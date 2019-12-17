The Scent of Jasmine Cools the Rage [FREE]

From the hard streets of Los Angeles, Mr. Brummett takes you to the underbelly of child abuse, addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.Raw and uncensored, Brummett's writing and artwork will open your eyes to a reality most people, thankfully, will never experience.These brutally honest vignettes hit you like a freight train with their honesty and pain.Growing up throughout the San Fernando Valley in Southern California in the 70s and 80s, Garvar conveys to the readers what it feels like to live through such a lifestyle. Garvar doesn't preach, but gives a face to the unknown people we are so quick to judge and turn away from.This is an amazing testimony to the human will, and the belief that we are all here for a life more meaningful if we never give up.

