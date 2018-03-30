Successfully reported this slideshow.
HP Support, Technology Services aggregate spotlights on helping associations enhance their IT activities and change to new advances, for example, virtualization, distributed computing and Converged Infrastructure. HP bolsters its own items. Its administration offerings traverse most aspects of an IT domain, including server farms, stockpiling frameworks, venture programming, correspondences systems, personal computers, cell phones and printers.

  1. 1. HP LaserJet 5 printer The Game Boy Pocket Printer, a thermal printer released as a peripheral for the Nintendo Game Boy This is an example of a wide-carriage dot matrix printer, designed for 14- inch (360 mm) wide paper, shown with 8.5-by-14-inch (220 mm × 360 mm) legal paper. Wide carriage printers were often used in the field of businesses, to print accounting records on 11-by-14-inch (280 mm × 360 mm) tractor-feed paper. They were also called "132-column printers". A video showing an inkjet printer while printing a page. In computing, a printer is a peripheral device which makes a persistent human-readable representation of graphics or text on paper.[1] The first computer printer design was a mechanically driven apparatus by Charles Babbage for his difference engine in the 19th century; his mechanical printer design was not built until 2000.[2]The first electronic printer was the EP-101, invented by Japanese company Epson and released in 1968.
  2. 2. HP PRINTER Personal printers are primarily designed to support individual users, and may be connected to only a single computer. These printers are designed for low-volume, short-turnaround print jobs, requiring minimal setup time to produce a hard copy of a given document.
  3. 3. HP PRINTER SUPPORT  The choice of print technology has a great effect on the cost of the printer and cost of operation, speed, quality and permanence of documents, and noise. Some printer technologies don't work with certain types of physical media, such as carbon paper or transparencies.  A second aspect of printer technology that is often forgotten is resistance to alteration: liquid ink, such as from an inkjet head or fabric ribbon, becomes absorbed by the paper fibers, so documents printed with liquid ink are more difficult to alter than documents printed with toner or solid inks, which do not penetrate below the paper surface.

