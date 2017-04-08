PDF PDF The Paralegal Professional (3rd Edition) For Kindle Book



DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2pc2yfr



Written by an award-winning author team, The Paralegal Professional: Comprehensive Version, 3e provides a solid foundation in substantive and procedural legal knowledge and analytical skills. Using chapter opening vignettes, ethical perspectives, advice from the field, and chapter exercises, it develops real-world skills needed to be successful in a paralegal career. Substantive law chapters provide an overview of the most common individual legal areas of practice. New video case studies and Paralegals in Practice boxes bring the world of the paralegal closer to the classroom.

