Rosen y guilde ensayo subrayado

4. Rosencrantzy Guildensternhanmuerto de Tom Stoppard (El teatro comorepresentacióndesplazada) ArmandoPegoPuigbó Tom Stopp...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA Las dos tesisse ocupan respectivamente de la dimensiónparódica del teatro stoppardiano (NúñezYust...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD derivadosdel «drama» como«estructuraciónformaldel universoficticio» (...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA momentosambastramasse cruzan enla acciónúnica que se está representando y que corresponde aR & G....
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD la hacenposible,señalandobrevemente lamaneracomoStoppardlograproducir...
el desarrollode laaccióndramática.El primero(humorismo)nosólofundamenta la parodiahamletianasinoque,desde suprimeraaparici...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD Aunque estrictamente nocabe hablarde cuadros y escenasdentrode losdos...
NÁLISISDE LA DRAMATURGIA GUIL - ¿Dónde? Ros.-A cualquierparte GUIL.- ¿Por qué?(79). En losdos primerosActosel pasode una e...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD todo.Estos diálogossuelendesempeñarunafuncióndramática,aunque amenudo...
ANÁLISISDE LA DRAMATURGIA No eséstala dimensiónmetateatral de laobrade Stoppard,que ha sidodefinida por ChristopherBigsbyc...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD de la cortina{el Reyasesinado ocupael lugarde Polonio) mientrasel Act...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA teatroexiste unadistanciainfranqueable,porunlado,con respectoal público, como veremosenrelaciónco...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD presenciade alguiennadieaparece ycuandoprohibe que nadie aparezcaentr...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA En suma,si enR & G la acción hamletianarepresentael dramasecundario respectodel dramaprimariode R...
OSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD comprendermejoresavariabilidadenunaobracomo R & G conviene teneren cue...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA parte de losactoresdel trágico destinode RosyGuil.Comoponende relieve las acotaciones,llegaaprodu...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD acción que estánrepresentando.De este modo,tambiénestáintentandoprocu...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA GUIL -(Volviéndose atiempoparacontinuarlaconversación.) Peroviolentandomucho su ánimo. Ros.- (Una...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD ACTOR- ESO no varía nunca; procuramosalcanzar el puntoenel que todo a...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA sitúaa Hamleten el nivel inferiorde Rosy Guil —espacialmente marcadoporel desplazamientodesde el ...
resaltándose asíaú n más, si cabe,el papel central de Hamlet,puestoque entorno a él se reúne nlosotros dosy es él el que l...
aquél porcontigüidad,convocesdesde fuera,que incidenenlasuperioridadde su ethosteatral: GUIL- En el momentoen que hagamos ...
ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD Ros - Ha dichoque podemosmarchamos.Te lojuro. [...] Ros.- Noqueremosv...
se ha producidou n cambiode tiempo —esporla mañana— y unapequeña variaciónde la perspectiva:puede verseaHamletensucamarote...
ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA la estupefacciónde losprotagonistas, efectologradoahora por mediode la músi ca, el espectador pue...
habitualmente Hamlet. De hecho,R& G permite unapuestaenescenacontemporáne a {anacrónica) porque,aparte de lasescasasindica...
En sentidogeneral,puede señalarseque R& G estámuypróximaa respetar la unidadde tiempo.Laaccióntranscurre durante casi un d...
entre losdosespacios—,vuelve aserutilizadocomorecursoeneste Acto, como prueba,porejemplol,aacotaciónirónicasiguiente,aludi...
a la representaciónde la«mousetrap» hamletiana.Porello,todassus intervencionesenHamletentre laescenasegundadel ActoIIIy el...
En la obra de Stoppard,el escenariose dividesimbólicamente enarriba/ abajopara distinguiralospersonajesde unay otra trama ...
Rosen y guilde ensayo subrayado

  1. 1. 4. Rosencrantzy Guildensternhanmuerto de Tom Stoppard (El teatro comorepresentacióndesplazada) ArmandoPegoPuigbó Tom Stoppard pobre recepcióna pesar de haber tenidomucho éxitocon esta obra Estrenada en 1967 Traducida en1969 Llevada al cine por el mismo Stoppard en 1990 Pese a seruno de losdramaturgosinglesesde carreramás fulgurante enlasegunda mitaddel sigloXX,TomStoppardno resultaunautor muy conocidoenEspaña. RosencrantzandGuildensternAre Dead,laobra que le lanzóa la famainternacional tras estrenarse enel OídVicde Londresa cargo de la Royal National Theater en1967, fue traducidaal español rápidamente (1969).Agotadahace mucho tiempo estatraducción,no disponemosde ningunanuevaedición. Si tanmagra ha sidola recepciónde estaobra,que,sinembargo,ensuadaptaciónal cine bajola direccióndel propioStoppard(1990) cosechóu n discretoéxito,el restode suproducción esprácticamente ignoradaentre nosotros.Actualmentesólose encuentran a la venta,segúndatosde la AgenciaEspañoladel ISBN,unatraduccióngallega de AfterMagritte (1970) (Despoisde Magritte,Vigo,AsociaciónTeatral PopularKeyzán,1993), otra catalana de Arcadia(1993) (Barcelona,Diputación Provincial, 1999) y,finalmente,unacastellanade The real thing(1982) (Algoauténtico, Valencia,Universitat,2000).E n cuantoa puestasenescena,que esel finúltimo de toda obra teatral,enla temporadade 2001 RosencrantzyGuildensternhan muertofue representadaenvariosteatrosespañolesbajodirecciónde Cristina Rota e interpretadaenlospapelesprotagonistaspordosactoresde éxitocomo JuanDiegoBotto y ErnestoAlterio. Por loque se refiere aestudiossobre laproduccióndramáticade Stopparden lenguaespañola,se limitanadostesisdoctoralesyunamonografía.Ésta última, a cargo de Miguel Teruel Pozas(1994), contiene hastalafechade su publicación una bibliografíacasi exhaustiva,críticayescénica,sobre el autoringlés(223-296).
  2. 2. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA Las dos tesisse ocupan respectivamente de la dimensiónparódica del teatro stoppardiano (NúñezYusta,1987) y de losprocedimientosnarratológicosempleados sobre todo ensus guionesy adaptaciones cinematográficos,sinolvidarlosque escribiópararadioy televisión,mediosenlosque haparticipadoal mismotiempo que ha idodesarrollandosuactividadcomoautorteatral (García Guerrero,1999). En efecto,la crítica ha destacado la parodia como el recurso constructivo má s llamativoen la obra de este británico nacido en Checoslovaquiaen1937. Como otros autorescontemporáneos,Stoppardlahaempleadotambiénparaenfrentarse al teatrode Shakespeare envariasocasiones:aparte de RosencrantzandGuildenstern Are Dead,en lareescriturade variaspiezasque componenDogg'sHamlet, Cahoot'sMacbeth (1979). La obra del bardoinglésconstituye unmonumentohistórico inesquivableenun mundomarcadopor el relativismoposmoderno.Su lugarcanónicose ha convertidoasíenun paso obligadoenel mundointelectual anglosajónmarcadopor supresenciacasi omniabarcadoradurante cuatrosiglos. Se le ha revisitadoyrevisadonosóloencuantomodelode lenguaje sinotambién entanto que concepciónideológicaycultural de lasociedadoccidental. Comopráctica intertextual,laparodiahadado pie a unarecusacióndel «mito» shakespereanoenmanosde lacrítica norteamericanahistoricistaomulticultural, al menosensusversionesmá sextremas.Porenfrentamientoconestaactitud, HaroldBloomha convertidopolémicamente aShakespeare enlafiguracentral del canonde Occidente y,más aún, a Hamlet,comocontrafigurade Falstaff,en el eje de una lecturacontradictoriamente humanistade latradiciónintelectual modernade Occidente,lecturaentre nietzscheanaypsicoanalítica(Bloom, 2000: 383-431). Má s moderado,ymá s próximoalosplanteamientosdel NewCñticism, Frank Kermode halogradounjuicioliterarioatentoalasignificaciónhistórica de la obra de Shakespeare (Kermode,1996: 96-125). En todo este hazde fuerzascontrapuestas,RosencrantzandGuildensternAre Dead(a partir de ahora, R & G) no sólotoma citaso meras situacionesoincluso escenasde Hamlet. Al convertir enprotagonistas a dos personajessecundariosde la obra de Shakespeare,reflexionaapartir de ella sobre la condición humana y su alcance dramático ensu ambigüedadsemántica, a la vezexistencial yteatral, para el hombre actual. A continuación,portanto,el comentarioque se propone tomaR& G como «obradramática»,la cual es definidateóricamente porJosé LuisGarcía Barrí en- tos como«la codificaciónliteraria(peroni exhausüvani exclusiva)del iextodramático » entendidoasuvez como«un textolingüístico,de referenciaverbal yno verbal,reproductivoydescriptivo» (GarcíaBarrientos,2001: 33). Ahora bien,un análisisde base formal yestructural comoéste estánecesariamente abiertono sóloa losfactorespragmáticosgeneralesde todolenguaje sinoalosespecíficos
