Save the children ngo recording sound

ቀን 22/03/2012 ለ፡ አ.አ.ከ.አ የትም/ስልጠና ጥራት ሙያ ብቃትና ምዘና ማረጋገጫ ባለስልጣን አዲስ አበባ ከሳሽ፡-አቶ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ተከሳሽ፡- ያረጋል መኩሪያ ከሳሽ፡ ማክሰኞ ህዳር 16/...
ሙሉ መረጃ ልሰጣችሁ አልችልም ምክንያቱም መረጃውን ካገኘሁ በኋላ መረጃው እራሱ የተዘበራረቀ በመሆኑና በመሃል እውቅና ፈቃድ የተሰጣቸው ተቋማት ስላሉ ሙሉ መረጃ የለኝም አልኳቸው። በመሆኑም በቦታ...
እሮብ 17 2012 ዓ.ም ከስራ ባልደረባዬ ጋር በመሆን ይህንን መረጃ ካላወቅን ያስጠይቀናል በሚል ለመስራት ወሰንኩኝ፡፡ የስራ ባልደረባዬም ባለበት ዶክመንቶችን መመርመር ገባን፡፡ ጥርጣሬ የነበረ...
ተቋማት እና የጥናትና ምርምር ድርጅቶችን ከፌደራል ቴክኒክና ሙያ ኤጀንሲ ጋር በመሆን ነበር አብረን የሰራነው፡፡ ስራውን ሳስጀምር በጣም ብዙ ምሁራን ባሉበት ሀገር የሚበልጡኝ ሰዎች ስላሉ መምራቱ...
በመሆኑም እንደዚህ ህገወጥ የሆነ አሰራር በመስራት ሰብአዊ መብት ገፈፋ የሚያካሂዱትና የማያውቁትን ሰው ወንጀለኛ ነው በሚል የሚያሳስሩት። በፊት ከምሰራበት ከጉለሌ ተቀይሬ ወደ የካ ቅርንጫፍ እን...
2. በተጨማሪም ከላይ በዋናነት ያቀረብኩት የአሰራር ጥሰት ተቋሞቹ ተጣርተው በሰራው ወንጀል እንዲጠየቅልኝ፡፡በመሆኑም በፈጠረው የሰበአዊመብት ረገጣ ተጠያቂ እንዲሆንልኝ እጠይቃለሁ  ግልባጭ፡ ...
Date 22/03/2012 To: Certification Authority for Professional Qualifications and Assessment of the AA Addis Ababa The plain...
to come back tomorrow so that you could get all the information I had decided. But I gave them all the information they wa...
was made to go and look at my practice. I was given a prison sentence for never deserving of it. It is not here, but if an...
Thus, by doing such an unlawful act, a human rights abuser may be arrested and imprisoned by a stranger. When I moved from...
Certification and Renewal Directorate for the Yeka Branch Training Quality Assurance and Assessment Authority Certificatio...
