Ejemplos: Concepto Campos semántico Muebles Mesa. Silla,ropero, cama,buró sillón,tocador,sofá... Prendas de vestir...
Los países hispanohablantes Existen 21 países en el mundo cuyo idioma oficiales el español. Sin embargo, en Guinea Ecuator...
Salvador Uruguay Venezuela http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anexo:Diferencias_de_vocabulario_est%C3%A1ndar_entre_pa%C3%ADses_hispanohablantes#Personas_y_oficios_.
lengua materna

aprende en casa II 2do grado. Lengua materna

Published in: Education
lengua materna

  1. 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO: Tabla comparativa de las palabras utilizadas en diferentes pueblos hispanohablantes (Escribir el nombre del producto final) Los propósitos comunicativos: ¿Para qué quieren el producto final?  Dar a conocer las formas del español que se utilizan en los países hispanohablantes y en diversas regiones de México. Los propósitos didácticos: ¿Qué van aprender?  Identifica que una misma expresión o palabra puede tener distintos significados, en función del contexto social y geográfico.  Reconoce la importancia del respeto a la diversidad lingüística.  Identifica la variedad léxica de los pueblos hispanohablantes como parte de la riqueza lingüística y cultural del español. Exploración de conocimientos previos: ¿Qué saben? 1. ¿Sabes en qué países del mundo se habla español? 2. ¿Crees que en todos esos países se habla de la misma manera? 3. ¿Alguna vez han escuchado la forma como habla un argentino, un cubano, un mexicano, un español? ESCUELA Profr. Luis Martínez Garibay NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR Dora Elia Martínez Sánchez GRADO: SECCIÓN: 2° “B” “C” “D” BLOQUE : Segundo ÁMBITO: Participación social PRÁCTICA SOCIAL DEL LENGUAJE: Investigar sobre las variantes léxicas y culturales de los pueblos hispanohablantes NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO: ¡Guagua, bus! Hablamos de lo mismo, pero diferente... SESIONES PROGRAMADAS: 10 FECHAS APROXIMADAS: 05 al 18 de diciembre de 2013. TIPO DE TEXTO: (especifique la clase de texto) Descriptivo COMPETENCIAS QUE SE FAVORECEN:  Emplear el lenguaje para comunicarse y como instrumento para aprender.  Identificar las propiedades del lenguaje en diversas situaciones comunicativas.  Analizar la información y emplear el lenguaje para la toma de decisiones.  Valorar la diversidad lingüística y cultural de México. PROYECTO DIDÁCTICO DE ESPAÑOL Ciclo escolar 2013 - 2014
  2. 2. SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN) Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 1 05 de dic. Presentación del proyecto  Presentación del proyecto.  Activación de conocimientos previo. 1. ¿Sabes en qué países del mundo se habla español? 2. ¿Crees que en todos esos países se habla de la misma manera? 3. ¿Alguna vez han escuchado la forma como habla un argentino,un cubano,un mexicano,un español? 4. ¿Qué diferencias y semejanzas notan? 5. ¿En tú comunidad hayalguna persona que provenga de otro estado o región? 6. ¿Has notado cómo es su habla? 7. ¿Has presenciado alguna situación desagradable en la que una persona se burla de la forma de hablar de otra? 8. ¿Qué piensas de ello? 9. ¿En qué países del mundo se habla español?  Tarea. - Investiga en el diccionario o en Internet el significado de hispanohablante y léxico. Busca en qué países del continente amerciano o de Europa se habla el español como lengua predominante. - Llevar un mapamundi. -Libro de texto Castillo,Ibarra, Luna.Contexto 2. p 48 y 49 - Guía didáctica. Español 2.Castillo, Ibarra, Luna.p. 103  Participación  Creatividad  Ejercicio  Lectura SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN) Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 2, 3 y 4 06, 09, 10 de dic. Características del español en otros países hispanohablantes  -Revisión de tarea. - Hispanohablante.Persona,comunidad o país que tiene como lengua materna el español. - Léxico. Conjunto de palabras de una lengua,una región.  Elaborar una lista de los países hispanohablantes.  Elaboren un mapa en dónde incluyan todos los países en los que se habla español.  Sugerirles una dirección de internetdonde podrán encontrar palabras y cómo se dicen en los diferentes países. http://www.jergasdehablahispana.org/ejemplos2.htm  Elegir ciertas palabras para investigar cómo se dice en los diferentes países y registrarlo en un cuadro (En equipo) Palabra Argentina Cuba Puerto Rico Chile Bolivia -Cuaderno de trabajo de español de Cuevas, Humberto,p.49 y 50 -Libro de texto Castillo,Ibarra, Luna.Contexto 2. p. 57-211 - Guía didáctica. Español 2.Castillo, Ibarra, Luna.p. 103  Creatividad  Ejercicios  Participación  Mapa  Lista de países Hispanohablan- tes  Cuadro de palabras.
