ACKNOWLAGEMENT
Most importantly, Mulugeta Haile Selassie, Head of the Gulele Sub-City Technical and Vocational Office, who has been with me from the beginning to the end to ensure that the project proposal, strategy plan and action plan will be responsible for the project. I offer my respect and gratitude.
Next, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the trainers of both the technical and vocational training institutes who assisted me in completing this research project and strategy plan by filling out a questionnaire for finance and relevant departments and providing comments during the meetings and consultations! I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my colleague Mahlet Fisseha and Ms. Tesfanesh Kebede for the Gulele TV Office.
Last but not least, thanks to the staff of the Belaye Zeleke High School department hears and principals for their cooperation to:-
1. Mr. GebreAmlak Zekarias
2. Mr. Tilahun Yirga
3. Mr. Mehari Fanta

Belaye zeleke new tvet ngo capital budget berhanu tadesse taye

  1. 1. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም አዲስ በተገነባውና ርክክብ የተፈጸመለት የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴ/ሙ/ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር በባለሙያዎች የቀረበ ሰነድ ያካተተው ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር ናቸው የበላይ ዘለቀ አዲስ በተገነባው ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር የተዘጋጀ ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር በተገነባው ቴ/ሙ/ተቋም ሥራ ለማስጀመር የባለሙያዎችበታቀደው መሰረት 2007 ዓ/ም የሚያስፈልግ በጀት ስለማሳወቅ አዘጋጅ፡ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም በጥር 3 ቀን 2014 ዓ.ም የጽሑፍ ማሻሻያ ስራ በድጋሚ ተሰራ
  2. 2. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም ማውጫ Contents 1. መግቢያ ......................................................................................................................... 1 1.2 የቃላት ትርጉም...............................................................................................................................................6 1.2.1 የሚሰራውን ፕሮጀክት በጥራት ለመከወን አሰራር በተመለከተ ክትትል ቁጥጥር ...........................8 1.2.2 የ TVET ኘሮጀክቶች አስፈላጊነት the importance of TVET Project .......................................14 1.3 የተመረጡ የስልጠና መስኮችን አስመልክቶ...............................................................................................17 1.4 የኘሮጀክቱ ግብዓት (Project input) የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource) ፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource) ፍሰት፡.....................................................................................................................................................18 1.4.1 የችግሮች መለያ....................................................................................................................................20 1.4.2 የተነሱ ጥያቄዎች..................................................................................................................................20 1.4.3 ዠርዠር የኘሮጀክት ቀጣይነት የሚነሱ ጥያቄዎች ..........................................................................20 1.5 የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ፕሮጀክት ለመቅረፅ ምን ቅድመ ሁኔታዎች ተከተልን (methodology).........................21 1.6 በተቋሙ የታዩ እጥረቶች .............................................................................................................................21 1.7 የተቋሙ ርክክብን አስመልክቶ የቀረቡት መረጃ እንደሚከተለው ይቀርባል፡፡ ......................................21 1.8 ዝርዝር ስራዎች.............................................................................................................................................23 1.9 ያልተጠናቀቁ ስራዎች..................................................................................................................................24 1.10 የኘሮጀክቱ በጀት ( Project budget).........................................................................................................25 1.11 የኘሮጀክቱ ግብዓት (Project input) የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource) ፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource) ፍሰት፡.....................................................................................................................................................27 1.11.1 ሁለተኛ ዝርዝር ስራዎች .....................................................................................................................28 1.11.2 በውይይት እና በጥናቱ መሰረት የተዘጋጁ ዲፓርትመንቶች...........................................................28 1.12 B. ለሹራብ ዲፓርትመንት፡-.......................................................................................................................29 1.12.1 የሚያፋልጉ ማሽኖችና የሰልጣኝ ብዛት የሚያስፈልገው ማቴሪያል................................................29 1.13 C. ለልብስ ስፌት ዲፓርትመንት፡-............................................................................................................29 1.14 D. ለቢዩልዲንግ ኤሌክትሪክ ኢንስታሌሽን ዲፓርትመንት ......................................................................................29
  3. 3. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም 1.14.1 የሚያስፈልጉ እቃዎች እና የሰልጣኝ ብዛት......................................................................................29 1.15 E. ለኤሌክትሮኒክ ዲፓርትመንት፡-.......................................................................................................................30 1.15.1 የማሽነሪዎች ብዛት 20 ዲጂታል መልቲ ሜትር 20 ሶልደሪንግ አይረን .......................................30 1.15.2 5የኘሮጀክቱ ግብዓት (Project input) የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource) ፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource) ፍሰት፡ ................................................................................................................................................30 1.16 የተቀየረው የመምሕራንና የድጋፍ ሰጪ ሰራተኞች ደመወዝየያዘሰንጠረጇ -- እነደሚከተለው ይቀርባል. ....................................................................................................................................................................32 1.17 የኘሮጀክቱ በጀት ግመታ .............................................................................................................................33 1.18 የኘሮጀክት ክትትል ፡- (Project Monitoring and Evaluation) .............................................................35 1.19 ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ት/ስ ፕሮጀክት ምዘና/TVET Project Appraisal አስፈላጊነት.................................................35 1.19.1 የፕሮጀክቱ ምዘና መስፈርቶች............................................................................................................36 1.19.2 የ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ት/ስ ፕሮጀክት አተገባበር የሚከናወኑ ዋና ዋና ተግባራት አስመልክቶ ....................36 1.20 ማጠቃለያ፡-....................................................................................................................................................36 1.20.1 የተማሪና የአሰልጣኝ ጥምርታን በተመለከተ.....................................................................................36 1.20.2 የሚገዙ ማሽነሪዎች እና ማተሪያሎች ብዛት እና አይነት የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት...........................36 1.20.3 የሹራብ ዲፓርትመንት፣የልብስ ስፌት ዲፓርትመንት እና የኤሌክትሪክ ዲፓርትመንት ...........37 1.20.4 ኤሌክትሮኒክስ አጠቃላይ (የሞባይል ጥገናና የኮምፒውተር ጥገና).................................................38 1.21 ቀጥሎ የሚቀርበው በመጀመሪያ ዙር የጥናትስራ የተሰራ ሲሆን ይህውም በቅደም ተከተል ባስቀመጥነው መሰረት ከ1-6 የዘረዘርናቸው የተመረጡ ዲፓርትመንቶች በቅደም ተከተል የነበረ ሲሆኑ እነዚህም 39 1.21.1 የተመረጡ የስልጠና መስኮችን አስመልክቶ......................................................................................39 1.22 የኘሮጀክቱ ግብዓት (Project input) የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource) ፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource) ፍሰት፡.....................................................................................................................................................40 1.22.1 አስተያየት..............................................................................................................................................41 ምዕራፍ ሁለት .................................................................................................................... 43 2.1 የቴክኒክና ሙያ ገጽታና ተመራጭነት በሌሎች አገሮች ................................................................43 2.2 ቴሙ/ት/ስልጠና በኢትዮጵያ ..............................................................................................................................44 2.3 የቴክኒክና ሙያ አሰልጣኞች ...................................................................................................................45 2.4 ፕሮጀክት ዝግጅት/ project preparation or formulation/......................................................................46 2.5 ቅድመ ዝርዝር ጥናት/pre-feasiblity study/..............................................................................................46 2.5.1 የፕሮጀክት ዝርዝር/feasibility study/ ................................................................................................46
  4. 4. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም 2.6 ፕሮጀከት ምዘና /የፕሮጀክት ብቃት ግምገማ/ (project appraisal) .......................................................51 2.7 የፕሮጀክት ትግበራ/Implementation/.........................................................................................................52 2.8 የፕሮጀክቱ ፈታኝ ሁኔታዎች.......................................................................................................................54 2.9 መፍትሄው......................................................................................................................................................54 2.10 ተቋማችን ፐሮፌሽናል ኮርሶች ፣ ለሰልጣኞች የሚያሟላቸው ..................................................................55 ምዕራፍ ሦሥት................................................................................................................... 56 3 ክትትልና ግምገማ (Monitoring and Evaluation)...................................................... 56 3.1 የክትትልና ግምገማ ዓላማ............................................................................................................................56 3.2 የክትትልና ግምገማ ውጤት.........................................................................................................................57 3.3 የክትትልና ግምገማ ዓይነቶች......................................................................................................................57 3.4 የግምገማ አይነቶች........................................................................................................................................58 3.5 ክትትልና ግምገማ ምን ላይና መቼ ይካሄዳል?.........................................................................................60 3.5.1 ግምገማ መቼ ያስፈልጋል? .................................................................................................................61 3.5.2 ግምገማው ላይ የሚሳተፉ አካለት .......................................................................................................61 3.5.3 ክትትልና ግምገማ የሪፖርት ዝግጅትና አቀራረብ ...........................................................................61 3.5.4 በክትትልና ግምገማ ስራዎች አካባቢ የሚታዮ ችግሮች፡- ...............................................................62 3.5.5 ተጠቃሎ ሲታይ....................................................................................................................................63 3.5.6 በመፍተሄነት የሚቀርቡ ሀሳቦች ..........................................................................................................63 ክፍል ሁለት........................................................................................................................ 65 ምዕራፍ አራት .................................................................................................................... 65 በጉለሌ ክ/ከተማ አሥተዳደር ቴ/ሙ ጽ/ቤት...........................................................................................................65 በላይ ዘለቀ (የጉለሌ) ቴክኒክና ሙያ ትምህርትና ሥልጠና ተቋም......................................................................65 የአምስት ዓመት (2ዐዐ6 - 2010) ዓ.ም...................................................................................................................65 ሥትራቴጂክ ዕቅድ.....................................................................................................................................................65 4 መግቢያ ....................................................................................................................... 67 4.1 የስትራቴጂክ ዕቅድ መነሻ ............................................................................................................................67 4.2 የስትራቴጂክ ዕቅድ አስፈላጊነት ..................................................................................................................68 4.3 የስትራቴጂክ ዕቅድ ጠቀሜታው ..................................................................................................................69
  5. 5. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም 4.4 ነባራዊ ሁኔታ ትንታኔ...................................................................................................................................69 4.4.1 ማህበራዊ ሁኔታ....................................................................................................................................70 4.4.2 ፖለቲካዊ ሁኔታ ...................................................................................................................................71 4.4.3 ኢኮኖሚያዊ ሁኔታ...............................................................................................................................72 4.5 የጉለሌ ክ/ከ/ቴ/ሙያ ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት አጭር ገጽታ ........................................................................................72 4.6 ራዕይ፣ተልዕኮ፣እሴቶች፡-.....................................................................................................................................73 4.6.1 ራዕይ......................................................................................................................................................73 4.6.2 ተልዕኮ ...................................................................................................................................................73 4.6.3 እሴቶች፡-...............................................................................................................................................74 4.7 የጉ/ክ/ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት የተሰጠ ኃላፊነት.....................................................................................74 4.7.1 የቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ አመራር ተግባርና ኃላፊነት.........................................................................................75 4.8 ፖሊሲን በማስፈጸም ደረጃ ...........................................................................................................................75 4.8.1 በክ/ከተማ ደረጃ.....................................................................................................................................75 4.8.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................76 4.9 የሙያ ደረጃ ዝግጅት፣ የብቃት ማረጋገጫ ምዘናና የምስክር ወረቀት አሰጣጥ ስርዓት መዘርጋት ስራ ላይ 76 4.9.1 በክ/ከተማ ደረጃ.....................................................................................................................................76 4.9.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................77 4.10 የመምህራንና በየደረጃው ለሚገኙአስፈጻሚ አካላትና ሌሎች ባለሙያዎች አቅም ማጎልበት ስራ ላይ77 4.10.1 በክ/ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት ደረጃ....................................................................................................77 4.10.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................77 4.11 የተቋማትን አቅም መገንባት ስራ ላይ ........................................................................................................77 4.11.1 በክ/ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት ደረጃ....................................................................................................77 4.11.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................78 4.12 በኩባንያዎች/ኢንተርፕራይዞች ውስጥ እና በትብብር የሚሰጡ ስልጠናዎችን ማስፋፋት/Cooperative& in-Company trining/ ....................................................................................................78 4.12.1 በክ/ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት ደረጃ....................................................................................................78 4.12.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................78 4.13 የካይዘን ትግበራን በኢንተርፕራይዞች ላይ መከናወናቸውን/Kaizen implimention/ ...............................................79 4.13.1 በክ/ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት ደረጃ....................................................................................................79
  6. 6. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም 4.13.2 በተቋማት ደረጃ ....................................................................................................................................79 4.14 የባለድርሻዎች ተሳትፎ ትንተና...................................................................................................................79 4.15 የተባባሪዎች አካላት ትንተና........................................................................................................................80 4.16 የባለድርሻ አካላት፣ የተባባሪ አካላት፣ የጽ/ቤቱ ቁልፍ ጉዳዮች ዝርዝር ትንተና ....................................81 4.17 የቴክኒክና ሙያ ትምህርትና ሥልጠና የትኩረት አቅጣጫዎች...............................................................99 4.17.1 ዓላማዎችና ግቦች .................................................................................................................................99 4.17.2 12.2 የማሥፈፀሚያ ሥትራቴጅዎች................................................................................................100 4.17.3 የማሥፈፀሚያ ስትራቴጂዎች ............................................................................................................102 4.18 የክትትልና ድጋፍ ግምገማ ግብረመልስ ሥርዓት ...................................................................................102 4.18.1 ክትትልና ግምገማ..............................................................................................................................102 4.18.2 የክትትል ድጋፍ ግምገማና ግብረመልስ መርሀ ግብር ...................................................................102 4.19 ታሳቢዎችና ሊያጋጥሙ የሚችሉ ሥጋቶች..............................................................................................103 4.19.1 ታሳቢዎች............................................................................................................................................103 4.19.2 ስጋቶች ................................................................................................................................................103 ምስጋና /ACKNOWLAGEMENT/........................................................................................ 0 4.20 ተጨማሪ መረጃዎች የተጠናቀቀው የበላይ ዘለቀ አዲሱ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የተቋሙ የፎቶ ምሥሎች ......1
  7. 7. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም የሰንጠረዦች ማውጫ ሰንጠረዥ 1 የኘሮጀክት ደረጃዎች /በቀላሉ የተዘጋጀ/.....................................................16 ሰንጠረዥ 2 ዕቃው ዐይነትእነደሚከተለው ይቀርባል. . . ፣ .............................................22 ሰንጠረዥ 3 ያልተቀየረው የመምሕራን ደሞወዝ.............................................................31 ሰንጠረዥ 4 የተቀየረው የመምሕራንና የድጋፍ ሰጪ ሰራተኞች ደመወዝየያዘሰንጠረጇ -- እነደሚከተለው ይቀርባል.........................................................32 ሰንጠረዥ 5 የኘሮጀክቱ በጀት ግመታ የኘሮጀክቱን ማስፈጸሚያ ገንዘብ ግምት ማስቀመጥ ይሆናል፡፡ .......................................................................................................................33 ሰንጠረዥ 6 በአሁኑወቅት የሚያስፈልግ በጀት በሰው ሀይል ...........................................33 ሰንጠረዥ 7 በአጠቃላይ በያዝነው አመት የሚያስፈልግ በጀት........................................34 ሰንጠረዥ 8 የተማሪና የአሰልጣኝ ጥምርታን በተመለከተ ...............................................36 ሰንጠረጇ 9 የሚገዙ ማሽነሪዎች እና ማተሪያሎች ብዛት እና አይነት የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት ......................................................................................................................................36 ሰንጠረዥ 10 የተመረጡት ዲፓርትመንቶች በ3ዲ ቸሃርት ............................................37 ሰንጠረዥ 11 ኤሌክትሮኒክስ አጠቃላይ (የሞባይል ጥገናና የኮምፒውተር ጥገና).............38 ሰንጠረዥ 12 በአ.አ.ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ ስር የሚገኙ አሰልጣኞች መረጃ በት/ም ደረጃና በፆታ..45 ሰንጠረዥ 13 የድርጊት መረሃግብር................................................................................53 ሰንጠረዥ 14 የክትትልና ግምገማ ተያያዥነት፤.............................................................58 ሰንጠረዥ 15 የክትትልና ግምገማ ልዩነት ......................................................................59 ሰንጠረዥ 16 ሀ/ ውስጣዊ ባለድርሻ አካላት ትንተና .......................................................83 ሰንጠረዥ 17 ለ/ ውጫዊ ባለድርሻ አካላት ትንተና ......................................................84 ሰንጠረዥ 18 ሐ/ የተባባሪ አካላት ትንተና.....................................................................90 ሰንጠረዥ 19 የውስጣዊና ውጫዊ ሁኔታዎች ትንተና .....................................................92 ሰንጠረዥ 20 የውጫዊ ሁኔታዎች ትንተና .....................................................................93 ሰንጠረዥ 21 የክ/ከ/ቴ/ሙ/ት/ሥ ጽ/ቤት ስትራቴጂያዊ ጉዳዮች......................................95 ሰንጠረዥ 22 ስትራቴጂክ ፕላን የድርጊት መርሐ ግብር ..............................................105 ሰንጠረዥ 23 ስትራቴጂክ ፕላን የድርጊት መርሐ ግብር የቀጠለ..................................106 ሰንጠረዥ 24 ስትራቴጂክ ፕላን የድርጊት መርሐ ግብር ..............................................107
