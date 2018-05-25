Synnopsis :

Featuring over 250 full-color images, this text is a detailed and thoroughly illustrated guide to interpretation of transbronchial and endobronchial biopsies. The book presents a consistent, well-organized approach to each biopsy diagnosis: differential diagnosis includes low-power figure overview, high-power figure from the same diagnosis, followed by artifacts, pitfalls, and special clues to the correct diagnosis. A companion Website will offer the fully searchable text and an image bank.



Author : Philip T. Cagle

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Philip T. Cagle ( 10✮ )

Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=0781785170

