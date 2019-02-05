Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Holding Out for a Hero
Holding Out for a Hero
Hero | Romance
best romance books : Holding Out for a
Hero | Romance
He wasn’t looking for love . . .
Two years after the death of his wife, Sergeant Blake Kline is still hurting. He isn’t ready to date, but whenever he stops
by his local diner and sees the friendly smile of his favorite waitress, he feels a spark of true happiness again. And
when her life is unexpectedly threatened, Blake discovers his feelings for her might not be as platonic as he thought.
She was holding out for the hero of her dreams . . .
Bookworm Hannah York has always been a hopeless romantic—preferring book boyfriends to blind dates—and she’s
been day-dreaming about Blake since the moment he came into her diner. She’s convinced they’ll never be more than
friends . . . until Blake kisses her and “weak in the knees” becomes more than just a line from her favorite romance
novel. The closer Blake and Hannah get, however, the harder he fights to keep her at a distance.
But forever has a way of sneaking up on you . . .
When their blossoming relationship takes a complicated turn, Blake will have to face his past . . . or risk losing Hannah
forever.
best romance books : Holding Out for a
Hero | Romance
Written By: Codi Gary.
Narrated By: Will Damron
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: December 2016
Duration: 9 hours 51 minutes
best romance books : Holding Out for a
Hero | Romance