  8. 8. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም ሰንጠረዥ 25 አመታዊ እቅድ የጥናት እቅድና በጀት ደጋፊ የሥራ ሂደት የ2006 (Action plan)............................................................................................................................108 ሰንጠረዥ Tabl26 የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ዓመታዊ እቅድ ትግበራ ....................................................................................................................................116 Table Table 27: HR Demand According to Organizational Structure Briefing Occupation Team Members, Their Qualifications and their Experience..................5 Table 28 TVET institute Organizational Structure......................................................8
  ACKNOWLAGEMENT Most importantly, Mulugeta Haile Selassie, Head of the Gulele Sub-City Technical and Vocational Office, who has been with me from the beginning to the end to ensure that the project proposal, strategy plan and action plan will be responsible for the project. I offer my respect and gratitude. Next, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the trainers of both the technical and vocational training institutes who assisted me in completing this research project and strategy plan by filling out a questionnaire for finance and relevant departments and providing comments during the meetings and consultations! I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my colleague Mahlet Fisseha and Ms. Tesfanesh Kebede for the Gulele TV Office. Last but not least, thanks to the staff of the Belaye Zeleke High School department hears and principals for their cooperation to:- 1. Mr. GebreAmlak Zekarias 2. Mr. Tilahun Yirga 3. Mr. Mehari Fanta
  10. 10. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም የተቋም ሙሉ መግለጫ ባጭሩ የኮሌጁ / የተቋሙ አጠቃላይ ሁኔታ የተቋም ስም፡- በላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የሚገኝበት አድረሻ፡- ግለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ አዲሱ ገበያ አካባቢ ወረዳ 8 አዲስ አበባ የተቋሙ የዕውቅና ፈቃድ ጥያቄ አይነት፡- አዲስ የሚከፈት የተቋሙ ባለቤትነት ዓይነት፡-የመንግስት የተቋሙ ህንጻ /የማሰልጠኛ ቦታ ይዞታ ዓይነት የተቋሙ ንብረት፡- የመንግስት የእውቅና ፈቃድ የተጠየቀበት ቀን፣ ወርና ዓመተ ምህረት፡- መስከረም 08 ቀን 2007 ዓ.ም የተቋሙ ስፋት በካሬ ሜትር፡- 3500ሜካ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ በ2007 ዓ.ም ለመክፈት የተፈለገው የስልጠና መስኮች፡- በሶስት ዲፓርትመንቶች ብቻ ሲሆን እነሱም ኢንስታሌሽን ኮንስትራክሽን (የኤሌክትሪክና ቧንቧ) ዲፓርትመንት 30 ሰልጣኞችን የሚይዝ ሲሆን፣ የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት 20 ሰልጣኞች፣ የልብስ ስፌት ዲፓርትመንት 20 ሰልጣኞች፣ የሰልጣኝ ቅበላ አቅም፡- 50 ሰልጣኞችን ተቀብሎ ለማሰልጠን ታቅዷል የተቋሙ ስልክ ቁጥር፡-+2511111111085 +251118121106 አድራሻ ኢሜል አድሬስ፡- gsctvet2002@yahoo.com የሰነዱ ዝግጅት አላማ፡-ግንባታው በለጋሽ ድርጅት፣ ወይም መንግስታዊ ባልሆነ ድርጅት (መያድ) ካፒታል በጀት መድበው የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም በመስፈርቱ
  11. 11. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም መሰረት የተሟሉ ሕንጻዎች የተጠናቀቁና ለቴክኒክና ሙያ ጽ/ቤት ርክክብ የፈጸሙ በመሆናቸው የበላይ ዘለቀ አዲሱ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር ነው፡፡ ዝርዝር አላማዎች፡- ለጋሾች የማሰልጠኛ የተቋሙን ክፍሎችና ወርክሾፖች ግንባታ ካ ጠ ና ቀ ቁ በ ኋ ላ ኦ ዲ ት አ ስ ደ ር ገ ው ፣ (The project entire activity was assessed by chartered certified accountants (UK) auditor the financial of activity in every phase the building project documentation exploration stated.) ርክክብ ተፈጽሟል፡፡ ቀጣዩ የፕሮጀክት እቅድ ምንጩ ከመንግስት ባጀት ወጪ የሚሆን ለውስጥ ቁሳቁስ ማሟያና የአሰልጣኞች (ለአጣቃላይ ሰራተኞች) የሚሆን ክፍያን በተመለከተ የተዘጋጀ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል እና የረዥም ጊዜ እቅድ ከነድርጊት መረሃግብር ነው፡፡ የእውቅና ፈቃድ እንዲሰጠው የሚጠይቀው በጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ወረዳ 8 አዲሱ ገበያ አካባቢ የሚገኝ የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ የተቋም በአካባቢው ስለሊለ ለአካባቢው መሀበረሰብ ተደራሽ ለማድረግ ታስቦ ለጋሽድርጅቶችን በማስተባበር የተገነባ ነው፡፡ ተቋሙ በለጋሽ ድርጅት የካፒታል በጀት ድጋፍ ግንባታው ስለተጠናቀቀ በተመረጡ የስልጠና ዘርፎች አዲስ የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ከመንግስት በጀት ከጉለሌ መሰረታዊ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ የሚዘዋወር በጀት የፕሮጀክት ንድፈሃሳብ በማቅረብ ለክፍለ ከተማው ቴክኒክና ሙያ ጽ/ቤት የእውቅና ፈቃድ እንዲሰጠው ጥያቄ በማቅረብ ነው፡፡ በመሆኑም ይህ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛልና ስትራቴጂ ፕላን የተገነቡትን የተቋሙን ሕንጻዎች የፎቶ ምስል በውስጥ ገጽ ላይ ይዟል፡፡ ፕሮጀክቱ ሁለት ነገር የያዘ ሲሆን አንደኛው አዲስ ለሚከፈተው ተቋም የፕሮጀክት ንድፈ ሀሳብ ለውሳኔ ማቅረብ ሲሆን ሁለተኛው ደግሞ የ5 ዓመት ስትራቴጂክ ፕላን የድርጊት መረሃግብርና በየአመቱ የፋይናንስ ወጪና ምንጩን ያካተተ ነው፡፡ ሰነድ የያዘው አዲስ በተገነባውና ርክክብ የተፈጸመለት የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴ/ሙ/ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር በባለሙያዎች የቀረበ ሰነድ ያካተተው ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር ናቸው፡፡
  12. 12. Page | ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል፣ ስትራቴጂ እቅድና የድርጊት መርሃግብር አዘጋጅ፡ ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ /የተቋማት ጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2007 ዓ.ም በታቀደውመሰረት የአመቱ (2007ዓ/ም) የሚያስፈልግ በጀት ስለማሳወቅይህንን ጥናት ያቀረቡት ግብረሃይል ዝርዘር 1. ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ታዬ --------------- ሰብሳቢ እና አሐፊ (የጉለሌ ክ/ከ/ቴክኒክና ሙያ/ጽ/ቤት የጥራት ኦዲት ከፍተኛ ባለሙያ 2. ደረጀ ገዛኸኝ --------------------- አባል ብረታ ብረት አሰልጣኝ (ሽሮሜዳ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተቋም) 3. ብርሃኑ ተስፋዬ ---------------- አባል ኤሌክትሪክ ኢንስታሌሽን አሰልጣኝ (ሽሮሜዳ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተቋም) 4. አሸናፊ ተሾመ ---------------- አባል ቆዳ አሰልጣኝ (ጉለሌ መሰረታዊ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተቋም) 5. ብርሃኑ ታደሰ ዘመድኩን--- አባል ሹራብ እና የልብስ ስፌት አሰልጣኝ (ጉለሌቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተቋም)
  13. 13. Page | 1 1. መግቢያ የቴክኒክና ሙያ ትምህርትና ሥልጠና የኢኮኖሚ ዕድገት በማምጣትና ድህነትን በማሳወገድ ብሎም ሃገሪቱ ከግብርና መር የእድገት አቅጣጫ ወደ ኢንዱስትሪ መር የእድገት አቅጣጫ ለመሸጋገር ለሚደረገው ሽግግር ቁልፍ አካል መሆኑ ይታወቃል፡፡አገራችን ያቀደችውን የዕድገትና ትራንስፎርሜሽን እቅድ ስኬታማ ለማድረግ የትምህርትና ሥልጠና ድርሻ እጅግ ከፍተኛ ነው፡፡ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ሥልጠና ከያዛቸው ቁልፍ ተግባራት አንዱ የከተማውን ተጨባጭ ሁኔታ በማገናዘብ ሥርነቀል ለውጥ ሊያመጣ የሚችል ጥራቱን የጠበቀ ሥልጠና መስጠት ነው፡፡እንደሚታወቀው በአዲስ አበባ ከተማ ውስጥ በሥራ ገበያ ፍላጎት ላይ የተመሰረተ በቴ/ሙ/ት/ስልጠና ስርዓት በማስፈን በ2006ዓ.ም. ያሉትን ችግሮች ለይቶ ወደ ሥራ ለመግባት አዲስ ቴ/ሙ/ማ በ2006 ዓ.ም.ግንባታው ማለቁ ይታወቃል፡፡ ትምህርትና ስልጠና የዕድገትና የልማት መሠረት በመሆኑ የሀገራችንን ማህበራዊ፣ ኢኮኖሚያዊና ፖለቲካዊ ዕድገት ለማፋጠን እና በ2017 የመካከለኛ ገቢ ዝቅተኛ ደረጃ አገር ለመፍጠር በየደረጃው ጥራት ያለውን ትምህርትና ስልጠና ለሁሉም ዜጋ ተደራሽ ማድረግ ወሳኝ ጉዳይ ነው፡፡ ለዚህም በተለያዩ ደረጃዎችና የሙያ መስኮች በዕውቀት፣ በክህሎትና በአመለካከት የተገነባ በቂ፣ ብቁና ተገቢ የሰው ሀይል ማቅረብ ይጠበቃል፡፡ ዛሬ በዓለማችን በሚገኙ ሀገሮች መካከል ለሚታየው የኑሮ፣ የሀብትና የቴክኖሎጂ ምጥቀት ልዩነቶች ዋናው ምክንያት ሀገሮቹ ለሰው ኃይላቸው ልማት የሚሰጡት ትኩረት ልዩነት ነው። በመሆኑም አዳጊ ሃገራት ውጤታማ ለመሆንም millennium development goals /MDGs/ ውደ sustainable development plan በርካታ ዝርዝር ተግባርት ማሳካት የሚቻልበት ቁልፍ መሳሪያ መሆኑንም ያረጋገጠ ዘርፍ ሆኖል። ይህውም አሳን እድታበላው ለለመነህ ሰው አሳውን መስጠት ሳይሆን እንዴት እደሜያጠምደው ማስተማር እና ማሰልጠኑ ነው ውጤታማ የሚያደርገው በሚል አመኔታ ነው ያለንን ሀብት ለስልጠና ለማዋል ያቀድነው። አገራችን በአሁኑ ጊዜ በፈጣን እድገት ላይ ስትሆን ይህንን እድገት ለማስቀጠልም ሥራ ፈጣሪ፣ ለዲሞክራሲና ለመልካም አስተዳደር ግንባታ ጠንካራ ሚና የሚጫወቱ ወጣቶችን በብዛት ያስፈልጓታል፡፡ ይህንንም ሚና እንዲጫወትላት መንግስት በጥቃቅንና አነስተኛ ስር ወጣቶችን በማደራጀት አጫጭር በደረጃ ስልጠናዎችንና በመስጠት የተመረጡ የሙያ