ከሳሽ፡ ማክሰኞ ህዳር 16/03/2012 የባለድርሻ አካል የሆነው ሴቭ ዘችልድረን (Save the children) የ Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) project competition በመሆኑም ኢ.ኤም.ዲ

  1. 1. ቀን 22/03/2012 ለ፡ አ.አ.ከ.አ የትም/ስልጠና ጥራት ሙያ ብቃትና ምዘና ማረጋገጫ ባለስልጣን አዲስ አበባ ከሳሽ፡-አቶ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ተከሳሽ፡- ያረጋል መኩሪያ ከሳሽ፡ ማክሰኞ ህዳር 16/03/2012 የባለድርሻ አካል የሆነው ሴቭ ዘችልድረን (Save the children) የተባለ ግብረሰናይ ድርጅት በአድራሻችን ለየካ ትምህርትና ስልጠና ቴክኒክና ሙያ መአከል በሚል ያመጡትን ደብዳቤ መሰረት መረጃ እንዲሰጥ በተጠየቀው መሰረት ፍቃደኛ አለመሆኑ፣ መረጃ ስወራንና የኔን የከሳሽን ሰበአዊ መብት መግፈፉን ይመለከታል፡፡ ዝርዝር ጉዳዩን እንደሚከተለው አቀርባለሁ፡ የካ አዲሱ መስሪያ ቤት ከጉለሌ ቅርንጫፍ ከተቀየርኩኝ አምስተኛ ወር ሞላኝ። ነገር ግን እስካሁን በቅርንጫፉ መስሪያ ቤቱ ያሉትን ተቋሞች ኃላፊ የተባለው አካል ደብቆ ስለያዘ ተቋማቱን እኔ ጋር ለስራ መጥተው ካገኘኋቸው ተቋማት በስተቀር የማቀው ነገር የለም። በመሆኑም በተደጋጋሚ ከዚህ በፊት የተሰጠኝ መረጃ ምንም አቅጣጫ የሌለው በመሆኑ በቅርንጫፉ የሚገኙትን ተቋሞች መቼ እድሳት እንደሚያገኙ መረጃ ስጠን በማለት በተደጋጋሚ አብሮኝ ከሚሰራው የስራ ባልደረባዬ ጋር ብንጠይቀውም ፍቃደኛ አልነበረም። በ ህዳር16/2012 ዕለት ጠዋት ስራ ቦታ ተገኝቼ ስራ ከጀመርኩኝ በኋላ የውጭ እንግዶች ባለድርሻ አካላት መንግስታዊ ያልሆነ ድርጅት Save the children (NGO) መጥተው መረጃ ፈልገው ጥያቄ ጀመሩ ለማስተናገድ ፈልጌ
  2. 2. ሙሉ መረጃ ልሰጣችሁ አልችልም ምክንያቱም መረጃውን ካገኘሁ በኋላ መረጃው እራሱ የተዘበራረቀ በመሆኑና በመሃል እውቅና ፈቃድ የተሰጣቸው ተቋማት ስላሉ ሙሉ መረጃ የለኝም አልኳቸው። በመሆኑም በቦታው ላይ ያለ ኃላፊ ልጥራላችሁ በሚል ስልክ ደወልኩለት። ስልኩን አንስቶ እንግዶች እንደሚፈልጉት እና በሚመቸው ሰአት ቀጠሮ ይዞ እንዲይስተናግዳቸው ብጠይቀውም የቀጠሮ ሰአት ሳይዝ ጆሮዬ ላይ ስልኩን ዘጋው። እኔም ወዲያው የወሰንኩት ሙሉ መረጃ እንድታገኙ ነገ ተመለሱ አልኳቸው። ነገር ግን ከእኔ የሚፈልጉትን ሙሉ መረጃ ሰጠኋቸው። በዚህ አጋጣሚ ከዚሁ ኃላፊ ጋር አለመግባባቱ በድብቅ መልክ የነበረው በገሀድ ቀጠለ። ስልጣኑን ያለአግባብ ተጠቅሞ በስልክ ያቀረብኩለትን ጥሪ ልክ እንደ ማቃጠር ቆጥሮ ስራ ቦታ እንደሌለሁ ታወራለህ አለ፡፡ እስካሁን ስራችንን በመግባባት ለመስራት ስብሰባ ያልጠራ አሁን ልሰብስባችሁ ብሎ ንግግሩን ቀጠለ። ስራ ቦታ እንደሌለሁ አድርገህ የምታወራው ብሎ የፈለገውን ነገር ተናገረ። ለምን ሰው ፍት ስራቦታ የለህም ትለኛለህ? እኔም የፈለገውን አውርቶ እንዲጨርስ እድሉን ሰጠሁት። ንግግሩን ጨረሰ፡፡ እኔም በጥሞና ካደመጥኩት በኋላ ንግግሬን ቀጠልኩኝ። በመጀመሪያ ደረጃ እስከዛሬ ዝም ብዬ ታግሼ የተቀመጥኩት እራሱ ስራው ባለመሰራቱ ግጭት ሲፈጥር ማን እንደሆነ ተጠያቂው ፈጦ ስለሚወጣ ጉዳዩን የተውኩት። በግል ተነሳሽነት ያልተሟሉ መረጃዎችን በማወቅ በማሟላት ለመስራት የሞከርኩት ሳይሳካ ቀረ። ለዚህም የተለያዩ ቼክሊስቶችን አዘጋጅቼ ከስራ ባልደረባዬም ጋር ተግባብተን የተቋማትን መረጃ እንዲሰጠን ብንጠይቀውም ፍቃደኛ ሳይሆን ቀረ፡፡ የተቋማት መረጃ ደብቆ ቆልፎ ይዞ ስለነበር ነው ይህ ሁሉ ችግር የተፈጠረው። ዛሬም ያሳየው ያልተገባ የአፈና ስርአቱን ዘርግቶ ይህንኑ መረጃ መሰወር ስራ ነው የሰራው።
  3. 3. እሮብ 17 2012 ዓ.ም ከስራ ባልደረባዬ ጋር በመሆን ይህንን መረጃ ካላወቅን ያስጠይቀናል በሚል ለመስራት ወሰንኩኝ፡፡ የስራ ባልደረባዬም ባለበት ዶክመንቶችን መመርመር ገባን፡፡ ጥርጣሬ የነበረንን ተቋም ስም ለማጣራት መመርመራችንን ቀጠልን። በመሆኑም በዚህ ዓመት የእውቅና ፈቃድ እድሳት የተሰጣቸው ሁለት ተቋማት ሲሆኑ እነሱም ኢ.ኤም.ዲ የኮንስትራክሽንና የፊኒሽንግ ስራዋች ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም እና ሄለን የጸጉር ስራ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋማት ናቸው፡፡ ለኔ እንድሰራ የተመራልኝ ማመልከቻ የእውቅና ፈቃድ እንዲታደስለት ባመለከተው መሰረት የሰራሁት ኢ.ኤም.