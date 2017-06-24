    2 49log7 4 7 6
    16log 2 1 4/1 4 4/1 2
    2 1 log 5,0 1 2/1 0 2
    1lg 1 0 1 10
    100lg 10 3 2 2
    2 ln e 2 1 2/1 2/1
    25log125 3/2 2/3 3/2 5
    3log2 8 27 3 3 3 3
    3log 27log 7 7 9 81 3 24
    8logloglog 235 2 0 1 5
lg2 და lg3    
   
   
   
3lg2 + 2lg3 და 3lg5    
    30log6lg5lg 30 1 29 30 0 1
    3 10 lg3lg227lg  1 9 0 270lg
   5log 125log 3 3 25log3 3 1 0
    1log 3 16log 3 9  17 9 4 10
    5 8,3 8,3lg10log  5 38 1 0
იპოვეთ x , თუ     bax 222 loglog2log  bax /2  bax  2 bax  2 bax 
იპოვეთ x, თუ     cax lg3lg 2 1 lg  32 bax  cax 32/1  acx  3 acx 2/3
იპოვეთ x, თუ     cbax lg2lg 2 1 lg3lg  cbax 22/13  bcax /23  bacx /3 223 /bcax 
იპოვეთ x, თუ     )lg()lg(lg babax  bx 2 )/()( babax  ax 2 ))(( babax 
იპოვეთ x, თუ     bbaax lg3)lg(2lg5lg  325 /)( bbaax  bax 57  325 )( bbaax  abx 75 
გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     23 bax  bax lg2lg3lg  bax lg2lg3lg  bax lg2/1lg3/1lg  ba lg2/1lg3/1 
გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით    3 2 2 b a x  ba lglg  ba lg3/lg4 ba lg3/)lg22(lg  ba lg3lg4 
გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     bax 5 )lg2(lg5lg bax  bax lg2/1lg5lglg  bax lg2lg5lglg  bax lg2/1lg5lg 
გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     3 53 bcx  bcx lg5/3lg3lg  bcx lg5/3lg3lg  bcx lg3/5lg3lg  bcx lg5/3lg3/1lg ...
გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     5 10ax  ax lg5lg  ax lg51lg  ax lg50lg  ax lg5lg 
    3log2 x 1 0 1 2
    1log7 x 1 0 1 2
    2lg x 1 0 1 2
    2 1 log9 x 1 0 1 2
    0log 5 x 2sin1 1 2cos1 2sin
    4 1 log 81 1 x 2 cos 1 2 cos 2 sin
    4log 2 x 3 1 2 1
    2log 5 1 x 0 1 2 1
    5lg1lg x cos/1 tg sin/1  cossin/1
    0ln x 0 1 2sin 2cos
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში

26 views

Published on

რესურსი გამოიყენება მათემატიკის გაკვეთილზე.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

სარკმელი ლოგარითმების სამყაროში

  1. 1.     2 49log7 4 7 6
  2. 2.     16log 2 1 4/1 4 4/1 2
  3. 3.     2 1 log 5,0 1 2/1 0 2
  4. 4.     1lg 1 0 1 10
  5. 5.     100lg 10 3 2 2
  6. 6.     2 ln e 2 1 2/1 2/1
  7. 7.     25log125 3/2 2/3 3/2 5
  8. 8.     3log2 8 27 3 3 3 3
  9. 9.     3log 27log 7 7 9 81 3 24
  10. 10.     8logloglog 235 2 0 1 5
  11. 11. lg2 და lg3    
  12. 12.    
  13. 13.    
  14. 14.    
  15. 15. 3lg2 + 2lg3 და 3lg5    
  16. 16.     30log6lg5lg 30 1 29 30 0 1
  17. 17.     3 10 lg3lg227lg  1 9 0 270lg
  18. 18.    5log 125log 3 3 25log3 3 1 0
  19. 19.     1log 3 16log 3 9  17 9 4 10
  20. 20.     5 8,3 8,3lg10log  5 38 1 0
  21. 21. იპოვეთ x , თუ     bax 222 loglog2log  bax /2  bax  2 bax  2 bax 
  22. 22. იპოვეთ x, თუ     cax lg3lg 2 1 lg  32 bax  cax 32/1  acx  3 acx 2/3
  23. 23. იპოვეთ x, თუ     cbax lg2lg 2 1 lg3lg  cbax 22/13  bcax /23  bacx /3 223 /bcax 
  24. 24. იპოვეთ x, თუ     )lg()lg(lg babax  bx 2 )/()( babax  ax 2 ))(( babax 
  25. 25. იპოვეთ x, თუ     bbaax lg3)lg(2lg5lg  325 /)( bbaax  bax 57  325 )( bbaax  abx 75 
  26. 26. გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     23 bax  bax lg2lg3lg  bax lg2lg3lg  bax lg2/1lg3/1lg  ba lg2/1lg3/1 
  27. 27. გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით    3 2 2 b a x  ba lglg  ba lg3/lg4 ba lg3/)lg22(lg  ba lg3lg4 
  28. 28. გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     bax 5 )lg2(lg5lg bax  bax lg2/1lg5lglg  bax lg2lg5lglg  bax lg2/1lg5lg 
  29. 29. გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     3 53 bcx  bcx lg5/3lg3lg  bcx lg5/3lg3lg  bcx lg3/5lg3lg  bcx lg5/3lg3/1lg 
  30. 30. გაალოგარითმეთ 10–ის ტოლი ფუძით     5 10ax  ax lg5lg  ax lg51lg  ax lg50lg  ax lg5lg 
  31. 31.     3log2 x 1 0 1 2
  32. 32.     1log7 x 1 0 1 2
  33. 33.     2lg x 1 0 1 2
  34. 34.     2 1 log9 x 1 0 1 2
  35. 35.     0log 5 x 2sin1 1 2cos1 2sin
  36. 36.     4 1 log 81 1 x 2 cos 1 2 cos 2 sin
  37. 37.     4log 2 x 3 1 2 1
  38. 38.     2log 5 1 x 0 1 2 1
  39. 39.     5lg1lg x cos/1 tg sin/1  cossin/1
  40. 40.     0ln x 0 1 2sin 2cos

×