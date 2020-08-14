Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RETROALIMENTACIÓN ENSAYO DE VALIDACIÓN
RESULTADOS
¿QUÉ SE ENTIENDE POR ESTADO DE DERECHO? ¿CUÁLES SON LAS NORMAS QUE LO GARANTIZAN? EXPLÍQUELAS.  Es aquel Estado donde los...
EL ESTADO DE DERECHO EN LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DE LA REPÚBLICA DE CHILE “ARTÍCULO 5°, INCISO 2° El ejercicio de la sober...
¿QUÉ ROL DESEMPEÑAN LOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS EN CHILE? SEÑALE A LO MENOS DOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS VIGENTES EN CHILE.
¿QUÉ ORGANIZACIO NES SOCIALES FUNCIONAN EN TÚ COMUNIDAD LOCAL? MENCIONE A LO MENOS CUATRO.  Junta deVecinos  Clubes depo...
CONCEPTOS CLAVES  Supremacía Constitucional  Probidad  Soberanía Popular  Ciudadanía  Poderes públicos  Participació...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Retroalimentacion ensayo de validacion

51 views

Published on

material sobre retroalimentacion

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Retroalimentacion ensayo de validacion

  1. 1. RETROALIMENTACIÓN ENSAYO DE VALIDACIÓN
  2. 2. RESULTADOS
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ SE ENTIENDE POR ESTADO DE DERECHO? ¿CUÁLES SON LAS NORMAS QUE LO GARANTIZAN? EXPLÍQUELAS.  Es aquel Estado donde los gobernantes y los gobernados deben someterse a ciertas normas fundamentales obligatorias.  Normas que lo garantizan:  La Ley debe ser el mandato fundamental.  Deben garantizarse todos los Derechos y Libertades.  La Administración debe encontrarse limitada por la Ley.
  4. 4. EL ESTADO DE DERECHO EN LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DE LA REPÚBLICA DE CHILE “ARTÍCULO 5°, INCISO 2° El ejercicio de la soberanía reconoce como limitación el respeto a los derechos esenciales que emanan de la naturaleza humana. Es deber de los órganos del Estado respetar y promover tales derechos, garantizados por esta Constitución, así como por los tratados internacionales ratificados por Chile y que se encuentren vigentes. ARTÍCULO 6° Los órganos del Estado deben someter su acción a la Constitución y a las normas dictadas conforme a ella, y garantizar el orden institucional de la República. Los preceptos de esta Constitución obligan tanto a los titulares o integrantes de dichos órganos como a toda persona, institución o grupo. La infracción de esta norma generará las responsabilidades y sanciones que determine la ley. ARTÍCULO 7° Los órganos del Estado actúan válidamente previa investidura regular de sus integrantes, dentro de su competencia y en la forma que prescriba la ley. Ninguna magistratura, ninguna persona ni grupo de personas pueden atribuirse, ni aun a pretexto de circunstancias extraordinarias, otra autoridad o derechos que los que expresamente se les hayan conferido en virtud de la Constitución o las leyes. Todo acto en contravención a este artículo es nulo y originará las responsabilidades y sanciones que la ley señale”.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ROL DESEMPEÑAN LOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS EN CHILE? SEÑALE A LO MENOS DOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS VIGENTES EN CHILE.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ ORGANIZACIO NES SOCIALES FUNCIONAN EN TÚ COMUNIDAD LOCAL? MENCIONE A LO MENOS CUATRO.  Junta deVecinos  Clubes deportivos  Centros de madres  Clubes adulto mayor  Agrupación de mujeres  Agrupación de artesanos  Centros de padres y apoderados  Conjuntos folclóricos
  7. 7. CONCEPTOS CLAVES  Supremacía Constitucional  Probidad  Soberanía Popular  Ciudadanía  Poderes públicos  Participación Ciudadana

×