ዲ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ብቻ ነበር፡፡ የጽጉር ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የሰሩት እራሳቸው ለእውቅና ፈቃድና እደሳ ካልተመደበው ሰው ጋር ሆነው ነበር፡፡ ይህንኑ የጸጉር ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም እውቅና ፈቃድ እድሳት ያደረጉት የኔን የኢ.ኤም.ዲን ከሰራሁኝ በኋላ አሰራሬን በማየት ሌላ ተቋም ላይ እንዳልሄድ የተደረኩት። ጭራሽም እስር ነው ለእሱ የሚገባው በሚል የእስር ቅጣት የደረሰብኝ፡፡ እዚህ ላይ የለም እንጂ ጸረ ሙስና እውን ካለ ማጣራት ያለበት እነሱ ካልተመደበው አካል ጋር ሆነው እድሳት ሲሰጡ ምን አሻራ አስቀምጠው እንደመጡ እና እኔ እድሳት እንዲያገኝ ያደረኩት ተቋም ላይ ሰራሁት የምለውንና የጣልኩትን አሻራ ማጣራት ይችላሉ፡፡ ከሰኔ ጀምሮ እስከ አሁን በነበረው የቅዳሜና እሁድ የእረፍት ግዜዬን መሰዋአት በማድረግ በፍቃደኝነት ያለምንም ክፍያ ጥያቄ ፕሮጀክት የሰራሁት ማለትም የ Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) project competition በመሆኑም ኢ.ኤም.ዲ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋምን ጨምሮ ጉለሌ ያሉ ተቋሞችን እንዲወዳደሩ ሳደርግ አምስት ሳንቲብ አበል ሳልጠይቅ ነበር የሰራሁት፡፡ ኢ.ኤም.ዲን ጨምሮ ሌሎች ከ11 በላይ የግል እና መንግስታዊ ያልሆኑ ግብረሰናይ ማሰልጠኛ
  4. 4. ተቋማት እና የጥናትና ምርምር ድርጅቶችን ከፌደራል ቴክኒክና ሙያ ኤጀንሲ ጋር በመሆን ነበር አብረን የሰራነው፡፡ ስራውን ሳስጀምር በጣም ብዙ ምሁራን ባሉበት ሀገር የሚበልጡኝ ሰዎች ስላሉ መምራቱን እንኳን እኔ ልምራ ሳልል ሰብሳቢና ምክትል በማስመረጥ ስራውን ያስጀመርኩት፡፡ በመሆኑም የተመረጡት ሰብሳቢዎች የጸሃፊነቱን ሀላፊነት ሲሰጡኝ በተጨማሪም በተለያየ ጊዜ በሚሰጡኝ ኃላፊነት ላይ ስሰራ ነበር፡፡ እውነታውን ለማረጋገጥ የፈለገ አካል ካለ ሊንክድ ኢን ዋን ክላውድ ላይ በአየር ላይ መረጃውን ማግኘት ይቻላል፡፡ በተረፈ ተቋማቱን በግንባር በመገኘት መጠየቅ ይቻላል። በተጨማሪም እውቅና ፈቃድ እድሳት እንዲያገኝ ላደረኩለት ተቋም ለሰልጣኞች ማጣቀሻ መጽሃፍም ለላይብረሪያቸው አበርክቼ ነው የወጣሁት። ወደ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋማት ሰነድ ስመለስ ኮሪጅ የቢዝነስና የቴክኖሎጂ…. ይላል እውቅና ፈቃድ የተሰጠበት ሰነድ የሌለ ሲሆን ለእውቅና ፍቃድ በ 06/02/2012 ዓ.ም 2000.00 (ሁለት ሺህ ብር) የከፈለበት እርሲቱ የተያያዘው ግን ሃደፍ የቤት አያያዝ ፋይል ውስጥ መሆኑ ከስራ ባልደረባዬ ጋር በመሆን ማረጋገጥ ችለናል። ለዚህ ሁሉ ግጭት ያበቃን ከላይ የተቀመጡት እውነታዎች ሆነው በዋናነት አንድ ግለሰብ ስልጣኑን ያለ አግባብ ተጠቅሞ የእውቅና ፈቃድም ይሁን እድሳት መስጠቱ ነበር፡፡ መረጃ እንድናጣራ በመከልከላችን ምክንያት ሙሉ ለሙሉ ባናጣራም የደረስንበት፤ ግሪን ኮምፒውተር ማሰልጠኛ የእውቅና ፈቃድ አሰጣጥ ላይ ያልተመደበ አካል ጋር በመሆን አዲስ እውቅና ፈቃድ በህገወጥ መልክ ሰጥተዋል፡፡ ያማለት ደሞ እኔ ተዛውሬ እንደመጣሁ የታሰርኩበት ጊዜ መገጣጠሙ ነበር ቀኑም በ ሐምሌ 29 2012 ዓ.ም ነው።
  5. 5. በመሆኑም እንደዚህ ህገወጥ የሆነ አሰራር በመስራት ሰብአዊ መብት ገፈፋ የሚያካሂዱትና የማያውቁትን ሰው ወንጀለኛ ነው በሚል የሚያሳስሩት። በፊት ከምሰራበት ከጉለሌ ተቀይሬ ወደ የካ ቅርንጫፍ እንደመጣሁ ግሪን የተባለ ተቋም እውቅና እንዲሰጠው ፈልጓ የያዘውን ፕሮፖዛል እንዲታይለት ስለሰጠ በያዘው ቀሪ ላይ ፈርሜ ተቀበልኩት። ከትንሽ ቆይታ በኋላ ተመልሶ መጥቶ ቆይ ይዘህ ና ተብያለሁ ብሎ ተቀብሎኝ ወጣ። ና መልስ ያስፍረምከኝን ሰርዝ ብልም አልተመለሰም ነበር። አንድ የስራ ባልደረባ አብሮኝ ስለነበር ተወዉ እናውቀዋለን የትም አይሄድም በማለቱ ከመቀመጫዬም አልተነሳሁም። በዚህ መሃል ነበር ኢ.ኤም.ዲን የእውቅና እድሳት ሰርተን ጨርሰን ከተመለስን በኋላ እኔ እንድታሰር የተደረግኩት። በመሆኑም በ ህዳር 16 2012 ዓ.ም ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ ሲሰበስበንም ባለፈው አመት ነሐሴ ወር ያሳሰርከኝም አንተው እራስህ ነህ ብዬ የነገርኩት። ያሳሰረኝ የቴክኒክና ሙያ ጽ/ቤት ኃላፉ እኔን አያቀኝም ነገር ግን በፊት ስሰራበት ከነበርኩበት ቦታ ስመጣ ተከትሎኝ የመጣ ያልተገባ ስም እንደተሰጠኝ አውቃለሁ። ይህንኑ ስም ነበር የመጀመሪያው ስብሰባ ላይ ሲያስተጋባ የነበረው፡፡ ስለዚህ እንዴት ካአንተ ጋር ተማምነን መስራት እንችላለን? ከዚህ በፊት ማለትም ነሃሴ በ29 2011 ዓ.ም የሰራውን ስህተት ስለሚያውቃው በህድራ 17 2012 ዓ.ም አንባጓሮ መፍጠር ፈለገ። እሱንም በማን አለብኝነት በምስክር ፊት የመስሪያ ቤት ሕግን በጣሰ መልኩ ስራ ቦታን እንደራሱ መስሪያ ቤት አደረገው መሳደብና ለመማታት በመጋበዝ ጠረጴ ደበደበ። ይህንን ያክል ወንጀል ሲሰራ ምንም ላለማለት ቢሮውን ለቅቄለት ወጣሁ። ተከሳሽ እንዲጠየቅልኝ የምፈልገው 1. በእማኝ ፊት አንተ እብድ… በሚል ከስራ ስነ-ምግባር ውጭ ጠረጴዛ በመደብደብ ወይም ለድብድብ እራሱን በማዘጋጀት ከአንድ ኃላፊ የማይጠበቅ ተግባር ጽሟል።
