Así, después de la proteína del huevo, la proteína láctea es la segunda en valor biológico. La grasa de la leche contiene importantes cantidades de ácidos grasos que facilitan la digestibilidad de la misma. Sin embargo, posee tam- bién un alto contenido en ácidos grasos saturados; este hecho, junto a que posee colesterol en proporciones elevadas, ha llevado a recomen- dar el consumo de lácteos desnatados en personas con problemas car- diovasculares, colesterol elevado y obesidad. La lactosa de la leche tiene una función principalmente energética. También parece tener un efecto beneficioso en la absorción intesti- nal de calcio. Sin embargo, en personas con intolerancia a la lactosa, el consumo de leche puede producir ciertos trastornos intestinales como distensión, exceso de gases, náuseas, diarrea y calambres abdomina- les. Las personas que no toleran bien la leche pueden sustituirla por otros productos lácteos como el queso o el yogur. La leche y productos lácteos son una buena fuente de minerales, pero de entre todos ellos destaca su contenido en calcio, hasta el punto de que convierte a la leche y sus derivados en la principal fuente de este mineral, imprescindible para la vida. El calcio de los productos lácteos se absorbe en mayor proporción que el que proviene de los alimentos de origen vegetal. Diferentes estudios han observado que las pobla- ciones que tienen una mayor ingesta diaria de calcio presentan una mayor densidad ósea y una menor proporción de fracturas de huesos. Productos lácteos fermentados » Aunque existen numerosos tipos de productos lácteos fermentados, el yogur constituye el producto más conocido y consumido. En general, el valor nutritivo del yogur es similar al de la leche de la cual procede, aunque disminuye los síntomas de intolerancia a la lactosa.
  34. 34. 44 » Actualmente, numerosos productos lácteos se obtienen por fermentación utilizando bacterias y otros microorganismos denominados probióticos,que cuando se administran en cantidades adecuadas, confieren los siguientes efectos beneficiosos en la salud humana: » Reducen los síntomas de intolerancia a la lactosa. » Prevención de la diarrea causada por ciertas bacterias patógenas y virus. » Existen datos iniciales que indican que los microorganismos probióticos pueden impedir o retrasar la aparición de ciertos tipos de cáncer. » Pueden regular la función inmunitaria y prevención de alergias. 9.2. Quesos El queso es un alimento muy importante en nuestra dieta, que se ela- bora por coagulación de la leche, obteniéndose lo que se conoce como cuajada. Existen multitud de variedades en función de los distintos va- lores que intervienen en su elaboración: tipo de leche, aditivos, trata- mientos, etc. Todo ello lleva a que cada variedad de queso tenga unas características y un valor nutricional propio. Generalmente, a mayor madurez del queso, mayor concentración de los nutrientes de la leche con la que se ha elaborado y mayor proporción de grasas. El queso contiene de forma concentrada la mayoría de los nutrientes de la leche, con excepción de la lactosa, sin que los procesos tecnoló- gicos empleados en su elaboración alteren el valor nutritivo de la pro- teína de la leche. El contenido en minerales es mayor que en la leche, destacando el cal- cio, que en quesos curados puede ser de alrededor de 10 veces mayor; también destaca el contenido en fósforo y cinc, sin que los procesos de elaboración disminuyan su capacidad de ser absorbidos. El contenido en vitaminas hidrosolubles de los distintos quesos varía según los procesos de elaboración.
  35. 35. 45 9.3. Recomendaciones para el consumo de leche y productos lácteos La leche y los productos lácteos son una fuente excelente de un núme- ro considerable de nutrientes. En la alimentación de los españoles, la leche y sus derivados constitu- yen la fuente más importante de calcio. Siendo el calcio un elemento básico en la formación de la masa ósea, resulta de vital importancia obtener los mínimos recomendados para prevenir la aparición de os- teoporosis. Los requerimientos diarios de calcio para un adulto entre 30-50 años (1000mg), quedan cubiertos al 60% con la ingesta de dos vasos de leche. No obstante lo anterior, el alto contenido en ácidos grasos saturados de la grasa láctea podría ser un inconveniente cuando el consumo glo- bal de este tipo de grasas a través de otros grupos alimentarios ya es elevado (sobre todo para personas con riesgo cardiovascular u obesi- dad). Esto justifica la presencia en el mercado de lácteos semidesnata- dos y desnatados, a ser posible con las vitaminas liposolubles (A y D) añadidas de forma artificial. En conclusión, la recomendación de ingesta diaria es de 2 a 4 raciones en función de la edad y del estado fisiológico, utilizando los distintos productos de este grupo alimentario y seleccionando su contenido en grasa según las peculiaridades de cada persona. En condiciones nor- males, hasta después de la edad escolar no es recomendable el consu- mo habitual de productos desnatados, aunque en la etapa adulta sería aconsejable aumentar el consumo de los productos lácteos con menor contenido en grasa.
  36. 36. 46 Cuando nos referimos a una ración de lácteo,debemos distinguir entre los diferentes productos: » Leche o lácteos líquidos,entre 200 y 250 ml,lo que corresponde a un vaso o una taza. » Yogur, cuajada o postres lácteos: 200-250 gramos, es decir, dos unidades. » Queso curado: entre 40 y 60 gramos, una porción individual. » Queso en lonchas: entre 40 y 60 gramos, dos o tres lonchas. » Queso fresco: 80-125 gramos, una o dos tarrinas pequeñas.
  37. 37. 47 10.Verduras y hortalizas A lo largo de la historia las hortalizas y las verduras han tenido mucha importancia en la alimentación de la población, sobre todo en los paí- ses del Mediterráneo. En la dieta mediterránea son uno de los grupos alimentarios más importantes, jugando un papel muy importante por sus efectos saludables. Cuando se habla en general de verduras y hortalizas se hace referencia a las plantas comestibles cultivadas en huerta. Pero específicamente las verduras son las plantas cultivadas en huerta pero de las que se consume, en concreto, las hojas verdes. 10.1. Composición y valoración nutricional La composición de las verduras y hortalizas varía según se consuman en crudo o cocinadas. Al cocinar estos alimentos suele disminuir algu- na de sus vitaminas, sobre todo las hidrosolubles (C y B1), aunque por el contrario, al ser cocinadas suele aumentar su digestibilidad y mejo- rar la absorción de los compuestos liposolubles, como los carotenos. Podríamos resumir la composición de verduras y hortalizas en lo si- guiente: » El componente más importante es el agua, con aproximadamente un 90%. » Hidratos de carbono un 8%, principalmente polisacáridos. » Proteínas en general de bajo valor biológico 3%. » Lípidos, en muy baja proporción, entre un 0,5 y 3%. » Elevado contenido de vitaminas (carotenos, vitamina C y folatos y en menor medida B1, B2, B3 y vitamina E), minerales y fibra. » El aporte calórico es bajo, aunque existen algunas excepciones como, por ejemplo, la patata, que por su alto valor calórico ya no se incluye dentro del grupo de las hortalizas.
