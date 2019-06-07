101 Tough Conversations to Have with Employees: A Manager's Guide to Addressing Performance, Conduct, and Discipline Challenges by Paul Falcone

















Title: 101 Tough Conversations to Have with Employees: A Manager's Guide to Addressing Performance, Conduct, and Discipline Challenges

Author: Paul Falcone

Pages: 384

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781400212019

Publisher: AMACOM









This second edition of the bestselling guide by top human resources author Paul Falcone provides guidance for managers, including sample dialogues for how to broach uncomfortable conversations across a wide range of issues. Inappropriate workplace conduct, lateness, sexually offensive behavior, productivity and communication issues . . . these are just a few of the uncomfortable topics bosses must sometimes discuss with their employees. 101 Tough Conversations to Have with Employees offers realistic sample dialogues managers can use to facilitate clear, direct interactions with their employees, helping to sidestep potential awkwardness and meet issues head-on. This practical, solution-oriented book walks readers through some of the most common—s well as the most serious—employee problems they are likely to encounter. While covering everything from substandard performance reviews to progressive disciplinary warnings and termination meetings, the second edition of this bestselling resource offers readers twenty new scenarios covering current hot-button issues like FMLA abuse and ADA accommodations, wage and hour challenges, team turnarounds, and compensation conflicts. This handy guide helps managers treat their people with dignity and respect, focusing not just on what to say but also on how to say it. It provides proven techniques managers can use to protect themselves and their organizations—and get the very best from their people.