  3. 3. SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN) Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 5 y 6 11 y 12 de dic. La influencia de otras lenguas y las características del español hablado en México Las variantes del español  Regionalismos,indigenismos,extranjerismos.  Comentar qué palabras conocen que se utilicen en otras regiones del país de forma distinta a la usada donde vives.  Escriban una lista de palabras provenientes del inglés y que sean utilizadas de manera cotidiana en su comunidad. banana plátano Boutique tienda Bye adiós Graffiti pintada Manager director, gerente Sándwich emparedado Show espectáculo Spray aerosol  Escribe algunas palabras que provengan de alguna lengua indígena y que actualmente formen parte del español. Vegetales tomate,aguacate,capulín, chayote, epazote, chile, elote,nopal, tejocote, camote,ejote, jícama Comidas Enchiladas,mole,tamal,pozole, guacamole,chilaquiles,barbacoa. Animales guajolotes,charal,coyote, zopilote, chapulín,zenzontle, tlacuache, chichucuilote,huachinango,tecolote. Bebidas pulque,mescal,tepache,tequila,atole, chocolate. Enseres,utensilios de cocina Molcajete, comal,jícara, metate, petate,  Características del español hablado en América. - En la sintaxis. - En la semántica  Investiga que es campo semántico. -Libro de texto Castillo,Ibarra, Luna.Contexto 2. -Cuaderno de trabajo 2 Lozano Lucero pp. 92 y 93. - Guía didáctica. Español 2.Castillo, Ibarra, Luna.pp. 106-108. - Ejercicio - Lectura de cuentos. - Cuadernos de palabras de origen indígena y extranjerismos. SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN) Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 7 y 8 13 y 16 Campos semánticos y tablas comparativas  Campo semántico:la lingüística es la disciplima que estudia a la lengua, y en ese ámbito se conoce como campo semántico al conjunto de términos o palabras que hacen referencia a elementos que pueden considerarse como parte de un conjunto poruqe comparten alguna característica o tienen algún rasgo en común. -Cuaderno - Guía didáctica. Español 2.Castillo, Ibarra, Luna.pp. -Campos semánticos.
  4. 4. de dic. Ejemplos: Concepto Campos semántico Muebles Mesa. Silla,ropero, cama,buró sillón,tocador,sofá... Prendas de vestir Camisa,pantalón,playera,vestido, falda, suéter,blusa... Acciones Barrer, cocinar,batir, moler,cargar, caminar... Flores Azucena, clavel, lirio,rosa,margarita,gadiola,alcatraz...  Hacer campos semánticos de: Concepto Campos semántico Útiles escolares Verduras Comidas Animales domésticos  Las tablas comparativas:permiten mostrar información de manera breve y ordenada,asíque podemos identificas rápidamente las diferencia, comparaciones o secciones acerca de un mismo tema....  Algunos ejemplos de tablas comparativas son los siguientes: a) Para registrar información acerca de los cambios históricos. b) Para comparar información según dos o más fuentes. c) Para comparar información yejemplificarla. d) Para nombrar,organizar y comparar varios aspectos de un mismo elemento.  Mostrar algunos ejemplos. 110-111 SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN)Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 9 17 de dic. La investigación y la elaboración de las tablas comparativas  Reunirse en equipo y analizar el material sobre el que decidieron investigar. (Elegir por lo menos cuatro países).  Agrupar por campo semánticolas palabras que encontraron. (página. 115) - Guía didáctica. Español 2.Castillo, Ibarra, Luna.pp -Cuaderno  Organización  Investigación SESIÓN DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS ETAPAS DE EVALUACIÓN (INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN) Subproductos ACTIVIDADES Y TEMAS DE REFLEXIÓN 10 18 de dic. La exposición de las tablas y la valoración del proyecto  Montar la exposición de las tablas comparativas.  Recorrer la exopsición para leer la información de las tablas .  -Cuaderno Marcadores -Hojas de máquina. -Papel bond Nota: Esta planeación está sujeta a cambios de fechas de ejecución por situaciones que puedan suceder o actividades programadas por la dirección.
  5. 5. Los países hispanohablantes Existen 21 países en el mundo cuyo idioma oficiales el español. Sin embargo, en Guinea Ecuatorial, los idiomas oficiales son el español y el francés, aunque el75% de la población habla el fang. Y en Puerto Rico, los dos idiomas oficiales son el inglés y el español. Aquí puedes encontrar las banderas de estos países y algunas informaciones pinchando el nombre que figura debajo de las banderas. Mapa de los países hispanohablantes en el mundo España Mexico Argentina Cuba Bolivia Chile Colombia Costa Rica Ecuador Guatemala Guinea Ecuatorial Honduras Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Perú Puerto Rico Rep Dominicana
  6. 6. Salvador Uruguay Venezuela http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anexo:Diferencias_de_vocabulario_est%C3%A1ndar_entre_pa%C3%ADses_hispanohablantes#Personas_y_oficios_.28 1.29

