TGS school purchase of laptops in 2018

Details of the school purchase of laptop computers for students at Trinity Grammar School in Melbourne.

TGS school purchase of laptops in 2018

  1. 1. 40 CHARLES STREET, KEW VICTORIA 3101 AUSTRALIA TELEPHONE +61 3 9854 3600 FACSIMILE +61 3 9853 9457 EMAIL: TRINITY@TRINITY.VIC.EDU.AU WEBSITE WWW.TRINITY.VIC.EDU.AU Laptop Computer Program 2018 www.trinity.vic.edu.au
  2. 2. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW Student computing is introduced in 1970 Notebook computers are introduced in 1993 An innovative past… 1970: Student computing 1993: 1:1 devices 1999: Intranet 2000: Wireless 2007: Tablet computers 2011: School purchase program 2014: 1Gbps internet connection 2015: Office 365 2016: myTGS (new intranet) 2017: Microsoft Showcase School 2018: Continuous online reporting Ubiquitous technology is now integrated seamlessly into the curriculum
  3. 3. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • Annual tender for computers, finance, insurance, service level agreement and software; • School procures machines on behalf of parents and distributes to boys; • Costs recouped via a levy added to fees each February. School Purchase of Laptops
  4. 4. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • Students and teachers have the same experience (enabling the use of specialist software with in-class tuition); • A simple and highly effective maintenance process to ensure devices are always available for learning; • Software licencing is simple and attainable; • Significant bulk purchasing power. Why School Purchase?
  5. 5. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • An annual computer fee levy is added to the February statement; • For boys entering Year 7 & 10 in 2018 the levy is $750 per year; • For boys entering Year 5 in 2018 the levy is $580 per year. • For boys entering other year groups, students receive the same computer as other boys in that year group, and parents pay the same levy. Computer levy
  6. 6. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW Year 4 School owned class set Year 5 & 6 School purchase Year 7 to 9 School purchase Year 10 to 12 School purchase Recycle After two years, computers are cycled to Year 4 class set. (Option for families to pay the third year instalment, and keep the computer) Families keep Keep Computers are leased over a three year period (school purchase). At the end of the lease, families may keep the computer or donate it to charity through the school.
  7. 7. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW At the start of Year 5: • Computers are distributed to students at school; • Basic training is provided on delivery day with further learning with the class teacher; • ‘How-to’ guide available on the computer; • Students sign an agreement to acknowledge they will use the computer responsibly and take good care of it. Starting Year 5
  8. 8. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW At the end of Year 6: • Computers are cycled to Year 4 class set, with the school paying the third year of lease; • Computers will be assessed for “reasonable wear and tear” (no stickers or other personalisation); • Repairs will be carried out in house; • It is possible to “pay-out” the third year of lease of the computer, and take ownership of the computer (without software licences). End of Year 6
  9. 9. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • Computers distributed at start of school year; • Basic training provided on delivery day and specialist instruction provided through classes; • ‘How to’ guide available on the computer; • Students sign an agreement to acknowledge they will use the computer responsibly and take care of it; • Students keep the computer at the end of year 9 and 12 (or return it to the Tech Centre for recycling or charitable donation). Year 7 & 10
  10. 10. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW The computer packages
  11. 11. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • School specific model (built for students) • Windows 10 Home • i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD • Touch and stylus 11.6” • 3 year warranty • 2 AC adaptors (one can be kept at home) Year 5 – HP Elite x2
  12. 12. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • Windows 10 Home • i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD • Touch and stylus 13.3” • 16 hours battery life • 3 year warranty • 2 AC adaptors (one can be kept at home) Year 7&10 – HP Elitebook 1030 (Spectre x360) G2
  13. 13. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW • 3rd party tested by University of Technology, Sydney • Lean on rating ~ 50kg • 3 year warranty The bag Computers must be carried in the bag provided as accidental damage is not covered under the capped repair program if the bag is not used.
  14. 14. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW A substantial software package is included in the levy, offering excellent value for money. A substantial software package is included in the levy, offering excellent value for money. Adobe Creative Cloud
  15. 15. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW Enterprise level OneDrive for Business: 1TB online backup, work anywhere, collaborate online.
  16. 16. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW Computers are always available for learning: • Next day business repair; • Loan computers available; • Capped repair cost for accidental damage ($100 excess); • Total loss cover for theft and write- off ($100 excess in the first instance); • All software managed and supported on-site. Premium support Trinity’s Tech Centre service desk
  17. 17. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW Security • Students must never leave their computers unattended (Windows-L = lock); • When not in class, computers must be locked in lockers (Senior School), or in the classroom (Junior School); • Computers must be taken home each night except with special (ad-hoc) permission from Head of Year (Senior School) or Class Teacher (Junior School) as insurance does not cover them in lockers overnight; • Computers should be carried home inside computer bag, then inside school bag.
  18. 18. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW BYOOOD (bring your own optional other device) • It is easy to connect other devices (e.g. phones) to our network; • If students use them in school, they must be used to support their learning; • The school laptop is always the primary learning device and is required for all lessons.
  19. 19. TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, KEW