  14. 14. Page | 2 ክህሎቶችን በማስጨበጥ በተወሰኑና በተመረጡ የሥራ መስኮች ላይ እያደራጀ ወጣቶችን የራሳቸውን ሥራ በመፍጠር ውጤታማ ሥራዎችን በመስራት ላይ ይገኛሉ፡፡ በመሆኑም በክ/ከተማዋ የሚገኙትን የጥቃቅንና አነስተኛ ኢንተርኘራይዞችን ገበያን መሠረት ያደረገ በጥራት ፣ በጊዜ ፣ በዋጋና በመጠን ተወዳዳሪ እንዲሆኑ በመደገፍና በማብቃት ሀብት እንዲፈጥሩ የማድረግ ሥራ በመስራት ወደ ኢንዱስትሪ መሸጋገር የሚያሥችል ድጋፍ ካለፉት ዓመታት በተሻለ ሁሉም አሠልጣኝ በኢንተርኘራይዞች ተመድቦ የመደገፍ ስራ ካሣለፍናቸው ዓመታት በተሻለ ወደ ተግባር በመግባት ከዚህ መነሻ በማድረግ ጽ/ቤቱ የበጀት ዓመቱ የሴክተሩን ተልዕኮ ለማሳካት ባከናወናቸው ተግባራት የላቀስራተሰርቶል በመሆኑም የአጫጭር ስልጠና ለማስጀመር በስጦታመልክ የተሰጠንን የበላይ ዘለቀ አዲስ በተገነባው ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር ታስቦ የተዘጋጀ ሲሆን፡፡ በላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ምንም እንኳን በላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም በለጋሽ ድርጅቶች ግንባታውን አጠናቆ ርክክብ የተፈጸመ ቢሆንም፤ ስራው ሲሰራ መልካም ስራ ሰርተህ በኋላ ላይ የተሰራበትን የታሪክ አግባብ ስታይ ጥሩ በመሆኑ ትደሰታለህ፡፡ ያውም የሀገራችንን ችግር ይፈታል ተብሎ የሚታሰበው የትምህርትና ስልጠና ድጋፍ የሚሰጡ አካላትን ተባባሪ ስትሆን፡፡ የማልረሳው ክስተት ይህ ተቋም የፕሮጀክት ዶክመንት ይዘት በ2007 ዓ.ም አዘጋጅቼ ጨርሼ ሳቀርብ ስራውን ስንሰራ አብረውኝ ለተሳተፉ የኮሚቴ አባላት በሙሉ የሰሩበትና የደከሙበት እንዲከፈላቸው በማድረግ፤ ለኔ ግን ክፍያ እንዲሰጠኝ ሳልጠይቅበት ስራውን አጠናቀቅኩና ያስረከብኩት፡፡ ለሰራሁት ጥናታዊ የፕሮጀክት ስራ እንዲከፈለኝ ያላደረኩበት ምክንያት፤ ለጋሽ ድርጅቶች ገንዘባቸውን ለህዝብ የሚጠቅም ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ገንብተው ሲያስረክቡ፤ እኔ በሰራሁት ፕሮጅቸት ክፍያ የምጠይቅበት አግባብ ስለማይዋጥልኝ ነበር በሰራሁት ፕሮጅቸት ለጋሾቹን የተባበርኩኝ መሆኔን ለማሳወቅ ነበር ክፍያ እንዲከፈለኝ ያልጠየኩት፡፡ ሀቁን ለመረዳት በወቅቱ በጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ጽ/ቤት የተሰራወን ኦዲትና የሰራተtኞች ምስክርነት ማረጋገጥ ይቻላል፡፡ ነገር ግን በ2009 ዓ.ም ሊላ የጽ/ቤት ኃላፊ ተሸሞ መጣ፡፡ ለዚሁ ለተጠናቀቀ ስራ ይህ አዲስ የመጣ ኃላፊ እኔን ሳያካትት እደገና እነዲሰሩ ሊሎች ኮሚቴዎች ያዋቅርና ስራውን እንዲጀምሩ ይደረጋል፡፡ በዚህ አጋጣሚ በወቅቱ የስራሂደት የነበረችው እኔ የሰራሁትን ስራ ለዚሁ አዲስ ለተመረጡ ኮሚቴዎች እንዳስረክብ አደረጉ፡፡ በወቅቱ የሰጠኋቸው ሰነድ
  15. 15. Page | 3 ተቋሙን በሚመለከት ብቻ ያስረከብኳቸው እንደገና ሲመረጡ እራሳቸው አሟልተው እንዲሰሩ በማሰብ ነበር፡፡ ነገር ግን በዚህ አጋጣሚ ነበር እኔ የሰራሁትን ስጥ ተብዬ ያስረከብኳቸውን ሰነድ ሳይጨምሩ ጭራሽ ቀንሰው የሰጠኋቸውን ምንም ሳይቀይሩ ገልብጠው አቅርበው ክፍያ የጠየቁበት፡፡ ስራዬን ሰርቀው ብር ሲቀበሉበት እያየሁ ምንም ያላልኩበት ምክንያት እንዴት ይሉኝታ አይዛቸውም በማለት ነበር፡፡ በመጨረሻ ግን የማጠቃለያ ግምገማወቅት የሰሩትን ወንጀልተባባሪው ኃላፊ ጭምር አጋልጬ ዘራፊዎቹን አንገታቸውን ያስደፋሁበት ጊዜ ሳስታውሰው ይገርመኛል፡፡ በዲግሪ ደረጃ ቢማሩም ስለ plagiarism እነሱም ሆኑ በወቅቱ የተቀመጡት ኃላፊዎች የሚያውቁት ነገር ስለሌለ ነበር ህገወጥ ስራቸው ያስቆጣኝ፡፡ ህግን አለማወቅ ከተጠያቂነት አያድንም! የጉለሌ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የውስጥ ማስፋፊያ ስራዎች መስራት የማይችል ስለነበረ ነበር ወደ አዲሱ በላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም እንዲዘዋወር ከተዋቀረው ኮሚቴ ጋር እንዲወሰን ያደረኩት፡፡ በተጨማሪም በሹሮሜዳ አካባቢ ለአካባቢው መሀበረሰብ አገልግሎት የሚሰጡ ሁለት የመንግስት የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋማት በመኖራቸው ነበር፡፡ ለጋሽ ድርጅቶች ለማንኛውም ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የሕንጻ ግንባታ ካፒታ ልበጀት፣ መማሪያ ክፍሎች፣ የተቋም ቢሮዎች፣ ሽንት ቤቶች፣ የጥበቃ መቆጣጠሪያ ማማዊች እና ለወርክሾፖች ግንባታ መገንቢያ ብር የሚሰጡት ማንኛውም ተቋም የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ማረጋገጫ ካርታ ካላቸው ብቻ ነበር፡፡ ተቋሞቹ የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ካርታ ካላቸው የማስፋፊያ ህንጻ ለማስገንባት ስለሚፈቀድላቸው ግንባታ እንዲያካሂዱ ብር በመፍቀድ የካፒታል በጀት ይለቀቅላቸዋል፡፡ በዚህ የተነሳ የጉለሌ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ማረጋገጫ ካርታ ስለሌለው ማንኛውንም ሕንጻ ማስገንባት ስለማይችል ነበር ወደ አዲሱ ገበያ አካባቢ ወደሚገኘው ርክክብ ወደተፈጸመለት የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም እንዲዘዋወር ለኮሚቴው በማቅረብ እንዲወስን ያደረኩት፡፡ አዲሱ ገበያ አካባቢ የሚገኙ መሀበረሰብ በመንግስት ደረጃ የተከፈተ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ስለሌለ ነበር ግንባታው እንዲሰራና የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋሙ እንዲከፈትላቸው ያስወሰንኩት፡፡ የበላይ ዘለቀ ት/ት ቤቱ ሰፊ ግቢ ስላለው የጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ካቢኔ በጉዳዩላይ ከመከረ በኋላ ከትቤቱ ተቀንሷ ለቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛነት እንዲውል የወሰነው፡፡ ነገር ግን የበላይ ዘለቀ ት/ት ቤቱ ርእሰ መምህራኖች ለቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋምነት የተሰጠንን መሬት
  16. 16. Page | 4 በእርዳታ ድርጅት ግንባታውን አስገንብተን ካስጨረስን በኋላ ላለመስጠት ክርክር የጀመሩት፡ ፡ ተቋሙን አንሰጥም በሚል በመጽናታቸው በላይ ዘለቀ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ እንዲከፈት እና የስልጠና አገልግሎት እንዳይሰጥ የተደረገው፡፡ ለዚህ መጨረሻው ላላመረ የማቀው ማነቆ ነበር ክፍያ ጠይቀው ላልደከሙበት ስራ የተከፈላቸው፡፡ በመጨረሻ የምለው ለሰራሁት መልካም ስራ ልክ እንደእርዳታ ለጋሾች እውቀቴን በብር ቀይሬ ስለሰራሁ የለጋሾቹ ተባባሪ በመሆኔ ደስተኛ ነኝ፡፡ በተጨማሪም ግንባታው ከተጠናቀቀ በኋላ አገልግሎት እየሰጠ ያለው ለትምህርትም አገልግሎት በመሆኑ አይከፋኝም፡፡ አሁን አገልግሎት እየሰጠ ያለው እኛ ካወጣነው ብዙም የአላማ ልዩነት ስለሌለው፤ አገልግሎት የማይሰጥ የት/ቤቱን ግቢ ጫካ አስመንጥረን ግንባታው ተጠናቆ ለትምህርት አገልግሎት መዋሉ ደስተኛ ያደርገኛል፡፡ምንም እንኳን በለጋሽ ድርጅቶች የተሰራ ቢሆንም፤ መልካም ስራ ሰርተህ በኋላ ላይ ልክ ታሪክን የኋሊት ስታየው ትደሰታለህ፡፡ የማልረሳው ክስተት ይህ ተቋም የፕሮጀክት ዶክመንት ይዘት አዘጋጅቼ ሊሎች ስራዬን ሰርቀው ብር ሲቀበሉበት እያየሁ ምንም ያላልኩበትና በግምገማወቅት ግን የሰሩትን ወንጀል አጋልጬ እነሱ አንገታቸውን ያስደፋሁበት ጊዜ ሳስታውሰው ይገርመኛል፡፡ በወቅት የውስጥ ማስፋፊያስራ መስራት የማይችለው የጉለሌ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛን ወደ አዲሱ ተቋም እንዲዘዋወር ከተዋቀረው ቲም ጋር እንዲወሰን ሳደርግ በሹሮሜዳ አካባቢ ሁለት የቴክኒክና ማሰልጠኛ ተቋማት በመኖራቸው ነበር፡፡ ለጋሽ ድርጅቶች ለማንኛውም ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የሕንጻ፣ መማሪያና ለወርክሾፕ ግንባታ መገንቢያ ብር የሚሰጡት የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ካርታ ካላቸው ብቻ ነው፡፡ ተቋሞቹ የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ካርታ ካላቸው የማስፋፊያ ህንጻ ለማስገንባት ስለሚቀላቸው ግንባታ እንዲያካሂዱ ብር በመፍቀድ ካፒታል በጀት ይለቃሉ፡፡ በዚህ የተነሳ የጉለሌ ቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋሙ የመሬት ይዞታ ህጋዊ ካርታ ስለሌለው ማስገንባት ስለማይችል ወደ አዲሱ ገበያ እንዲዘዋወር ኮሚቴው እንዲወስን አስደርጌለሁ፡፡ ግንባታው ከተጠናቀቀ በኋላ ለትምህርትም አገልግሎት ዋለ ወይም ለቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ሁለቱም አገልግሎቶች አላማቸው ተመሳሳይ ስለሆነ አልከፋም፡፡ ስለሆነም በዚሁ ተቋም የተቋቋመው ግብረ ሃይል ያሉትን እና የሌሉትን ችግሮች በመለየት በዝርዝር በሚቀጥለው ገፅ የምናቀርብ ሲሆን እነሱም፤
  17. 17. Page | 5 1. በተቋሙ ሊከፈቱ የሚችሉ የስልጠና አይነቶች ዝርዝር፡፡ ማሰልጠኛ ተቆሙ ሲከፈት በላይ ዘለቀ ት/ቤቱን ሊረብሹ የማይችሉ ዘርፎች ተለይተው የቀረቡ ዲፓርትመንቶች ዝርዝር የያዘ 2. ከጉለሌ ወደ በላይ ዘለቀ መሸጋገር የሚገባቸው የሥልጠና ዘርፎች መለየት፡ 3. በጉብኝት ወቅት በተቋሙ ያልተሟሉ መሟላት ያለባቸው የማሰልጠኛ መሣሪያዎች እና የሾፕ አደረጃጀቶች፡፡ በተጨማሪ የሰውሃይል አደረጃጀት አስፈላጊ ባጀት፣ 4. አስተያየት በአዘጋጅ ይቀርባል፡፡ የተላከው ግብረ ሃይል በደረሰበት መደምደሚያ መሰረት የቴክኒክና ሙያ ስልጠና ተቋሙ በአንድ ግቢ ካለው የቀለም ት/ቤት መለያ አጥር ስልጠናው ከመጀመሩ በፊት በአፋጣኝ እንዲሰራለት (እንዲታጠርልን) infrastructure must be fulfill before starting the training፡ ፡ከላይ አንደዘረዘርነው ሁሉም የጎደሉት የስልጠና ማሽኖችም ሆኑ ቢሮዎች እስቶር፣ በአጠቃላይ እንዲሟሉ ግብረ ሃይሉ አይቷል፡፡ I. ይህ ጥናታዊ ፕሮጀክት ፅሁፍ የሚቀርበው ይህ ጥናታዊ ፅሁፍ የሚቀርበው ለጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ቴ/ሙ//ጽ/ቤት ነው፡፡ ለግንባታው በጀት መድቦ ግንባታውን ያካሒደው ድርጅት የ ኢትዮጵያ ወንጊላውት ቢ/ክርስትያን መካነ እየሱስ የልማትና ማህበራዊ አገልግሎት ኮሚሸን የማዕከላዊ ኢትዮጵያ ሲኖዶስ ቅርንጫፍ ፅህፈት ቤት ነው፡፡ II. የፕሮጀክቱ ጥናት አስፈላጊነት ለተቋሙ የሚሆን በጥናታዊ የተደገፈ አስራር ለማስፈን ለጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ቴ/ሙ//ጽ/ቤት ሃላፊ በሰጡት ተልእኮ መሰረት ሲሆን አወቃቀሩም፤ ከክፍለ ከተማ ቴ/ሙ//ጽ/ቤት አንድ ባለሞያ፣ ከሁለቱም መንግስታዊ ከሆኑት ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ሰ/ተቋማት ሁለት ሁለት አሰልጣኞች በድምሩ አምስት አባላት ያለዉ ቡዱን እንዲዋቀር ሀሳብ በማመንጨት ስራዉን እንዲከናወን የወሰኑ ሲሆኑ ለፕሮጀክቱ ተግባራዊነት ሙሉ ድጋፍ ሰጥተዋል፡፡
  18. 18. Page | 6 1.2 የቃላት ትርጉም የቴክኒክና/ ሙያ ትምርት ስልጠና ኤጀንሲ ማለት፡- በክልሉ ወይም በከተማ አስተዳደሩ ህጋዊ ዕውቅና አግኝቶ የተቋቋመ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ስልጠናን በበላይነት የሚያስተባብር አካል ነው፡ ፡ ኮሌጅ/ተቋም ማለት፡- በተለያየ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ የሙያ መስኮችና ስልጠና ደረጃዎች ሰልጣኞችን ተቀብሎ ስልጠና የሚሰጥና የሚያበቃ የማሰልጠኛ ኮሌጅ /ተቋም ነው፡፡ አስልጣኝ ማለት፡- በቴ/ሙ/ት /ስልጠና ኮሌጅ/ተቋም ከሚሰጡት ሙያዊ ስልጠናዎች በደረጃ III፣ በደረጃ IV ወይም በደረጃ v ስልጠናውን አጠናቆና ስልጠናውን ባጠናቀቀበት ሙያ በደረጃ III፣ በደረጃ IV ወይም በደረጃ v ተመዝኖ የሙያ ብቃቱ ተረጋገጠ በየደረጃው የማሰልጠንና የማብቃት ስራ ላይ የተሰማራ ባለሙያ ማለት ነው፡፡ ይህውም፡- A - ደረጃ ኢንስተራክተር ማለት በቴ/ሙ/ት/ስልጠና በሚሰጥባቸው ሙያዎች ከታወቀ ዩኒቨርሲቲ በ2ኛ ዲግሪ ስልጠናውን ያጠናቀቀ ፣ስልጠናውን ባጠናቀቀበት የሙያ ዘርፍ በሙያ ደረጃ III፣ IV እና v የተዘጋጀውን የሙያ ምዘና ተመዝኖ ብቃቱ የተረጋገጠና የማሰልጠን ስነ-ዘዴ ስልጠና ወስዶ በጥሩ ስነ-ምግባር ያጠናቀቀ፣ B - ደረጃ ኢንስተራክተር ማለት በቴ/ሙ/ት/ስልጠና በሚሰጥባቸው ሙያዎች ከታወቀ ዩኒቨርሲቲ በመጀመሪያ ዲግሪ ስልጠናውን ያጠናቀቀ፣ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ስልጠና በሚሰጥበት ሙያና ስልጠናውን ባጠናቀቀበት ሙያ በደረጃ IV ተመዝኖ ብቃቱ የተረጋገጠ ወይም ምዘናው IV ከሌለ በደረጃ III ተመዝኖ ብቃቱ የተረጋገጠና የማሰልጠን ስነ-ዘዴ ስልጠና ወስዶ በጥሩ ስነ-ምግባር ያጠናቀቀ፣ C - ደረጃ አሰልጣኝ ማለት በደረጃ III፣በደረጃ IV ወይም በደረጃ v ስልጠናውን አጠናቆና ስልጠናውን ባጠናቀቀበት ሙያ በደረጃ III፣ በደረጃ IV ወይም በደረጃ v ተመዝኖ የሙያ ብቃቱ የተረጋገጠ እና የማሰልጠን ስነ-ዘዴ ስልጠና ወስዶ በጥሩ ስነ-ምግባር ስልጠናውን ያጠናቀቀ፣ ሞዴል - የአንድ ስራ መንገድ ማሳያ ካርታ ማለት ነው፡፡ መላ-ምት - ማለት ያልተፈተሸ ሃሳብ ማለት ነው፡፡