  38. 38. 48 Algunos de estos nutrientes tienen un papel muy beneficioso y protec- tor de nuestra salud, sobre todo la fibra, la vitamina C, los folatos y los carotenos. Referente a la fibra, se ha estudiado la importancia que tiene en la pre- vención del cáncer de colon, en el sentido de que la ingesta adecuada de la misma supone un factor protector de dicho cáncer. La vitamina C tiene gran importancia como antioxidante y facilita la absorción de otras vitaminas y minerales. El déficit de esta vitamina reduce la resistencia a las infecciones. El déficit severo produce el es- corbuto, enfermedad grave que prácticamente ha desaparecido de los países desarrollados. Son ricas en vitamina C principalmente las coles, el brócoli, las espinacas, el pimiento y el perejil. Los folatos (expresados normalmente como vitamina B9) deben con- sumirse a diario. Se necesita para la síntesis del ADN; es necesario para la producción y el mantenimiento de células nuevas y especialmente importante en la infancia o el embarazo. El déficit de ácido fólico du- rante la gestación se ha asociado a malformaciones del sistema ner- vioso central, sobre todo a espina bífida. Dado que el periodo mas im- portante para la formación de los órganos son los primeros tres meses, es muy importante tener los niveles de ácido fólico normales ANTES del embarazo. Por este motivo se recomiendan suplementos de ácido fólico a todas las mujeres en edad fértil que no estén usando un mé- todo anticonceptivo. La carencia leve de folato constituye un factor de riesgo para las enfermedades cardíacas y cerebrovasculares. Son ricas en folatos las verduras de hoja verde, como las acelgas, el brócoli, las coles de Bruselas, la endibia, la escarola y especialmente las espinacas. Nuestro organismo necesita vitamina A para mantener en buen esta- do la piel y las mucosas y reducir el riesgo de afecciones respiratorias. La zanahoria es el alimento más abundante en carotenos, que en el intestino acaba transformándose en vitamina A según el organismo lo va necesitando. Los carotenos no se destruyen por el calor, por lo que esta sustancia no se ve disminuida con la cocción de los alimentos.
  39. 39. 49 Conviene destacar el contenido en sales minerales, en concreto el cal- cio, el potasio (patatas y hortalizas de hoja verde) y el hierro. Algunas hortalizas presentan un carácter irritante por su contenido en azufre (por ej.,los puerros,las cebollas,los ajos o las coles),que hace que estos productos a veces se toleren mal en personas con problemas digesti- vos o renales. A continuación vemos una tabla con la composición nutricional de hortalizas crudas por 100 g de porción comestible: Nutrientes Ajo Apio Cebolla Endibia Escarola Espinaca Pepino Puerro Repollo Tomate Energía (kcal) 149 16 38 17 17 22 13 61 25 17 Agua (g) 58,58 94,64 89,68 93,79 93,79 91,58 96,01 83 92,15 94 Proteínas (g) 6,36 0,75 1,16 1,25 1,25 2,86 0,69 1,5 1,44 1 Lípidos (g) 0,5 0,14 0,16 0,2 0,2 0,35 0,13 0,3 0,27 0,2 Hidratos de Carbono (g) 33,07 3,65 8,63 3,35 3,35 3,5 2,76 14,15 5,43 3,5 Fibra total (g) 2,1 1,7 1,8 3,1 3,1 2,7 0,8 1,8 2,3 0,9 10.2. Recomendaciones La recomendación de ingesta de verduras es de 2 o 3 porciones diarias, de las cuales una de ellas debería ser cruda y otra cocinada. Hay que intentar variar para que a la semana hayamos consumido varios tipos de verduras y hortalizas.
  40. 40. 51 11.Grasas y aceites Las grasas comestibles forman parte de un amplio grupo de alimentos, muy repartidos en el reino animal y vegetal. Su consumo ha evolucio- nado mucho,pasando de consumirse de entre un 15-20% de la energía total en forma de grasa, cuando el hombre era cazador-recolector, has- ta más de un 40% en las sociedades actuales desarrolladas. Las grasas desempeñan un importante papel, al hacer más gratos al paladar los alimentos. Desde el punto de vista nutricional son impor- tantes por el elevado valor energético que proporcionan (1 g de lípidos proporciona 9 kcal); además, aportan a la dieta ácidos grasos esencia- les, como el ácido linoleico y el alfa linolénico, siendo el vehículo de las vitaminas liposolubles A, D y E. Las recomendaciones actuales de ingesta de grasas deben representar alrededor del 30% del valor energético total, pudiendo llegarse a un 35% cuando esta diferencia proviene de grasas monoinsaturadas. 11.1. Composición química de las grasas El 98% de las grasas comestibles son triglicéridos, el 2% restante son fosfolípidos, esteroles, esteroles (entre ellos el colesterol) y las vitami- nas A, E, D y K. Los triglicéridos están compuestos básicamente por ácidos grasos, que son moléculas formadas por una cadena de carbonos unidos por en- laces dobles o simples. La longitud de esta cadena y el numero y la colocación de los dobles enlaces determina el sabor de las grasas, sus diferentes propiedades nutricionales y culinarias y su capacidad o no de favorecer las arterioesclerosis. Según los dobles enlaces de cada molécula los ácidos grasos se clasifi- can en: » Ácidos grasos saturados (no tienen ningún doble enlace) » Ácidos grasos monoinsaturados (tienen un doble enlace) » Ácidos grasos poliinsaturados (tienen varios dobles enlaces)
  41. 41. 52 La mayoría de los ácidos grasos saturados producen un aumento del colesterol malo o LDL que es el principal factor de riesgo de las en- fermedades coronarias (angina de pecho e infarto). La mayor parte de los ácidos grasos saturados se encuentran en la carne de vaca, cerdo, cordero,embutidos derivados,lácteos enteros,aceite de coco y palma… Por el contrario el consumo de ácidos grasos poli y monoinsaturados ha demostrado ser beneficioso para la prevención de enfermedades cardiovasculares y posiblemente de algunos tipos de cáncer. Además los ácidos grasos poliinsaturados son un componente fundamental de las membranas celulares y tienen un papel esencial en el desarrollo del sistema nervioso. Grasas saturadas. Formadas mayoritariamente por ácidos grasos saturados. Son más comunes en las grasas de animales. Este tipo de grasas es sólida a temperatura ambiente. Las grasas formadas por ácidos grasos de cadena larga (más de 8 átomos de carbono), como los ácidos láurico, mirístico y palmítico, se consideran que elevan los niveles plasmáticos de colesterol asociado a las lipoproteínas LDL. Grasas insaturadas. Formadas principalmente por ácidos grasos insaturadoscomoeloléicooelpalmitoleico.Sonlíquidasa temperatura ambiente y comúnmente se les conoce como aceites. Son las más beneficiosas para el cuerpo humano por sus efectos sobre los lípidos plasmáticos y algunas contienen ácidos grasos que son nutrientes esenciales, ya que el organismo no puede fabricarlos y el único modo de conseguirlos es mediante ingestión directa. Las grasas insaturadas pueden subdividirse en: Grasas monoinsaturadas. Son las que reducen los niveles plasmáticos de colesterol asociado a las lipoproteínas LDL (las que tienen efectos aterogénicos, por lo que popularmente se denominan “colesterol malo”). Se encuentran en el aceite de oliva,el aguacate y algunos frutos secos. Elevan los niveles de lipoproteínas HDL (llamadas comúnmente colesterol “bueno”).