  3. 3. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD derivadosdel «drama» como«estructuraciónformaldel universoficticio» (García Barrí entos,1991 : 79 ) o,en términosmá s directos,como«laacciónteatralmente representada» (GarcíaBarríentos,2001 : 30) . De este modo,aunque sóloenfunciónde losinteresesdel comentario,convendrá iniciarnuestroanálisis aclarandomuybrevemente losconceptosde metateatro, parodiae intertextualidad, paraasí poderresaltarluegolosprocedimientos dramáticos,de tipomiméticoyrepresentativo,que TomStoppardpone enfuncionamiento por mediode su(re)escriturateatral sobre Shakespeare.Coneste objetivo,aunqueinvirtiendosuordenenarasde una mayorinteligibilidadde la obra objetode estudio,nosatendremosaloscuatro elementosbásicosque García Barríentosdistingue enlarepresentaciónteatral:visión,personaje,espacioy tiempo(García Barríentos,2001 : 81-242). En suma, se trata de determinarprimero el estatutotextual de R& G a finde sentarlasbasesque permitananalizarsu condicióndramáticaa partirdel uso que se hace enellade loselementosteatrales citados. 1. FICCIÓN Y DICCIÓN DRAMÁTICAS EN SU CONTEXTOMETATEATRAL Comoocurre enla disciplinanarratológicaconlametaficción,el conceptode metateatroylosprocedimientosderivadosde él estánsujetosaunafuerte discusión crítica. Con vistasa nuestroobjetivo,nosceñimosbásicamentealaterminología de Gérard Genette.Enconsecuencia,ensentidogeneralconsideramosel metateatrocomouna práctica hipertextual,lacual establece unarelaciónque «une u n textoB(que llamamoshipertexto) au n textoanteriorA (al que llamaré hipotexto) enel que se injertade unamaneraque no esla del comentario» (Genette, 1982 : 14) . Así, R & G tiene comohipotextolaobraHamletde Shakesperare. Ahorabien,¿qué formaparticularse desarrollaenestarelaciónhipertextual? La crítica stoppardianahaseñaladoque se trata básicamente de unafunciónparódica que ha operadouna transformacióndel argumentodelhipotextomediante la conversiónenprotagonistasde dosde suspersonajesmarginales ycontrastando, a travésde susdiálogos,el mundoideológicode latragediashakespereana. Comovamos a ver, estaparodiaoscilaentre unafinalidadlúdicayotraseria,a vecesinclusosatírica.Entre tanto,para lograr tal contraste,Stoppardhautilizado a su vezotros procedimientoshipertextuales.Porunlado, enR& G se ponenen escenadiálogossacadosliteralmente de Hamlet,obedeciendo,noobstante,ala lógicainternade latrama, porque el desarrollotemporal de la acción essimultánea, en el nivel de la fábula o historia, enR & G y Hamlet,por loque en determinados
  4. 4. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA momentosambastramasse cruzan enla acciónúnica que se está representando y que corresponde aR & G. Por otro lado,muchosde los diálogosentre Ros y Guil «imitan»estilísticamentelosque mantenían losprotagonistasdeWaitingforGodot de Beckett. E n suma,parodiadramáticade laobra de Shakespeare,coninclusión literal de intertextos,e imitaciónseriadel autorirlandés.Así,paraGenette «seríaquizásmá s exacto definirRosencrantz and Guildensterncomouna continuació n paralíptica o como una transfocalización(casi siempre eslo mismo) de Hamlet, escritaen una gran parte a la manera de Beckett,y má s concretamente del Beckett de Godot» (Genette,1982: 374). De lodichoparece claro que,aplicadoala obra de Stoppard,el término«parodia » estátambié n recubiertode significadosdiversosy,aveces,contradictorios. Lo únicociertopodrí a ser,comoseñalaLindaHutcheon(1991: 53), que laparodia, aun pudiendotenerunafunciónridiculizadora,acercándose asía la sátira, comparte con éstau n fundamentoirónico,estoes,tantoel carácterantifrástico de la ironía comola estrategiade evaluaciónque éstadespliegaante el textomismo que le sirve de base.De este modo, se requiere del lectorunaactitudinterpretativa que percibaenperspectivalarelaciónentre laparodiayel textoparodiado, siendocapazde actualizary evaluarlossignificadosparódicosenfunciónde una intencióncodificadorainexcusablementevinculadaasu hipotexto. Porello,puede sostenerse que nosólo«manyparodiesdonotridicule the backgroundtextsbut use themas standardsby whichto place the contemporanyunderscrutiny» (57). E n R & G se ha señalado precisamente que,trayendo a primer planoa dos protagonistas secundariosde Hamlet,se plantea,mediante una metáfora teatral, la crisis de identidady el relativismoexistencial del hombre contemporáneotema- tizándola al modo del teatro del absurdo (NúñezYusta,1987: 289-294). Los protagonistas se dirigenauna muerte cierta,de la que al final de la obra sonconscientes, peroante la cual se sientenincapacesde reaccionar,aceptándolaal fincomo u n elementomásdel sinsentidode suexistencia: Ros - De acuerdo,entonces.Nome importa.Ya he tenidobastante.A decirverdad,me sientoaliviado. (Ydesaparece.) (Guil nolonota.) GUIL - Nuestrosnombresgritados...,ciertoamanecer...,unmensaje...,órdenesterminantes... Ha debidohaberunmomento,al principio,enque pudimosdecir —no.Pero, no sé cómo, lodejamospasar. (Mira a su alrededorycompruebaque estásolo).(Stoppard,1969: 103). No obstante,reconociendolaimportanciade estavía de interpretación,creomás convenienteenestosmomentosremontarsealascausas formalesypragmáticasque
  5. 5. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD la hacenposible,señalandobrevemente lamaneracomoStoppardlograproducirel efectoparódicoensuambigüedad,haciéndose ecode Hamletalavezque marcando su diferenciaconestaobra. R & G afrontaasí enclave posmodemalanovedadque Frank Kermode haatribuidoaHamletal afirmarque «the new masteryisa mastery of the ambiguous,the unexpected,of conflictingevidenceandsemanticaudacity.We are challengedtomake sense,evenmockedif we fail» (Kermode,1996: 125). Un ejemplosobresaliente de laactituddramáticaque adoptala obra puede encontrarse enlaacotaciónque abre el Acto I que,porsu posicióninicial,adquiere una fuerte carga semántica.En ellase combinanindicacionesdramáticasy extradramáticas,congran economíade medios,comorevelalafrase inicial:«Two Elizabethanspassingthe time i na place withoutanycharacter» (1). Espacioy tiempovagossi no fuese porel sentidoculturalmente privilegiadode lapalabra «Elizabethans»:dospersonajesdel tiempoisabelino, aprincipiosdelsigloXVII. Esta palabramuestrael carácter primariamentetextual de laobra,pues,junto con el título,sonlas pautasmínima s que el espectadornecesitaparasituarse en el universoimaginariode laobray que permitenahorrartoda clase de ornamentación escénica.Tambiénaellos,contodo,se lespuede aplicarel complemento «withoutanycharacter».De hecho,enla acotaciónse dan tambié n losnombres de losprotagonistasenfuncióndel objetoque portan(unabolsa) yde loque hacen (jugarcon monedasal «cara o cruz»),aunque conel interésde reducirlosa sus hipocorísticos(RosyGuil),dandoasíya la primeranota de humorismo. Esta indicaciónesdiegética,puesel espectadornoconoceráquiénesquién hasta laescenaenque aparece la compañía teatral (aunque unoyotro asumenla tendenciaaserconfundidos:«Ros.- My ñam e is Guildenstern,andthisisRosencrantz. (Guil confersbrieflywithhim) (Withoutembarrassment) I'msorry — his name'sGuildenstern,andI'mRosencrantz» [13]). Esta primeraacotacióntambién describe el elementodramáticodel juego,fundamentalcomomotivoentodoel Acto I y con ecosenel restode laobra, mediante undesarrollonarrativoque contribuye a caracterizar a losprotagonistas: La continuaserie de «caras» esimposible,y,sinembargo,Rosnomuestralamenorsor presa.Peroeslo bastante educadocomopara sentirse molestoporganartanto dineroa su amigo.Éste seráel rasgo dominante de suactitud. Guil se da perfectacuentade lo extrañodel hecho.Nole preocupatantoel dinerocomo lasimplicacionesque el hechocomporta,estáinquieto;aunque noexperimentael menor descontrol.Éste seráel rasgodominante de suactitud(15). La acotacióninicial incluye,portanto,tresaspectosbásicosque anticipanel tonode laobra: humorismo(RosyGuil),caracterizaciónde personajesyunmo ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA tivodramático(el juego) que generalosdiálogos«beckettianos» de losprotagonistas. En todo caso,lostres estáneníntima relaciónnosóloentre ellossinotambiéncon
  6. 6. el desarrollode laaccióndramática.El primero(humorismo)nosólofundamenta la parodiahamletianasinoque,desde suprimeraaparición,estárealizandolatransfocalización dentrodel mododramáticodel objetotrágicoal cómicosobre el cual se sostiene dichaparodia,yque tiene sucorrelatotextual enlareducciónde loscinco actos shakespereanosalostresactos de la comediastoppardiana.Másaún , el diálogoentre losprotagonistasobedece irónicamenteel «decoro»de unaobratan innovadora como Hamlet resultóen su momento,puesen ésta se alternan las escenas en prosa y en verso.Así, esosdiálogosdel absurdoentre RosyGuil danpaso a intervenciones enversoliteralmentetomadasde Hamlet,comoocurre enel primer encuentroconlosreyesClaudioyGertrude (26-28).Sobre el segundoaspecto —la caracterizacióndramática— hablaremosensumomento,peroahorasólocabe destacar la obviaconexiónde RosyGuil con la trama de Hamletasí como el hechode que sus intervencionesenella,convertidaahoraenlasuya propia,adquierenuna pluralidadde significadosante el espectador,normalmentecómicos. Por último,el motivodel juegoconstituye el elementode transición,sobretodo enlosdos primerosactos, haciala irrupciónescénicadel universodramáticohamletiano. E n el ActoI el juegode «cara y cruz» —«headsandtails»— se retomatrasla llegadade lacompañí a teatral.E l Actor pierde unayotra vez,comoantesle había ocurridoa Guil.Sólola últimamonedaesuna«cruz»,peroel Actor se ha marchado antesde saberlo.Es ese el momentoenque,comocontrapuntode nivel dramático a la vezque como climax cómico,Hamletentraporprimeravezenescenapersiguiendo a Ofelia,seguidosde ClaudioyGertrude. Trasel diálogohamletianode éstos con Ros y Guil,losprotagonistasdiscutencómoconseguirobtenerdel Príncipe danésla informaciónque lespidenlosReyes.Preparanlasituación con el juego de «preguntas y respuestas»(«Ros- We couldplayat questions» [33]).Enmediode confusionesentreel nivel lúdicoyel seriodel discurso,que lesllevaamalentendidos cómicos,Guil acaba adoptandoel papel de HamletyRos el de interrogador,siendo interrumpidosporlaentradade HamletyPolonio.El ActoI concluye con el inicio de la conversaciónde aquél conRosy Guil.E l Acto I I retomael findel coloquioentre ellos,trasel cual losprotagonistasreconocencómicamenteabatidosque,enel juego que había n diseñado,Hamletloshaderrotadocompletamente: Ros.-(Sarcástico.) «Preguntayrespuesta.¡Losviejosmétodossonlosmejores!» Nos ha arrolladoentodoslosflancos. GUIL - Nosha tocado enel puntodébil unao dosvecesquizá,peroyocreía que habíamos ganadoterreno. Ros -(Simplemente.)Noshaaplastado(50).
