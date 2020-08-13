Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is Catastrophic Health Insurance Plan in NC?
Independent Benefit Advisors helps people understand their health care coverage options, including catastrophic health insurance plans in NC. We offer insurance assistance to individuals and businesses in Apex, Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Fuquay-Varina, Greensboro, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wake Forest, and other locations in North Carolina. If you have questions in your mind and need to answers, then feel free to call us at 919-303-9690 or https://www.thebenefitadvisors.com/frequently-asked-questions/catastrophic-plan/ for the Catastrophic Health Insurance NC.

  1. 1. What is Catastrophic Health Insurance? • What is Hardship Exemptions? • What Are The Essential Health Benefits Is a Catastrophic Health Insurance Plan Right For Me? What are Free Preventive Services? Contact us INDEX
  2. 2. Catastrophic health insurance is a type of medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act. This is a type of high-deductible health plan for NC residents who are under the age of 30 or have hardship exemptions may purchase catastrophic health insurance plans in NC Under a catastrophic plan, you will generally be required to pay all of your medical costs up to a certain amount. Typically, this amount will be several thousand dollars. Any costs for essential health benefits over that amount are generally paid by the insurance company. WHAT IS CATASTROPHIC HEALTH INSURANCE?
  3. 3. Hardships are financial situations and other circumstances that keep you from getting health insurance. If you qualify for a hardship exemption, you don’t have to pay a fee for the months you were uncovered. Below Are The Common Hardship Exemptions 1) Homelessness, 2) Bankruptcy, 3) Domestic violence, 4) Death of a close relative, 5) Utility services being shut off, 6) Eviction, 7) Home foreclosure, 8) A fire or a natural- or human-caused disaster that results in substantial property damage, More…. WHAT IS HARDSHIP EXEMPTIONS?
  4. 4. WHAT ARE THE ESSENTIAL HEALTH BENEFITS 1. Ambulatory Patient Services 2. Emergency Services 3. Hospitalization 4. Maternity, Prenatal & Postnatal Care 5. Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Services 6. Prescription Drugs 7. Rehabilitative & Habilitative Services & Devices 8. Laboratory Services 9. Preventive & Wellness Services 10.Pediatric Services
  5. 5. CATASTROPHIC INSURANCE PLAN RIGHT FOR ME? A catastrophic plan may be right for you if: 1. You want lower premiums or can't afford more expensive coverage. 2. You are generally healthy and rarely see the doctor. 3. You don't mind having high out-of-pocket costs. 4. You want to be prepared against high medical bills in a "worst-case scenario." 5. You don't qualify for Medicaid. 6. You don't qualify for a subsidy based on your income. Or, you do qualify, but don't mind forgoing your right to those savings.
  6. 6. WHAT ARE FREE PREVENTIVE SERVICES? All plans purchased through the NC Health Insurance Marketplace, and many other plans, must cover the following preventive services without charging a copayment or coinsurance, even if you haven’t met your yearly deductible: 1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm One-Time Screening (for men of specified ages who have ever smoked) 2. Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling 3. Aspirin Use (to prevent cardiovascular disease for men and women of certain ages) 4. Blood Pressure Screening (for all adults)
  7. 7. 5. Cholesterol Screening (for adults of certain age) 6. Colorectal Cancer Screening (for adults over 50) 7. Depression Screening (for adults) 8. Diabetes (Type 2) Screening (for adults high blood pressure) 9. Diet Counseling (for adults at higher risk for chronic disease) 10.HIV Screening (for everyone ages 15 to 65, and other ages at increased risk) 11.Immunization Vaccines 12.Obesity Screening and Counseling (for all adults) 13.Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Prevention Counseling 14.Syphilis Screening (for all adults at higher risk) 15.Tobacco Use Screening
  8. 8. Address: 1121 Pemberton Hill Rd, Apex, NC 27502 Phone: (919) 303-9690 Toll Free: (888) 303-9690 Fax: (919) 303-9691 ID: john@thebenefitadvisors.com Website : Thebenefitadvisors.com The Independent Benefit Advisors
