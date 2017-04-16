Proyecto: GUÍA DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Nombre del modelo EL MIRA BUS TURISTICO Participante : BERTHA ELIZABETH MOLINA CLEMENTE 1. ...
Prototipo bus al rescate

  1. 1. Proyecto: GUÍA DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Nombre del modelo EL MIRA BUS TURISTICO Participante : BERTHA ELIZABETH MOLINA CLEMENTE 1. Guía de construcción del modelo BUS AL RESCATE Indicar todos los pasos, las piezas y las imágenes de lo armado. Deberá utilizar como mínimo lo siguiente: 01 hub, 01 motor y 01 sensor. El BUS se ha armado en tres partes: 1. LA CASETA DEL CONDUCTOR 2. CARROCERIA 3. UNION DE CASETA Y CARROCERIA LA CASETA DEL CONDUCTOR Pasos Piezas a utilizar Imagen 1 3 planchas agujereada de 2 x 6, blancas 3 vigas con orificios de 1 x 5, rojos 2 2 ladrillo teja de 2x2 Amarillo. 1 planchas agujereada de 2 x 6, blanca 2 ladrillos de 2 x 4 rojo 3 2 ladrillos de 1 x 4 rojo 2 azulejos de 1 x 4 verde Claro 1 conector eje, beige 1 engranaje de 24 Dientes de corona gris 1 Mini figura de cuerpo blanco. 4 4 vigas con orificios de 1 x 5, rojos 2 ladrillos de 1 x 6 Curvado Rojo 2 ladrillos de 1 x 6 Curvado Amarillo 2 ladrillos de 1 x 1 con ojo blanco 2 ladrillos de 1 x 1 con ojo blanco 5 2 vigas con orificios de 1 x 2 rojo 1 eje de 8 negro 2 cojinetes 2 poleas mediana verde claro
  2. 2. PASOS DE CARROCERIA Pasos Piezas a utilizar Imagen 1 6 planchas agujereadas de 2 x 6 blancas 2 vigas con orificios de 1 x 16, rojos 2 12 vigas de 1 x 2 rojo 1 Hub USB gris 2 vigas con orificios de 1 x 16, rojos 3 1 ladrillo de 8x16 gris Oscuro. 4 2 vigas con orificios de 1 x 16, rojos 1 vigas con orificios de 1 x 8, rojos 1 vigas con orificios de 1 x 6, rojos 5 5 planchas de 1x8 blanco 1 plancha blanca de 1x4 6 4 vigas con orificios de 1 x 2 rojo 2 eje de 8 negro 4 cojinetes 4 poleas mediana verde claro
  3. 3. PASOS DE UNION DE CASETA - CARROCERIA Pasos Piezas a utilizar Imagen 1 2 planchas agujereada de 1 x 8, blancas 2 1 planchas agujereadas de 2 x 6 blancas 1 motor gris 1 poleas mediana verde claro 3 correas de 33mm color Amarillo. 3 2 planchas agujereada de 2 x 6, blancas
  4. 4. MODELO TERMINADO Colocar imagen del modelo robótico terminado. De ser necesario realizar precisiones sobre la ubicación del motor y la acción de los sensores. (Si lo hubiera)
  5. 5. 2. Programación del modelo robótico Realizar la captura de pantalla de la programación realizada. Detallar lo que realiza la secuencia de programación propuesta.