  7. 7. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD Aunque estrictamente nocabe hablarde cuadros y escenasdentrode losdos primerosActos,puesel escenarionocambiayenél permanecentodoel tiempo Ros y Guil,sí podría considerarse que enel ActoIse distinguendoscuadros,cada unode loscualescontiene dosescenasyestánseparadosasu vezporla interrupción señaladade lospersonajesde latragedia,aunque ensituacióncómica. El primer cuadro incluye,por una parte, la escena enque Ros y Guil juegana «cara y cruz» y, por otra, aquellaque da entrada a la compañí a teatral, dando lugara diálogosmetadramáticossobre el oficiode actor.El segundocuadroretomaría el elementodeljuego,ahorade «preguntasyrespuestas»,ensuprimeraescena, que concluye conla entradade Hamlet. El Acto II,como acabamosde decir,comienza donde terminael primerocon un «blackout» u«oscuro».Unnuevodiálogoentre RosyGuil,cada vezmá s preocupados por su destinoexistencial,terminaconel iniciode unnuevojuego —el de averiguarenqué mano estála moneda— que,unavezmás,facilitalaaparición de Hamletdandolas últimasinstruccionesal Directorde lacompañía.Se inicia así una segundaescenadonde se desarrollanhastael extremolosdiálogosmeta- dramáticos,que sostienen,ahoraexplícitamente enbocade Guil,lametáforateatral de la existenciayque culminanenundramático climax contrastadopor la inclusiónde chistesque realzanlapatéticasituaciónde losprotagonistas.Comienza así lo que podríamosllamarel segundocuadrode este Acto,que analizaremos con má s detalle enlospróximosapartados.Enél,el tiempodramáticoadquiere tambiéngranrelevanciaporque lasituacióndramáticaylasconsecuencias escénicasderivadasde ellase basanenla intersecciónyseparacióncontinuade la esferahamletianaylade Ros y Guil,a travésde diálogosenprosayversoen la primeray a travésde u n conjuntode representacionesque reflejanmetadramáticamente la accióndramática.Acaba el Acto con Ros y Guil esperandoaque Hamlet termine el famosomonólogodel ActoTV enque,antesde partir haciaInglaterra, contrapone suactitudcon la valentíade lossoldadosde Fortinbrás(«How all occasionsdo informagainstme». Shakespeare,1623: 516-521), del que noescuchan nada y que lesllevaaplantearirónicamenteel sentidodel monólogoenun mundodestruidoyabsurdocomoel suyo: GUIL - Le llevamosaInglaterra.¿Qué estáhaciendo? Ros va al fondode la escenay vuelve. Ros - Hablando. GUIL - ¿Sólo?(Gudhace ademánde ir a verlo.Rosle detiene.)¿Está solo? Ros.- No;está con unsoldado. GUIL— Entoncesno estáhablandosolo,¿osí? Ros - Nodel todosolo...¿Debemosirnos?
  8. 8. NÁLISISDE LA DRAMATURGIA GUIL - ¿Dónde? Ros.-A cualquierparte GUIL.- ¿Por qué?(79). En losdos primerosActosel pasode una escenaa otra y de un cuadro a otro se consigue,pues,mediante recursosmayoritariamentedramáticos,aexcepción enel Acto I I del «oscuro» conque se corta la representaciónmetadramáticapara escucharel estruendoque la«ratonera» o«mousetrap» hasuscitadoenlaesfera hamletiana.En el ActoIII , sinembargo,loscambiosse consiguenatravésde procedimientos escénicos.Aunquese comentaráconmá s detalle enel apartadodedicado al espacio,sólocabe indicarahoraque la sucesiónde escenasse logracon la gradaciónde la luz,que llegaaadquirirvalorsimbólicoenrelaciónconel destino cruentoque esperaa losprotagonistas.El primercuadrode este Acto comienza enoscuridadtotal.Poco a poco va surgiendolaluzhastaque al final se funde,despuésque losprotagonistasdescubrenel contenidode lacarta al estar jugandoa las«preguntasyrespuestas» —aunque,ahora,enfunciónde undiálogo «serio» entre Ros,haciendode reyde Inglaterra, yGuil ennombre de ambos—. Por lasacotaciones —ytambiénconvalorsimbólico— se muestraque esel personaje de Hamlet,insertoyaenla acción dramáticapropiade Ros y Guil,quienha estadodisponiendolaintensidadde laluz. El segundocuadrose abre con unaescenaenque Ros y Guil se reencuentran con la compañía teatral que ha huidode la irade Claudio.Estaescenaesinterrumpida por el asaltode lospiratas que Hamletrelataa Horacio enla carta leída por éste enlaescenasextadel ActoI V de la obra de Shakespeare (1623:564-567). Sigue otraen la que ladiscusiónsobre lamuerte yel valordel arte para representarla culminaenel descubrimientode que Hamlethatrocadolacarta original. Ros y Guil se encaminanhaciasu muerte mientrassólohayluzenlaparte frontal del escenario.El cierre de laobra coincide conlaintervenciónúltimade Horacio enHamlet,tras haberse iluminadotodoel escenario. En resumen, estructuralmente,R&G presentaunaconstruccióncerrada,pero no por elloférreamentelineal.Desde el puntode vistanarrativo,sigueel desarrollo de loshechosbajo laforma establecidaenHamlet,sometiéndolos,sinembargo, a una intensareelaboraciónestéticaacausa del entrecruzamientode losdiferentes nivelesdramáticos (latramade Ros y Guil vs.la trama hamletiana) y tambiénporun tratamientointensificadodeltiempode la«fábula» de Hamleten relaciónconla accióndramática de R & G. No obstante,nocabe hablarde R & G como undrama de acciónsinocomo un drama de personajes.Ahorabien,este tipo dramáticoes deconstruidoatravésde unosdiálogosque tematizanyparodianen diferentesestratossusfuentesde enunciación:HamletyWaitingforGodot,sobre
  9. 9. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD todo.Estos diálogossuelendesempeñarunafuncióndramática,aunque amenudo «vaciada»,disueltaenlapropiainconsistenciade lavidade losprotagonistasque, unoy otro, reivindicanconecospirandellianos(«Consistencyisall Iask!» [30, 37]). A este respectoquieroacabarmencionandotansólolasalusionesparódicasen sentidoestricto,que se refierenatextosbrevesyconocidosparaque el efectosea perceptible(Genette,1982: 45). Entre éstasresultan llamativaslas intervenciones del Actor reflexionandosobre suoficio, a vecesenconexiónconlasindicaciones metadramáticasque Hamletproporcionaa la compañía teatral enla escenasegunda del Acton i shakespereano.Destacoaquí,porsu valorserio,laque remeda («...Theycan die heroically,comically,ironically,slowly,suddenly,disgustingly, charmingly,orfroma greatheight...» [76]) aquellaotrahumorísticade Polonio enel Acto I I de Hamlet(«The bestactors i n the world,eitherforfortragedy,comedy, history,pastoral,pastoral-comical,historical-pastoral,tragical-historical, tragical-comical-historical-pastoral,scene individable,orpoemunlimited» [Shakespeare, 1623: 302-305]). En el nivel microestilísticopuededestacarse larepetición encada acto de la peticióndel Padrenuestro«Give usthisdayourday our dailybread» cambiandolaúltimapalabra(v.gr. «...our dailymask» [30]; «...our dailyround» [86];«...our dailycue» [94]). 2. «VISIÓN»: NIVELES DRAMÁTICOS, PERSPECTIVA Y DISTANCIA La complejidadde laarquitecturade R& G obligaa replantearsudimensiónhi pertextual enel cruce de sus nivelesdramáticos. R& G nose limitaaparodiar Hamletsinoque sitúasu acción,comohemosdicho,enla confluenciamismacon estaobra. Comose dejaclaroen laacotación inicial,al final del Dramatispersonae, «the actiontakesplace withinandaroundthe actionof Hamlet». Esdecir, el argumentode R & G esrepresentadoteatralmentedentrodel universoimaginario que la ficciónshakespereanainstala.Sudiscursodramático consiste en imaginar lo que se dirían losprotagonistas en la parte elididade la fábula hamletiana. Por ello,enel planodiegéticopuede darse,comode hechoocurre,lacoincidencia temporal a laque aludíamosentre unay otra obra.Es ciertoque este planose actualizaenel momentode serrepresentado,peronohade confundírsele conel planoescénicoreal oextradramático, que esel sosténimprescindibleperosólo físicode laacción teatral.E l equipararambosplanos,intradramáticoodiegético y el extradramáticooescénico,puedeconduciral errorde perspectivade considerar loque vemosenescenaenR & G como loque sucede entre bambalinasdurante una representaciónde laobraHamlet(Teruel Pozas,1994: 13).
