Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Si veis a Ana y a Andrea pensáis en...
EL MENTIROSO
Ana es de una ciudad que tiene un teatro romano.
FALSO Cartagena Lorca
En Valencia hay un grafitero llamado David de Limón que pinta ninjas.
VERDADERO
De pequeña, Ana bailaba la jota murciana con un traje de huertana que era de su madre.
FALSO
Benidorm tiene un hotel que es el más alto de Europa.
VERDADERO
Ana busca un restaurante en Alemania que sirva paparajotes, un dulce típico de Murcia.
VERDADERO Los paparajotes son un postre típico de la huerta murciana. Se fríen hojas de limonero recubiertas con una masa ...
El plato favorito de Andrea es la paella tradicional valenciana que se cocina con langostinos.
Ingredientes: - Arroz - Azafrán - Tomate - Garrofón - Judías verdes - Pollo - Conejo FALSO
Ana estudió en Granada, donde está la Alhambra, que fue finalista a una de las 7 maravillas del mundo.
FALSO
Andrea quiere un traje de fallera que le sirva para desfilar en las próximas fallas.
FALSO Traje tradicional de fallera Falla
Ana es de una ciudad que tiene un teatro romano. En Valencia hay un grafitero llamado David de Limón que pinta ninjas. De ...
¡AHORA ES TU TURNO! Con un compañero crea dos oraciones de relativo. ¿SOIS TAN MENTIROSOS COMO ANA Y ANDREA?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
89 views
Jun. 20, 2021

El mentiroso

Andrea Grande y Ana B. Castelo

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El mentiroso

  1. 1. Si veis a Ana y a Andrea pensáis en...
  2. 2. EL MENTIROSO
  3. 3. Ana es de una ciudad que tiene un teatro romano.
  4. 4. FALSO Cartagena Lorca
  5. 5. En Valencia hay un grafitero llamado David de Limón que pinta ninjas.
  6. 6. VERDADERO
  7. 7. De pequeña, Ana bailaba la jota murciana con un traje de huertana que era de su madre.
  8. 8. FALSO
  9. 9. Benidorm tiene un hotel que es el más alto de Europa.
  10. 10. VERDADERO
  11. 11. Ana busca un restaurante en Alemania que sirva paparajotes, un dulce típico de Murcia.
  12. 12. VERDADERO Los paparajotes son un postre típico de la huerta murciana. Se fríen hojas de limonero recubiertas con una masa elaborada básicamente con harina y huevo y finalmente se espolvorean con azúcar en polvo y canela.
  13. 13. El plato favorito de Andrea es la paella tradicional valenciana que se cocina con langostinos.
  14. 14. Ingredientes: - Arroz - Azafrán - Tomate - Garrofón - Judías verdes - Pollo - Conejo FALSO
  15. 15. Ana estudió en Granada, donde está la Alhambra, que fue finalista a una de las 7 maravillas del mundo.
  16. 16. FALSO
  17. 17. Andrea quiere un traje de fallera que le sirva para desfilar en las próximas fallas.
  18. 18. FALSO Traje tradicional de fallera Falla
  19. 19. Ana es de una ciudad que tiene un teatro romano. En Valencia hay un grafitero llamado David de Limón que pinta ninjas. De pequeña, Ana bailaba la jota murciana con un traje de huertana que era de su madre. Benidorm tiene un hotel que es el más alto de Europa. Ana busca un restaurante en Alemania que sirva paparajotes, un dulce típico de Murcia. El plato favorito de Andrea es la paella tradicional valenciana que se cocina con langostinos. Ana estudió en Granada, donde está la Alhambra, que fue finalista a una de las 7 maravillas del mundo. Andrea quiere un traje de fallera que le sirva para desfilar en las próximas fallas. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.
  20. 20. ¡AHORA ES TU TURNO! Con un compañero crea dos oraciones de relativo. ¿SOIS TAN MENTIROSOS COMO ANA Y ANDREA?

×