  19. 19. Page | 7 የሰው ኃይል ልማት - በተቋም ውስጥ ያለው የሰው ሃብት ማለት ነው፡፡ ጥራት - ዕውቅና ባለው አካል በተቀመጠ መስፈርት መሰረት ያለበትን ደረጃ መለኪያ ነው፡ ፡ ተወዳዳሪነት - ዕውቅና ባለው አካል በተቀመጠ መስፈርት መሰረት ወደ ዓለምአቀፍ ደረጃ የሚያደርስ የአሰራር ስርዓት ማለት ነው፡፡ ስራ አመራር - የተቋሙን ግብ ለማሳካት የሰው ኃይሉንና የስራ ሂደቱን በማቀናጀት የተሻለ አፈጻጸምና ስልጠና እንዲኖር መምራት ነው፡፡ የኘሮጀክት ትርጉም/Project Definition- እንደማንኛውም የልማት ዘርፎች የቴ/ሙ/ስ/ተቋም በርካታና ጠቃሚ ተግባራት በኘሮጀክት መልክ ይከናወናሉ ፡፡Project define as a piece of work, etc that is planned and organized carefully and designed to achieve a particular aim (Oxford Dictionary, 1995) ኘሮጀክት የታለመ ግብን ለማሳካት ሲባል በተወሰነ በጀትና ጊዜ የተለያዩ ተግባራትን በዕቅድ መምራት ማለት ነው፡፡ ኘሮጀክትን በተመለተ የተለያዩ ሀሳቦችን ትርጉም ቢኖርም የሚከተሉት ባህሪያት በሁሉም ኘሮጀክቶች በጋራ የማታዩ ባህሪያት ናቸው ፡፡  ኘሮጀክት የተወሰኑ ዓላማዎች፣ ተግባራት፣ ጊዜ፣ ወጪ፣ ቦታ፣ተጠቃሚ ክፍሎች እና የሚጠበቅ ውጤት አሉት፡፡  ኘሮጀክት ውስን ሀብቶችን ማለትም የካፒታል መዋለንዋይን ጥሬ ሀብትን፣ የሰው ጉልበትን ወዘተ… አቅርቦት በአግባቡ በመጠበቅ የሚንቀሳቀስ ነው፡፡  ኘሮጀክትበአብዛኛው ልዩ የገንዘብ ጥንቅር Financial Arrangements አለው ለምሳሌ ከተለየዩ ድርጅቶች የሚገኝን ብድርና እርዳታ የህብረተሰብ አስተዋጽኦ፣ ከመንግሥት የሚመደብ በጀት ወዘተ… ተጠቃሽ ናቸው፡፡  ኘሮጀክት የአንድን ህብረተሰብ የማህበራዊና ኢኮኖሚ ደረጃ ተከትሎ የሚዘጋጅ ነው፡ ፡ ኘሮጀክት አንዳንድ ጊዜ በተወሰነ የአካባቢ ምቹ ሁኔታዎችና የህብረተሰብ ችግሮች ላይ የተመሠረተ የልማት ተነሳሽነትን ይጠይቃል ፡፡
  20. 20. Page | 8 ኘሮጀክት የብሔራዊ የክልል፣ የአካባቢና የተቋማት ፖሊሲና ኘሮግራሞችን ተግባራዊ ለማድረግ የሚያገለግል መሣሪያ ነው፡፡ የፖሊሲና ስትራቴጂያዊ ዕቅዶች የታለሙ ግቦችን ለማሳካት አቅጣጫ አመልካቾች እንጂ በራሳቸው ለኘሮጀክቱ ትግበራ አገልግሎት በቂ አይደሉም፡፡ ለምሳሌ ፡- አዲሱ የቴ/ሙ/ት ሥልጠና ፖሊሲ በቅድሚያ በግልጽ መብራራትና በኘሮግራም ዘርፍ መከፋፈል ይኖርበታል ፕሮግራም በውስጡ በርካታ ተግባራትን ያቀፈ ሆኖ በልዩ ልዩ ፕርጀክቶች የተከፋፈለ ሊሆን ይችላል፡፡ ለምሳሌ ት/ት ልማት ዘርፉ ኘሮግራም Education sector development (ESDP) አንድ ማሳያ ነው ፡፡/ESDP IV/ አንድ ትልቅ ኘሮግራም ሲሆን በውስጡ በርካታ ኘሮጀክቶች ሊኖሩት የሚችል ነው፡፡ ለምሳሌ ስራ አጥ ዜጎችን፣ ሴቶችን፣ የተገለሉ የህብረተሰብ ክፍሎች፣ አካል ጉዳተኞችን የጐዳና ተዳዳሪዎችን የTVET ተሳትፎ ለመጨመርና TVET institution ለማስፋፋት የሚያስችልና ኘሮግራም ሀገራችን ኢትዩጵያ በእቅድ ይዛ ትንቀሳቀሳለች፡፡ ከላይ የተጠቀሱት ጉዳዩች እያንዳንዳቸው በአንድ ወይም ከዛን በላይ ወደሆኑ ኘሮጀክቶች ሊለወጡ ይችላሉ፡፡ሁሉም በአንድ ላይ ሲጠቃለሉ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ ማስፋፊያ ፕሮግራም ይሆናሉ፡፡ የኘሮጀክት ትርጉም ኘሮጀክቱን ለማስፈጸም ከተመደበ የሀብት/ Resource / መጠን ጋር የግድ መገናኘት የለበትም፡፡ ኘሮጀክቶች እንደሚጠቀሙት የሀብት መጠን ትንሽ ወይም ትልቅ ሊሆኑ ይችላሉ፡፡በአካባቢው ተነሳሽነት የሚዘጋጁና የሚከናወኑ አነስተኛ ኘሮጀክቶች /Micro-projects/ ሲባሉ አንፃራዊ በሆነ መልኩ ትልቅና ውስብስብ የሆኑት ደግሞ ከፍተኛ ኘሮጀክት /Macro project/ ሊባሉ ይችላሉ ፡፡ ለምሳሌ በአካባቢው ሕዝብ ተነሳሽነት የሚካሄድ አንድ ወይም ከዚያ በላይ መማሪያ ክፍሎች ግንባታ አነስተኛ የተምህርት ኘሮጀክት/ Micro education project/ ሲባሉ የዩኒቨርስቲዎች ወይም የቴክኒክና ሙያ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋማት ማቋቋሚያ ግንባታ ደግሞ ከፍተኛ የትምህርት ኘሮጀክት /Macro-education project/ ሊባል ይችላል፡፡ 1.2.1 የሚሰራውን ፕሮጀክት በጥራት ለመከወን አሰራር በተመለከተ ክትትል ቁጥጥር የፕሮጀክት ጥራት አስተዳደር- ኘሮጀክቱ የተከናወነበትን ፍላጎቶች ማሟላቱን ለማረጋገጥ የሚያስፈልገውን ሂደት ያካትታል። የፕሮጀክት ጥራት አስተዳደር
  21. 21. Page | 9 በዚህ ጽሁፍ የሚያየጠነጥነው የግንባታ ኢንጂነሪንግ እና አስተዳደር የፕሮጀክት ክትትል ማስታወሻ እየያዙ መስራት የተሰሩትንና ያልተሰሩትን ለመለየት ይረዳናል • የፕሮጀክት ጥራት አስተዳደር- የጥራት ፖሊሲን ፣ ዓላማዎችን እና ኃላፊነቶችን የሚወስኑ እና በጥራት ስርዓቱ ውስጥ የሚተገብሩ የአጠቃላይ የአስተዳደር ተግባርና ተግባራትን ያጠቃልላል። የፕሮጀክት ጥራት ማኔጅመንት ትግበራ ዘዴዎች • የጥራት እቅድ ማውጣት፣ የጥራት ማረጋገጫ፣ የጥራት ቁጥጥር • እነዚህ ሂደቶች እርስ በርሳቸው እንዲሁም ከሌሎች የእውቀት አካባቢዎች ሂደቶች ጋር ይገናኛሉ • እያንዳንዱ ሂደት በፕሮጀክቱ ፍላጎት ላይ የተመሰረተ የአንድ ወይም ከዚያ በላይ የግለሰብ ወይም የግለሰቦች ቡድን ጥረትን ያካትታል። • እያንዳንዱ ሂደት በእያንዳንዱ የፕሮጀክት ምዕራፍ ቢያንስ አንድ ጊዜ በፕሮጀክቱ የቋይታ ዑደት ውስጥ ይከሰታል። የጥራት እቅድ ምንድን ነው? ሀ. የጥራት እቅድ ማውጣት የትኞቹ የጥራት ደረጃዎች ከፕሮጀክቱ ጋር ተያያዥነት እንዳላቸው በመለየት እና እነሱን እንዴት ማርካት እንደሚቻል መወሰን ነው። የጥራት ማረጋገጫ ምንድነው? ሀ/ የጥራት ማረጋገጫ ፕሮጀክቱ ተገቢ የጥራት ደረጃዎችን እንደሚያረካ እምነት ለመስጠት አጠቃላይ የፕሮጀክት አፈጻጸምን በየጊዜው እየገመገመ ነው። የጥራት ቁጥጥር ምንድነው? ሀ. የጥራት ቁጥጥር የተወሰኑ የፕሮጀክት ውጤቶችን አግባብነት ያላቸውን የጥራት ደረጃዎች የሚያሟሉ መሆናቸውን ለማወቅ እና አጥጋቢ ያልሆነ የአፈፃፀም መንስኤዎችን ለማስወገድ መንገዶችን መለየት ነው።
  22. 22. Page | 10 I. የጥራት እቅድ ማውጣት 1- ግብዓቶች-የጥራት ፖሊሲ፣ - የወሰን መግለጫ፣ የምርት መግለጫ፣ ደረጃዎች እና ደንቦች ሌሎች የሂደት ውጤቶች 2- መሳሪያዎች እና ቴክ. የጥቅማጥቅም/የዋጋ ትንተና፣ ቤንችማርኪንግ፣ ፍሰት ገበታ፣ የሙከራዎች ዲዛይን 3- ውጤቶች. የጥራት አስተዳደር እቅድ፣ የማረጋገጫ ዝርዝሮች፣ ወደ ሌሎች ሂደቶች ግብዓቶች II. የጥራት ማረጋገጫ 1- ግብዓቶች-የጥራት አስተዳደር እቅድ, -የጥራት ቁጥጥር መለኪያዎች ውጤት, የአሠራር ትርጓሜዎች 2- መሳሪያዎች እና ቴክኖሎጂዎች, የጥራት እቅድ መሳሪያዎች እና ቴክኒኮች, የጥራት ኦዲት 3- ውጤቶች, የጥራት ማሻሻል III. የጥራት ቁጥጥር, 1- ግብዓቶች, -የስራ ውጤቶች, -የጥራት አስተዳደር እቅድ, የአሠራር ትርጓሜዎች, የማረጋገጫ ዝርዝሮች 2- መሳሪያዎች እና ቴክ. ፍተሻ፣ የቁጥጥር ገበታዎች፣ የፓሬቶ ሥዕላዊ መግለጫዎች፣ ስታቲስቲካዊ ናሙናዎች፣ ፍሰት ገበታ፣ የአዝማሚያ ትንተና 3- ውጤቶቹ፣ የጥራት መሻሻል፣ የመቀበል ውሳኔዎች፣ እንደገና መስራት፣ የተጠናቀቀ የፍተሻ ዝርዝር፣ የሂደት ማስተካከያ የፕሮጀክት ጥራት ማኔጅመንት ተፈጥሮ • የፕሮጀክት ጥራት ማኔጅመንት ሁለቱንም የፕሮጀክቱን አስተዳደር እና የፕሮጀክቱን ምርት መፍታት አለበት።
  23. 23. Page | 11 • በሁለቱም አቅጣጫዎች የጥራት መስፈርቶችን አለማሟላት ለማንኛውም ወይም ሁሉም የፕሮጀክቱ ባለድርሻ አካላት ከባድ እና አሉታዊ ውጤቶችን ሊያስከትል ይችላል. የጋራ ግንዛቤ ሁለቱም የሚከተሉትን አስፈላጊነት ስለሚገነዘቡ የጥራት አስተዳደር ዘመናዊ የፕሮጀክት አስተዳደርን ማሟላት አለበት- 1 - የደንበኛ እርካታ 2- ከቁጥጥር በላይ መከላከል 3- የአስተዳደር ኃላፊነት 4- ሂደቶች በደረጃዎች ውስጥ (እቅድ - አድርግ - ቼክ - የድርጊት ዑደት) ጥራት ያለው እቅድ ማውጣት • የጥራት እቅድ ማውጣት የጥራት ደረጃዎችን መለየትን ያካትታል • በፕሮጀክት እቅድ ሂደት ውስጥ ቁልፍ የማቀላጠፍ ሂደት ነው። • በዘመናዊ የጥራት አያያዝ ጥራት በእቅድ ተይዟል እንጂ አይመረመርም። • የ ISO 9000 ተከታታይ ከመዘጋጀቱ በፊት የጥራት ማቀድ ጽንሰ-ሀሳቦች እንደ የጥራት ማረጋገጫ አካል በስፋት ተብራርተዋል። የጥራት ቁጥጥር መሣሪያዎች እና ቴክኒኮች፣ ቁጥጥር • ፍተሻ ውጤቶቹ ከሚያስፈልጉት መስፈርቶች ጋር የተጣጣሙ መሆን አለመሆናቸውን ለማወቅ እንደ መለካት፣ መመርመር እና መፈተሽ ያሉ ተግባራትን ያጠቃልላል። • ምርመራ በአንድ እንቅስቃሴ ደረጃ ወይም በመጨረሻው ምርት ላይ ሊከናወን ይችላል • ምርመራዎች ግምገማዎች፣ የምርት ግምገማዎች፣ ኦዲቶች እና የእግር ጉዞዎች ተብለው ሊጠሩ ይችላሉ።
  24. 24. Page | 12 • የመቆጣጠሪያ ገበታዎች • እነዚህ ገበታዎች የሂደቱን ውጤት በጊዜ ሂደት የሚያሳዩ ስዕላዊ መግለጫዎች ናቸው እና ሂደቱ "በቁጥጥር ስር" መሆኑን ለመወሰን ጥቅም ላይ ይውላል. • ቁጥጥር በሚደረግበት ጊዜ ሂደቱ መስተካከል የለበትም, ነገር ግን ማሻሻያዎችን ለማቅረብ ሊቀየር ይችላል • የመቆጣጠሪያ ገበታዎች ማንኛውንም የውጤት ተለዋዋጭ ለመከታተል ጥቅም ላይ ሊውሉ ይችላሉ። • የቁጥጥር ቻርቶች አብዛኛውን ጊዜ ጥቅም ላይ የሚውሉት በምርት ውስጥ ተደጋጋሚ እንቅስቃሴዎችን ለመከታተል ነው ነገር ግን የዋጋ እና የጊዜ ልዩነቶችን ለመከታተል ሊያገለግሉ ይችላሉ። የፓሬቶ ንድፍ • የ Pareto ዲያግራም በድግግሞሽ የሚታዘዝ ሂስቶግራም ሲሆን ይህም በምን ምድብ ወይም ተለይቶ መንስኤ ምን ያህል ውጤቶች እንደተገኘ ያሳያል። • የፕሮጀክት ማኔጅመንት ቡድን ከፍተኛ ቁጥር ያላቸውን ጉድለቶች በማስቀደም ለማስተካከል እርምጃ መውሰድ አለበት። • በተለምዶ የፓሬቶ ዲያግራም የሚያንፀባርቀው በአንጻራዊ ሁኔታ ሲታይ አነስተኛ ቁጥር ያላቸው ምክንያቶች ለአብዛኞቹ ችግሮች ወይም ጉድለቶች ተጠያቂ መሆናቸውን ነው። የስታቲስቲክስ ናሙና • የስታቲስቲክስ ናሙና ለምርመራ ፍላጎት ያለው የህዝብ አካል መምረጥን ያካትታል • ተገቢው ናሙና የጥራት ቁጥጥር ወጪን ውጤታማ በሆነ መንገድ ሊቀንስ ይችላል። • ከስታቲስቲክስ ናሙና ጋር የተያያዘ ሰፊ እውቀት ስላለ አመራሩ የተለያዩ የናሙና ቴክኒኮችን ማወቅ አለበት።
  25. 25. Page | 13 የአዝማሚያ ትንተና • የአዝማሚያ ትንተናው ብዙውን ጊዜ ለመከታተል በሚውለው ታሪካዊ ውጤቶች ላይ በመመርኮዝ የወደፊት ውጤቶችን ለመተንበይ የሂሳብ ቴክኒኮችን መጠቀምን ያካትታል፡- - ቴክኒካዊ አፈጻጸም - ምን ያህል ጉድለቶች ተለይተዋል እና ምን ያህል ያልተስተካከሉ ናቸው - ወጭ እና የጊዜ ሰሌዳ አፈፃፀም - በተወሰነ ጊዜ ውስጥ ምን ያህል እንቅስቃሴዎች በከፍተኛ ልዩነቶች የተጠናቀቁ ናቸው። ለጥራት ቁጥጥር ውጤቶች • የጥራት መሻሻል • የመቀበል ውሳኔዎች፣ የተፈተሹት እቃዎች ተቀባይነት ያላቸው ወይም ውድቅ የሚደረጉበት እና ውድቅ የተደረገው እንደገና ሊሰራ ይችላል። • ድጋሚ መስራት፣ ይህም ጉድለቶችን ወይም የማይስማሙ እቃዎችን መስፈርቶችን እና መስፈርቶችን ወደ ማክበር ለማምጣት የተወሰደ እርምጃ ነው። እንደገና መስራት የፕሮጀክት መጨናነቅ ምክንያት ሲሆን የፕሮጀክት አስተዳደር ቡድን ለመቀነስ ጥረት ማድረግ አለበት። • የተሟሉ ማመሳከሪያዎች፣ ጥቅም ላይ ሲውሉ የፕሮጀክት መዝገብ አካል ይሆናሉ በጥራት ቁጥጥር መለኪያዎች ምክንያት አፋጣኝ የእርምት ወይም የመከላከያ እርምጃዎችን የሚያካትት የሂደት ማስተካከያዎች። በአንዳንድ ሁኔታዎች አጠቃላይ ለውጥን ለመቆጣጠር በሂደቱ መሰረት ማስተካከያው መደረግ አለበት። በማጠቃለያው የ PQM ወይም የፕሮጀክት ጥራት አስተዳደርን ለማሳካት የፕሮጀክት አስተዳደር ጽንሰ-ሀሳቦችን ከጥራት አስተዳደር ሂደቶች ጋር በፕሮጀክት ስኬል እና በተለያዩ ደረጃዎች ውስጥ ማቀናጀት እንዳለበት ተገንዝበናል ። ውጤታማ ለ PQM የፕሮጀክት አስተዳደር ቡድን የጥራት አስተዳደር ጽንሰ-ሀሳቦችን አውቆ የተገለጹትን ሂደቶች ለመጠቀም እና አስፈላጊውን የመጨረሻ ምርት ለማግኘት እንዲተገበር አስፈላጊ ነው፡፡