  10. 10. ANÁLISISDE LA DRAMATURGIA No eséstala dimensiónmetateatral de laobrade Stoppard,que ha sidodefinida por ChristopherBigsbycomopertenecientea«playswithi nplayswithi nplays» (NúñezYusta,1987: 289). E n R & G el engastamientode lossucesivosplanosteatrales no se produce de modosolamente inclusivo,sinoque se desplazanyentrecruzan de diversasmaneras. En su dimensiónglobalhipertextual, laobra de Stoppard es una obra dentro de una obra, Hamlet, a la que parodia admirándola y con la que mantiene una relaciónde dependenciaque esproblematizada estilísticay temáticamente,comohemosvisto.Peroencuantoacción representada,se pueden distinguiral mismotiempovariosnivelesmetadramáticosenella: a) la inclusiónde escenasde Hamletenel interiorde R& G de dosmaneras: 1) la cita casi literal de fragmentosenel planodel discurso,alolargode los tresActos; 2) la transfocalizacióndelmotivode lacarta que sellael destinode Rosy Guil enel Acto m (101-104; 113-115). b) las escenificacionesde lacompañía de actores,lascualesse subdividena su vezen: 1) las performancesque dancuentadel talentoteatral de losactores(el es pectáculopseudopornográficodel ActoI[17-19] o larepresentaciónpor el directorde la compañí a de su propiamuerte enel ActoII I [115-117]); 2) las piezasque representanenel ActoII (69-78): • 1. la «mousetrap» hamletiana; • 2. el propioargumentode Hamlet. SegúnlasdefinicionesdadasporGarcía Barríentos,todo b) puede considerarse como propiamente metateatral,que es«laformagenuinadel «teatroenel teatro» que implicaunapuestaenescena teatral dentrode otra» (232). Ahorabien,enel caso de b. 2) se trata de una meta-metateatralidadque,comoveremosacontinuación, no tiene enlosdoscasosseñaladoseneste puntoel mismoestatutológico, puesel primerore-presentalorepresentado enlaacciónde Hamletmientrasque el segundore-presentasimultáneamentelaacciónrepresentadaenHamlet.De este modob. 2) gradúa su aproximaciónal metadramaal escenificarefectivamente por mediode laspalabrasdel Actory las acotacionesdel autorreal la obraen laque, enprincipio,estáincluida: Tornan posicionesparael mimosiguiente,que consisteenlarepresentacióndelActor,que se muestrapresode una angustiaexcitada.Coreografíaestilizada.Que le conduce auna apasionadaescenaconla Reina(Cfr.«Laescenade la alcoba»,Shakespeare,ActoIII,escena IV).Seguidade laimagenmuyestilizadade lasiluetade Polonioasesinadoatravés
  11. 11. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD de la cortina{el Reyasesinado ocupael lugarde Polonio) mientrasel Actorcontinúasu jadeante comentario,especialmente dedicadoaRosy Guil (70). Por su parte,a. 2) dramatizala metadiégesisque el Príncipe danésllevaacabo al comienzodel ActoV de la obra de Shakespeare. A continuación,me detendrébrevemente a analizarcon un poco má s de detalle este juegode nivelesparaseñalarlas repercusionesenlaperspectivaydistanciadramáticasque proporcionanala obra ensu conjunto. El Acto III gira entorno al motivode lacarta que contiene lasentenciade muerte de quien,ignorándolo,laporta.Este motivo,tradicionalporlodemás en la literaturaoccidental,dapie a u n conjuntode reflexiones,cadavezmá s angustiadas, enlosdiálogosde Rosy Guil sobre el destinoyel sentidode supropia muerte. E l climax llegacon el enfrentamientoentre Guil yel Actor, para el cual la muerte no es sino el cierre habitual de cualquier trama; esdecir, la vida como una ficción,que, enel caso de Ros y Guil enR & G,es la ficciónde una ficción(la de Hamlet).Así,al rasgar por segundavezla carta y descubrirque sonahora ellos loscondenadosamuerte,comienzaun diálogoque sintetizalosnúcleostemáticos de toda la obra: el destinoabsurdo,larepresentacióncomoinclusiónde niveles que se acaba convirtiendoenunaprisiónoel cruce de la ficción(lafábula) con la realidadcompletadramática(larepresentación): GUIL - Pero¿porqué?¿ Y para llegara esto?¿Quiénessomosnosotrosparaque todo converjaennuestrasminúsculasmuertes.(Angustiado,al Actor).¿Quiénessomos nosotros? ACTOR.- SoisRosencrantzyGuildenstern. Essuficiente. GUIL - No—noes suficiente.Se noshadichotan poco —para acabar así—. Y aun en el últimomomentose nosniegaunaexplicación... ACTOR- Segúnnuestraexperiencia,lamayoríade lascosas acaban enla muerte (100101). Guil se enfurece conel Director-Actoryle clavala daga de éste,con unaintervención de afirmaciónde lapropiapersonalidadque retomalapeticiónde consistencia pirandellianadel ActoI(«If we have density,thensohadhe —andi f this isours, thenthat washis— andi f there are no explanationsforus,thenletthere be none for him» [116]).La ironíaestribaenque la muerte essólouna«representación » que engañala percepciónde Guil que,al descubrirlo,se siente totalmente abatidoy,juntocon u n resignadoRos,se dirigenasu muerte. E n estaescena,portanto,se tematiza ladialécticailusionismoyantilusionismo que recorre todo R & G, viniendoaseñalar,ala postre,que entoda obra de
  12. 12. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA teatroexiste unadistanciainfranqueable,porunlado,con respectoal público, como veremosenrelaciónconel ActoI I al tratar de lospersonajes,yporotro en el interiorde lapropiarepresentaciónnoconrespectoala realidadsinoal modo que éstaadquiere ensucondiciónescénica,que incluye aspectostanrealescomo lospropiosactoresque encarnana los personajes.Esestasituacióncomunicativa propiadel teatro,con laescisiónentre actor/públicoyrepresentante/representado, la que convierte ladistancianoenel antónimode ilusionismosinoensucategoría caracterizadora(García Barríentos,2001: 204). Lo que enel Acto I era básicamente una distanciatemáticaneutralizadaporlaúnicaalusiónespacio-temporal del término«elizabethans»,que orientaperonoobligaauna determinadaopciónde direcciónescénica,enel ActoIII se revelacomounadistanciainterpretativaentre el personaje ysuvoluntadde serpersona,porun lado,y,por otro, loque aquél estárepresentandoylaconcienciadel espectadorde asistirauna representación que parodiaotra obra. Esta distanciaes a su vezfavorecidaporlatransposición que efectúaStoppard,precisamente,araíz del motivode lacarta como factor de dramatización. Mientrasenlos dosprimerosActoslaacción representadase planteadurante el desarrollodramáticode Hamlet,loque permite lafusiónyel entrecruzamiento de ambos niveles,el ActoIIIprocede de la transmodalizaciónde unelementode la trama hamletiana.Trasel entierrode Ofeliaenlaescenaprimeradel ActoV de Hamlet,el Príncipe relataa Horaciolo que le ha ocurridodesde que salióde Elsinore acompañado de losdosattendantlords,concluyendoasílainformaciónque por carta le había hechollegarenel Actoanterior(Shakespeare,1623: 564-567, 650-659). La funciónnarrativaque cumple este diálogo —comolacartaanterior— enla obra shakespereanaesdramatizadaahorapor Stoppard.Las consecuencias de este cambiode modo de enunciación —de ladiégesisalamimesis— resultan de importancia,nosóloenel tratamientodel espacioydel tiempo,sinosobre todo enel nivel dramáticoyenel de lacaracterizaciónde lospersonajes.Enel ActoII I de R & G, las aparicionesde Hamletseránsiempre mudas,porque se haconvertido enun personaje más del nivel dramáticoenque se muevenRosyGuil.Hamlet ya no irrumpe desde ese mundoperpendicularde latragediahaciael cual se veían absorbidosRosy Guil a su pesar.Ahora,amboshan logradounaindependencia escénica,que sindudaesparadójica,enlacual se representa,esdecir,se presenta de nuevo,se hace ver,lo que enel universohamletianose relatará«más» tarde. Perodichaindependenciase lograsóloeneste Actodespuésde unaprofunda liberaciónteatral que se llevaacabo mediante uncomplejomecanismode intersección de nivelesdramáticosque ocupael centrode laobra, haciala mitaddel Acto II. Tras undiálogobeckettianoentre RosyGuil que muestralainversión humorísticade cualquierexpectativaexistencial,puescuandoRosrequiere la
  13. 13. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD presenciade alguiennadieaparece ycuandoprohibe que nadie aparezcaentran enescenaClaudio,Gertrude yPolonio(63-64),se iniciaunjuegoenescenade intersección simultáneade nivelesdramáticosque hace exclamarcómicamente a Ros: «It'slike livingi na publicpark» (68). Porun ladose encuentranfragmentos de la acción desarrolladaenlaescenaprimeradel ActoIII de Hamlet;por otro, la acciónde Rosy Guil;por último,lapantomimade losactoresque reproduce ante Ros y Guil la «mousetrap» que ellosrepresentanenlaescenasegundadel Acto citadode Hamlet,a la que añaden,comohemosdicho,unarepresentación del discurrirposteriorde laacciónhamletianaenlaque se veránenvueltosRosencrantz y Guildenstern. Esta últimasupone unmomentoclimáticoal que conduce laalternanciade las otras dosacciones:la de Ros y Guil y lade HamletyOfelia.Ambasse dansimultáneamente enescena,pero parecenenprincipioimpermeables.Rosintentaacercarse a Hamletcuando éste vaal encuentrode Ofeliaenlaescenaque culmina con el parlamentofamosode «Goto the nunnery».Comodice laacotaciónque interrumpe suintervención:«He movestowardsHamletbuthisnerve fails.He returns » (67). Más aún, de losactores se dice,al igual que al principiode RosyGuil, que se quedan«helados» al interrumpirsupantomimael finaldel parlamentode Hamlet.En este caso,Hamletrecitasu papel ante Ofelia mientrasse dirige también escénicamenteaellos,comoseñalanlasacotaciones: HAIMT.PT.- Vete,yaestoyhartode eso;¡esoesloque me ha vueltoloco!(Ellacae de rodillas llorando). Te lodigo,se acabaron loscasamientos.(Suvozse tranquiliza paradirigirse alos Comediantes,que nose hanmovido).Aquellosque yase han casado(Se inclinahaciael Actor Reyy el Actor Reina,convoz punzante) vivirántodos,menosuno.(Lessonríe brevemente, sinalegría,y empiezaaretroceder;suúltimaréplicase hace de nuevo,másfuerte). Los demásquedaráncomoahora. (Ofelia,que vaa salir,se dirige al fondo.Cuandoestá juntoa él,éste le susurraal oído unafrase rápida ybreve).¡Al convento,vete! (67). Así pues,ladimensiónmetateatral,esdecir,ladel teatrodentrodel teatro,se ve invadidaporla acciónque ellamismaha de reflejarensurepresentación(la hamletiana) dentrode laacciónprincipal alaque aquella,enprincipio,se subordina (lade Ros y Guil).A su vez,al plantearla continuaciónde larepresentación por parte de losactoresuna mise enabyme retro-prospectiva(Dállenbach,1977: 86), se fundenlosdosnivelesde laacciónhastaentoncesimpermeabilizados.Hasta entonces,estonose producía enel nivel del discursosinoenel pragmáticoque imponíael cambiode registrolingüísticoylasubordinaciónde RosyGuil al drama hamletiano,al tiempoque ésteingresabacomoparte de la acciónrepresentada enun nuevouniversoimaginario.
