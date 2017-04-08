Audiobook Download The Paralegal Professional: The Essentials (3rd Edition) Pre Order Download Online



Written by an award-winning author team, The Paralegal Professional: Essentials Version, 3e provides a solid foundation in concept knowledge and analytical skills. Using chapter opening vignettes, ethical perspectives, advice from the field, and chapter exercises, it develops real-world skills needed to be successful in a paralegal career. This edition features new video case studies and Paralegals in Practice boxes that bring the world of the paralegal closer to the classroom. Its continued emphasis on technology and ethics shows what it means to be a professional in the field.

