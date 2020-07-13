Materi Wawasan Wiyata Mandala MPLS Al-Manar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MASA PENGENALAN LINGKUNGAN SEKOLAH T E N T A N G WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA SMK AL-MANAR ISLAMIC SCHOOL TAHUN 2020
DEFINISI WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA  Wawasan berarti cara meninjau, cara memandang, cara melihat, cara tanggapan indrawi terh...
SEKOLAH SEBAGAI LINGKUNGAN PENDIDIKAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN MAKA ................ Sekolah mengemban misi pendidikan oleh karen...
CARA MEWUJUDKAN WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA ADALAH: Ada 5 komponen penting : 1. Peran Kepala Sekolah 2. Peran Guru 3. Peran Ci...
1. PERAN KEPALA SEKOLAH :  Berwenang dan bertanggung jawab penuh terhadap penyelenggaraan pendidikan di lingkungan sekola...
 Menertibkan lingkungan sekolah baik yang berbentuk sarana maupun peraturan atau tata tertib.  Mengadakan rapat koordina...
2. PERAN GURU :  Menjunjung tinggi martabat dan citranya baik sikap dan tingkah lakunya.  Menjadi tauladan di masyarakat...
3. PERAN CIVITAS AKADEMIKA :  Tata Usaha harus mendukung kepentingan administrasi dalam rangka proses belajar mengajar di...
4. PERANAN MURID :  Mentaati tata tertib yang berlaku di sekolah tanpa kecuali.  Hormat dan sopan kepada guru dan warga ...
4. PERANAN MURID :  Menjaga keamanan sekolah.  Melaporkan peristiwa negatif yang terjadi di sekolah kepada OSIS, guru, w...
5. PERANAN MASYARAKAT :  Mendukung program dan kebijakan sekolah dalam rangka pemajuan PBM.  Memberi saran dalam pemajua...
SEKOLAH SEBAGAI KAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA – 10 K 1. Kedisiplinan 2. Ketertiban 3. Kerukunan 4. Kebersihan 5. Kerindangan 6. K...
PENGGUNAAN SEKOLAH  Sebagai Lembaga Pendidikan Maka Sekolah tidak boleh digunakan untuk : a. Promosi dan penjualan produk...
MEKANISME PELAKSANAAN WIYATA MANDALA  Tahap Preventif : 1. Memelihara sekolah melalui 9 K. 2. Menciptakan suasana harmoni...
 Tahap represif : 1. Mendamaikan pihak yang terlibat perselisihan. 2. Menetralisisr isu negatif yang berkembang. 3. Berko...
EVALUASI (TUGAS PER SISWA) 1. Apa pengertian Wiyata Mandala? 2. Sebutkan 5 komponen Wiyata Mandala ! 3. Sebutkan 8 peranan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materi Wawasan Wiyata Mandala MPLS Al-Manar

54 views

Published on

Materi Wawasan Wiyata Mandala MPLS Al-Manar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materi Wawasan Wiyata Mandala MPLS Al-Manar