  14. 14. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA En suma,si enR & G la acción hamletianarepresentael dramasecundario respectodel dramaprimariode Ros yGuil,la formade resolverlarelaciónentre ambos,hasta entoncesparalelosysimultáneos,se produce enel ámbitometateatral de la representaciónde losactoresque lesrevelansufuturodramático.Odicho enotras palabras,el contenidocompartidode Xafábulase convierte enel continente metadramático,a su vezhechoposible porlaautoconcienciade que toda acción escénicase apoyaenun universoficticioyficcionalizadorde todocuanto toca: Ros - Quierounabuenahistoria,consuplanteamiento,nudoydesenlace. ACTOR.- {a Guil) ¿Yvos? GUIL - Yo preferiríael arte comoespejode larealidad,si noos importa. ACTOR.- Claroque no me importa,señor» (69-70). La representaciónmeta-metateatral sirve paraestablecerunarelaciónsintáctica predictivaenlaque se anticipanlasconsecuenciasulterioresde lasituación dramática y,por ellomismo,tambié nunarelaciónsemánticapersuasiva,puessi enHamletcontribuía a que Claudio,comodestinatariointerno,se diese cuenta de su significadoescondido,enR& G sirve tambiénparaque Rosy Guil encuentren una respuestaasu búsquedade la razón por laque han sidollamadosypuedan ya independizarseescénicamente yocuparel centro absolutodel ActoIII. Ahorabien,este juegode niveles,que lleganareflejarseunosaotros tambié n planteaque el dramacomo «laactualizaciónteatral de unafábula» (García Barríentos, 1991: 82) nopuede escaparde la cárcel de la ficciónenque se instala.La multiplicaciónde nivelesdramáticospautaun puntode fuga que nopuede ser reducidoa unajerarquíaestable.El cruce y la intersección,perotambiénlareversión de la jerarquía de estosniveles,señalaladiscontinuidadde lossignificados y la relatividadde susrelacionesparalelaala que,enel planosemántico,hemos vistoque anunciabalaparodia. 3. PERSONAJES En el Acto I I de R & G la distanciacomunicativaentre el espectadorylospersonajes dramáticos se logragracias,en parte,a la inclusiónde losdiversosniveles dramáticos que se acaban de señalar.Ahorabien,estadistancianoessiempre la mismasinoque varía y se matizade acuerdocon la perspectivaadoptadaentre y ante lospersonajesque actúan enese complejodesplazamientode niveles.Para
  15. 15. OSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD comprendermejoresavariabilidadenunaobracomo R & G conviene teneren cuentala definiciónde García Barríentossobre la especificidaddelpersonaje dramático:«laencarnacióndel personaje ficticioenlapersonaescénica,estoes, un actor representandounpapel»(GarcíaBarríentos,2001: 155). Desde el comienzode laobrahemosvistoa losprotagonistasreflexionarsobre su identidadysobre larazónde encontrarse enescena.Lacrítica stoppardiana ha señalado enlos diálogosinicialesla aproximaciónde lospersonajesshakespereanos a territoriosbeckettianos.Perotambién puedeninterpretarse esosdiálogos en clave metadramátic a como el iniciode un proceso de autoconciencia de los personajescomo talespersonajes,puessu única realidad tiene lugarpor el hecho de estar enun escenario. No tienen otro pasado nifuturo queel de la ilusión que producerealmentela representación teatral.De hecho,Ros reconoce que ha olvidado inclusolapreguntade Guil acerca de qué es loprimeroque recuerdade sí mismo(7).Más aún,su únicorecuerdoprocede vagamente de unadeducciónde la trama de Hamletque justificasuconstitucióncomopersonajesenununiverso dramáticopropio: GUIL -(Crispadoporestasdivagaciones.)¿Te acuerdasde laprimeracosa que ha suce didohoy? Ros.-(Rápido.) Que me he despertado,supongo.(Sindarle importancia.)Ah —ahora caigo— ese hombre,unextranjero,noshadespertado. GUIL - Un mensajero.(Se relajayse sienta.) Ros - Eso es. —Cielopálidoantesdel alba,unhombre acaballogolpeaenlascontra ventanas —gritos—.¿A qué viene esabarahúnda?Largode aquí. —Yentoncesha pronunciado nuestrosnombres.¿Te acuerdas?Este hombre nosha despertado. GUIL.- Sí. Ros - Nos reclamaban. GUIL.- Sí. Ros.- Por esoestamos aquí. (Mira a su alrededor,parece dudar, al finexplica.) De viaje. GUIL.- Sí. (22). Esta duda constante sobre el sentidode sus actos apunta, aparte de una metáfora teatral del relativismoexistencial,haciael mundo clausurado que esla representación dramática encuanto puesta enescenade una estructura artísticamente configurada. Los diálogosde Rosy Guil con el Actorincidensiempre enestadimensión ficticiadel personajedramático,dotadosinembargode lacorporeidadreal del actor que loencarna, loque le hace má s aptopara tematizarestatensiónde la identidadysudislocaciónimaginaria.A estadialécticasostenidaporlospersonajes se le proporcionauna respuestaescénicaenel Acton durante larepresentaciónpor
  16. 16. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA parte de losactoresdel trágico destinode RosyGuil.Comoponende relieve las acotaciones,llegaaproducirse entre unosyotrosun grado máximode identificación escénica—mediante el vestuario— que,porcontraposición,provocaunefecto de extrañamientoenlamedidaque rompe desde dentroloslímitesde lailusión realista.Laconfusiónyel intercambiode susidentidadesrevelalacondiciónnarcisista, semánticamente autorreferencial,enque ala postre quedarecluidocualquier universoimaginario: Todo este mimose ha desarrolladode manerafluidaycontinua,peroahoraRos se acerca y lodetiene.Loque le hallamadolaatenciónha sidoel hechode que bajola capa de los Espías se escondíantrajesidénticosalosde Ros y Guil,cuyostrajesaparecenahora cu biertosconsus capas...[...] Cuandola luzvuelve trasunossegundos,el resplandorescomode amanecer.La esce na estávacía, salvolapresenciade dosfigurastumbadasenel suelo,aproximadamente enla mismaposiciónenque se encontrabanlosEspíasmuertos.A medidaque sube laluz, descubrimosque sonRosy Guil,que descansancómodamente(71,73). Todas estasacotacionesescénicas,que buscanproducirefectosde realidad,y que planteanlarelaciónentre el personaje yel actorque los representatiene,asu vez,sucorrelatoen ladistanciaque se entablaentre el personaje yel público. Comopuede suponerse, unaobracomo R& G, que hace de la identidadylaescisión del personaje unode susfundamentosdramáticos,hade atendertambié na ese interlocutorausenteque constituye el puntode focalizaciónreal e inmediato: el espectador. Puestoque el universode laacciónrepresentadaestáautoclausurado y losprotagonistasnosabenpor qué se encuentranenun escenarioenel que entrany salenpersonajeshacialoscualesse sientenarrastradosycentrifugados (esferahamletiana) oconlosque cobran concienciade sucondición(compañía teatral), laorientaciónhacia el públicosólo puede serinsinuada como u n espeso veloque se intuye pero de la que tampoco cabe obteneruna guía estable. Remedandoirónicamenteel «Iambut madnorth north-west» hamletiano(46), Ros y Guil discutensobre lamelancolíade aquél enfunciónde lametereología. En este punto intentan precisarsu posiciónenel espacio aunque no puedenencontrar certeza para lospuntos cardinales.Lo importante,sinembargo,esque sitúanal espectadorcomoposibilidadlatentede referencia(49).Ysobre todoque, tras el final de larepresentacióncuyaacotaciónacabamosde citar, se indicaque «Rosraiseshimself onhiselbowsandshadeshiseyesashe staresintothe auditorium » y entoncesexclama:«Thatmustbe east,then.Ithinkwe can assume that» (78). Aunque Guil lopone enduda,quedaenel aire el valorsimbólicodel estecomo puntopor donde sale el sol y,por tanto,el que ilumina,interpretaydasentidoala
  17. 17. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD acción que estánrepresentando.De este modo,tambiénestáintentandoprocurar la identificacióndel públicohaciados personajesinsustancialesyparalizados,que son caracterizadosextraverbalmenteporunospocosrasgosanodinosyen sus diálogosporuna conversaciónaparentemente banal. Sinembargo,mediante lareflexiónpuestaenjuegoporlosdiferentesniveles dramáticosy loscoloquiosmetateatralesaque danlugar,implícitamentese desconstruye la caracterizaciónque de RosencrantzyGuildensternhabíaproporcionado Hamletal explicarsudestinoante Horacioenlaescenasegundadel ActoV shakespereano: ¿Qué he de deciros?Estabanencantadosconsu empresa. Para nada estánsobre mi conciencia.Superdición enellosmismostienelacausa,puesespeligroso para el de rangoinferiorcolocarse entre laespaday el golpe cuandoluchan dos poderososadversarios (Shakespeare,1623: 658-659). Tal desconstrucciónse llevaacabo primeroconel comentariodel Actora la muerte de losprotagonistasenlarepresentacióninsertaenel Actoir. «Traitors hoistbytheirownpetard? —or victimsof the Gods? —we shall neverknow!» (75); y después,sobre todo,enunnivel macroestructural,se realizaalolargo del Acto II I enque,segúnhemosseñaladoenel apartadoanterior,se produce laindependencia escénicay,enconsecuencia,launificaciónde latramaprincipal de Rosy Guil enla acción representadade R& G. En el Acto I I la distanciacomunicativaentre HamletyRosy Guil se manifiesta, de forma expresa,enlaimposiblidadde acercarse aél mientrasconcluye el monólogo de «to be or not to be» que expresaRos:«We are overawed,that'sour trouble.Whenitcomesto the pointwe succumbto theirpersonality» (67). Esta caracterizacióntransitiva,de unpersonaje porotro,contribuye afijarpragmáticamente la distanciatemáticaentre RosyGuil (personajesdegradados) yHamlet (idealizado).Porsuparte,el públicoasiste conun divertidoescepticismoaeste choque de perspectivas,acentuadasenel planolingüísticoporel cambiode registros que exige laintersecciónde latramahamletianaconla de Ros y Guil —yel doble nivel de significaciónque elloimplica—.Enalgunosmomentosse llegaa marcar inclusoescénicamente,como,porejemplo,enacotacionesque muestran una complicidadimpensableentre RosyGuil dentrode la trama shakespereana de la que entrany salencon soltura:
