Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 Pasos para crear el organigrama de una empresa Bienvenido a este artículo, al terminar de leer este documento, estarás e...
el principio básico de este tipo de diseño organizacional es el de evitar conflictos entre los cargos, malentendidos y mal...
3. Determine los niveles que requiere crearse en su empresa. Hacer esto depende de la cantidad de personas que crees que s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 pasos para crear el organigrama de una

26 views

Published on

organigrama

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 pasos para crear el organigrama de una

  1. 1. 4 Pasos para crear el organigrama de una empresa Bienvenido a este artículo, al terminar de leer este documento, estarás en capacidad de desarrollar los 4 pasos para crear el organigrama de una empresa, preferiblemente de tu propia empresa y estarás organizado desde el punto de vista de tu personal como para iniciar actividades. Y para qué sirve el organigrama de una empresa? El organigrama de una empresa es muy importante porque define las líneas de autoridad que existen dentro de la empresa y permite organizar las personas y las funciones que requieren ser realizadas. Es decir si no se tiene un organigrama, nadie podrá saber quién es su jefe y sobre quienes tiene autoridad ni podrá saber sobre quienes tiene autoridad, es decir a quienes puede dar órdenes. Una empresa que no dispone de un organigrama es una empresa desorganizada y muchas veces reina el caos. Cuando una empresa no tiene el gráfico llamado comúnmente organigrama, las relaciones entre las personas que trabajan allí no pueden ser claras porque ninguna de éstas personas conoce quine es su jefe directo, ni los jefes podrán saber con exactitud quienes son sus subalternos, incluso la empresa no podrá definir los niveles salariales que pueden establecerse a partir del esquema que conocemos como organigrama. Se requieren tres pasos para crear el organigrama de una empresa, te invito a crear ahora mismo el organigrama de tu empresa, por favor ten a mano papel y lápiz e inicia el dibujo de tu propio organigrama orientado por las siguientes instrucciones: Descarga Grátis ejemplo de los Tipos de Estructura Funcional Clic derecho abrir hipervínculo. Aceptar. 1. Exploremos como vamos a dibujar o disponer las actividades: horizontalmente o verticalmente:  Debido a que en gran mayoría nuestras empresas son microempresas, ó pequeñas empresas, terecomiendo seleccionar el organigrama de tipo vertical como el más adecuado para nuestro propósito. El diseño organizacional representado en un gráfico vertical significa “Unidad De Comando”, es decir un subordinado será directamente dirigido únicamente de un superior,
  2. 2. el principio básico de este tipo de diseño organizacional es el de evitar conflictos entre los cargos, malentendidos y mal uso de recursos. El diseño horizontal del organigrama se utiliza para empresas muy grandes y generalmente resulta un gráfico muy extenso. 2. Definir cuál es el tipo de estructura organizacional que conviene al negocio: Dependiendo del plan que tengas para crear tu empresa y la visión que hayas desarrollado acerca de tu proyecto empresarial, deberás seleccionar aquella estructura que se ajuste a lo que deseas:  Estructura funcional: Es una de las más frecuentes maneras de agrupar actividades, una empresa puede organizarse por departamentos o funciones como por ejemplo: ingeniería, contabilidad, manufactura, recursos humanos, compras, como se muestra en la imagen, esta organización funcional puede ser utilizada en todo tipo de empresas, adecuando los nombres de las funciones requeridas para alcanzar los objetivos organizacionales. Por ejemplo un hospital puede tener los departamentosde investigación, cuidado de pacientes, administración de recursos y finanzas.  Estructura por producto: Esta estructurailustra la departamentalización del producto en la que cada producto principal es ubicado bajo la autoridad de un ejecutivo que se especializa y se responsabiliza por todos los aspectos de esa línea de producto  Estructura por tipos de cliente: se organiza por cada tipo particular de cliente al que la empresa desea servir, teniendo en cuenta que cada grupo de clientes tiene un grupo particular de problemas y necesidades, por ejemplo: gerencia de clientes al detal, gerencia de ventas al por mayor, gerente de cuentas de gobierno.  Estructura geográfica:Se tratade organizar el organigrama por territorio geográfico, por ejemplo una organización de ventas puede tener regiones sur, centro, oriente, occidente, suroriente y suroccidente; estetipo de organigrama es útil cuando la empresa está extendida en todo un país o territorio.  Estructura por proceso: Este tipo de organigrama muestra el flujo de varios departamentos de la producción, por ejemplo: en una planta de extrusión de aluminio, cada departamento se especializa en una fase específica del proceso a saber: departamento de selección, departamento de extruido, departamento de corte y terminado, departamento de limpieza y terminado y departamento de inspección y empacado.
  3. 3. 3. Determine los niveles que requiere crearse en su empresa. Hacer esto depende de la cantidad de personas que crees que se requiere en tu empresa al momento de crearla o al momento de iniciar; es normal que tu organigrama crezca en la misma medida en que crezcatu empresa, de manera quepuedes crear un organigrama básico con la condición de que lo actualices cada vez que crezca tu empresa en cantidad de personas. Por ejemplo si al momento de iniciar, crees que tendrás un gerente comercial, colócalo en tu organigrama, sin embargo si con el paso del tiempo será necesario contratar asesoresde ventas,seránecesario crear el cargo de asesor de ventas en tu organigrama. Es importante tener en cuenta que puede existir un solo cargo de asesor de ventas pero en la práctica pueden haber tres asesores de ventas o más y no será necesario reflejar exactamentela cantidad de personas en un solo cargo, asegura que existael cargo independientemente de la cantidad de personas existentes en el cargo. 4. Divulga el organigrama a tus colaboradores y socios: Realiza los ajustes necesarios de acuerdo con lo que deseas de tu proyecto, estos pasos para crear el organigrama de una empresa te permiten seleccionar el modelo más adecuado de tu empresa, asegúrate de comunicarlos a tus colaboradores, y de actualizar los cambios, es tu manera de organizarte y merece atención, empresario organizado, empresario de éxito. https://comocrearunaempresa.wordpress.com/2012/09/19/4pasos-para-crear-el- organigrama-de-una-empresa/

×