  26. 26. Page | 14 1.2.2 የ TVET ኘሮጀክቶች አስፈላጊነት the importance of TVET Project የTVETዘርፍ ወይም በሌሎች የልማት ዘርፎች የሚካሄዱ የልማት እንቅስቃሴዎች ሁልጊዜ በመደበኛው ሥራ የአፈጻጸም ሥርዓትና ደንብ የሰው ኃይል አደረጃጀትና አወቃቀር እንዲሁም በጀትና ቁሳቁስ ላይከናወኑ ይችላሉ፡፡ ለዚህም የሚከተሉት በምክንያትነት ሊጠቀሱ ይችላሉ፡፡  ከፍተኛ የሆነ ሀብት/ Resource / አንዳንድ ጊዜም የውጭ ምንዛሪን ጭምር ሊጠይቁ ስለሚችሉ፣  ከተለያዩ ቦታዎች የተወሳሰበና ከፍተኛ የሆነ ልምድና ግብዓት ስለሚጠይቁ ፣  አንገብጋቢና በአስቸኮይ መፈፀም የሚገባቸው ሊሆኑ ስለሚችሉ፣  የተለያዩ ድርጅቶች ተሳትፎን ሊጠይቁ ስለሚችሉ፣ ከዚህም በላይ በትምህርት ዘርፍ የማካሄዱ ኘሮጀክቶች ልዩ የሚያደርጋቸው ተጨማሪ የራሳቸው አሳማኝ ምክንያቶች አሉ፡፡ እነዚህም ፡-  የትምህርት ከሌሎች የልማት ዘርፎች ጋር ተያያዥነት ያለው መሆኑን  የትምህርት ሥራ ለመንግሥት ብቻ የተጣለ ስላልሆነ፣  የትምህርት ሥራ ለማስፋፋትና ለማንቀሳቀስ ከፍተኛ ሀብት ስለሚጠይቅ፣  ትምህርት በጥራት ለመስጠት በአካባቢ ፣በብሔራዊና በአለም አቀፉ ደረጃ ለሚካሄድ የቴክኖሎጅና የመረጃ ፣የዕውቀት ልምዶች ዕድገትና ለውጥ ጋር አብሮ ማራመድ ስለሚያስፈልግ ነው፡፡ የትምህርት ሥራ በኘሮጀክት መልክ ለማካሄድ ከላይ ከተጠቀሱት አንዱ ወይም ከዚያ በላይ የሆኑት በቂ ምክንያቶች ሊሆኑ ይችላሉ፡፡ በ TVET ወይም በሌሎች የልማት ዘርፎች የሚታዩ ኘሮጀክቶች ከመደበኛው የቢሮክራሲ ውጣ ውረድ አሠራር ጋር ሲነፃፀር ብቃትና ጥራት ያላቸው ቢሆኑም በሌላ በኩል ደግሞ ኘሮጀክቶች በትክክል ካልተለዩ፣ ካልተዘጋጁና በጥንቃቄ ካልተመሩ አባካኝና ውጤት አልባ ሊሆኑ ይችላሉ፡፡ የትምህርት ኘሮጀክቶች ከሃሣብ ማመንጨት ጀምሮ እስከ ውጤት ገምገማ ድረስ በርካታ ደረጃዎችን ያልፋል፡፡ እነዚህም ደረጃዎች በአሳማኝ መልኩ በቅደም ተከተል የተቀመጡ ናቸው
  27. 27. Page | 15
  28. 28. Page | 16 ሰንጠረዥ 1 የኘሮጀክት ደረጃዎች /በቀላሉ የተዘጋጀ/ ኘሮጀክትን ለይቶ ማውጣት (Project Identification) ብሔራዊ ፖሊሱ ስትራቴጂ Sectoral policy strategy የኘሮጀክት ዝግጅት Project preparation የብሔራዊ /ክልላዊ ወረዳ ማህበራዊና ኢኮኖሚያዊ መረጃ የኘሮጀከት ምዘና (Project Appraisal) የኘሮጀክት ምዘና (Project Appraisal) ብሄራዊ ፓሊሲ /እስትረራቴጂ/ የሕብረተሰብ ፍላጐት (situational analysis, Demand analysis, need assessment) የኘሮጀክት ትግበራ Project Implementation የኘሮጀከት ክትትልና ግምገማ (Project monitoring and Evaluation)
  29. 29. Page | 17 1.3 የተመረጡ የስልጠና መስኮችን አስመልክቶ በአስቸኮይ ስልጠናመስጠት ይቻላል ተብለው የቀረቡት እደሚከተለው ይቀርባሉ እነዚህም ወቅታዊ የሆነው ኤሌክትሮኒክስ ዲፓርትመንት ኮፒዩትር፣የሞባይል፣ቲቪ፣ ዲቪዲ፣ቪሲዲ፣ቴፕ ወዘተ. በአጠቃላይ ጥገናና የኮምፒተር ጥገና (አዲስ የሚከፈት) በ tracer study መሰረት፡፡ ተከልሶ የቀረበው በቅደም ተከተል ባስቀመጥነው መሰረት ከ1-6 የዘረዘርናቸው ዲፓርትመንቶች ሲሆኑ፡፡ በመሆኑም በ አሁኑ ወቅት የተ መረጡት ዲፓርትመንቶች ሶስት ሲሆኑ እነሱም በቅደም ተከተል ከአንድ እስከ ሁለት በቅደምተከተል የቀረቡትናቸው እነሱም እደሚከተለው ይቀርባል 1. ቢዩልዲንግ የኤሌክትሪክ ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌ ተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) 2. የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌ ተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) 2.1. በተጨማሪ የጫማ ስራ የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት (ከሽሮሚዳ ተቆም የሚወሰድ) 3. ኮንስትራክሽን ብሎኪት ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌ የተደራጀ ነው) 4. የሹራብ ዲፓርትመንት(የጉለሌ ተቆምየተደራጀ ነው) 5. የልብስ ስፌት ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) 6. ብረታብረትዲፓርትመንት ስለሆኑ(የጉለሌ ተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) በመሆኑም በመጀመሪያ የቀረበዉ በጊዚያዊንት የሚያዝሲሆን ይህዉም የኤሌክትሮኒክስ ዲፓርትመንት ነው፡፡ ሊሰራቸው ታቅዶየነበረው ኮፒዩትር፣የሞባይል፣ቲቪ፣ዲቪዲ፣ቪሲዲ፣ ቴፕ ወዘተ. በአጠቃላይ ጥገና በአዲስ የሚከፈት በ tracer study መሰረት የተደገፈና የተሰራቢሆንም ነገርግን ተቋሞቻችን ውስጥ ባሉት መዘዋወርየሚችሉ ዲፓርትመንት ባአፋጣኝ ስልጠናመጀመር የሚችሉና ወጪ የማይጠይቁ ስለሆኑ ከላይ በተዘረዘሩት ቅደምተከተልመሰረት ነው ስራለማስጀመር የታሰበው፡፡ ቢዩልዲንግ የኤሌክትሪክ ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌ ተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) ፣ የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት (የጉለሌ ተቆም የተደራጀ ነው) ፣ በተጨማሪ የጫማ ስራ የቆዳ ዲፓርትመንት (ከሽሮሚዳ ተቆም የሚወሰድ) ነው፤፤
  30. 30. Page | 18 በመጨረሻ የተጠቀሰው ብረታብረት ዲፓርትመንት ገበያው የማይፈልገው ነዉ ማለት ሲሆን አካባቢው የት/ት (የመማሪያ) ተቋም በመሆኑ የግራይንደር ጩህት እንዳይረብሽ በማሰብነው፡ ፡ 1.4 የኘሮጀክቱ ግብዓት (Project input) የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource) ፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource) ፍሰት፡ የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource ) ሁኔታ በሥራ መደብ፣ በብዛት፣ በትምህርት ደረጃ፣ በሚፈለግበት ጊዜ ወዘተ . . . ፣ጠቅላላ ድምር 1,348,620 ብር ሲሆን አዲስበመሆኑና መሰረተልማት ስላልተሞላልት ታሳቢተደርጐየተሰራሲሆን የገንዘብ (financial Resource) መጠን፣ ፍሰት፣ ጊዜ፣ ለ ኘሮጀክቱ አስራ ለማስጀመር የሚያስፈልግ ጠቅላላ ድምር 4,500,000 ብር ሲሆን (አራትሚሊዮን አምስትመቶ ሺህ ብር ጠቅላላ በድምሩ መያዝ አለበት) በአጠቃላይ በያዝነው አመት የሚያስፈልግ በሰው ሀይል እና ስራውን ለማስጀመር የሚያስፈልግ በጀት 1,761,816  ከጉለሌ መሰረታዊ በባጀት መልክ የተቀመጠው የሚመጣ ሲሆን በ ተራ ቁጥር 6.2. ላይ እንዲሁም በተራቁጥር 3 ላይ የተጠቀሠው በድምሩ 674,160 ብር የሚዛወር ሲሆን (ስድስትመቶ ሰባራትሺ አንድመቶ ስልሳ ብር) ተቀናሺ የሚሆን  የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource ) በአዲስመልክ ለቅጥር የሚያስፈልግ የብር መጠን በተጨማሪ የጫማ አሰልጣኝ ብር የ583,932 ብር ሲሆን +90,522 ብር ከፋብሪካ የሚመጡ አሰልጣኝ ሲሆን በድምሩ 674,454 ብር ሲሆን  በታቀደውመሰረት የአመቱ (2007ዓ/ም) የሚያስፈልግበጀት አዲስበመሆኑና መሰረተልማት ስላልተሞላልት ታሳቢተደርጐየተሰራሲሆን የገንዘብ (financial Resource) መጠን፣ ፍሰት፣ ጊዜ፣ ወዘተ፣ጠቅላላ ድምር 4,500,000ብር በአጠቃላይ በባጀት መልክ መያዝ ያለበት ሲሆን
  31. 31. Page | 19  የገንዘብ መጠን (financial Resource) ጠቅላላ ድምር 4,006,590 ብር በአዲስ መልክ በበጀት መያዝያለበት ሲሆን የሚዛወረው ከጉለሌ ቴ/ማ/ተ/ም መሆኑን እንዲታወቅ፡፡  በአጠቃላይ በያዝነው አመት የሚያስፈልግ በሰው ሀይል እና ስራውን ለማስጀመር የሚያስፈልግ በጀት 1,761,816 በስታንዳርዱ፣መሰረት የተላከው ግብረ ሃይል በቅደም ተከተል ባስቀመጠው መሰረት የቀለም ት/ቤቱንም በድምፅ ሊያውኩ በማይችሉ ዲፓርትመንቶች የተሰራ በመሆኑ በፊርማችን እናረጋግጣለን፡፡ በመሆኑም የፕሮጀክት ፕሮፖዛል ይዘት በበላይ ዘልቀ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ም/ስ ተቋም ስራ ለማስጀመር የተዘጋጀ ሰነድ ሲሆን ርዕስ የሚያተኩረው በ (Ethiopian evangelical church Mekaneyesuse Central Ethiopia synod-(EECMY_CES) development and social service commission integrated urban community development project) በበላይ ዘለቀ ጁኒየር ሰከንደሪ ት/ቤት ለሚከፈተወ ቴ/ሙ/ ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም የክርሰትያን በጎ አድራጎት ድርጅት ባጀት በመመደብ በ 2004 ዓ.ም የብር መጠን 1,348,265 በሚሆን በጅት ሊሰራ አቅዶ 3 አነስተኛ ይሕውም ሁለት ለቢሮ ና አንድ እስቶር በተጨማሪ አንድ መለስተኛ ክፍል የልብስ ስፌት ማሰልጠኛ ክፍል ሲሆን እሱም በጥናቱ ከተያዙት ማሰልጠኛነት አንዱ ክፍል ተያያዞ የተሰራ ሲሆን፡፡በተጨማሪም ሁለት ሰፋፊ ክፍሎች ይሀውም ለማሰልጠኛነት የሚውሉ ሆኖ ነው የተሰራው፡፡ The project entire activity was assessed by chartered certified accountants (UK) auditor the financial of activity in every phase the building project documentation exploration stated. ስድስት ክፍል ያለው በአንድ ቤትየተገነባ ሶስት ሽንት ቤትና ሶስት ሻወር (በከፊል የተጠናቀቁ) መጋቢት 26/2006 ዓ.ም. ርክክቡ ተፈጽሟል፡፡የበጎ አድራጎት ድርጅቱ ርክክቡን አስመልክቶ ጥሪ ለተደረገላቸው እንግዶች በጽዮን ሆቴል የምሳ ግብዣ በማድረግ ነው፡፡ስለሆነም ለዚህ ስራ የጉለሌ ቴ/ሙ/ጽ/ቤት ስራውን በሃላፊነት ይዞ ስልጠና ለማስጀመር የጥናታዊ ሰነድ አዘጋጅቶ ያቀረበ ሲሆን የሚያስፈልጉ ቅድመ-ሁኔታዎችን የሰው ሃይልና የሚያስፈልጉ ቁሳቁሶችን ዝርዝር እንደሚከተለው ያቀርባል፡፡ እደሚታወቀው ት/ርትና ለግለሰብም ይሁን ለመሀበረሰቡ ብልጱግና ወሳኝ ሚና አደሚጫወት የሚታወቅ ነው፡፡ የቴ/ሙ/ያ/ት/ስ/ተቆም እነደኘላሉ ታዳጊ አገሮች ወሳኚ ሚና አደሚጫወት እውን ነወ፡፡
  32. 32. Page | 20 1.4.1 የችግሮች መለያ በበላይ ዘለቀ አዲስ የተከፈተ ተቋም በመሆኑ የውስጥ አደረጃጀቱ ሙሉ በሙሉ ያልተሟላ በመሆነ በተጨማሪም የሚከፈቱት ዲፓርትመንቶች ተለይተው አለመታወቃቸው በዋናነት የጉለሌ መሰረታዊ የቦታ ጥበት ስላለበት እና ያሉትን ዲፓርትመንቶች ከቦታ ጥበት የሚሰጠውን አገልግሎት ለማስፋት ባለመቻሉ በ ስታንዳርዱ ና በህጉ የቀረበው የማሰልጠኛ መአከል መስፈረት ማሞላት ሰለማይቸል ና ይህውም፡ 1. የሰልጣኞችን የቅበላ አቅም ማስፋት አለመቻሉ 2. የስልጠና ቁሳቁሶችን ማስቀመጫ ቦታ ባለመኖሩ 3. የሥልጠና ሼዶችን ያሉትን ቁሳቁሶች በብቃት ይዞ ሰልጣኙም ሆነ አሰልጣኙ አመቺ ባለሆነ መልኩ የማይሰራ መሆኑ ነው፡፡ 1.4.2 የተነሱ ጥያቄዎች 1. የሼዱን ልኬት ለማወቅ ሜትር አላችሁ ወይ? የሚል ጥያቄ በመጀመሪያው ዙር ያቀረብንሲሆን ልኬቱን አስመልክቶ የተመደበው የጥናት ቡድን ሜትር በማምጣት የራሱን ልኬት አካሂዶል፡፡ 2. የቴ.ሙ.ማ ተቋሙን እና የቀለም ትምህርት መስጫውን ከፍሎ ማጠር ይቻላል ወይ? 3. የሚከፈቱ ዲፓርትመንቶች ምን ምን ናቸው? 4. የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴ.ሙ/ማ ተቋሙ ቁልፍ አላችሁ ወይ?(የሚለው ጥያቄ በስራ ሂደቱ አስተባባሪ የተመለሰ ሲሆን፡፡ 1.4.3 ዠርዠር የኘሮጀክት ቀጣይነት የሚነሱ ጥያቄዎች  ኘሮጀክቱን ማን ይረከበዋል? እንዴትስ ይንቀሳቀሳል? ሥራዉ እንዴት ይደራጃል? እንዴትስ ይመራል? ሥራዉን ለመቀጠል የገንዘብ ድጋፍ ከየት ይገኛል ? የፕሮጀክቱን ስኬት እንዴት ማራዘም ይቻላል ? ፕሮጀክቱ አሳማኝነቱ ከታመነ እንዴት ማሳደግና ማባዛት ይቻላል? 1.4.3.1 አላማ፡- አንደማንኛውም ቴ.ሙ.ተቋም በሃገርም ሆነ በአለም አቀፍ ደረጃ ተወዳዳሪና ሥራ ፈጣሪ የሆኑ ዜጎችን በብዛት እና በጥራት ማፍራት