  18. 18. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA GUIL -(Volviéndose atiempoparacontinuarlaconversación.) Peroviolentandomucho su ánimo. Ros.- (Una mentiraevidente;losabe yse le nota;busca quizáslamirada de Guil.) Avaro enpreguntar,perosumamente pródigoenresponderanuestraspreguntas(63). No obstante,esagradaciónde ladistanciaentre lospersonajesse acentúaen el Acto III con consecuenciasenlosefectosde identificaciónyextrañamientosobre el público.Cabríadecirque en este Actose invierte el quidproquode laargumentació n de Hamletenla obra de Shakespeare.En ésta,para autoexculparse («paranada estánsobre m i conciencia»),Hamletatribuyealosdosattendantslord unas intenciones(«estabanencantadosconsuempresa») que contribuyenaseparar la causa («espeligrosoparael de rango inferiorcolocarse entre laespadayel golpe cuandoluchandospoderososenemigos») de suconsecuencia(«superdición enellosmismosestaba»).El silenciode Hamletalolargo de todo el acto de R & G contribuye acaracterizarlonegativamente,aunque seaenefectoél quienrealmente mueve loshilosde laaccióncon susentradasy salidasde escenaconvirtiéndose enel «iluminador»de larepresentación. En conjunto,lospersonajesde R& G contribuyenarealzarlosaspectosparódicos presentadosporlaarquitecturametadramática,siendoasíu n exponentedel «mythosdel Invierno» que estudióteóricamente NorthopFrye.En la obra de Stoppard, la vidade losprotagonistasse presenta«entérminosde servidumbre,engran parte sin mitigación» (Frye,1957: 313) con la formade una realidadconcebidacomo una serie de esferasteatralesde lasque aquéllosnopuedenescapar.Sonfigurasde desdichadosque encuentran sólouna salida con la muerte,la cual coincide con su salida del escenarioanticipadamente enel Acto I I y de modo culminante en el último Acto. Como al principioocurría con su «amnesia»respectode su pasado, su desaparición físicade escenaincide sobre su realidadexclusivamente dramática. Y es eneste puntodonde laparodiastoppardianade Hamletadquiere untinte satírico que ataca el fundamentode laironíatrágica shakespereana(Frye,1952: 311-312). E l final de Hamletconque se cierraR & G admite el triunfofinal de la gran obra trágica, porque ella,ensuuniversoimaginario,haimpuestolanecesidad de la muerte a lapropiatrama de Ros y Guil que surge por derivaciónde ella. Es el textomismoel que hace del drama el espaciode lamuerte.Esuna imposición que brota de la mismatrama genéricaque exige unaacciónrepresentadacon principio,medioyfin.Asíquedade manifiestoenel diálogodel ActoII entre Guil y el Actor mientrasse sucedenlosnivelesde representación:HamlettrasOfelia; Ros,Guil y los actores;y la representacióndiferidade la«mousetrap».Son,pues, lasreglasde latragediala que conviertenaéstaenuna ironíaciega enmanosde una parodiaencarceladaporsu mismatrama:
  19. 19. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD ACTOR- ESO no varía nunca; procuramosalcanzar el puntoenel que todo aquél que es tá marcado por la muerte muere. GUIL - ¿Marcado? ACTOR.- Entre la «justarecompensa» yla«ironíatrágica» se abre un ampliomargen que se dejaa nuestrotalentoparticular.Hablandoengeneral,lascosashanidopoco más o menostanlejoscomopuedenircuandose han desarrolladopocomáso menos tan mal como puedendesarrollarse.(Esbozaunasonrisa). GUIL - ¿Quiéndecide? ACTOR - (SU sonrisadesaparece.) ¿Decide?Está escrito (68-69). 4 . ESPACIO Para comenzareste apartadocontinuandoalgunode losaspectostratadosa propósito de lospersonajesdramáticos,me gustaríadestacaruna acotaciónque resalta precisamente desde el nivelescénicoy,portantoextraverbal,el cambiode actitudante el personaje de Hamlety,por reflejo,ante RosyGuil.Este cambio de actitudes producidoporuna perspectivainternaimplícita,que GarcíaBarríentos propone definirconel conceptode «dramaturgo» «com o "doble hipotético" del públicooproyecciónde éste al plano —enrealidadvacío— de un "yo"global de la visióndramática» (214) . E n el caso que comentamosnocabe olvidarque estainstanciadel «dramaturgo» se hace tantomá s lábil enla medidaque laproyección se produce a partirde una acotaciónde lacual esresponsable últimoel autor literario,peroque resultade unaindicaciónescenográficasobre lacategoría del espaciodramático.En ellaconviene destacarsobre todolajerarquíay caracterización que implicade lospersonajesentresí: Hamletse acerca a lascandilejasymiraal público.Losdemásle obsevan,peroél nohabla. Hamletcarraspearuidosamente,comoparaaclararse la vozy escupe al público.Una décimade segundodespuésse llevalamanoa lacara y simulalimpiarse.Vuelve al fondo del escenario(96). Es el únicomomento enla obra en que se rompe,dramáticamente,la frontera entre el escenarioy la sala. Hamletrealizaun acto (el de escupir) que,paraser satisfactorioentantoque tal,exige un receptor. Porellorecibe endevoluciónun escupitajodel público,nodel real,porque noesfactible,sinodel dramatizado, que se convierte asíen u n juez,enunaperspectivade valoraciónparael espectador real.Ciertoesque estaacción tiene unafuncióncómicaydegradante,pero
  20. 20. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA sitúaa Hamleten el nivel inferiorde Rosy Guil —espacialmente marcadoporel desplazamientodesde el fondodel escenarioal proscenio— aunquemanteniendo la incomunicació nconellos(«losotrosmiranperono hablan»).Sudesprecio hacia el públicoimplicaque loincluye entantoque objetodramáticoenla esfera de Ros y Guil.La contundente respuestaque recibe reflejaoblicuamente simpatía por lospersonajesprotagonistas,enlamedidaque lopermitelabanalidadde esta esferasobre laque siempre se mantieneunadistanciaafectiva. Es importante señalar,portanto,que lasdostramas que constituyenlaacción de la obra se apoyanen dosespaciosdiegéticosoarguméntalesque tienensucorrelato enel espacioescénico.Latrama hamletianase desarrollanormalmente hacia el fondodel escenario,concebidasimbólicamentecomoparte superior —el nivel trágicodramático,el nivel cultural prestigiadometadramáticamente— , mientraslatrama principal de Rosy Guil tiene lugardesde el centrodel escenario hacia el frente comoparte baja —el nivel de lacomedia—.Véase enlassiguientes acotacionesal final del ActoI cóm o el primerencuentroescénicode Hamlet con Ros y Guil —relatadoenel ActoI I de Shakesperare traslaconversaciónde aquél con Polonioenel corredormientrasvaleyendoun libro— se produce porconfluencia hacia el centrodel escenariode ambosespaciosAcciónales: Entra Hamlet,de espaldas,hablando, seguidode Polonio,porel fondode laescena. Ros y Guil,unoa cada lado,juntoa lascandilejas,miranal fondodel escenario.[...] GUIL -{HaciaHamlet.) ¡Mi respetable señor! Ros.- ¡Mi queridísimopríncipe! Hamlet,al fondode la escena,se vuelve haciaellos. HAMLET - ¡Mis buenos,misexcelentesamigos!¿Cómote va,Guildenstern? Viene haciaellos,conunbrazo levantadohaciaRos,mientrasque Guil se inclinaen vano.Hamletse corrige.Aúna Ros: ¡Hola,Rosencrantz! Ríen alegremente de este error.Se encuentranlostresenel centrode la escena.Hamlet enmedio,conun brazo encada uno de sushombros. Bravos muchachos,¿cómoestáisunoy otro?(46-47). Es éste el caso má s llamativoentodalaobra porque,desde unaperspectiva visual,el espectadorve alos personajescomolostrespuntosde un triángulo,en el cual Hamletocupael vértice.El movimientoparaencontrarse suponeque Hamlet se dirige haciael centroen línearecta mientrasRosy Guil se desplazanlateralmente,
  21. 21. resaltándose asíaú n más, si cabe,el papel central de Hamlet,puestoque entorno a él se reúne nlosotros dosy es él el que losacoge pasándole sel brazo por loshombrosy llevándoselos,comoanfitrión,haciasuámbitosuperior. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD E l Acto I I comienzaincidiendode nuevoeneste aspectosignificativode «arriba/ abajo».CuandoentraPolonioparacomunicarle lallegadade losactores«Hamlet takesRos upstage withhim,talkingtogether» (46),de modoque al seguirla conversaciónconel padre de Ofelia«Roscome downstage tore-joinGuih(47). Este modo de uniry separar enescenalosdosmundosde la acciónrepresenta una soluciónhábil parajugarcon lasposibilidadesdramáticasdel espacioúnico empleadoenlos dos primerosActos, pues,como en Waitingfor Godot,la acción se desenvuelveenun espacio del que,como Vladimiry Estragón , Ros y Guil no puedensaliren principio.Ahorabien, el hechode que existalatramahamletiana implicaunaserie de espacioslatentes,que corresponden,porinversión,alosespacio patentesde larepresentaciónde Hamlet.En losmomentosenque irrumpe enla trama de Ros y Guil,al apropiarse del escenario,esosespaciosinvisibles para el espectadoringresanenel únicoespaciopatente.Del mismomodoque con la oposición«arriba/abajo»,se llevaacabo tambié n eneste casouna desconstrucción espacial de Hamletinviniendolarelación«dentro/fuera». Así, mientrasque enlaobra de Shakespeare sonlospersonajesde Rosencrantz y Guildensternquienesentranysalendel escenario,situadoenel planoespacial diegéticoenlacorte de Elsinore,enlacomediade Stoppardnoson ellossinosólo losdemás personajesquienesentranysalenasuantojo en u n espacioenque el grado de distanciamientose puede calificarde metonímicoo «indicial»,aunque con escasasreferenciasescenográficas,loque dejaal directorde escenagranli bertad para que puedaplantearlarepresentaciónenun espacioconvencional (García Barríentos,2001: 146). Es cierto,noobstante,que laalusióninicial ados personajes«elizabethans»,vestidosal usode laépoca,y la presenciade lospersonajes shakespereanos apuntaauna ambientaciónenel sigloXVII.Pero,encualquier caso, comoveremosenel ActoIII , lapuestaenescenaestáreducidaa los mínimos elementosescenográficos que permite undistanciamientocadavezmayor. Comodecía, este espacioescénicodesnudo contribuyeapotenciarlasignificatividad de la ubicaciónarriba/abajoydentro/fuera.En gran medida,lacondición carcelariaque a ojos de losprotagonistasadquiere el espaciodramáticosirve para establecermúltiplesconexionesy desplazamientosenlapercepciónque de él tienen encada momento.Se citóanteriormente laescenadel ActoII enque Ros exige la presenciade alguienynadie viene y,alainversa,prohibe lallegadade cualquiera y aparecenGertrude,ClaudioyPolonio.Losespacioslatentesse transformanmetafóricamente enespaciosautónomosdesde el puntode vistade lospersonajes,revelandoasísufalta de dominiosobre unascircunstanciasde las que ellossonmarionetas. Estánpresosescénicamente de un espaciodramático totalmente libreyaccesible al espaciodiegéticode Hamletque se actualizaen NÁLISISDE LA DRAMATURGIA