  42. 42. 53 Grasas poliinsaturadas. (Formadas por ácidos grasos de las series omega-3, omega-6). Los efectos biológicos de estas grasas dependen de la serie a la que pertenezcan los ácidos grasos constituyentes. Las grasas ricas en ácidos grasos omega-6 reducen los niveles de las lipoproteínas LDL y HDL, incluso más que las grasas ricas en ácidos grasos monoinsaturados. El aceite de girasol, soja y maíz son ricos en ácidos grasos omega 6. Las grasas ricas en ácidos grasos omega-3 tienen un efecto más reducido sobre el colesterol LDL, pero tienen muchas otras propiedades beneficiosas: son antiagregantes, antiinflamtorios y antiarritmicos. Se encuentran en la mayoría de los pescados azules (bonito, atún, salmón, etc.), semillas oleaginosas y algunos frutos secos (nuez, almendra, avellana, etc.). El consumo elevado de ácidos grasos omega 3 ha demostrado disminuir la muerte súbita tras un infarto. Grasas trans. Se obtienen a partir de la hidrogenación de los aceites vegetales, por lo cual pasan de ser insaturadas a saturadas (con forma trans). En el proceso de hidrogenación se consigue solidificar las grasas y además promueve la frescura,le da textura y mejora la estabilidad de los alimentos preparados con ellas. Son mucho más perjudiciales que las saturadas presentes en la natu- raleza (con forma cis), ya que son altamente aterogénicas y pueden contribuir a elevar los niveles de lipoproteínas LDL y los triglicéridos, haciendo descender los niveles de lipoproteínas HDL (responsables de transportar lo que llamamos el “colesterol bueno”), provocando un mayor riesgo de sufrir enfermedades cardiovasculares. Las grasas hi- drogenadas o grasas trans se utilizan en margarinas, comidas rápidas, productos comerciales de pastelería, alimentos procesados y fritos. Debido a que su consumo excesivo es perjudicial para la salud en los últimos años la industria alimentaria esta disminuyendo el uso de gra- sas trans en muchos de los alimentos mencionados.
  43. 43. 54 11.2. Grasas de origen animal Manteca de cerdo. Procede exclusivamente del tejido adiposo del cerdo, sin otros componentes o contaminantes. Mantequilla. Se obtiene mediante batido y amasado de la nata de la leche. Básicamente es grasa láctea con una pequeña cantidad de agua y sustancias sólidas no grasas, sobre todo proteínas, lactosa y sales minerales. » La mantequilla blanda, más fácil de extender y fundir que la ordinaria, se obtiene inyectando un gas inerte a presión después del batido. Las mantequillas aligeradas (contenido de materia grasa superior al 41% e inferior al 62%) y la mantequilla light (contenido graso inferior o igual al 41%), son emulsiones de agua en grasa pero incorporando caseinatos, emulgentes, estabilizantes, conservantes y colorantes. » La mantequilla tiene un alto contenido en grasa (superior a 80g por cada 100 g de producto), de la cual el 62-69% son grasas saturadas, el 29-32%, ácidos grasos monoinsaturados y el 2-4% ácidos grasos poliinsaturados. Debido a su contenido graso, su aporte calórico es elevado, lo que unido a su contenido alto en colesterol (aprox. 280mg/100g),lo convierte en un alimento del que no se debe abusar aun cuando suponga una fuente importante de vitaminas A y D. Aceites marinos. Se caracterizan por su elevado contenido en ácidos grasos poliinsaturados, en los que predominan los ácidos grasos omega-3, fundamentalmente EPA y DHA. Actualmente se obtienen productos purificados de aceites marinos ricos en EPA y DHA para su utilización en alimentos funcionales y dietéticos. Estos ácidos grasos desempeñan funciones biológicas importantes en el organismo, especialmente en la prevención de las enfermedades cardiovasculares.
  44. 44. 55 11.3. Grasas de origen vegetal Hay que distinguir entre mantecas (grasas que a temperatura ambien- te permanecen en estado sólido) y aceites. Mantecas. Las principales mantecas de origen vegetal son las obtenidas delcocoyelcacao.Porsuelevadaproporcióndeácidosgrasossaturados (grasa aterogénica), la manteca de coco es bastante resistente a los fenómenos oxidativos, lo que la convierte en un producto muy utilizado para recubrir galletas y para frituras. La manteca de cacao, rica también en ácidos grasos saturados, se emplea principalmente para la obtención de chocolate y sus derivados. Aceites. Son las grasas obtenidas de fuentes vegetales y que a temperatura ambiente se conservan en estado líquido. 11.4. Aceite de oliva Hay tres tipos de aceites de oliva: aceite de oliva virgen (virgen extra y virgen), aceite de oliva y aceite de orujo de oliva. Aceite de oliva virgen extra. Este tipo de aceite es de máxima calidad, se obtiene directamente de aceitunas en buen estado, únicamente por medios mecánicos u otros procedimientos físicos, aplicados en condiciones que excluyan toda alteración del producto. Deben tener un sabor y olor intachables y libres de defectos, no pudiendo sobrepasar su grado de acidez los 0,8°. La puntuación de olor y sabor, dada por un panel de cata cualificado, debe ser igual o superior a 6,5 puntos. El término virgen supone que no hay ningún tipo de intervención química, es realmente un zumo de fruta, obtenido de la aceituna. Aceite de oliva virgen. Este aceite sigue los mismos parámetros de calidad que el aceite de oliva extra, en cuanto a los métodos de obtención. La diferencia es que no puede superar los 2° de acidez, y que la puntuación obtenida por un panel de cata cualificado debe ser igual o superior a 5,5 puntos. En otras palabras, los defectos deben ser prácticamente imperceptibles para el consumidor.