  33. 33. Page | 21 1.4.3.2 ተልዕኮ፡- በጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ውስጥ ህብረተሰቡንና እንዱስትሪውን በማሳተፍ ውጤትን መሰረት ያደረገ ስልጠና እና የቴክኖሎጂ ሽግግር ማዕከላት የሚሆኑ ተቋማትን በየደረጃው በማስፋፋት እና በማጠናከር የጥቃቅንና አነስተኛ አንቀሳቃሽ ተቋማትና የህብረተሰቡን ተጠቃሚነት ማረጋገጥ፡፡ 1.5 የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ፕሮጀክት ለመቅረፅ ምን ቅድመ ሁኔታዎች ተከተልን (methodology) የመረጃ ቋት የቋቋመ ሲሆን (Established Database) የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ኘሮጀክት ሀሳብ ለመለየት በቂና አስተማማኝ የሆኑ አህዛዊና አህዛዊ ያልሆኑ መረጃዎች ( Quantitative and qualitative data) የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ዓበይት ችግሮችን ለመለየትተጠቅመናል፣ መተንተንና ቅድሚያ ትኩረት መስጠት በወረዳ የሚታዩ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ችግሮች በርካታና ዘርፈ ብዙ ስለሆኑ፡፡ ከእነዚህም መካካል ኢፍትሃዊ (የአካባቢ፣ የአካልጉዳተኞችን፣የጾታ ፣ ወዘተ . . ) የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ሥርጭትን፣ የታዩ ሲሆን ወደፊት መታት ያለባቸው እደሚከተለው ይቀረባሉ፤ ከፍተኛ የትምህርት ውስጣዊ ብክነት፣ የትምህርት ጥራት መጓደል፣ ደካማ የትምህርት ዕቅድና አስተዳደር ወዘተ . . . ችግሮች ሊሆኑ ይችላሉ ፡፡ ችግሮች ተለይተዋል በመሆኑም እያንዳንቸው ያልተተገበሩት በጥሞና መተንተን አለባቸው፡፡ 1.6 በተቋሙ የታዩ እጥረቶች በተቋሙ ግንባታው ያልተጠናቀቁትን ለምሳሌ የሽንት ቤት በሮችና ቁልፍ ያልተገጠመለት በመሆኑም ከውጭበአጥር እየዘለሉ ሽንት ቤት ይፀዳዳሉ ስለሆነም አጥር በደንብመሰራትአለበት፡፡ ለእስቶር የተገነባ እና ሊሎችም በዚህደረጃላይ ንው የሚገኙት ነገርግን የበርቁልፊ ተሰርቶለታል፡፡ የተቆሙ ክፍሎቸ ውስን መሆን ለሚከፈቱት ዲፓርትምንቶች አስፈላጊዎቺን ሁሉንም ዲፓርትምንቶች ለማቅረብ የራሱ ተፅእኖ መፍጠር ችሏል፡፡ የግቢውን አቀማመጥ ወጣገባያለ በመሆኑ ለወደፊት ስልጠናዉን ለማስፋት ተዽእኖ የሚፈጥር ነው፡፡ 1.7 የተቋሙ ርክክብን አስመልክቶ የቀረቡት መረጃ እንደሚከተለው ይቀርባል፡፡ በጎ አድራጎትድርጅቱ በቀን መጋቢት 26/2006 ዓ.ም የርክክብ ሰነድ አማካኝነት በጻፈው ደብዳቤ በጉለሊ ክ/ከ/ተ/ማ ወ/8 ውስጥ በሁለገብ የከተማ ሕብረተሰብ ልማት ፕሮጀክት
  34. 34. Page | 22 አማካነኚንተ የገነባውን የሙያማሰልጠኛ ተቆም በተመለከተው መሰረት የጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ት/ስ/ጽ/ቤት በዛሬው ዕለት ተረክቧል፡፡ ርክክቡ የሚከተሉትን ያካትታል፤ 1.የብረታ ብረት፣ የኤሌክትሪክ ፣የቧንቧና የእንጨት ስራ ማሰልጠኛ ህንጻ- ብዛት 1(ስፋቱ ደግሞ 32.25 × 10.75 ሜትር የሆነ) 2.ሁለት ቢሮ-አንድ ዕቃ ማስቀመጫ ክፍል (STORE) እና አንድ የስፌትና ጥልፍ ስራ ማሰልጠኛ ክፍሎች ያለው ህንጻ ብዛት አንድ -ስፋቱ18.02 × በ 4.00 ሜትር የሆነ፡፡ለስቶር ተብሎ የተሰራው ክፍል ቁልፍ የሌለው ሲሆን ለሁለቱ ክፍሎች ማብሪያና ማጥፊያ አልተሰራላቸውም፡፡ 3. አራት አራት ክፍል ያላቸው መጸዳጃ ቤትና መታጠቢያ ቤቶች በአንድነት የሚገኙ ሲሆን ከእነዚህ ውስጥ የሁለት ክፍሎች በርና የማብሪ ማጥፊያ ኢንስታሌሽን አልተሟላም፡፡ በተጨማሪም፤  ያገለገሉ የቢሮ ጠረጴዛዎች ብዛት 7(ሰባት)  ያገለገሉ የቢሮ ተሸከርካሪ ወንበሮች ብዛት 3(ሶስት)  ያገለገሉ የቢሮ ወንበሮችብዛት 8 (ስምንት) ዝርዝር ከዚህ ሰነድ ጋር ተያይዟል፡፡ ደብዳቤው የተጻፈው በ መጋቢት 26/2006 ዓ.ም. ሲሆን መጋቢት 27/2006 ዓ.ም ርክክቡ ተፈጽሟል፡፡ርክክብን አስመልክቶ የቀረቡት፤ ሰንጠረዥ 2 ዕቃው ዐይነትእነደሚከተለው ይቀርባል. . . ፣ ተ. ቁ ዮዕቃው ዐይነት መለኪ ያ ብዛ ት ዕቃ ው ያለበ ት ቁጥ ር ምርመ ራ
  35. 35. Page | 23 1 የቢሮ ጠረንጰዛ ቁጥር 2 1 ያገለገ ሉ 2 ተሰከርካሪ ወንበር 2 1 ------ 3 የቢሮ ጠረንጰዛ 4 2 ------- 4 የቢሮ ወንበሮች 8 2 -------- 5 የቆሳሳ ወረቀት ማጠራቀ ሚያ 5 2 ------- 6 የወረቀት ማስቀመ ጫ ትሪ 6 2 ------- 1.8 ዝርዝር ስራዎች በጉለሌ ክፍለ ከተማ ልዩ ስሙ ቶታል አካባቢ በተባለው ቦታ የተቋቋመው የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተቋም የያዝናቸውን አጀንዳ“ች የተመለሱበት አግባብ እንደሚከተለው ሲሆን ይኸውም፡- 1. የበላይ ዘለቀ ቴ.ሙ/ማ ተቋሙ የቁልፍ ጥያቄ በስራ ሂደቱ አስተባባሪ የተመለሰ ሲሆን፡፡ በመጀሪያው የጉብኝት ወቅት በተቆሙ የቁልፍ ጥያቁ አቅርበን የለም የሚል ምላሽ ብናገኝም ውስጥ ሳንገባ በውጪ ተመልክተናል፡፡ይኸውም የቢሮ አቀማመጡን በመስኮት የተመለከትን ሲሆን የርዕሰ መምህር ቢሮ ስፋት በሜትር ካሬ 28M2 የወንበር ብዛት 8 የጠረጼዛ ብዛት 3 እና አንድ ሼልፍ ለእስታፍ ጭማሪም 4 ካዝናና ለዲፓርትመንት ሁለት ክፍል ያለ ሲሆን የክፍሉ ስፋት በሜትር ካሬ 44M2 የጠረጼዛ
  36. 36. Page | 24 ብዛት 4 የወንበር ብዛት 3 በመሆኑ ያለው ቢሮና የቁሳቁስ ብዛት በቂ አለመሆኑ እና እንዲሁም የፅህፈት መሳሪያዎችና ሌሎችም አለመኖራቸው እነሱም፡- 2. ቁልፍ ከተገኘበሆላ በሚትር ልኪት የተካሂደ ሲሆን 2.1.የብረታ ብረት፣ የኤሌክትሪክ ፣የቧንቧና የእንጨት ስራ ማሰልጠኛ ህንጻ- ብዛት 1(የውስጥ ለውስጥ ልኪት ስፋቱ ደግሞ 31.96 × 10.44 ሜትር የሆነ) በድምሩ 333.66 ካ/ሚ የውጭለውጭ ልኪት ስፋቱ 32.36 × 10.84 ሜትር የሆነ በድምሩ 350.78 ካ/ሚ ነው፡፡ 2.2. ሁለት ቢሮ-አንድ ዕቃ ማስቀመጫ ክፍል (STORE) እና አንድ የስፌትና ጥልፍ ስራ ማሰልጠኛ ክፍሎች ያለው ህንጻ ብዛት አንድ -ስፋቱ18.12 × በ 4.70 ሜትር በድምሩ 85.10ካ/ሚ የውጭለውጭ የሆነሲሆን፡፡የውስጥ ለውስጥ ስፋቱ 18.2 × 3.55 ሜትር በድምሩ 64.26ካ/ሚ ነው፡፡ ለስቶር ተብሎ የተሰራው ክፍል ቁልፍ የሌለው ሲሆን ለሁለቱ ክፍሎች ማብሪያና ማጥፊያ አልተሰራላቸውም፡፡ መሞላት ያለባቸው የቢሮእቃዎች ኮምፒውተርና ሊሎተቹም አስፈላጊ ነገሮች 1. ፕሪንተር 6 ዲስክ ቶፐ እና ላፐቶፐ 3 1.1 ኦቨርሂድ ፐሮጀክሽን 2 1.2 ፋክስ ማሽን ና ሲልክ ቀፎ 2. ፎቶ ኮፒ ማሽን 1 ትልቁ 2.1. ስካነር ማሽን 3. ከግንባታ አንፃር የሰው ሃይል አስተዳደር ቢሮ፣የፋይናንስ ቢሮ፣የዕቃ ግዢ ቢሮና የሜን እሰቶር(የዋናው) እስቶር፣ላይ በራሪ እና የሚወገዱ እቃዎች ማስቀመጫ ቅርጫት (storage bin) የመምህራንና ሽንት ቤት አና አጥር የለውምበሚል ቀርቦል፡፡ በመሆኑምያልተጠናቀቁ ስራዎች አስመልክቶ አደሚከተለው ይቀርባል፡፡ 1.9 ያልተጠናቀቁ ስራዎች 1.ማሰልጠኛ ተቋም ተብሎ የተሰራበት ቦታ ቁልቁለታማ ቢታ ላይ ስለሆነ ለማንኛውም ሰው በተጨማሪ ለአካል ጉዳተኞች አመቺ ቦታ አይደልም፡፡በመሆኑም አመቺ መንገድ የለውም በ መሆኑም መንገዶች ሊሰሩልት ይገባል፣
  37. 37. Page | 25 III. መንገዶች ከቢሮ ሽንት ቤት ከውጪ ወደ ውስጥ የሚያስገነባ መንገድ የምሰራቢሆን IV. ለስቶር ተብሎ የተሰራው ክፍል ቁልፍ የለውም V. አንድ የውሃ ታንከርና የውሃ መስመር ዝርጋታ አለመከናወኑ VI. አምስት ማብሪያ ማጥፊያና ክፍፖሎች የኢንስታሌሽን ዝርጋታ አልተከናወነም ቢካሂድ፣ VII. ተቋሙን ቆርሶ የሰጠው ት/ቤት ጋር የሚለይ አጥር እና የጥበቃክፍል'የጽዳት ክፍልና የሴፍቲ ቱልኪቶች በየአንዳንዱ ክፍል ቢዘረጋ VIII. ተጨማሪ የሚያስፈልጉ ክፍሎች ተራ ቁጥር 5 ላያ የተጠቀሰው የጥበቃ ክፍልን'የጽዳት ክፍል'ዋና ስቶር'የሰራተኞችና የመምህራን ክበብ'የልብስ መቀየሪያ ለመምህራን ማረፊያና መሰብሰቢያ መለስተኛ አዳራሽ ባለው ይዘት ተቋሙ ሊሰጥ የሚችለው ስልጠና የሁለት የት/ት አይነቶች ብቻ ሲሆን ተጨማሪ ለመክፈት ግን ከላይ የተጠቀሱትን ክፍሎች ማሞላት ያስፈልጋል፡፡ IX. በተጨማሪም በተቋሙ ስር የሚገኙ የጠበቃ ሰራተኞች ከዚህ በፊት ሲያገኙት የነበረ ጥቅማጥቅም በመቅረቱ ስራዉን በትኩረትና በሃላፊነት እንዳይሰሩ ምክንያት ሊሆን እንዳይችል ክፍይው ቢሰጣቸው፡፡ X. የማጠናከሪያ አጥርና ሙሉበሙሉ ከት/ቤቱ የሚለይ አጥር መሰራትአለበት፡፡ XI. ሺድቹ ፓርቴሽንን አስመልክቶ የተሰራ ነገርአለመሆኑ በመሆኑም የሺድ ግነባታ ፓርቲሽን አስመልክቶ መሰራት አለበት፡፡ ምንም እንኳን የስራዉ አስፈላጊነት ታይቶ ለረጅም ግዜ የዳሰሳ ጥናት መካሄድ ሲገባዉ በአጭር ወራቶች ውስጥ እንዲከናወን ሲደረግ የጥናትቡድኑ ካለውነባራዊ ሁኒታ ጋር በማገናዘብ ነው፡፡ 1.10 የኘሮጀክቱ በጀት ( Project budget) እደሚታወቀው ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተ ለማቋቋም በጣምከፍተኝ በጀት እንደሚጠይቅ የታወቀ ነው በመሆኑ የበጀትድልድል አብሮየተሰራሲሆን ታሳቢ ያደረገውአዲስበመሆኑና መሰረተልማት ስላልተሞላለት ሲሆን የትምህርት ጥራትን ለማረጋገጥ ትክክለኝውን በጀት መመደቡ አስፈላጊ ነው፡፡ በትምህርት ዘርፍ ወይም በሌሎች የልማት ዘርፎች የሚካሄዱ የልማት እንቅስቃሴዎች ሁልጊዜ በመደበኛው የሥራ አፈፃፀም ሥርዓትና ደንብ፣ የሰው ኃይል አደረጃጀትና አወቃቀር
  38. 38. Page | 26 እንዲሁም በጀትና ቁሳቁስ ላይከናወኑ ይችላሉ ፡፡ከፍተኛ የሆነ ሀብት(Resource) አንዳንድ ጊዜም የውጭ ምንዛሬን ጭምር ሊጠይቁ ስለሚችሉ፣ ከተለያዩ ቦታዎች የተወሳሰበና ከፍተኛ የሆነ ልምድ ና ግብዓት ስለሚጠይቁ፣ አንገብጋቢና በአስቸኳይ መፈጸም የሚገባቸው ሊሆኑ ስለሚችል፣ የተለያዩ ድርጅቶች ተሳትፎን ሊጠይቁ ስለሚችሉ ኢደስትሪ፤ኢንተርፐራይዞች እና እደመያድ ያሉትን፣ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ዘርፍ የሚካሄዱ ኘሮጀክቶች ልዩ የሚያደርጋቸው ተጨማሪ የራሳቸው አሳማኝ ምክንያቶች አሉ ፡፡ እነዚህም፣ ትምህርት ከሌሎች የልማት ዘርፎች ጋር ተያያዥነት ያለው መሆኑ፣ የቴ/ሙ/ት/ት ሥራ ለመንግሥት ብቻ የተጣለ ስላልሆነ፣ የትምህርት ሥራ ለማስፋፋትና ለማንቀሳቀስ ከፍተኛ ሀብት ስለሚጠይቅ፣ የቴ/ሙ/ ትምህርትን በጥራት ለመስጠት በአካባቢ፣ በብሔራዊና በዓለምአቀፍ ደረጃ ከሚካሄዱ የቴክኖሎጂ ፣ የመረጃ፣ የዕውቅት ልምዶች ዕድገትና ለውጥ ጋር አብሮ መራመድ ስለሚያስፈልግ ነው ፡፡ የባጀት ምንጭ የ ሚሆንው የክፍለከተማው የቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተ ጽ/ቤት ሲሆን የአ/አ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተ ኤጀንሲ ለ ክፍለከተማ ቴ/ሙ/ማ/ተ ጽ/ቤቶች ለመለስተኛ ተቋሞች እንዲመደብ በሚለቀው የ ፋይናንስ በጀት አደረጃጀት አማካኝነት ተፈጻሚ የሚሆን ሲሆን በተጨማሪም ተቋሞች ገቢያቸውን በውስጥ አሰራር ያሳድጋሉ በሚለው ህግ መሰረት ይህውም በቁጥር 391/96 ማንኛውም ተቋም ወይም ኮሌጅ ገቢያቸውን በውስጥ የላቀ አሰራር ማሳደግ ይችላሉ፡፡the proclamation for TVET granted financial autonomy for training institution. The proclamation under part seven article 48, sub article 2 stated that “every public training institution shall have internal financial autonomy”. በመሆኑም የሚያስፈልጉ በጥናቱ መሰረት የተሰራውባጀት እደሚከተለው ይቀርባል ፣ በመጀመሪያው መየተሰራው የባጀት ቀመር በዚህ መልክ ሲሆን በአጠቃላይ በያዝነው አመት የሚያስፈልግ በሰው ሀይል እና ስራውን ለማስጀመር የሚያስፈልግ በጀት 1,761,816 ለወደፊት የሚያስፈልግ እደሚከተይቀርባል 3.2. የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource )፣ የገንዘብ (financial Resource)  የሰው ኃይል (Human Resource ) ሁኔታ በሥራ መደብ፣ በብዛት፣ በትምህርት ደረጃ፣ በሚፈለግበት ጊዜ ወዘተ . . . ፣ጠቅላላ ድምር 1,258,092ብር ሲሆን

ACKNOWLAGEMENT Most importantly, Mulugeta Haile Selassie, Head of the Gulele Sub-City Technical and Vocational Office, who has been with me from the beginning to the end to ensure that the project proposal, strategy plan and action plan will be responsible for the project. I offer my respect and gratitude. Next, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the trainers of both the technical and vocational training institutes who assisted me in completing this research project and strategy plan by filling out a questionnaire for finance and relevant departments and providing comments during the meetings and consultations! I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my colleague Mahlet Fisseha and Ms. Tesfanesh Kebede for the Gulele TV Office. Last but not least, thanks to the staff of the Belaye Zeleke High School department hears and principals for their cooperation to:- 1. Mr. GebreAmlak Zekarias 2. Mr. Tilahun Yirga 3. Mr. Mehari Fanta