  22. 22. aquél porcontigüidad,convocesdesde fuera,que incidenenlasuperioridadde su ethosteatral: GUIL- En el momentoen que hagamos el menormovimientocaerán sobre nosoüospor todas partes, vociferandoórdenesoscuras, confundiéndonosconadvertenciasinútiles, manipulandocon nuestro tiempohasta la hora del desayunoy equivocando siempre nuestrosnombres. Ros va a protestar,peroapenasha despegadoloslabioscuando: CLAUDIO -{Fuerade escena,conurgencia) ¡Eh,Guildenstern! Guil permanece aúnacostado,boca abajo;breve pausa). Ros y GUIL.- Te buscan... Guil se levantafuriosoenel momentoenque entranClaudioyGertrudis.Estánmuy inquietos(74). Una superioridad,sinembargo,cómicamente tratada —y,enesto,también, satirizandolaobrade Shakespeare— comose ve enel tratamientoespacial del encargode Claudiode buscara Hamlet.E n la obra del bardoinglés,laconversación de ClaudioyGertrude sobre la muerte de PolonioesinterrumpidaporRosencrantz y Guildensternconacotacionesque explicitanque entranysalen. En Stoppardse produce exactamente locontrario.El espaciodramáticode Rosy Guil se presentacomola contraimagendel espaciohamletiano. Más aún , comono puedenescapardel escenario,esHamletquienhace suapariciónarrastrandoel cuerpode Polonio,siendoel rasgomá s destacable que entre justoporel otrolado del escenarioenel que se habían colocadoRos y Guil,que creían verlollegarde un espaciocontiguosituadoenladireccióncontraria(82).Espaciocontiguoque para ellos,ypor inferenciaerradaparael espectador,se truecaenun espacioautónom o que,comohe insinuado,adquiereunvalor metafóricosobre lafaltade consistenciaontológicade talesprotagonistas. Una vez más,la rupturade expectativas,amé nde la comicidad,provocaundistanciamiento efectivosobre larealidaddramática.Lapérdidade orientaciónlos convierte enmuñecosenmanosde fuerzashumanasmás poderosaque son,irónicamente, lospersonajesde Hamlet. Peroese hiatoentre ambosespaciosdiegéticos, que enel ejemploanteriorse resuelve visualmentemediante dosespaciosescénicos simultáneos(RosyGuil extendiendosuscinturonesparaatrapara Hamletpor un lado;Hamlettirandodel cadáverde Polonioporotro) proporciona,al fin,unasalida a Ros y Guil.Es precisamente el espaciodiegéticode Hamletel que escapazde liberarlosde esacárcel escénica,de laque nuncahan salidolospersonajesde Godot de Beckett.Una liberaciónambiguayparadójicaque lesconduciráciegamente a la muerte;diríamos que unaliberaciónespacialporabducciónargumental:
  23. 23. ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD Ros - Ha dichoque podemosmarchamos.Te lojuro. [...] Ros.- Noqueremosvolver. GUIL - Eso quizáseaverdad,¿peroqueremosirnos? Ros - Seremoslibres. GUIL - NOlo sé.El cieloesel mismo. Ros.- Hemosllegadohastaaquí. Se mueve haciala salida.Guil le sigue. Y ademástodo puede sucederaún. Salen(80). El Acto III, pues,supone uncambiode espacioyuna nuevarelacióndramática de lospersonajesconestacategoría. Ya se mencionaronal principiode este comentario algunasrepercusionesdel juegode lucessobre ladivisiónescénica.Me limitaré ahoraa insistir, enprimerlugar,enel refuerzode ladistinciónarriba/abajo que se da desde el comienzode este Acto.EsHamletquieniluminael escenarioy permite veraRos y Guil:«Alantemislitupstage —infacíbyHamlet.The stage lightens disproportionately. Enoughtosee:RosandGuilsittingdownstage» (91). Ahorabien, la novedadque introduce este Actoconsisteenque el espectadoradivinael cambio de lugar graciassóloa efectossonoros.El diálogoentre RosyGuil se produce en completaoscuridad —de locual se deduce suvalorsimbólicocomoanticipaciónde la muerte—,conunfondode ruidomarinoque se va haciendocadavez má s nítido («Longerpause:the soundbuildsalittle andidentifiesitself—the sea» [90]). Una vez iluminadoel escenario,a diferenciade losotrosActos,aparecenelementos de decoradoque permitendividirel espacioescénico,estableciendodentro de él zonas patentesylatentes.Un enorme paraguasdetrásde un escritorio con trescascos oculta unaparte del escenarioque se supone ocupael camarote de Hamlet,colocadoimaginariamente enunpisosuperior.Imaginariamente, porque unaacotación indicaque el actor ha de hacer comoque sube unospocos peldaños(«Rosgoesupstage:Ideallyasort of upperdeckjoinedtothe downstage lowerdeckbyshort steps.The umbrellabeingonthe upperdeck. Rospausesbythe umbrellaandlooksbehindit» [93]). De acuerdocon laclasificaciónde cuadrosyescenasque he fijado,estaprimera parte del Acto concluye cuandoHamletapagala luzpara podercambiar con la ayudade su solalinternalacarta que llevanRosyGuil.Al volverlailuminación,
  24. 24. se ha producidou n cambiode tiempo —esporla mañana— y unapequeña variaciónde la perspectiva:puede verseaHamletensucamarote leyendogracias a una ligerainclinacióndelparaguasya un ladouna «alegre» vista(104).Lo má s destacadoesla funcionalidadde trestonelesque aparecenenel escenario.Ante
  25. 25. ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA la estupefacciónde losprotagonistas, efectologradoahora por mediode la músi ca, el espectador puede averiguarque nuevospersonajesvan a entrar enescena. Son los actores de la compañí a que han huidodel disgusto de Claudiopor la representación de la «mousetrap».Peroesosbarrilesadquierenunvalor metoními co, porque representanel lugarde entradaysalidade laescenaentodo este Acto para lospersonajes. Al producirse el ataque de los piratas —situaciónnarrada en Hamlet que permite al Príncipe huir paradójicamente de sus auténticoscaptores—, tras u n momentode confusiónenque,porprimerayúnicavez,losespaciosde arriba/abajose confundencasi de maneravodevilesca,Hamlet,Ros,Guil yel Actor se lanzanal ataque desapareciendoporlostonelesyapagándose laluz.Al volver ésta,se encuentransólodosbarriles,signoicónicode que esHamletquien falta. E n resumidascuentas,mientrasenlosdosprimerosActosel juegoentre espacio patente únicoyespaciosausentesse llevabaacabo eníntimaconexiónconel cruce entre lasdostramas que,fundidas,sostienenlaacciónrepresentadade R & G, enel últim o Acto la relaciónentre los espacios,diversosdel precedente,se logra mediante elementosescenográficossonoros(ruidosde mar, voces de marineros anunciando el ataque pirata, etc.) y visuales,ya sean propiosde iluminación (luz/oscuridad),ya sean de tipo decorativo (sobre todo, el paraguas y los toneles). Todo ello,porsupuesto,bajoel carácte r cómico y metadramático que recorre toda laobra: Ros - ¡Incidentes!¡Sólodisponemosde incidentes!¡Diosmío!,¿esmuchopedirunas migajasde acción continua? Y sobre estas palabras, los Piratas atacan. Es decir: Ruidos,gritos, agitación. «Piratas». Todos los personajesenescenase aterrorizan. Hamlet saca su espada y se precipitaal proscenio.Guil,Ros y el Actor desenvainansusespadas y corren hacia el fondo.Colisión. Hamlet retrocede.Los demás cambian de dirección.Colisión.En este tiempoel pánico se ha hechogeneral al fondode la escena(97). 5. TIEMP O Comolas otras trescategorías dramáticas, el usodel tiempoenR & G ha de ser estudiadoenfunciónde suprimordial característicametadramáticay sus consecuencias metateatrales.Así,enprimerlugar,resultamuydifícildefinirestacomedia enfunciónde la «distancia» entre el tiempode laescenificaciónyel de lafábula representada.CalificaraR & G de «drama histórico» conduce aequívocos, ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD puesenrealidadel tratamientodel tiempoenlaobrade Stoppardno tiene que ver enabsolutocon unalocalizacióntemporal real sinoexclusivamente literariay teatral. La referenciainicial adospersonajes«isabelinos» nocontribuyeaubicar temporalmentelaobrapor sí mismasinoa relacionarlaconel modode escenificar
  26. 26. habitualmente Hamlet. De hecho,R& G permite unapuestaenescenacontemporáne a {anacrónica) porque,aparte de lasescasasindicacionessobre material de decorado,lospropiosdiálogosde tipobeckettianocaracterizanalos personajescomocontemporáneos.Ahorabien,tampocopuede denominarseesta obra como «dramaanacrónico»,puesesevidente,porlaclase de relacionesque entablanlospersonajes,que suacciónse desarrollaenunaépocahistóricapasada. Comoes obvio,loque sucede esque ladeterminaciónde suubicacióntemporal viene dadapordelegaciónde Hamlet.R& G no estásituadaenun tiempohistórico sinodentrodel tiempodramáticode lafábulaohistoriashakespereana.Es decir,susituacióntemporal se basadirectamente enel tratamientodramáticodel tiempoteatral,contribuyendoasíala arquitecturametadramáticaglobal de la obra. Conviene,portanto,empezarportratarde fijarsuduracióndramática,teniendo encuenta que éstaes«el cociente —laformade resolverladesproporción— entre lade lafábulao argumento(pongamosdosaños) yla de la escenificación (doshoras,por ejemplo)» (GarcíaBarríentos,2001: 83). En principio,R& G puede serrepresentadaendoshoras,locual es,por otra parte,imposibleenunarepresentación completade Hamlet.E l problemaestribaenque sutiempodiegético procede de asimilarlafábulade Rosy Guil a lade Hamletenlaque está incrustada. Puede decirse que losdosprimerosActoscorresponden,convencionalmente, a las doce horas que medianargumentalmente entre lallegadade Rosencrantzy Guildensternala corte de Elsinore ylapartidainmediatahaciaInglaterra,si tenemos encuenta el transcursológicodel tiempoentre laescenasegundadel Acto n y la escenacuarta del Actorv de Hamlet.Llegadosde mañana,losdosattendants lordsacompañan a Hamleta la representaciónvespertinade la«mousetrap». Después de ella,se produce la escenadel gabinete,la muerte de Polonio,ladesaparición de Hamlet,su búsqueday su captura, su conversacióncon Claudioy la decisión de enviarloa Inglaterra. Los dos primerosActosde R & G llevanacabo una condensacióntemporal de todoeste periodopues,sinabandonarnuncalaescena y sindejarde conversar,locubrenpor completo. Entre el Acto I I y el Acto II I hay que contar con una elipsistemporal de unas pocas horas, las que van de la orden dictada por Claudio a la navegación hacia tierras inglesas.Estaelipsispermite,porotraparte,el cambiode espaciodesde el lugarindeterminadoenlacorte enque ocurre la acciónen losprimerosactos al barco enque se desarrollael desenlace.Además,dentrode este últimoActo,el ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA juegode luz/oscuridadpermite unresumentemporal seguidode unanuevaelipsis explicadoslaunayel otro enuna acotación:Hamletapaga la luz,cambiala carta mientrasRosy Guil llevandurmiendounrato,se oscurece completamente el escenario y amanece (104). Otra elipsis,que implicacondensación,vuelve aproducirse con la pausaque se produce enel escenariocuandolosactoresdesaparecen para luchar con lospiratas.Dichapausa equivale al tiempoque haduradoel abordaje.Porúltimo, el final de laobra,que coincide conel de Hamlet,supone una elipsisde duraciónextensa.