  45. 45. 56 Aceite de oliva. Es una mezcla de aceite de oliva refinado (obtenido a partir del refinado de los aceites defectuosos,que no han alcanzado los parámetrosdecalidadanteriormentecitados)ydeaceitedeolivavirgen o virgen extra (entre un 10% y un 20%). En el proceso de elaboración del aceite refinado se utilizan procesos químicos o térmicos de limpieza de aromas, sabores y colores. El grado de acidez de este aceite de oliva no puede ser superior a 1,5°. Aceitedeorujodeoliva.Eselresultadodelrefinadopormediosquímicos (normalmente disolventes) de la masa sobrante de orujos procedentes de la molienda de la aceituna. La grasa vegetal obtenida se mezcla con una determinada proporción de aceite de oliva virgen, y el grado de acidez final no será superior a 1,5°. 11.4.1. Composición del aceite de oliva El 98-99% del aceite de oliva está compuesto por triacilglicéridos y áci- dos grasos libres en una mínima cantidad,siendo el ácido oleico el con- tenido mayoritario (entre un 60-80%, según la variedad de aceituna). El 1-2% restante son componentes con una importante función an- tioxidante, como los tocoferoles (vitamina E), componentes fenólicos, hidrocarburos, esteroles (principalmente el beta-sitosterol con una función importante porque compite con la absorción del colesterol), alcoholes terpénicos (aumentan la excreción de los ácidos biliares, con lo que favorece la eliminación fecal del colesterol), compuestos colo- rantes y compuestos aromáticos. Funciones fisiológicas del aceite de oliva. El ácido oleico reduce el coles- terol total y los triglicéridos, eleva la fracción de HDL-C y disminuye la fracción de LDL-C. La suficiente cantidad de ácidos grasos esenciales, hace que este aceite favorezca la formación de compuestos con activi- dad antiagregante y vasodilatadora frente a procesos de arterioescle- rosis.
  46. 46. 57 11.5. Otros aceites Aceite de semilla de soja. Se obtiene a partir de las semillas de una leguminosa, la soja. Es el aceite vegetal más importante en cuanto a producción mundial. Se utiliza principalmente para la preparación de margarinas, como aceite de cocina y ensaladas, y en la elaboración de aceites y grasas vegetales para horneado y fritura. Tiene un elevado contenido en ácidos grasos poliinsaturados. Aceite de canola. Es el aceite de semillas de colza. Aceite de girasol. Se obtiene por prensado de la semilla. Del primer procesado se logra un aceite amarillo claro, de sabor suave, que sirve directamente para el consumo. Su componente básico es el ácido linoleico (más del 60%), seguido por el oleico (más del 20%). Su contenido en ácidos grasos poliinsaturados y monoinsaturados repercute favorablemente en la salud.
  47. 47. 59 12.Azúcares y derivados Los azúcares son los hidratos de carbono que poseen sabor dulce. De todos los azúcares existentes en la naturaleza, solo unos pocos se utili- zan a gran escala como edulcorantes. La sacarosa es el azúcar más im- portante (azúcar común); también se utilizan, aunque a menor escala, otros azúcares como la glucosa, maltosa, lactosa y fructosa. El azúcar de mesa se obtiene de la caña de azúcar y la remolacha azu- carera y la variedad más extendida en el mercado es el denominado azúcar blanco. Sólo contiene sacarosa, en un 99%, y ningún otro nu- triente, por lo que se suele decir que su aportación se reduce a‘calorías vacías’. Existen otros edulcorantes,calificados como“no nutritivos”,tales como la sacarina, aspartamo, ácido ciclámico y ciclamatos. Todos estos edul- corantes, de dulzor intenso, ofrecen a los consumidores la posibilidad de disfrutar del sabor sin que exista una ingesta energética apreciable y sin que se produzcan cambios en los niveles de glucosa en sangre. Suelen utilizarse como sustitutos del azúcar en dietas de control de peso, en personas diabéticas y en la prevención de la caries dental. 12.1. Valor nutricional Los azúcares son muy útiles en la industria alimentaria, pero su valor nutricional está casi reducido al aporte de calorías (4 kcal/g) El índice glucémico de la mayor parte de los azúcares es alto, por lo que su in- gesta debe limitarse en personas diabéticas. Los azúcares no son nutrientes esenciales ya que el organismo es ca- paz de trasformar los hidratos de carbono complejos de los cereales, las patatas, las legumbres, el arroz en glucosa. La glucosa es esencial para el ser humano ya que es el “combustible” principal para la mayo- ría de las células del organismo.
  48. 48. 60 12.2. Aspectos sanitarios de los azúcares Está comprobado que una alta ingesta de azúcar acompañada de una mala higiene bucal aumenta el riesgo de caries. Los alimentos que con- tiene azúcares pueden ser fácilmente degradados por las bacterias que se encuentran en la cavidad bucal, produciendo ácidos que aumentan el riesgo de caries. No obstante, deberá tenerse en cuenta que dicho efecto también depende del tipo de alimento, de la frecuencia de su consumo,del grado de higiene dental,de la capacidad de absorción del flúor, de la función salivar y también de factores genéticos. Por ello, el consumo de azúcar no afecta por igual a todos los consumidores. Por lo que respecta a la diabetes mellitus, no esta aún claro si un con- sumo alto de azúcar o alimentos azucarados favorece la aparición de diabetes Si bien una ingesta normal de sacarosa y fructosa no elevan los niveles de triglicéridos en plasma, una ingesta muy alta de dichos azúcares, aproximadamente entre dos y tres veces el consumo usual puede oca- sionar elevación en los niveles plasmáticos de triglicéridos. Por lo que respecta a la obesidad, es evidente que la misma es un pro- blema complejo y su causa no puede atribuirse a un solo componente de la dieta. Sin embargo, debido a que la mayoría de los alimentos azu- carados son a la vez ricos en grasas y por tanto de alto nivel calórico, un consumo incontrolado de estos alimentos puede contribuir al so- brepeso. Lo que sí se ha demostrado es que tras el consumo de azúcares el or- ganismo libera endorfinas (sustancias que se relacionan con mayores niveles de bienestar físico y mental). Quizá por ello muchas personas consumen alimentos dulces, al sentir que les alivia el malestar general y el abatimiento.
