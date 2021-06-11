"Download here

Free Children's Birthday Cake Book (Australian Women's Weekly Home Library) read Online

The classic birthday cake book from the Australian Women's Weekly, these cakes are based on using packet cakes or simple butter cakes with decorations of icing and lollies. Each recipes includes instructions and photos, and uses either simple cake shapes or shapes cut from templates (included).The popularity of this book in Australia for over thirty years means that adults and children alike look forward to such favourites as the train cake (pictured on the cover), the piano cake, the popcorn-studded duck, or the jelly-filled swimming pool.

