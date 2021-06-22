Recursos digitales del instituto cervantes tareas colaborativas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nuestra institución se encarga de: • Organizar cursos de español • Organizar los exámenes para el Diploma de Español como ...
Materiales didácticos en Internet • En sintonía con el español: propuesta didáctica para aprender español con un ‘podcast’...
• DidactiRed: Recurso que recoge y clasifica diferentes actividades dirigidas a profesores de español. http://cvc.cervante...
• El trujamán: revista digital que diariamente publica artículos sobre la traducción en todas sus variedades: literaria, c...
• Biblioteca Virtual Miguel de Cervantes: recurso que difunde la literatura y las letras hispanoamericanas, dando acceso a...
• Modelos de exámenes DELE: versión interactiva de los exámenes de nivel B1 y B2, para recrear las condiciones en las que ...
También hay disponible una biblioteca electrónica: acceso a audiolibros, libros electrónicos, bases de datos y otros recur...
Introducción de la actividad • En esta actividad se trabajará con un anuncio en formato audiovisual, por lo que será neces...
Input del profesor • ¿Podemos establecer pautas comunes de comportamiento de los hombres? ¿Y de las mujeres? • ¿Cómo se co...
https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=NmVlX6vf_ok
El aprendizaje se concibe como una construcción colectiva • Competencia comunicativa • Interacción • Enfoque orientado a l...
El aprendizaje se concibe como una construcción colectiva Donde los aprendientes elaboran su propio conocimiento y compren...
• Uso en clase de las tecnologías – dispositivos para trabajar, – empleo inteligente de las redes sociales, – estrategias ...
Investigación, acción y producto – Recopilar materiales relacionados con los “micromachismos” para reflexionar sobre el ma...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKlbd2tTdL0
Otras opciones… • Crear “juegos” a partir del esquema “verdad / mentira” por grupos y crear una competición, crear artícul...
Investigar sobre temas polémicos y crear un informe
• https://elpais.com/elpais/2019/01/29/eps/1548772174_224933.html
https://www.playgroundmag.net/now/vegan-vegano-vegetariano_22670987.html
https://es.sott.net/article/48468-Argumento-contra-el-veganismo-un-libro- minuciosamente-investigado-solto-la-sopa
  1. 1. Nuestra institución se encarga de: • Organizar cursos de español • Organizar los exámenes para el Diploma de Español como Lengua Extranjera (DELE), así como expedir certificados y Diplomas oficiales para los participantes en nuestros cursos. • Organizar cursos de formación de profesores de español • Apoyar a hispanistas en sus actividades • Estimular actividades culturales en colaboración con otras organizaciones
  2. 2. Materiales didácticos en Internet • En sintonía con el español: propuesta didáctica para aprender español con un ‘podcast’ y actividades interactivas. Permite practicar la comprensión auditiva y saber más de la actualidad hispana. http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/ • Lecturas paso a paso: lecturas organizadas en tres niveles para aprender y practicar tu español leyendo. http://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/ • Mi mundo en palabras: material interactivo para aprender vocabulario de un modo lúdico, diseñado para niños entre 7 y 9 años que empiezan a estudiar español. http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/ • Selección de actividades del AVE: actividades interactivas de autoaprendizaje seleccionadas de los materiales del Aula Virtual de Español (AVE). http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/actividades_ave/ Para estudiantes
  3. 3. • DidactiRed: Recurso que recoge y clasifica diferentes actividades dirigidas a profesores de español. http://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/didactired/ • Portal de formación de profesores del Instituto Cervantes: actividades formativas para profesores o futuros profesores de español como lengua segunda o extranjera. http://cfp.cervantes.es/default.htm • Todoele: recursos, materiales e información para profesores de español como lengua extranjera. http://www.todoele.net • Biblioteca del profesor: recursos relacionados con la didáctica del español como lengua extranjera. http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/biblioteca_ele/ Para profesores
  4. 4. • El trujamán: revista digital que diariamente publica artículos sobre la traducción en todas sus variedades: literaria, científica, técnica, administrativa, etc. http://cvc.cervantes.es/trujaman/ Para traductores
  5. 5. • Biblioteca Virtual Miguel de Cervantes: recurso que difunde la literatura y las letras hispanoamericanas, dando acceso a más de 31.000 obras en formato texto, imagen, audio, vídeo y formatos combinados. http://www.cervantesvirtual.com • Cervantes Televisión: canal de televisión que ofrece boletines culturales, entrevistas, tertulias, reportajes, música y documentales sobre la actualidad cultural de España y de los países hispanohablantes. http://cervantestv.es • Foros del Centro Virtual Cervantes: foros especializados para ayudar a estudiantes, facilitar la labor didáctica del profesor y dejar que los hispanistas compartan opiniones. http://cvc.cervantes.es/foros/ • Literatura Sonora: web que ofrece literatura leída en español en formato MP3. http://www.literaturasonora.es Para todos
  6. 6. • Modelos de exámenes DELE: versión interactiva de los exámenes de nivel B1 y B2, para recrear las condiciones en las que se administran estas pruebas. http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/dele/default.htm • Palabra por palabra: concurso basado en el tradicional Juego del Diccionario, que tiene como objetivos tanto entretener como reflexionar sobre la lengua. http://cvc.cervantes.es/lengua/palabra_por_palabra/ • Pasatiempos de Rayuela: colección de más de un millar de actividades didácticas interactivas diseñadas para estudiantes y profesores de español. http://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/pasatiempos/ • Portal del hispanismo: información de actualidad sobre los estudios hispánicos en el mundo. http://hispanismo.cervantes.es Para el aprendizaje, la formación y la práctica
  7. 7. También hay disponible una biblioteca electrónica: acceso a audiolibros, libros electrónicos, bases de datos y otros recursos digitales. Para los usuarios con carné de biblioteca • Hazte socio de nuestra biblioteca.