  49. 49. 61 12.3. Recomendaciones En general se recomienda que el azúcar de los alimentos no supere el 6-10% del valor energético total de la dieta. Es decir, hay que moderar el consumo del azúcar de mesa y de los alimentos dulces (refrescos, bollería, golosinas...). Esto significa que en una dieta de 2.000 calorías, la ingesta de 30-50 gramos diarios de azúcar se considera adecuada. Tipo de Cantidad de azúcar (gramos) Un sobre de azúcar (8-10 gramos) 8-12 Lata de refresco 35 Lata de refresco light 0 Bombones (30 gramos) 20 Barrita de chocolate (40 gramos) 24
  50. 50. 63 13.Aguas y bebidas refrescantes Este grupo de alimentos está constituido por el agua de bebida y las bebidas refrescantes. Se trata de bebidas donde predomina total o principalmente el agua y que no contienen alcohol. 13.1. El agua El agua destinada a consumo humano puede clasificarse de la siguien- te manera: Agua no envasada, lo que habitualmente llamamos “agua del grifo”. Aguas envasadas, a su vez clasificadas en: » Agua mineral natural, caracterizadas por su contenido en minerales u oligoelementos y que se distinguen por su distinto grado de mineralización. » Aguas de manantial: son aguas que no tienen las propiedades de las minerales. » Aguas potables preparadas: aguas que han tenido que ser tratadas para ser potables. 13.1.1. Funciones del agua En el agua de nuestro cuerpo tienen lugar las reacciones que nos per- miten estar vivos. Forma el medio acuoso donde se desarrollan todos los procesos metabólicos que tienen lugar en nuestro organismo. Gracias a la elevada capacidad de evaporación del agua, podemos re- gular nuestra temperatura, sudando o perdiéndola por las mucosas, cuando la temperatura exterior es muy elevada es decir, contribuye a regular la temperatura corporal mediante la evaporación de agua a través de la piel. Posibilita el transporte de nutrientes a las células y de las sustancias de desecho desde las células. El agua es el medio por el que se comunican las células de nuestros órganos y por el que se transporta el oxígeno y los nutrientes a nuestros tejidos. Y el agua es también la encargada de retirar de nuestro cuerpo los residuos y productos de deshecho del metabolismo celular.
  51. 51. 64 13.1.2. Agua y salud El agua es el componente más abundante del cuerpo humano. En un clima moderado, los adultos pueden vivir solo 10 días sin ingerir agua (los niños hasta 5 días); sin embargo,sí es posible sobrevivir sin alimen- tos durante varias semanas. El agua es imprescindible para el organismo. Por ello, las pérdidas que se producen por la orina, las heces, el sudor y a través de los pulmones o de la piel, han de recuperarse mediante el agua que bebemos y gra- cias a aquella contenida en otras bebidas y alimentos. Es muy importante consumir una cantidad suficiente de agua cada día para el correcto funcionamiento de los procesos de asimilación y, so- bre todo, para los de eliminación de residuos del metabolismo celular. Necesitamos unos tres litros de agua al día como mínimo, de los que la mitad aproximadamente los obtenemos de los alimentos y la otra mitad debemos conseguirlos bebiendo. Por supuesto en las siguientes situaciones, esta cantidad debe incre- mentarse: » Al practicar ejercicio físico. » Cuando la temperatura ambiente es elevada. » Cuando tenemos diarrea. » Cuando tenemos fiebre » Personas mayores » Mujeres gestantes y durante la lactancia En situaciones normales nunca existe el peligro de tomar más agua de la cuenta ya que la ingesta excesiva de agua no se acumula, sino que se elimina. La falta de agua puede producir deshidratación, pérdida de rendimien- to, confusión mental. Aumenta el riesgo de infecciones urinarias y de litiasis renal en personas propensas.
  52. 52. 65 13.2. Recomendaciones Se recomienda como consumo de agua aproximadamente unos 35 ml por kilo de peso corporal. Se debe beber como agua de bebida al menos 1,5 l. al día. La sed es, por lo general, una guía adecuada para la ingesta de agua, a excepción de los bebés, los atletas de ejercicios pesados, el enfermo y a veces las personas de edad. La mujer en período de lactancia necesita un volumen mayor de agua para sustituir la cantidad secretada con la leche. Esto supone beber al menos 2 litros,siendo el agua la bebida más adecuada en estas etapas. Es recomendable beber un vaso de agua nada más levantarse. Así con- seguimos una mejor hidratación. 13.3. Bebidas refrescantes Son aquellas bebidas preparadas con agua y otros productos como anhídrido carbónico, aromatizantes, azúcares y edulcorantes artificia- les, cloruro sódico, agentes aromáticos, extractos vegetales, etc. Serían bebidas como el agua de seltz o agua carbónica, aguas aromatizadas, gaseosas, bebidas refrescantes aromatizadas con zumos de frutas, o bebidas refrescantes con extractos como las bebidas de cola, tónicas, biter, refrescos de té, etc. Dentro de estas bebidas, existen algunas de ellas en las que se ha dis- minuido el contenido calórico reemplazando los azúcares por edulco- rantes, con el resultado de bebidas prácticamente acalóricas. Son las denominadas bebidas “light”. 13.3.1. Valor nutricional. Exceptuando su contribución al aporte de agua, el valor nutricional de este tipo de bebidas en la mayoría de los casos es nulo y suponen una aportación energética no prevista o innecesaria. Sin embargo, este tipo de bebidas suponen un sustituto interesante como alternativa al consumo social excesivo de bebidas alcohólicas y podría ser una recomendación bien aceptada en personas con elevada ingesta de bebidas alcohólicas.
  53. 53. 66 13.4. Recomendaciones Las bebidas refrescantes, aun consideradas superfluas desde el punto de vista nutritivo, son de amplio consumo. Siendo fuentes de azúcares (necesarios en nuestra alimentación), es preferible ingerir estos azú- cares en forma de zumos de frutas, leche desnatada o semidesnatada o bien alternar estos tipos de bebidas. No obstante, conviene recalcar que la verdadera “bebida refrescante” es el agua. Es aconsejable realizar un consumo moderado de bebidas refrescantes, restringiéndose específicamente algunas en determinadas patologías (obesidad, diabetes, hipertensos) y en situaciones fisiológicas especia- les (embarazo, lactancia, y primera infancia).
  54. 54. 67 14.Necesidades nutricionales para la población española Las necesidades nutricionales son la cantidad de cada nutriente que debe ingerir un individuo sano para evitar la enfermedad, mantener un estado de nutricional óptimo y desarrollarse correctamente, garan- tizando en los niños un crecimiento normal. 14.1. Necesidades energéticas Las necesidades energéticas de un individuo son la cantidad de ener- gía que a través de alimentos debe ingerirse para compensar el gasto calórico. Si una persona come de forma continuada más energía de la que gasta se produce obesidad y si consume menos energía de la que necesita se produce pérdida de peso y desnutrición. Ambas situaciones son perjudiciales para la salud. La obesidad porque incrementa el riesgo de diabetes, hipertensión, enfermedades cardio- vasculares y algunos tipos de cáncer. La desnutrición favorece las infec- ciones y las fracturas. Los principales componentes del gasto calórico son: » El gasto metabólico basal: energía necesaria para mantener las funciones vitales del organismo en condiciones de reposo (por ejemplo, la circulación sanguínea, respiración, digestión, etc.). No todas las personas tienen el mismo gasto, estando condicionado por la composición corporal, la edad, el sexo, la genética y la enfermedad. Puede suponer entre un 60-65% de las necesidades totales de energía. » La termogénesis inducida por la dieta, necesaria para llevar a cabo los procesos de digestión,absorción y metabolismo de los alimentos (secreción de enzimas digestivos, transporte de nutrientes, reserva de grasas, etc.). Puede suponer entre un 10 y un 15%.
