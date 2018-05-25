-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Featuring over 250 full-color images, this text is a detailed and thoroughly illustrated guide to interpretation of transbronchial and endobronchial biopsies. The book presents a consistent, well-organized approach to each biopsy diagnosis: differential diagnosis includes low-power figure overview, high-power figure from the same diagnosis, followed by artifacts, pitfalls, and special clues to the correct diagnosis. A companion Website will offer the fully searchable text and an image bank.
Author : Philip T. Cagle
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Philip T. Cagle ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=0781785170
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment