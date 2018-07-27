Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books The Marshmallow Tes...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books A child is presente...
The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books Written By: Walter ...
The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books Download Full Versi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books

6 views

Published on

The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books

  1. 1. The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books A child is presented with a marshmallow and given a choice: Eat this one now, or wait and enjoy two later. What will she do? And what are the implications for her behavior later in life? Walter Mischel’s now iconic Marshmallow Test proved that the ability to delay gratification is critical to living a successful and fulfilling life: self-control not only predicts higher SAT scores, better social and cognitive functioning, and a greater sense of self-worth but also helps us manage stress, pursue goals more effectively, and cope with painful emotions. But is willpower prewired, or can it be taught? In his groundbreaking new audiobook, Dr. Mischel draws on decades of compelling research and life examples to explore the nature of willpower, identifying the cognitive skills and mental mechanisms that enable it and showing how these can be applied to challenges in everyday life—from controlling weight to quitting smoking, overcoming heartbreak, making major decisions, and planning for retirement. With profound implications for the choices we make in parenting, education, public policy, and self-care, The Marshmallow Test will change the way we think about who we are and what we can be. “This marvelous book is unique, and beautifully written from beginning to end. The range that Walter Mischel covers—from creative cognitive science to neuroscience to genetics—is breathtaking.” —Eric R. Kandel, MD, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, professor of neuroscience, Columbia University, author of The Age of Insight and In Search of Memory
  4. 4. The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books Written By: Walter Mischel. Narrated By: Alan Alda Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: September 2014 Duration: 7 hours 56 minutes
  5. 5. The Marshmallow Test Audiobook Free | The Marshmallow Test ( free audio books ) : get free audio books Download Full Version The Marshmallow Test Audio OR Listen now

×