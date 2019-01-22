Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANIMALESEN PELIGRO DE EXTINCION JAGUAR:Tambi�nconocidocomotigre real,esel felinom�sgrande y temido de Am�rica, por sus dot...
MONO ARA�A: Tomando en cuenta la longitud de su cola, un monoara�a llegaa medirhasta 1.5 m, y puede pesar entre 6 y 9 kg. ...
PAVON El pav�n cornudo (Oreophasis derbianus) es una especie de ave galliforme de la familia Cracidae, la �nica del g�nero...
VENADO Debido a los diferentes tipos de venados en la naturaleza, y los lugares donde se encuentran, la mayor�a de la gent...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Animales en peligro de extincion

12 views

Published on

animales en extincion

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Animales en peligro de extincion

  1. 1. ANIMALESEN PELIGRO DE EXTINCION JAGUAR:Tambi�nconocidocomotigre real,esel felinom�sgrande y temido de Am�rica, por sus dotesde excelentecazadory conocida fiereza. Sin embargo, pese al respeto que impone, es una m�s de las especies de la regi�n que corren grave peligro de desaparecer, v�ctima tambi�n del enemigon�merouno de la naturaleza: el hombre. Este hermoso felino tiene el cuerpo robusto; su piel es amarilla rojiza en el dorso y los costados, y blanca en el vientre y parte interna de las patas, y est� cubierto casi todo de manchas negras de tama�o variable y forma de rosetas, con peque�as pigmentaciones en el centro. En los bosques tropicales, los grandes felinos son los �nicos depredadores capaces de controlar las poblaciones de animales silvestres de pezu�a, como el venado, jabal� y tapir. Se hacen cargo de las funciones ecol�gicas que desempe�an lobos y coyotes en otras partes del mundo. TAPIR esun animal originario de Sudam�rica y de Asia. Se trata de un mam�fero que forma parte de la familia de los tap�ridos y del orden que componen los perisod�ctilos (en el que encontramos a las especies que tienen una cantidad impar de dedos, los cuales finalizan en pezu�as). El tapir compone el �nico g�nero (llamado Tapirus) de la familia de los tap�ridos que a�n vive: el resto de los g�neros se han extinguido. El pariente actual que tiene m�s cercan�a al tapir es el rinoceronte. El tapir se refugia en los cuerpos de agua y es capaz de realizar all� sus necesidades fisiol�gicas, algoque tambi�nhace el hipop�tamo.Adem�s,tiene una gran habilidad para nadar, y siente una notable atracci�n por los ba�os matutinos, los cuales lo refrescan y lo liberan de par�sitos e insectos, mientras aprovecha para alimentarse de plantas acu�ticas. OCELOTE El ocelote esunfelinode tama�omedianopropiodel continente americano.De gran eleganciaybelleza,enlaactualidadesunanimal protegido,yaque estuvoal borde de la extinci�n. De todasformas,sigue siendoblancode cazadoresque buscansupiel, salpicadade hermosasrosetasydemandadaporla industriapeletera. Adem�s,sun�merose ve disminuidotambi�nporladestrucci�nconstante de suh�bitatnatural a manosdel hombre.
  2. 2. MONO ARA�A: Tomando en cuenta la longitud de su cola, un monoara�a llegaa medirhasta 1.5 m, y puede pesar entre 6 y 9 kg. La coloraci�n de su pelaje puede variar del pardo oscuro o gris al rojizoenel dorso,mientrasque enel vientre se tornam�sclaro. Los monosara�a se caracterizan por suslargas y delgadasextremidades que juntocon su colaprensil les permiten transportarse �gilmente de rama enrama por todoslos�rbolesdel lugar. Tienen cinco dedos tanto en las manos como en laspatas, peroa diferenciade loshombres,supulgar es tan peque�o que no les permite hacer la funci�nde pinza.Sumano,sinembargo,lesesmuy�til para tomar frutosmaduros,hojas,insectos y huevos de aves, que forman parte de su dieta OCELOTE: Entre lasdiversasvariedadesde felinos mexicanos, destaca el ocelote cuya existencia ha sido registrada en c�dices, estelas y otras representaciones mayas, y que, incluso, sirve para nombrar un mes del calendario mexica, xacxic�n, leopardus pardalis y ocelot, es un felino manchado, de tama�o mediano, cabeza peque�a y cola relativamente corta. El color base de su cuerpo,piernasyespesa cola es un gris mate, pero intensamente marcado con pigmentoscaf�sconborde negro. Las manchas en el lomo y cuello son alargadas y las de la parte posterior, casi redondas: la cabeza es caf� con dibujos negros. Por lo general, hacen su nido en una cueva o un �rbol hueco, y cuando se capturan desde peque�osyse cr�an encautiveriose vuelven d�ciles, lo que no se logra con otros felinos. GUACAMAYA:La guacamaya roja es un ave suramericana que destaca por los intensos colores de su plumaje y su apariencia ex�tica; aunque haya otros tiposde guacamayassimilaresaesta,ningunallegaasertan grande como ella. La guacamaya roja en peligro de extinci�n, se encuentra actualmente amenazada por diferentes acciones que el ser humano contin�a repitiendo una y otra vez a�n a sabiendas de los riesgos que implica para este animal.
  3. 3. PAVON El pav�n cornudo (Oreophasis derbianus) es una especie de ave galliforme de la familia Cracidae, la �nica del g�nero Oreophasis, que se encuentra en bosques h�medos montanos de Guatemala, Chiapas y otros lugares del sur de M�xico, entre los 2.500 y 3.350 msnm. Se cree que esta especie es la �nica sobreviviente de un antiguo g�nero de cr�cidos que evolucionaron independientemente del resto de la familia. Miden entre 75 y 85 cm de longitud. Se caracterizan por tener sobre la cabeza una proyecci�n o "cuerno" rojo. El plumaje del dorso es negro azulado brillante, con una banda blanca en la mitad de la cola. El vientre, el pecho y la garganta son blancos con un dibujo a la manera de escamado de l�neas negruzcas. El iris es blanco. Ambos sexos tienen aspecto similar. No se conocen subespecies. AGUILA TIRANA El �guila azor negra, tambi�n conocida como �guila tirana o spizaeto es una especie de ave Accipitriforme de la familia Accipitridae. Se trata de un ave rapaz neotropical ampliamente distribuida por la Am�rica Central y del Sur. Wikipedia Nombre cient�fico: Spizaetus tyrannus Estado de conservaci�n: Preocupaci�n menor (Reducci�n) Enciclopedia de la vida Categor�a: Especie Clasificaci�n superior: Spizaetus Especie: S. tyrannus; (Wied, 1820) Reino: Animalia
  4. 4. VENADO Debido a los diferentes tipos de venados en la naturaleza, y los lugares donde se encuentran, la mayor�a de la gente ni siquiera los considera entre las especies en peligro de extinci�n. Sin embargo, hay algunos venados que est�n en ese tipo de situaci�n, de hecho, existen varias especies de ciervos completamente extintos ya. Esperemos que se produzcan esfuerzos para proteger a las especies en peligro, y estas no se a�adan a la lista de los venados extintos.

×