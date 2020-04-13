Central aisa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CENTRAL ASIA
INTRODUCTION Central Asia consists of:  Kazakhstan  Tajikistan  Turkmenistan  Uzbekistan  Kyrgyzstan
People Several ethnic groups (all part of larger ethnic group, Turkic), including: Kazakh Kyrgyz Turkmen Uzbek Russian Rel...
COUNTRY CAPITAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES UZBEKISTAN Tashkent Uzbek TURKMENISTAN Ashqabat Turkmen TAJIKISTAN Dushanbe Tajik, Russ...
KAZAKHSTAN  Kazakhstan is the largest country in Central Asia and the ninth largest in the world.  Main industries are o...
UZBEKISTAN  Uzbekistan is a landlocked country in Central Asia. It shares borders with Kazakhstan to the west and to the ...
KRGYSTAN  Located in Central Asia, landlocked and mountainous, Kyrgyzstan is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekis...
TAJIKISTAN  Tajikistan is a mountainous landlocked country in Central Asia. Afghanistan borders it to the south, Uzbekist...
TURKMENISTAN  Also known as Turkmenia. It is bordered by Afghanistan to the southeast, Iran to the south and southwest, U...
TRADE PICTURE EU trade with Central Asia has grown and the EU is now the region’s main trading partner, accounting for abo...
WTO Membership  WTO membership of all the Central Asian countries is a pre- condition for closer trading and investment r...
EUROPEAN UNION AND CENTRAL ASIA  Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) governs the EU's bilateral trade relations w...
 The EU's bilateral trade relations with Kazakhstan are covered by an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPC...
×