  6. 6. 2. በተጨማሪም ከላይ በዋናነት ያቀረብኩት የአሰራር ጥሰት ተቋሞቹ ተጣርተው በሰራው ወንጀል እንዲጠየቅልኝ፡፡በመሆኑም በፈጠረው የሰበአዊመብት ረገጣ ተጠያቂ እንዲሆንልኝ እጠይቃለሁ  ግልባጭ፡  ለየካ ቅርንጫ የትም/ስልጠና ጥራት ሙያ ብቃትና ምዘና ማረጋገጫ ባለስልጣን  ለየካ ቅርንጫ የትም/ስልጠና ጥራት ሙያ ብቃትና ምዘና ማረጋገጫ ባለስልጣን የእውቅና ፈቃድና እድሳት ዳሬክቶሬት ከላይ በከሰስኩት መሰረት ችግሩ ሲፈጥር ሊያስረዱልኝ የሚችሉ የሰው ምስክር ማስረጃ ከስራ ባልደረባዬ ሰራተኞች በተጨማሪ 1 መስፍን መኩሪያ 2 መቅረጸ ድምጽ 3 የቴሌፊን ድምጽ ምልልስ በተጨማሪም ጎረቤት የነበሩ የትምህርት እውቅና ፈቃድ ባልደረቦች መሆኑን አሳውቃለሁ፡፡ ከሳሽ ብርሀኑ ታደሰ
  7. 7. Date 22/03/2012 To: Certification Authority for Professional Qualifications and Assessment of the AA Addis Ababa The plaintiff: Mr. Berhanu Tadesse was renewed Defendant: Yaregal Mekuria Plaintiff, a Stakeholder, Save the Children, on Tuesday, November 16, is refusing to provide information in response to a letter from the Technical and Vocational Training Center at our address. I will outline the details as follows It was my fifth month since I was transferred from the Gulele Branch of the new company. But I have no knowledge of any of the institutions except for the institutions that I have come to work with, since it has hidden the Head of Institutions at the branch. So he was reluctant to ask my co-worker repeatedly to give us information about when the facilities at the branch would be renovated, as the information I had been given had no direction. After I was at work on the morning of November 16, 2012 E.C, I was not able to provide you with complete information because I wanted to handle the information, because the information itself is fragmented and there is a centralized entity. I said I didn't have full information. So I called the official at the station to talk to you. Although I asked him to pick up the phone and tell him that guests would like to meet him at a convenient time, he kept the phone in my ear without an appointment. I told them
  8. 8. to come back tomorrow so that you could get all the information I had decided. But I gave them all the information they wanted from me. At this point, the misunderstanding with the boss continued. He says he abused his authority and claimed that my phone call was like a job counting. He continues to speak now that I have not called a meeting to work on our work. He said what he thought he was saying that he was out of work. Why would you say you have no place to work? I gave him the chance to