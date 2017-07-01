ใบงาน แบบสารวจและประวัติของ นาย อาทิตย์ กาวิชัย ชั้น ม 6/13เลขที่ 2 1. ชื่อ-สกุล นาย อาทิตย์ กาวิชัย เลขประจาตัว 45233 เลข...
แผนที่ไปบ้านเริ่มจากโรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย รูปภาพบ้านของนักเรียนที่ค้นหาจาก Google Map
2. ชื่อบิดา นาย ชาญศิลป์ กาวิชัย โทรศัพท์ 0861910412 ชื่อมารดา นาง กชกร สุริยะธารงกุล โทรศัพท์ 0811130730 3. ชื่อผู้ปกครอง...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ใบงานสำรวจตนเอง M6.02pdf

30 views

Published on

แบบสำรวจ

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ใบงานสำรวจตนเอง M6.02pdf

  1. 1. ใบงาน แบบสารวจและประวัติของ นาย อาทิตย์ กาวิชัย ชั้น ม 6/13เลขที่ 2 1. ชื่อ-สกุล นาย อาทิตย์ กาวิชัย เลขประจาตัว 45233 เลขที่ 2 ชื่อเล่น โค้ก กรุ๊ปเลือด O ที่อยู่ 14 วัวลาย 3 ต.หายยา อ.เมือง จ.เชียงใหม่ 50100 โทรศัพท์ที่ติดต่อได้ 0946341555 ภูมิลาเนาเดิม (กรณีไม่ได้อยู่กับบิดามารดา) จังหวัด เชียงใหม่ ชื่อ Gmail ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) สมาน มหาชน ชื่อ facebook ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) อิทิต แขกดอย ชื่อ Blog ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) 613_2560_Artid_02 ชื่อ Slideshare ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) Gosanm16
  2. 2. แผนที่ไปบ้านเริ่มจากโรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย รูปภาพบ้านของนักเรียนที่ค้นหาจาก Google Map
  3. 3. 2. ชื่อบิดา นาย ชาญศิลป์ กาวิชัย โทรศัพท์ 0861910412 ชื่อมารดา นาง กชกร สุริยะธารงกุล โทรศัพท์ 0811130730 3. ชื่อผู้ปกครอง นาง ดาวเรือง ชัยวงค์ โทรศัพท์ 053271815 ความเกี่ยวพันธ์กับนักเรียน เป็น ยาย 4. จบชั้น ม.3 มาจากโรงเรียน ยุพราชวิทยาลัย เนื้อหา/วิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ ที่เคยเรียนมา ได้แก่ / Microsoft Word / Microsoft Excel / Microsoft Powerpoint อื่น ๆ photoshop โปรแกรมที่ถนัด Discord Steam โปรแกรมที่อยากให้โรงเรียนจัดการเรียนการสอน - 5. มีเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ใช้ส่วนตัว มี ถ้ามีคอมพิวเตอร์ ใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตด้วยหรือไม่ ใช้ 6. ความใฝ่ฝันในอนาคต อยากเป็นพ่อครัว และอยากมีธุรกิจเป็นของตัวเอง คติธรรมประจาใจ ทีเอ็งข้าไม่ว่า ทีข้าเอ็งอย่าโวย สิ่งที่ต้องการให้ทางโรงเรียนจัดให้กับนักเรียน วันหยุดและการคลายเครียดในการเรียนการสอน ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม 7. คะแนนเฉลี่ยมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น 2.51 จากโรงเรียน ยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัด เชียงใหม่ 8. คะแนนเฉลี่ย ม.5 2.10 9. ทักษะ/ความสามารถพิเศษ เล่นดนตรีไทยและสากล 10. การได้รับรางวัลเกียรติบัตร(ชื่อ-ได้รับจาก) HotWave ศิลปะหัตกรรม เกือบทุกๆปี ตั้งแต่ ม.3 11คณะที่อยากเรียนและอาชีพที่ตั้งใจไว้.อยากเรียนคณะ ภาษาอังกฤษ สาขา การโรงแรม อาชีพ นักการทูต

×