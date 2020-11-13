Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRANSICIONES DE UNA SOCIEDAD MODERNA (EUROPA SIGLO XV-XVIII) PROFESORES:CARLOS HIDALGO; CRISTOBAL CORREA.
“EL SIGLO DEL RENACER” (XV) • El concepto de “renacimiento” es reconocido como un florecer en las artes, ciencia y religió...
LÍNEATEMPORAL SIGLOS XIII-XIX [1300] Renacimiento italiano; Artes y ciencias humanas/ naturales. [1789-1799] Proceso de re...
“EL SIGLO DE LAS LUCES” (XVIII) • La ilustración es una propuesta ideológica y cultural impulsada por la burguesía; quiene...
LA INFLUENCIA DEL RAZONAMIENTO ILUSTRADO. Imagen del tercer estado cargando a la nobleza y monarquía. (1789) “Hay que espe...
HOY SUCEDEALGO PARECIDO
FORMAS DE MASIFICACIÓNY EXPANSIÓN • Las sociedades literarias, artísticas y científicas / académicas apoyándose en los pod...
DE LA ILUSTRACIÓNA LA REVOLUCIÓN FRANCESA. • Las ideas ilustradas se masifican fuertemente por Europa y sus estratos socia...
ACTIVIDAD De acuerdo a lo aprendido confeccione y exponga brevemente una carta (6-8 líneas) en la cual ustedes se pondrán ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transiciones de una sociedad moderna (europa siglo xv xviii)

2 views

Published on

Material sobre la transición hacia la sociedad moderna

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transiciones de una sociedad moderna (europa siglo xv xviii)

  1. 1. TRANSICIONES DE UNA SOCIEDAD MODERNA (EUROPA SIGLO XV-XVIII) PROFESORES:CARLOS HIDALGO; CRISTOBAL CORREA.
  2. 2. “EL SIGLO DEL RENACER” (XV) • El concepto de “renacimiento” es reconocido como un florecer en las artes, ciencia y religión. • Giovanni Pico della Mirandola (Filosofo y humanista italiano): “Oratio de hominis dignitate”; “Dignitas hominis” (1486). • Surgen las “humanidades”. • “Y así pensé yo, que las ciencias de los libros (…) habiéndose compuesto y aumentado poco a poco con las opiniones de varias personas diferentes, no son tan próximas a la verdad como los simples razonamientos que un hombre de buen sentido puede hacer naturalmente, acerca de las cosas que se presentan”. René de Descartes (Racionalista), 1637. • “Es tan cómodo ser menor de edad. Basta con tener un libro que supla mi entendimiento, alguien que vele por mi alma”. Immanuel Kant, 1784. “El David” de MiguelÁngel (1501-1504).
  3. 3. LÍNEATEMPORAL SIGLOS XIII-XIX [1300] Renacimiento italiano; Artes y ciencias humanas/ naturales. [1789-1799] Proceso de revolución francesa. [1808-1895] Revoluciones latinoamericanas a lo largo del siglo XIX [1750] El movimiento ilustrado comienza a formar su espacio intelectual. [1400] Esparcimiento del pensamiento renacentista por Europa.
  4. 4. “EL SIGLO DE LAS LUCES” (XVIII) • La ilustración es una propuesta ideológica y cultural impulsada por la burguesía; quienes protagonizan un pleito con el absolutismo monárquico buscando la igualdad política y legal. • El humano se plantea nuevas interrogantes bajo el dominio del raciocinio; desprecia todo lo que tiene que ver con el pasado, las viejas creencias. • La “iluminación” de la mente consolida a este siglo como el siglo de las luces, en el que se busca la libertad de expresión, la felicidad del hombre y la mayoría de edad del mismo. • La felicidad del ser ilustrado es un derecho que tiene cada individuo, no una recompensa divina por las buenas acciones, la felicidad se debe alcanzar en la tierra. • “Dios ha muerto”.
  5. 5. LA INFLUENCIA DEL RAZONAMIENTO ILUSTRADO. Imagen del tercer estado cargando a la nobleza y monarquía. (1789) “Hay que esperar que el juego termine”. “La ejecución de Luis XVI” (1793) acusado por la por conspiración contra la libertad publica y seguridad general del estado.
  6. 6. HOY SUCEDEALGO PARECIDO
  7. 7. FORMAS DE MASIFICACIÓNY EXPANSIÓN • Las sociedades literarias, artísticas y científicas / académicas apoyándose en los poderes políticos. • Los salones, tertulias o cafés en los que se reunían los ilustrados para problematizar y conversar los distintos temas de contingencia social. • La Enciclopedia; es un diccionario realizado por los ilustrados que recogía superficialmente todo el conocimiento científico de la humanidad hasta ese momento (1751-1772), por lo que se ganó la oposición de los sectores más “conservadores” de la sociedad y la persecución eclesiástica, marcando a la enciclopedia como un libro prohibido por la iglesia.
  8. 8. DE LA ILUSTRACIÓNA LA REVOLUCIÓN FRANCESA. • Las ideas ilustradas se masifican fuertemente por Europa y sus estratos sociales a mediados del siglo XVII. • La ideología de la ilustración fue exitosa también en América, dando paso a la guerra de independencia de E.E.U.U. Y es aquí donde Francia tomó y adoptó esta revuelta, comenzando a cuestionar el sistema tradicional del antiguo régimen, proponiendo una modernización del sistema social, político y económico. • La tiranía de los monarcas, nobleza y clero, sumado a la ignorancia supersticiosa y un pueblo que carece de educación culmina en la insurrección. • “El hombre es bueno por naturaleza, todo ser humano nace bueno y libre, sin embargo todo lo tradicional lo oprime hasta que poco a poco la sociedad termina por corromperlo, destruyendo esa naturaleza con la que nace” Jean Rousseau, 1762.
  9. 9. ACTIVIDAD De acuerdo a lo aprendido confeccione y exponga brevemente una carta (6-8 líneas) en la cual ustedes se pondrán en el lugar de un poblador de la época, y se dirigirán a la clase monárquica de la manera que ustedes quieran, explicándoles la situación que viven en el día a día, y de las demandas que tienen. Pueden representar a cualquier personaje de la época, desde un ilustrado de la burguesía, como parte de la monarquía, o un poblador de los estratos mas bajos.

×