  55. 55. 68 » El tercer factor es la actividad física : es el componente más variable, según el tipo, duración e intensidad de la actividad física desarrollada. Por ejemplo,durante una hora de sueño solo gastamos 76 kilocalorías; Si estamos sentados viendo la televisión el gasto es también muy pequeño: tan solo 118 kcal/hora; pasear solo quema 160 kcal/h y conducir durante una hora supone un gasto de 181 kcal. Otras actividades conllevan un mayor gasto energético. 1 hora jugando al tenis,quema 458 kcal; montando en bicicleta,504 kcal/h; subiendo a la montaña, 617; nadando, 727. Una de las actividades que nos hace gastar más energía es subir escaleras: si estuviéramos durante 1 hora subiendo escaleras podríamos llegar a gastar hasta 1000 kcal. En los niños, mujeres embarazadas y lactantes se incrementan las ne- cesidades energéticas debido a la formación de tejidos, el crecimiento o la secreción de leche. Hay varias fórmulas que nos ayudan a calcular el gasto energético de una persona, y también hay tablas donde se estima las necesidades energéticas según edad y sexo,en personas sanas y con actividad física moderada.
  56. 56. 69Esta tabla está tomada del siguiente libro: Angel Gil,“Tratado de Nutrición”, tomo III, pág. 37.
  57. 57. 70 14.2. Necesidades de ingesta de proteínas Las proteínas son los principales elementos estructurales de las células y tejidos del organismo. Están compuestas de aminoácidos, sus unida- des más simples, algunos de los cuales son esenciales para nuestro or- ganismo; es decir, que necesariamente han de ser ingeridos junto con la dieta, ya que el cuerpo no es capaz de producirlos por sí solo. Los aminoácidos esenciales son: Isoleucina, leucina, lisina, metionina, fenilalanina, treonina, triptófano y valina. En función de la cantidad de aminoácidos esenciales,se establece la calidad de los distintos tipos de proteínas. Aquellas que contienen cantidades suficientes de cada uno de los aminoácidos esenciales son proteínas de alto valor biológico y, cuando falta un aminoácido esencial, el valor biológico de esa proteína disminuye. El organismo no puede sintetizar proteínas si tan solo falta un ami- noácido esencial. Todos los aminoácidos esenciales se encuentran pre- sentes en las proteínas de origen animal (huevo, carnes, pescados y lácteos), por tanto, estas proteínas son de mejor calidad o de mayor valor biológico que las de origen vegetal (legumbres, cereales y frutos secos), deficitarias en uno o más de esos aminoácidos. Sin embargo, proteínas incompletas bien combinadas pueden dar lugar a otras de valor equiparable a las de la carne, el pescado y el huevo. Son combi- naciones favorables: leche y arroz o trigo o sésamo o patata, leche con maíz y soja, legumbre con arroz, alubia y maíz o trigo, soja con trigo y sésamo o arroz, arroz con frutos secos, etc. Las proteínas tienen diferentes funciones: suministran el material necesario para el crecimiento y la reparación de tejidos y órganos del cuerpo,colaboran en la regulación de la actividad de las células,forman parte del sistema inmunológico o defensas del organismo, intervienen en procesos de coagulación, transportan grasas, oxígeno, facilitan la entrada a las células de diferentes sustancias.
  58. 58. 71 La ración de proteínas recomendada para un adulto sano es de 0,8 g/ kg de peso al día (una persona de unos 60 kg debería consumir entre 48 y 64 g de proteínas). Estas proteínas deben ser de buena calidad, al menos un 40% de ellas y aportar entre un 12-15% del valor calórico total de la dieta que se ingiere. Ningún alimento en su composición aporta un 100% de proteínas. Por ejemplo, si elegimos carne o pescado que aportan una media de 20 g de proteínas por 100 g de alimento, para cubrir los 48-65 g de proteí- nas se necesitarían entre 240-325 g de alimento. Contenido proteico de algunos alimentos por 100 g de porción comestible. 14.3. Aporte de grasas La cantidad de grasa total diaria no debe superar el 30% de la energía total, permitiendo un porcentaje mayor (hasta el 35%) cuando el acei- te de oliva sea la grasa de consumo mayoritaria. La distribución en la ingesta de grasas debe ser un 10% máximo de ácidos grasos saturados y de grasas trans,y el resto entre ácidos grasos mono (10-20%) y poli insaturados (5-10%)
  59. 59. 72 Existen también ácidos grasos esenciales que no pueden ser sintetiza- dos por el organismo y que deben por tanto ingerirse con la dieta, son el ácido linoléico y alfa-linolénico. Están presentes en el aceite de oliva, girasol, aguacate y en algunos frutos secos. Por lo que se refiere a alimentos, las recomendaciones en materia de grasas serían las siguientes: » Limitar el consumo de grasas de origen animal, excepto la grasa del pescado que es muy saludable: limitar fundamentalmente carne de cerdo y vaca. » La carne de pollo y pavo es menos rica en grasa aunque el tipo de grasa es muy similar al de la vaca y cerdo. » Limitar los embutidos. » Limitar el consumo de lecha entera, nata, mantequilla y quesos muy curados » Limitar el consumo de todos aquellos productos de pastelería, bollería y heladería que contienen grasa saturada y grasas trans, del tipo de la contenida en aceites de coco y palma. 14.4. Hidratos de carbono Los carbohidratos son la base de la alimentación de gran parte de la po- blación mundial, aportando básicamente energía al organismo, siendo especialmente importantes para el cerebro ya que su única fuente de energía es la glucosa que proviene de los hidratos de carbono La recomendación actual es que entre el 50-65% de la energía total se ingiera en forma de Hidratos de carbono. La mayor parte deben provenir de los carbohidratos complejos presen- tes en los cereales, legumbres, tubérculos, frutas y hortalizas. Los“azucares simples”deben consumirse con moderación,no superan- do el 10% de la ingesta energética diaria. Los azucares simples están presentes en el azúcar, bebidas azucaradas, zumos envasados, miel, dulces y bollería. El consumo de fibra debería ser superior a 25 g/día.
