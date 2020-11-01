Successfully reported this slideshow.
BENGKEL LAS STAINLESS STEEL SEMARANG - JALAN AMARTA , TANAH MAS , SEMARANG INDAH , PURI ANJASMORO DAN SEKITARNYA

081227020703 Bengkel stainles semarang amarta semarang barat

  1. 1. Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang-banyumanik -ngaliyan Tukang Las Panggilan-Abadi Jaya Semarang Tukang Las Panggilan Area semarang- Abadi jaya Melayani Pekerjaan pembuatan berbagai barang dari besi dan stainless steel seperti Pagar ,Canopy, Tangga ,Railing ,trolley ,grease trap ,steel furniture dan lain sebagainya. Kami juga Melayani pembuatan trolley dan grease trap dan ber barbagai perlengkapan dapur/kitchen untuk hotel, laundry,rumah sakit dan lain sebagainya Kami juga melayani service / perbaikan / perawatan berbagai aksesoris rumah yang terbuat dari besi. Sebagian dari contoh-contoh produk yang kami kerjakan dapat dilihat di website ini. Jika memungkinkan, kami melayani survey lapangan dan konsultasi gratis. untuk info pemesanan silahkan hubungi kami Tukang Las Panggilan abadi jaya semarang .. workshop : Jl kuala mas barat no 4f Semarang telp : 0812.2702.0703 (Simpati) Jasa Tukang las Panggilan Semarang Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang Abadi Jaya Anda membutuhkan jasa tukang las panggilan ? baik besi maupun stainless ? Serahkan sepenuhnya kepada Bengkel las Abadi jaya semarang . Bengkel las abadi jaya semarang menawarkan jasa tukang las besi-stainless berpengalaman , profesional dan terpercaya . Tukang las Kami Siap melakukan pekerjaan pekerjaan pengelasan maupun renovasi pagar-kanopi anda yang bermasalah .dengan hasil yang memuaskan . bengkel las abadi jaya menawarkna harga yang terjangkau , kami siap menyelesaikan pekerjaan sesuai dengan harapan anda dan tentunya tepat waktu. Konsultasikan keinginan kami , kami siap menjawab dengan hasil terbaik untuk anda . wujudkan impian anda bersama bengkel las abadi jaya Semarang Kami Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang Abadi Jaya Semarang telah berdiri dan beroperasi sejak Januari Tahun 2007 Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang -Abadi Jaya melayani pengerjaan berbagai macam pesanan yang berkaitan dengan bahan stainless steel , besi dan baja ringan. Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang Abadi Jaya kami berada di area Pusat kota Semarang yaitu di daerah tanah mas semarang utara Jawa tengah. Walaupun tempat kami di semarang kota tetapi area pelayanan kami sangat luas tidak hanya di area semarang saja bahkan luar semarang pun akan kami layani semampu kami .
  2. 2. tukang las di semarang – Tukang Las Panggilan semarang Lingkup Pekerjaan Tukang Las Panggilan AreaAbadi Jaya Beberapa Pekerjaan atau Pesanan yang Dapat Kami Layani diantaranya adalah Pengelasan dan Pemasangan maupun perbaikan :  Pintu  Pagar  Tangga  Atap  Kanopi  Meja –lemari stainless  Trolley rumah sakit-restaurant- laundry  Greasetrap  Kitchenset stainless steel  Teralis  Railing tangga  Baja ringan  Las Stainless  Dan lain-lain Sangat banyak jenis atau model pekerjaan dalam dunia pengelasan bahkan berkembang seperti trend terutama design atau seni pengelasan. Tetapi bagi kami Tukang Las Panggilan Area Semarang Abadi Jaya siap menerima apa saja pesanan anda. Selama itu berkaitan dengan bahan besi ,Stainless steel dan baja ringan kami siap melayani.
  3. 3. TUKANG LAS STAINLESS STEEL / WELDER Jika Kita membicarakan mengenai Profesi / pekerjaan tukang las di semarang sungguh sangat banyak sekali. Baik yang level profesional dan bersertifikat sampai tukang las yang banyak kita jumpai di pinggir-pinggir jalan. praktisi Tukang las biasa dikenal dengan nama welder. Profesi welder ini bisa di bilang tenaga kerja Skill atau berkompetensi khusus. Artinya untuk profesi ini memang tidak bisa sembarang orang dan butuh pelatihan khusus agar pekerjaan bisa di aplikasikan sesuai dengan kode etik dan SOP seorang welder . Dan bagi mereka yang telah melalui pelatihan akan di berikah sertfikat yang menandakan orang tersebut telah melalui berbagai tahapan pelatihan. Dan sertifikat inilah yang menambah nilai tambah bahkan dapat memberikan nilai jual lebih dimata perusahaan. Disamping itu memang berbeda dengan welder atau tukang las yang tidak melalui pelatihan resmi. Karena sisi yang paling ditekankan dalam melaksanakan tugas welder adalah “Safety First”. Keselamatan keamanan dan keamanan lingkungan kerja adalah No. 1 diatas segalanya. Akan terlihat mana welder yang profesional dan tidak adalah pada point sampai dimana mereka memperhatikan keselamatan diri dan lingkungan. Maka dari itu welder yang profesional biasanya juga mengantongi sertifikat pelatihan K3L (Kesehatan, keselamatan, keamanan dan lingkungan). APD (Alat Pelindung diri) bagi Tukang Las / Welder Bagi pekerjaan mereka prinsip K3L sangat penting karena nyawa adalah taruhannya. Bahkan untuk memulai pekerjaan penting dan berbahaya, check persiapan untuk safety nya saja bisa membutuhkan berjam-jam lamanya. Dan semua demi keselamatan dan Standar pekerjaan tentunya. Terkait keselamatan diri tukang las menggunakan APD (alat pelindung diri) seperti :  Kacamata Welder  Topeng Las  Dilengkapi kaca putih dan kaca hitam  Sarung tangan welder  Jas Welder  Sepatu safety  ear plug (penutup telinga).  Peralatan welding yang standar dan dipastikan aman seperti stang las, kawat las, tabung acyteline, oksigen, nitrogen, Korek api welder, genset / mesin las, tabir  Dan beberapa kelengkapan APD lainnya Beberapa alat APD diatas mungkin masih ada yang terlewat karena memang kebutuhan akan safety sangatlah penting. Terkadang perlengkapan atau peralatan safety berkembang seiring dengan adanya insiden.
  4. 4. Maka muncul lah inovasi dan berkembang baik dari segi jenis material dan bentuknya. Dan safety ini juga berlaku untuk bukan hanya kepada diri manusia tetapi juga alat-alat yang digunakan. Sehingga perlengkapan dan peralatan pun harus yang sesuai standar agar tingkat keamanan ketika di gunakan untuk bekerja lebih baik dari segi safety. Banyak insiden terjadi karena peralatan dan perlengkapan yang digunakan tidak safety dan berpotensi memberikan dampak negatif kepada yang menggunakannya. Jadi Anda Membutuhkan Jasa Tukang Las stainless steel Semarang di Tukang Las Panggilan Abadi Jaya Semarang, dan Silahkan Untuk Dapat Menghubungi: Contact person : Andy Susilo Hp : 081227020703 (tlpn,sms,wa) Alamat Usaha : Tukang Las Panggilan Abadi Jaya jl Kuala mas barat no 4F tanah mas Semarang Kode Pos 50177 TUKANG LAS PANGGILAN ABADI JAYA SEMARANG KUALITAS adalah Target Utama Kami SILAHKAN BUKTIKKAN

