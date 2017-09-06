Beret Hats and Women – Ways to Wear It
There are plenty of hats in the market for women to wear and still women love sporting the beret most of the times. The be...
Howto wear a beret? There are plenty of ways to wear a beret. There are no hard and fast rules regarding the same. However...
Fashionableways to wear a beret Position the flash above the left eye. The flash and the stiffener should be centered over...
A beret is usually the exclamation point on your outfit, but it doesn't have to be the only statement piece. Here are a fe...
• Wear a perfect Red Beret with a yellow outfit – Wear the perfect red beret with a yellow outfit for the right kind of co...
• Wear a black beret with pink co-ords – You think black berets are boring? Well, not anymore, when you will be pairing it...
• Wear a red beret witha graphic t shirt – Keep it stylish and cool with a red beret and a graphic t shirt combo. Oh so go...
• Wear a beret witha monochrome outfit – There's a reason fashion girls love monochromatic outfits. No matter what color p...
These are just a few ways to wear a beret and if you love any of these above mentioned ideas, you should totally be follow...
Plenty of Hats in the Market for Women to Wear
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plenty of Hats in the Market for Women to Wear

24 views

Published on

There are plenty of hats in the market for women to wear and here are just a few ways to shop women beret hats.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Plenty of Hats in the Market for Women to Wear

  1. 1. Beret Hats and Women – Ways to Wear It
  2. 2. There are plenty of hats in the market for women to wear and still women love sporting the beret most of the times. The beret hats have been famous since the time of World War II and the military hat is no longer just a way to portray sophistication; it is much more than that.
  3. 3. Howto wear a beret? There are plenty of ways to wear a beret. There are no hard and fast rules regarding the same. However, if you are a first timer, then you should know a few tricks on how to wear a beret.
  4. 4. Fashionableways to wear a beret Position the flash above the left eye. The flash and the stiffener should be centered over the left eye. Pull the excess material over the right ear. The excess material on the beret should be pulled over the right ear, extending to at least the top of the ear and no further than the middle of the ear.
  5. 5. A beret is usually the exclamation point on your outfit, but it doesn't have to be the only statement piece. Here are a few fashion statements to keep in mind when you shop women beret hats in the near future –
  6. 6. • Wear a perfect Red Beret with a yellow outfit – Wear the perfect red beret with a yellow outfit for the right kind of contrast. A perfect outfit for the winter. After all, there is nothing like too much color.
  7. 7. • Wear a black beret with pink co-ords – You think black berets are boring? Well, not anymore, when you will be pairing it up with a pair of cute pink co-ords.
  8. 8. • Wear a red beret witha graphic t shirt – Keep it stylish and cool with a red beret and a graphic t shirt combo. Oh so good!
  9. 9. • Wear a beret witha monochrome outfit – There's a reason fashion girls love monochromatic outfits. No matter what color palette you go with, it will always look so chic. Try a cream, beige and blush color scheme instead of your go-to dark, moody shades. Make sure you wear your beret pushed forward so people can see it.
  10. 10. These are just a few ways to wear a beret and if you love any of these above mentioned ideas, you should totally be following these. Make your own style statement with a beret this season.

×