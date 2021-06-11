"Read now

PDF Modelling Goods Trains, Goods Sheds and Yards in the Steam Era FUll Online

This wide-ranging book, written by an experienced railway modeller, demonstrates how, with a little patience, you can produce accurate and realistic models of goods trains, sheds and yards. It presents detailed step-by-step projects and covers basic card-kit building, 'kit bashing' and scratch building. Written in an easily understandable style, this fascinating work is aimed at all those railway modellers who wish to authentically replicate the way goods were moved and handled on Britain's railways during the steam era.

"