finish what he wanted. He ended the conversation. I listened intently and continued. First of all, I have been tolerated to this day, and I have left the matter because it is the responsibility of the person who is involved in a conflict that does not work. What I tried to do by not comprehending incomplete information on personal initiative failed. To this end I arranged various checklists and interacted with my colleague and asked them to give us institutional information, but he refused. This entire problem was created because it was locked up by institutional information. Today, he has done the job of hiding the inappropriate kidnapping system and hiding that information. On Wednesday 17th, I decided to work with my colleague if we didn't know this information. My colleague came in and examined the documents. We continued to investigate the name of a suspicious institution. As such, two institutions have been awarded renewal certification this year: EMD Construction and Finishing Works Training Institute and Helen Hair Training Institute. The only application that was directed to me to apply for the renewal of the certification was that I worked at the EMD Technical and Vocational Training Institute. The Hair Training Institute worked with a person who was not designated for licensing and renovation. After doing my EMD, which was renewed with the same hairdresser's license renewal, I
  9. 9. was made to go and look at my practice. I was given a prison sentence for never deserving of it. It is not here, but if anti-corruption exists, they can check what fingerprints they came up with when they were renovating with the non-commissioned entity, and the fingerprints I made on the site that I found. I have volunteered my free weekend time from June until now, and I worked for the Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) competition. We have worked with more than 11 private and non- governmental training institutions and research organizations with the Federal Technical and Vocational Agency. When I started, I started the job by selecting a Chair and Vice-Chancellor, even though I had a lot of scholars in my country. Thus, I was assigned to the role of secretary of the elected assembly and also worked at different times. The information is available on-air on LinkedIn to Cloud, if anyone wants to verify the facts. Inquiries can be made face-to-face. I also donated a reference book to the library for the institute where I received a renewal license. When I returned to the Technical and Vocational Training Documents Corridor Business and