2017 crowd and company

Crowd and Co. Ontwerpt de allerbeste klantervaringen Waar klanten van houden en medewerkers trots op zijn!
WIJ ONTWERPEN Maken Dromen Hacken Houden van Bedenken Knutselen Verstoren Spelen Innoveren Lossen op
Onze expertise? • Customer Experience Design; • Service Design; • Inspiratie, Energie, Resultaat.
Context ‘De totale omgeving waarin iets zijn betekenis krijgt’
CROWD COMPANY Klantervaring Merkbelofte Waarde Propositie s Oplossing voor Probleem, Uitdaging of Wens (Leefwereld) Proces...
“IMPROVING HOW HUMANS ENGAGE WITH THE WORLD”
‘Je komt met een verwachting, Je gaat met een ervaring’ Waarom?
Waarom? Verbeteren KLANTWAARDE • Naadloze aansluiting klantvraag; • Retentie; • Herhaalaankoop –en bezoek; • Verbeteren ze...
Wanneer? Strategiefase • Signaleren van groeikansen vanuit het perspectief van de klant; • Verkrijgen van inzicht in de sy...
Ons bewijs
Waarom? Service Design
- Mensen onthouden niet wat je doet, Mensen onthouden niet wat je zegt, Mensen onthouden hoe je ze laat voelen. - Maya Ang...
HOLLISTIC Design Process Begrijpen Definiëren Ontwerpen Bouwen Activeren
USER CENTERED CO- CREATIVE 5 basisprincipes van Service Design Gebruiker als uitgangspunt Co-Creatie Hollistisch Opeenvolg...
BELOVEN Visie en Merk als basis
BELEVEN Een oplossing voor de ‘Job to be done’
Momenten van de waarheid versterken, Momenten van pijn verwijderen.
Ontwerpen
Doen wat je klant wil dat je doet.
NIET doen wat je klant NIET wil dat je doet.
Customer Journeys zijn de oerknal van Continue Verbeteren (Ben Vloon, 2015)
Ik ben Ben Vloon ben@crowdandco.nl www.crowdandco.nl 06 26 310 940 https://www.linkedin.com/in/vloon
Wij zijn Crowd and Company.
Wij ontwerpen de allerbeste klantervaringen