  8. 8. Introducción de la actividad • En esta actividad se trabajará con un anuncio en formato audiovisual, por lo que será necesario llevarla a cabo en una sala con ordenador y con una pantalla para poder proyectarlo. • Puedes servirte de la primera parte del vídeo (1min y 52seg de visionado) para la introducción a la actividad. Podéis ver este fragmento (1’ 52”) del vídeo sin sonido y comentarlo: • ¿Qué personas aparecen? ¿En qué disposición se encuentran? (Separación de sexos por un río) ¿Qué tipo de anuncio puede ser? • Tras el visionado sin voz podéis volver a verlo, esta vez escuchando las dos primeras frases que en él se oyen: – «Hubo un tiempo en que hombres y mujeres parecían enemigos íntimos […] Y una frontera infranqueable se interponía entre ambos.»
  9. 9. Input del profesor • ¿Podemos establecer pautas comunes de comportamiento de los hombres? ¿Y de las mujeres? • ¿Cómo se comportan unos y otras… … a la hora de comprar? … cuando están con sus amigos/as? … cuando quieren divertirse? • ¿A qué pueden deberse estos comportamientos diferentes? • ¿Podemos generalizar los comportamientos? ¿Siempre son así?
  10. 10. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=NmVlX6vf_ok
  11. 11. El aprendizaje se concibe como una construcción colectiva • Competencia comunicativa • Interacción • Enfoque orientado a la acción • Papel del profesor /alumno • El aprendiente, protagonista del proceso • Aprender a aprender • Aprendizaje como proceso para toda la vida, incierto, caótico, serendípico… • Conectivismo • TRIC • Recursos digitales del IC que presentan tareas colaborativas EL APRENDIZAJE COLABORATIVO
  12. 12. El aprendizaje se concibe como una construcción colectiva Donde los aprendientes elaboran su propio conocimiento y comprensión de la lengua • Aprendizaje activo de descubrimiento • Diversidad • Entre iguales • No partimos de cero • Reconocimiento de habilidades • Ampliar el ámbito de aprendizaje Tareas para realizar en el aula y su diseño Tareas colaborativas ¿Cómo seguirías diseñando esta tarea con un enfoque colaborativo? WI-FI ICrio2016
  13. 13. • Uso en clase de las tecnologías – dispositivos para trabajar, – empleo inteligente de las redes sociales, – estrategias para la búsqueda de información, – estrategias para la para la creación de productos y su difusión. Los aprendices conectados manejan ideas y producen artefactos en español. Los aprendices, simplemente, siguen haciendo lo que hacen fuera, actividades que les interesan. En la clase de español… Diseño de tareas
  14. 14. Investigación, acción y producto – Recopilar materiales relacionados con los “micromachismos” para reflexionar sobre el machismo en lo cotidiano en un blog. – Preparar la Jornada del 8 de marzo (actividades para la escuela): audiovisuales, biografías de mujeres, vidas ejemplares de mujeres, recuperación de la memoria… – Investigar sobre estereotipos de género (mundo hispánico / anuncios donde se exacerban los estereotipos: detergentes/cerveza/ gillette) y analizar sus mensajes para presentar una exposición en clase/s. – …; etc. Buscar en Internet / distribuir materiales… Tareas colaborativas
  15. 15. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKlbd2tTdL0
  16. 16. Otras opciones… • Crear “juegos” a partir del esquema “verdad / mentira” por grupos y crear una competición, crear artículos /repertorios que hablen de cantantes , deportistas, científicos, inventos , temas de actualidad, personajes de moda….,etc. Publicarlos en la web (blogs, wikis…)
  17. 17. Investigar sobre temas polémicos y crear un informe
  18. 18. • https://elpais.com/elpais/2019/01/29/eps/1548772174_224933.html
  19. 19. https://www.playgroundmag.net/now/vegan-vegano-vegetariano_22670987.html
  20. 20. https://es.sott.net/article/48468-Argumento-contra-el-veganismo-un-libro- minuciosamente-investigado-solto-la-sopa

×