Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Listen to Holding Out for a Hero and best romance books new releases...
best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance He wasn’t looking for love . . . ​ Two years after the death of his ...
best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Written By: Codi Gary. Narrated By: Will Damron Publisher: HarperAud...
best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Download Full Version Holding Out for a Hero Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance

8 views

Published on

Listen to Holding Out for a Hero and best romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best romance books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance

  1. 1. best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Listen to Holding Out for a Hero and best romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best romance books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance He wasn’t looking for love . . . ​ Two years after the death of his wife, Sergeant Blake Kline is still hurting. He isn’t ready to date, but whenever he stops by his local diner and sees the friendly smile of his favorite waitress, he feels a spark of true happiness again. And when her life is unexpectedly threatened, Blake discovers his feelings for her might not be as platonic as he thought. ​ She was holding out for the hero of her dreams . . . ​ Bookworm Hannah York has always been a hopeless romantic—preferring book boyfriends to blind dates—and she’s been day-dreaming about Blake since the moment he came into her diner. She’s convinced they’ll never be more than friends . . . until Blake kisses her and “weak in the knees” becomes more than just a line from her favorite romance novel. The closer Blake and Hannah get, however, the harder he fights to keep her at a distance. ​ But forever has a way of sneaking up on you . . . ​ When their blossoming relationship takes a complicated turn, Blake will have to face his past . . . or risk losing Hannah forever.
  3. 3. best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Written By: Codi Gary. Narrated By: Will Damron Publisher: HarperAudio Date: December 2016 Duration: 9 hours 51 minutes
  4. 4. best romance books : Holding Out for a Hero | Romance Download Full Version Holding Out for a Hero Audio OR Listen now

×