  1. 1. MASA PENGENALAN LINGKUNGAN SEKOLAH T E N T A N G WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA SMK AL-MANAR ISLAMIC SCHOOL TAHUN 2020
  2. 2. DEFINISI WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA  Wawasan berarti cara meninjau, cara memandang, cara melihat, cara tanggapan indrawi terhadap sesuatu (lingkungan).  Wiyata berarti pendidikan.  Mandala berati lingkaran, bundaran, bulatan, atau lingkungan.  Wawasan Wiyata Mandala adalah cara memandang sekolah sebagai lingkungan pendidikan dan pembelajaran.
  3. 3. SEKOLAH SEBAGAI LINGKUNGAN PENDIDIKAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN MAKA ................ Sekolah mengemban misi pendidikan oleh karena itu sekolah tidak boleh digunakan untuk tujuan-tujuan lain diluar bidang pendidikan. Sekolah harus benar-benar menjadi ciri khas masyarakat belajar di dalamnya. Sekolah terus menerus menggali, mengenal, memahami, menyadari, menguasai, menghayati , dan menyampaikan nilai-nilai positif yang ada pada sekolah. Sekolah menjadi suri tauladan masyarakat sekitarnya karena misi pendidikannya itu.
  4. 4. CARA MEWUJUDKAN WAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA ADALAH: Ada 5 komponen penting : 1. Peran Kepala Sekolah 2. Peran Guru 3. Peran Civitas Akademika 4. Peran Murid 5. Peran masyarakat sekitar
  5. 5. 1. PERAN KEPALA SEKOLAH :  Berwenang dan bertanggung jawab penuh terhadap penyelenggaraan pendidikan di lingkungan sekolah.  Kepala sekolah dihormati dan berwibawa artinya siapapun yang berkepentingan dengan sekolah harus melalui kepala sekolah.  Semua aparat sekolah tidak boleh bertindak sendiri-sendiri melainkan atas seijin kepala sekolah.  Kepala sekolah melaksanakan program-program yang telah disusun bersama komite sekolah.  Menyelenggarakan musyawarah sekolah yang melibatkan pendidik, osis, komite sekolah, toma, dan pihak keamanan setempat.
  6. 6.  Menertibkan lingkungan sekolah baik yang berbentuk sarana maupun peraturan atau tata tertib.  Mengadakan rapat koordinasi yang bersifat insidentil interen antara guru, wali murid, maupaun siswa.  Menyelenggarakan kegiatan yang dapat menunjang kegiatan sekolah seperti (PKS, Pramuka, PMR, Paskibraka, Kesenian, dll). 1. PERAN KEPALA SEKOLAH :
  7. 7. 2. PERAN GURU :  Menjunjung tinggi martabat dan citranya baik sikap dan tingkah lakunya.  Menjadi tauladan di masyarakat (pamong).  Guru harus mampu memimpin baik di lingkungan sekolah maupun diluar lingkungan sekolah.  Digugu dan ditiru, dipercaya oleh diri sendiri dan warga sekolah.
  8. 8. 3. PERAN CIVITAS AKADEMIKA :  Tata Usaha harus mendukung kepentingan administrasi dalam rangka proses belajar mengajar di sekolah.  Perangkat sekolah yang lain seperti pegawai, Satpam, Tukang Kebun, piket dll, harus melaksanakan hak dan kewajibannya sesuai bidang tugas masing-masing.  Semua warga sekolah menjalin rasa persaudaraan demi kenyaman warga sekolah.
  9. 9. 4. PERANAN MURID :  Mentaati tata tertib yang berlaku di sekolah tanpa kecuali.  Hormat dan sopan kepada guru dan warga sekolah yang lain.  Hormat dan sopan kepada teman  Belajar yang tekun  Menyelesaikan tugas yang diberikan oleh guru.  Menjaga nama baik keluarga dan sekolah di manapun berada.  Menjauhi narkoba.  Menjaga dan memelihara fasilitas belajar dan mengajar.
  10. 10. 4. PERANAN MURID :  Menjaga keamanan sekolah.  Melaporkan peristiwa negatif yang terjadi di sekolah kepada OSIS, guru, wakil kepala sekolah, BP atau Kepala sekolah.  Memelihara lingkungan sekolah.
  11. 11. 5. PERANAN MASYARAKAT :  Mendukung program dan kebijakan sekolah dalam rangka pemajuan PBM.  Memberi saran dalam pemajuan proses belajar dan mengajar.  Ikut menjaga keamanan lingkungan sekolah.  Mengadakan kerjasama dengan pihak sekolah melalui Komite sekolah.
  12. 12. SEKOLAH SEBAGAI KAWASAN WIYATA MANDALA – 10 K 1. Kedisiplinan 2. Ketertiban 3. Kerukunan 4. Kebersihan 5. Kerindangan 6. Kekeluargaan 7. Keindahan 8. Keamanan 9. Kesehatan 10. Keteladanan
  13. 13. PENGGUNAAN SEKOLAH  Sebagai Lembaga Pendidikan Maka Sekolah tidak boleh digunakan untuk : a. Promosi dan penjualan produk yang tidak ada hubungannya dengan pendidikan. b. Tempat penyebaran aliran sesat dan penyebaran ajaran agama tertentu yang bertentangan dengan Undang- Undang. c. Propaganda politik atau tempat berkampanye. d. Shooting film atau sinetron tanpa izin Pemda. e. Kegiatan yang dapat menimbulkan kerusakan, perselisihan, sehingga susana sekolah menjadi tidak kondusif.
  14. 14. MEKANISME PELAKSANAAN WIYATA MANDALA  Tahap Preventif : 1. Memelihara sekolah melalui 9 K. 2. Menciptakan suasana harmonis antar warga sekolah. 3. Membentuk jaring pengawasan ( Razia). 4. Menghilangkan bentuk peloncoan saat MOS. 5. Mengisi jam kosong dengan kegiatan ekstrakurikuler. 6. Meningkatkan keamanan dan ketertiban saat berangkat dan usai sekolah.
  15. 15.  Tahap represif : 1. Mendamaikan pihak yang terlibat perselisihan. 2. Menetralisisr isu negatif yang berkembang. 3. Berkoordinasi dengan pihak keamanan bila ada kriminal di Sekolah. 4. Penyelesaian kasus secara hukum terhadap kasus yang melibatkan pihak luar sekolah. 5. Mengadakan Bimbingan dan Penyuluhan. 6. Memberikan sanksi sesuai tata tertib yang berlaku.
  16. 16. EVALUASI (TUGAS PER SISWA) 1. Apa pengertian Wiyata Mandala? 2. Sebutkan 5 komponen Wiyata Mandala ! 3. Sebutkan 8 peranan murid dalam Wiyata Mandala! 4. Apa sajakah 10 K itu? Sebutkan! 5. Tahapan apa sajakah dalam mekanisme Wiyata Mandala! 6. Kesimpulan apa yang ada di Wawasan Wiyata Mandala?

×