Traffic Channel Compass | Pirate Skills Slides

The Traffic Channel Compass will give you an overview of the most effective growth marketing channels and help you focus on the right ones. Should your focus be on Facebook, SEO, Newsletter, or maybe even TikTok? Deciding on your most important channels can be discouraging. The options are nearly infinite, and the pressure to try all new channels is high. The life-cycle of new social networks is getting shorter, and platform owners like Facebook and Google can take away your hard-earned reach if they decide not to like you anymore. That's why you should compose your focus channels in a way that takes advantage of short-term trends for acquiring lots of new customers fast to then give them a chance to transfer to more long-term channels like email marketing.