  60. 60. 73 14.5. Necesidades de vitaminas y minerales Las vitaminas son sustancias químicas no sintetizables por el organis- mo, presentes en pequeñas cantidades en los alimentos y son indis- pensables para la vida, la salud, la actividad física y cotidiana. Las vita- minas no producen energía y por tanto no implican aporte de calorías. Las vitaminas se dividen en dos grandes grupos: 14.5.1. Vitaminas liposolubles (solubles en grasas) vitamina A: Presente en los alimentos de origen animal en forma de vitamina A pre-formada y se la llama retinol mientras que en los vegetales aparece como provitamina A, también conocidos como betacarotenos. Es necesaria para el crecimiento y desarrollo de huesos, desarrollo celular, sistema inmune, sistema reproductivo, para la visión y además es un antioxidante natural. Las principales fuentes de vitamina A son los productos lácteos, la yema de huevo, el aceite de hígado de pescado, en vegetales la zanahoria, batata, calabaza, espinacas, lechuga, brócoli, tomate, espárrago y en frutas el melón, la papaya y el mango. vitamina D: interviene en la absorción del calcio y el fósforo en el intestino y en el depósito de los mismos en huesos y dientes. Es fundamental durante el crecimiento En los últimos años se han descubierto nuevas funciones de la vitamina D y su falta se ha implicado en varias enfermedades, especialmente en la diabetes, en la esclerosis múltiple y en algunos tipos de cáncer. La falta de dicha vitamina también altera la función muscular, lo que puede facilitar la propensión a las caídas. La piel del ser humano produce vitamina D (provitamina D) con la exposición al sol. Con 20 minutos de exposición solar en manos y cara sería suficiente para producir la vitamina D necesaria, siendo la exposición solar la principal fuente de vitamina D.
  61. 61. 74 La otra fuente de vitamina D es la grasa de la leche y derivados, en la yema de huevo y en los aceites de hígado de pescado, en el resto de los alimentos la cantidad de vitamina D es muy baja. Los lácteos desnatados pierden la mayor parte de la vitamina D. vitamina E: es un antioxidante que evita la formación de moléculas tóxicas resultantes del metabolismo normal. Evita la destrucción anormal de glóbulos rojos, trastornos oculares y neurológicos y anemias . Se encuentra principalmente en la yema de huevo, aceites vegetales, vegetales de hojas verdes y cereales y panes integrales. vitamina K: interviene en la coagulación de la sangre, evitando hemorragias. Tiene dos variantes naturales, la K1 , proveniente de vegetalesdehojaverdeoscura,elhígadoylosaceitesvegetales,tomates y cereales integrales, y la K2 , producida por las bacterias intestinales. 14.5.2. Vitaminas hidrosolubles (solubles en líquidos) vitaminas del grupo B: entre sus principales funciones se encuentran las siguientes: producir energía a través de los alimentos, intervenir en el crecimiento y la división celular, interviene en la producción de numerosas hormonas, enzimas y proteínas, cuidar la salud del corazón y de las arterias, mantener en buenas condiciones el sistema nervioso, fortalecer el sistema inmunológico. La mayoría de estas vitaminas se encuentran en los mismos alimentos: en alimentos de origen animal son muy comunes en el hígado o vísceras en general, en las carnes y la yema de huevo; dentro de los vegetales, son especialmente ricos los cereales integrales, las legumbres, las nueces, la levadura de cerveza y el germen de trigo. LavitaminaB12soloestápresenteenlosalimentosdeorigenanimal, fundamentalmente en la carne. La vitamina B12 es importante para la producción de hemoglobina (su carencia produce anemia) y para el correcto funcionamiento del sistema nervioso.
  62. 62. 75 Vitamina C es un potente antioxidante. Es fundamental para la formación del colágeno, presente en muchos tejidos (dientes, encías, hueso, cartílago, piel) e indispensable para la cicatrización de heridas. Interviene en la producción de algunas hormonas y neurotransmisores y en la absorción del hierro. Su posible papel en la prevención de infecciones no está demostrado. Su carencia severa ocasiona el escorbuto. No es sintetizable por el organismo,por lo que debe ingerirse desde los alimentos que lo proporcionan: vegetales verdes, frutas cítricas y pa- tatas. La vitamina C se oxida rápidamente y por tanto debe exponerse al aire y calor lo menos posible. En principio, el consumo de una fruta cítrica por día cumple con los requerimientos de esta vitamina. Los minerales y oligoelementos desempeñan importantes funciones reguladoras, participando como coenzimas y agentes transportadores en algunos casos, e incluso importantes funciones estructurales en otras ocasiones, como el calcio. Deben aportarse en cantidades suficientes con la dieta, teniendo en cuenta que las necesidades varían en función de la edad, sexo y esta- do fisiológico. La biodisponibilidad de estos elementos puede mostrar enormes variaciones que también deben considerarse al valorar las di- ferentes fuentes alimentarias. Hierro. Es uno de los elementos más abundantes. Interviene en la formación de la hemoglobina y de los glóbulos rojos, por lo que transporta el oxígeno en sangre. Las reservas de este mineral se encuentran en el hígado, el bazo y la médula ósea.
  63. 63. 76 El hierro se clasifica en hierro hético (de origen animal y se absorbe en un 20 a 30%, siendo sus fuentes las carnes, especialmente las rojas) y el no hético (proviene de los vegetales, es absorbido entre un 3 y un 8% y se encuentra en las legumbres, hortalizas de hoja verde, salvado de trigo, frutos secos). Para mejorar la absorción del hierro no hético es bueno consumir conjuntamente alimentos que contengan vitamina C. Las necesidades diarias de hierro son del orden de los 8 a 11 mg/día, requiriendo un 50% adicional las mujeres. Cinc. Es un mineral esencial para nuestro organismo. El requerimiento diario va desde 2 a 10 mg y se encuentra principalmente en carnes rojas y mariscos. El cinc es necesario para el funcionamiento de más de 120 enzimas implicadas en el metabolismo de los hidratos de carbono,lípidos y pro- teínas. Participa también en el crecimiento celular, maduración sexual, fertilidad y reproducción, intensifica la respuesta inmunológica del or- ganismo. Selenio. Es un mineral antioxidante que previene las reacciones excesivas de oxidación y su acción se relaciona con la actividad de la vitamina E. Protege contra enfermedades cardiovasculares y estimula el sistema inmunológico. El selenio se encuentra naturalmente en alimentos de origen animal, mariscos, carnes hígado, riñón y también en vegetales (sobre todo si provienen de suelos ricos en este mineral) y cereales integrales. Los requerimientos son del orden de los 50 a 75 microgramos por día. La ingesta de una dieta equilibrada, satisface las necesidades cotidia- nas de selenio. Calcio. Es el elemento mineral más abundante del organismo y el cuarto componente del cuerpo después del agua, las proteínas y las grasas, constituyendo cerca del 2% del peso total. Cerca del 99% del mismo se encuentra en el tejido óseo y el 1% restante se encuentra en el líquido extracelular.
