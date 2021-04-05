Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEGADO DE GRECIA Y ROMA Objetivo de la Clase Determinar el legado político de Grecia y Roma, y evaluar los elementos de co...
• ¿Era realmente representativa la democracia ateniense?
REPÚBLICA ROMANA
Organización republica en Chile
ACTIVIDAD Pincha el link de Jamboard y desarrolla la actividad que aparece. Recuerda que tu pizarra corresponde a tu númer...
Legado de grecia y roma
Legado de grecia y roma
Legado de grecia y roma
Legado de grecia y roma
Legado de grecia y roma
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Legado de grecia y roma

7 views

Published on

material sobre el legado de las civilizaciones clásicas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Legado de grecia y roma

  1. 1. LEGADO DE GRECIA Y ROMA Objetivo de la Clase Determinar el legado político de Grecia y Roma, y evaluar los elementos de continuidad y cambio con el presente.
  2. 2. • ¿Era realmente representativa la democracia ateniense?
  3. 3. REPÚBLICA ROMANA
  4. 4. Organización republica en Chile
  5. 5. ACTIVIDAD Pincha el link de Jamboard y desarrolla la actividad que aparece. Recuerda que tu pizarra corresponde a tu número de lista. Socializa tus ideas termina la actividad.

×