Technology ... It says that there is no certified document, and we were able to verify with Hedf that his company was linked to a housekeeping file, which paid for the license on 06/02/2012, 2000.00 (2,000 birr). To the contrary, the above facts were the main reason that an individual abused his authority or issued a certificate or renewal. While we have not fully investigated the fact that we have been denied access to information, Green Computer Training has issued a new certification illegally with a non-classified entity. It was on July 29, 2012, when I arrived and I was arrested on July 29, 2012.
  10. 10. Thus, by doing such an unlawful act, a human rights abuser may be arrested and imprisoned by a stranger. When I moved from Gulele, where I had worked before, to sign a proposal for the Green Company, I accepted it and signed it. After a while he came back and accepted that I was supposed to come and stay. Come, cancel your signature and the answer was no. A coworker was with me because we knew he was going nowhere. Meanwhile, after completing the EMD certification renewal, I was arrested. So when we first met on November 16, 2012, I told you that you were the one who tied me up in August last year. The Technical and Vocational Office that arrested me was not jealous of me, but when I came from where I had been working, I knew I had been given the wrong name. That was the name he was addressing at the first meeting. So how can we work with you and trust you? He wanted to create a controversy on the 17th of October 2012 because he knew his mistake on 29 August 2011. He made a workplace like his own office in violation of company law in front of a witness and insulted him and invited him to beat him. I left the office to say nothing of this kind of crime. I want to be sued 1. In the face of the Believer, he wrote an unwanted act from an officer, by setting himself up for a work ethic by beating a table for work or preparing for a fight. 2. I also request that I be held accountable for the alleged breach of the above infringement procedures.  Transcript Certification Authority for the quality and quality of education / training for the Yacht Branch
  11. 11. Certification and Renewal Directorate for the Yeka Branch Training Quality Assurance and Assessment Authority Certification Authority In addition to my co-workers, who can explain to me the nature of the problem as described above? 1 Mesfin Mekuria 2 Recording Sound 3 Telephone Voice Conversations I also let him know that he was a neighbor of educational certification. Plaintiff Berhanu Tadesse