  64. 64. 77 El calcio, además de su papel fundamental en el sistema óseo, partici- pa también en la activación del sistema enzimático, en los fenómenos de coagulación sanguínea, en la contractibilidad muscular (incluida la frecuencia cardíaca), así como en la correcta permeabilidad de las membranas. Es más importante el porcentaje neto de calcio que se absorbe que su aporte dietético. El calcio está vinculado a la presencia de fósforo; de hecho, la falta de cualquiera de estos dos minerales puede afectar la absorción del otro. A su vez, la absorción del calcio puede verse di- ficultada por exceso de café y alcohol y falta de vitamina D. Un obvio indicador de carencia de calcio es la osteoporosis. Los alimentos con mayor contenido de calcio son los productos lácteos, los frutos secos, las sardinas y las anchoas; también, aunque en menor proporción, en legumbres y vegetales verdes como la espinaca, acelga y brócoli. La dosis diaria recomendada para un adulto es de 1.000 mg, cantidad que se cubre con la ingesta necesaria de lácteos en una dieta equilibra- da (una taza de leche + 50 g de queso semi curado + 2 yogures aportan aproximadamente 1000-1100 mg de calcio). Magnesio. Es el cuarto mineral por su abundancia en el organismo. Es componente del sistema óseo, de la dentadura y de muchas enzimas. Participa en la transmisión de los impulsos nerviosos,en la contracción y relajación de músculos, en el transporte de oxígeno a nivel de tejidos y participa activamente en el metabolismo energético. Las fuentes de magnesio son el cacao,las semillas y frutos secos,cerea- les integrales, vegetales verdes y las legumbres. También se encuentra, pero en menor cantidad, en carnes, lácteos y frutas. La ingesta diaria de magnesio debe estar entre los 100 y 500 mg/día para la población adulta. La necesidad diaria de este mineral se cubre consumiendo alguna de las siguientes comidas: una taza de chocolate con leche con tres rebanadas de pan integral, una porción de carne acompañada de ensalada verde, una taza de legumbres o un plátano de tamaño grande.
  65. 65. 78 14.6. Necesidades de fibra La fibra dietética es un conjunto de sustancias con unas características propias: 14.6.1. Son sustancias de origen vegetal Es un conjunto muy heterogéneo de moléculas complejas,en su mayor parte hidratos de carbono. Es resistente a las enzimas digestivas, pero parcialmente fermentada por las bacterias del colon,dando lugar a compuestos como ácidos gra- sos que nuestro organismo y las propias bacterias utilizan. 14.6.2. Clasificación de la fibra según e l grado de solubilidad en agua » Fibra insoluble,como la celulosa,la mayoría de las hemicelulosas y la lignina,que captan poco agua formando mezclas de baja viscosidad. Los cereales son especialmente ricos en este tipo de fibra. » Fibra soluble, como las pectinas, gomas y mucílagos, capaz de atrapar agua formando geles de consistencia viscosa. Se encuentra en frutas y verduras. Está también presente en el salvado, la cebada y las legumbres. La mayoría de las plantas contienen una mezcla de ambos tipos de fi- bra, con predominio de la insoluble. La cantidad de celulosa y lignina para un mismo vegetal se incrementa con la maduración. Los efectos beneficiosos de los alimentos ricos en fibra van a depender de su composición. Así, la insoluble va a ser útil especialmente para prevenir el estreñimiento y la soluble en la prevención de alteraciones metabólicas como la diabetes o la arterioesclerosis. La ingesta de altas cantidades de fibra se ha asociado a disminución de riesgo de diabetes, cáncer de colon y obesidad
  66. 66. 79 Las recomendaciones de ingesta de fibra deben oscilar entre 20 a 35 g/ día, dependiendo del consumo de calorías. Pero actualmente se reco- mienda el incremento de alimentos ricos en fibras,tales como cereales, legumbres, vegetales y frutas, mejor que administrar suplementos en fibra. Es muy importante el consumo de agua junto con la fibra. La ingesta de cantidades elevadas de fibra puede dar lugar a proble- mas gastrointestinales, como flatulencia o diarrea. 14.7. Necesidades de agua y electrolitos (sodio y potasio) El agua es el elemento más abundante en el organismo humano, en el adulto sano el agua representa el 60% de su composición corporal. Ejerce como disolvente de múltiples sustancias, gases y enzimas; es el medio de transporte de elementos nutritivos a los tejidos y de recogida de deshechos metabólicos para su eliminación; actúa también como barrera entre el medio celular interno y el medio externo. Además,con- tribuye a mantener la temperatura corporal. Las necesidades de agua dependen fundamentalmente de la edad, ac- tividad física,medio ambiente y situaciones especiales,como la lactan- cia materna. En relación con el peso corporal, las necesidades de agua son de 35 cc/ kg de peso en adultos. La lactancia materna incrementa las necesida- des de agua en 750 cc/día extras. Los electrolitos son unas sustancias, que al disolverse en el agua de las células del cuerpo se rompen en pequeñas partículas que transportan cargas eléctricas. El papel que juegan es el de mantener el equilibrio de los fluidos en las células para que éstas funcionen correctamente. Los electrolitos más importantes son el sodio y el potasio. Sodio. Es muy importante para la regulación de volumen de agua del organismo y para la regulación de la tensión arterial. Participa en la transmisión de impulsos electroquímicos a través de los nervios y mús- culos.
  67. 67. 80 En nuestra alimentación, la sal común que se añade a los alimentos como condimento, proporciona aproximadamente el 50% del aporte de sodio en la dieta (1 g de sal equivale a 0,4 g de sodio). La ingesta oral recomendada máxima en adultos en adultos es de 5 gr de sal al día. Puede ser necesario aumentar su consumo en climas muy cálidos ya que por el sudor se pierde una cantidad importante de sodio. Potasio. Es importante para la conducción de los impulsos nerviosos, incluyendo el ritmo cardiaco. Su déficit o exceso puede provocar arrit- mias graves. Interviene en la contracción muscular, en el funciona- miento del riñón y el almacenamiento de glucógeno. Los requerimientos de potasio en adultos ascienden a 2.000 mg. La ma- yor fuente alimentaria de potasio son los productos vegetales, como la verdura, fruta, hortalizas y legumbres; también la carne y productos lácteos.

×