  27. 27. En sentidogeneral,puede señalarseque R& G estámuypróximaa respetar la unidadde tiempo.Laaccióntranscurre durante casi un día. Ahorabien,esta unidadtemporal cobraun espesorespecial enrelaciónconlosjuegostemporales que enriquecenlaunidadde lugar.El carácter anodinoyla banal entidadde los dos protagonistasquedande manifiestoporlarepeticiónde situacionesdramáticas. Así enel primeracto el juegoa «cara y cruz» entre Rosy Guil se repite nada má s apareceren escenalosactores;tambiéndestacael juegode «preguntasyrespuestas » que enlazael ActoI y el Acto II; y enel Acto III las dosocasiones,con resultadosdiferentes,enque RosyGuil abrenla carta mientrasensayanqué dirán al Reyde Inglaterrasobre sumisión.Repeticionesdramáticasparcialesyabiertas, puestambiénsirvencomoelementosde transiciónhaciaotrassituaciones.Las repeticiones semánticassonabundantes,máxime enunaobraque se basa enla relaciónparódicaconrespectoa una obra clásica.Ya se mencionóal principiola repeticiónirónicade lacuarta peticióndel Padrenuestro(«Give usthisdayour daily...»). Lo má s interesante enel tratamiento del tiempo tiene que ver,pues,con el engarce entre la trama hamletiana y la trama de Ros y Guil.La primeraapariciónde HamletpersiguiendoaOfeliadramatizael diálogoconfuncióndiegéticaque enla escenaprimeradel ActoI de la obra de Shakespeare mantienePolonioconsuhija. Es ésta unatransmodalizaciónque anunciael alcance de laobrastopparddiana: representay re-presentaloque enHamlet se representay tambiénlo que se cuenta (la persecuciónde Ofeliao el viaje a Inglaterra).Tras esta dramatizaciónmímica, se re-produce íntegra—vuelveaproducirse enlacircunstanciadramáticade Ros y Guil— laprimeraconversaciónentre losprotagonistasyClaudioyGertrude que aparece enHamlet.En cambio,enla segundaentradade Hamletenescenaseguido de Poloniolaintervenciónfinalde éste escondensadamediante unaindicación escénica(«Hamletcrossestoupstage exit,Poloniusasidingunintelligiblyuntil—» [44]) que anuncialaelipsisque,cerrandoeste acto,suturaráel breve tiempoque pasa enla representaciónde Hamlethastaque comience el ActoII de i? & G. Esta elipsisafecta,portanto,a laparte central de la agudaconversaciónentre Hamlety susdos compañeros.De este modo,losdiálogosde este segundoActo, ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD 191 como ha ocurrido enel primero,están marcados en referenciaa la trama hamletiana. Los protagonistas la citan, la aluden,la comentan,pero no participan de ellasino como comparsas, como personajesque la rozan quedandosiempre fuera. De hecho,lasiguiente intervenciónde Hamletcorresponde al final de sulargay rica conversaciónconlosactoresdesde el puntode vistametateatral yque sólo incluye aquíunasrápidasórdenespreviasal monólogohamletianoque cierrael Acto I I de Shakespeare,enque contrapone sufrialdadconlapasiónde u n actor, que essiempre fingimiento,recitandoel finde Príamo. Esta tendenciaaelidirpasajesde Hamlet,situandoalosactoresque representan aquellatramaenapartessilenciosos —acentuandoymarcandoasí la separación
  28. 28. entre losdosespacios—,vuelve aserutilizadocomorecursoeneste Acto, como prueba,porejemplol,aacotaciónirónicasiguiente,aludiendoal monólogo fundamental de «Tobe or notto be»:«Hamletentersupstage,andpauses,wighing up the pros andcons of makinghisquietus.RosandGuil watchhim» (67). Como en otras ocasionesya apuntadas, Ros y Guil loven moverse y hablar, pero no saben con exactitud loque dice,como si existiese un hiato dramático que impidiese a ambas tramas unificarse má s allá de los brevesmomentosenque la trama hamletiana parece arrastrar a Ros y Guil a involucrarse en ella,conuna necesidadque se lesescapaa éstosperoque sólolaperspectivadel espectadorescapazde captar. Para este puntode vista,noobstante,tiene unaimportanciadecisivaunapercepción temporal internaque cabe calificarde «implícita»yque corresponde al «dramaturgo» comouna «especie de sujetohipotético,ausente del mundoficticio de la fábula,al que atribuirlasmanipulacionestemporalesque nopuedenatribuirse a ningún personaje de laficción» (GarcíaBarríentos,2001: 116). Comou n aspectofundamental de lamanifestaciónde la«visión» que tratábamosenel pri mer apartado,esta perspectivaexplotatodassuspotencialidadesenlossucesivos planosmetateatralesde este ActoII.E n primerlugar,por acotacionescomola correspondiente al «Tobe or not to be» opor el tiempoque durael dú o entre Hamlety Ofeliaque sigue acontinuaciónyque estámarcado en R & G por las palabrasinicialesyfinalesde este diálogo,estaalternanciade losdiálogosentre Ros y Guil con susintervencionesenlatramahamletianaimplicaque ambastramas estánproduciéndoseisocrónicamente sobre el escenario,aunque sólopodamos escucharuna mientrascontemplamoslaotrasimultáneamente . Las consecuenciasespacialesde este tratamientodeltiempo sonaún mayores si analizamoslacomplejidadde lasrepresentacionesde lacompañía. Lo que el Actor llama«Actone» equivaleal mimode la«mousetrap» enHamlet,peroahora representadoante RosyGuil.Diégeticamentecoincideconel diálogoentre Hamlet y Ofelia.Perolarepresentacióndel destinode RosyGuil dentrode latrama ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA hamletianaes,ensentidoestricto,unaanticipacióncronológica,al mismotiempo isocrónicacon respectoala representaciónenHamletde «Lamuerte de Gonzago» que provocará laira de Claudio.Unay otra, ocultay patente,terminanal mismo tiempo.Comopuede observarse,se produce unaprofundarupturade lascategorías de espacioy tiempoque pone enevidencialadiscontinuidadesencial entre lasdos tramas que configuranlaacciónde R & G. La superposiciónde planos temporalesafectandirectamenteasugrado de representabilidad:el tiempopatente, efectivamenteescenificado,invierte el tiempolatente de la«mousetrap»,mostrándose como diversarepresentaciónperoconidénticafunciónmetadramática. Inclusodentrode éstatambiénse produce uncambio:mientrasenHamletsupoder era retrospectivo,ahoratieneunpoder«profético» de anticipación. Esta escisiónenel tiempo repercute directamente enlaseparaciónargumenta! de ambas tramas,puesresultaimposible que RosyGuil puedanasistirsimultáneamente
  29. 29. a la representaciónde la«mousetrap» hamletiana.Porello,todassus intervencionesenHamletentre laescenasegundadel ActoIIIy el final de laescena primeradel Actorv son suprimidasenR& G. Por tanto,el tiempode laacción dramáticaque se hace presente enlarepresentaciónde éstaúltimase fundaen el tiempoausente que estáfuerao,mejordicho,pordebajode latrama hamletiana y que,parodiándola,ladesplazaparaconstituirse enel «sujeto» de larepresentación. De hecho,Rosy Guil sabenque se dirigenaInglaterraporque lohan escuchado de losactores y no porque,comoenHamlet,Claudiose lo diganadamá s acabar la representaciónde losactores.Enel restodel Acto se sucedenconrapidez,empleando la técnicade la elipsisdelmodoque hemosseñaladoanteriormente,los acontecimientosde lasescenassegunda,terceraycuarta del Actorv de Hamlet. El tiempodel ActoIII de R & G apenasplantealosproblemasque hemosanalizado enel Acto II . Noobstante,conviene resaltarque,desdeel puntode vistaescénico, esel juegode luzy oscuridadel que justificael pasode lanoche a la mañana, mientrasque,desde el puntode vistadramático,latransmodalizaciónque se efectúasobre el motivode lacarta de Hamlet,encuyorelatose incluye laotra carta que sellael destinode losdosamigosprotagonistas,hace del tiempodiegético latente de laobra shakesperanael tiempodramáticopatente de lacomediastoppardiana. 6. CONCLUSIONES En Rosencrantzand GuildensternAre DeadTomStoppardllevaacabo una sutil revisión,desde dentrodel propioarte dramático,de lasunidadesde tiempo,lugar ROSENCRANTZY GUILDENSTERN HAN MUERTO DE TOM STOPPARD 193 y acción. Sobre ellasse ejerce una manipulaciónque, respetándolasaparentemente, las desplaza.E n primerlugar, los tres Actos responden,ensentidoamplio,al esquemade planteamiento,nudoy desenlace.Sinembargo, se arma una acción en la que confluyendostramas: la de Hamlet de Shakespeare y la de Ros y Guil.La condiciónprimariade éstaúltimaesproblematizadasobre todoenel ActoII con un juegoalternativoconlahamletianayatravesadasambaspor una metateatralidad que,representadaporlosactores,complicalosplanostemporales,espaciales y, sobre todo,dramáticosque confluyenentodalaobra. En cuanto a la unidadde tiempo,aunque noexplicitada,puededecirseque la obra transcurre en undía. En el Acto III se empleancongraneconomía de medios losrecursosescénicosde iluminaciónydecoradoparaseñalarloscambiostemporales. Peroesde nuevoenel Acto II donde Stoppardhapuestoenfuncionamiento una «perspectivainternaimplícita» paradotarde contenidometadramáticoa las elipsis,resúmene syanticipacionestemporalesque se refieren,sobre todo,ala dramatizacióndel tiempodiegéticode Hamlet. Por último,encuantoal espacio,launidadde lugarde losdosprimerosActos, basada enecosdel Godot de Beckett,esrota enel Acto III. Peroestaruptura encuentra, por u n lado,una salidadel escenarioalosprotagonistas,que hastaentonces han experimentadounainversiónde losplanteamientosespacialesde Hamlet, loscualesexigíanunamovilidadcontinuade todoslospersonajesentrandoysaliendo.
  30. 30. En la obra de Stoppard,el escenariose dividesimbólicamente enarriba/ abajopara distinguiralospersonajesde unay otra trama y también,aunque colateralmente,parainsinuarlarelaciónque éstosmantienenconel público. En la obra de Stoppard,la «visión»dramáticade estosdiversosnivelesentronca con el la superposiciónde planostemporales.Entre amboslacaracterización de personajesestámuyvinculadaaladisposiciónespacial.Lospersonajes,no obstante,adquierensuespesorenfuncióndelreconocimientoarquetípicodel que lesha dotadola obra de Shakespeare,desenvolviéndose enunespacioformulado por el sucesivoentrecruzamientode losplanostemporalesque confluyenenel tiempodramático.Todoelloexplicalagradaciónque enel comentarioaquípropuesto se ha elegido:de la«visión» de losnivelesdramáticosenque lospersonajes actúan hasta el espacioque losrepresentatemporalmente. Por último,aparte de losefectoscómicos,ladefiniciónde parodiaque se ha atribuidoala obra de Stoppardadquiere endeterminadosmomentosunatonalidad satírica, especialmente enloque respectaal comportamientode Hamlet.La ironía que encierranosóloidentificayreevalúalasestrategiastextualesde latragedia shakespereanasinotambiénhace diferirsurepresentabilidad.Precisamente la relaciónseñaladaentre losvariosnivelesdramáticosyladosificacióndel tiempo marca la intersecciónde lasdostramasque formanla acción representadaen ANÁLISISDELA DRAMATURGIA R & G. La contradictoriaisocroníaentre la «mousetrap» hamletianaylosmimos que representalacompañíaante Ros y Guil permite launificaciónde ambastramas mediante laexplosiónde lasbarrerasexistentesentreellas.Suslímitesson rotos porla actuaciónde losactoresque igualauna y otra trama anticipando metadramáticamente la diégesishamletiana.Eneste espacioausente dejadoporlos grandesmitos,lareflexiónteatral sobre ellosreflejalapulsiónimaginariade toda escritura.

