Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ILUSTRACIÓN
CONTEXTO • Antiguo régimen en Europa. • Absolutismo • Sociedad estamental.
LA ILUSTRACIÓN Concepto • Podría definirse como el movimiento filosófico, literario y científico que se desarrolla en Euro...
IDEAS FUNDAMENTALES • La Razón Es el único medio para conseguir la verdad y, junto con el progreso, constituye el camino p...
VEHÍCULOS DE DIFUSIÓN • Las sociedades científicas, literarias o artísticas y las academias, apoyadas por los poderes públ...
El “contrato social”: la idea de que los seres humanos, fruto de nuestra bondad y racionalidad, convenían en constituir un...
POSTULADOS DE LA ILUSTRACIÓN - La República como el régimen ideal. - La división de poderes: la mejor organización polític...
DERECHOS DESTACADOS POR LA ILUSTRACIÓN La igualdad ante la ley. Todos nacen libres e iguales en derechos y en deberes. La ...
Movimiento Ilustrado Autores Principales ideas Enciclopedia Concepción optimista del futuro. Confianza ciega en la razón h...
IDEAS CENTRALES DE LA ILUSTRACIÓN MONTESQUIEU (francés) División de los poderes. Puso a Inglaterra como ideal de Gobierno....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ilustracion

25 views

Published on

material sobre el movimiento ilustrado

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ilustracion

  1. 1. ILUSTRACIÓN
  2. 2. CONTEXTO • Antiguo régimen en Europa. • Absolutismo • Sociedad estamental.
  3. 3. LA ILUSTRACIÓN Concepto • Podría definirse como el movimiento filosófico, literario y científico que se desarrolla en Europa y sus colonias a lo largo del siglo XVIII (“de las Luces”). • Supuso una importante modernización cultural y el intento de transformar las caducas estructuras del Antiguo Régimen.
  4. 4. IDEAS FUNDAMENTALES • La Razón Es el único medio para conseguir la verdad y, junto con el progreso, constituye el camino para alcanzar la felicidad. • El Progreso A él se llega gracias a la Ciencia; en combinación con la técnica, permite el avance de la humanidad de manera evolutiva e indefinida. • La Naturaleza Es el origen de todo lo genuino, verdadero y auténtico. La sociedad es la que falsea y corrompe al hombre, bueno en estado natural. • La Felicidad Es un bien al que todo hombre tiene derecho y constituye un fin en sí misma.
  5. 5. VEHÍCULOS DE DIFUSIÓN • Las sociedades científicas, literarias o artísticas y las academias, apoyadas por los poderes públicos. • Las sociedades de amigos del país, establecidas normalmente en las principales ciudades y capitales de provincia. • Los Salones, tertulias o reuniones de ilustrados. • La Enciclopedia
  6. 6. El “contrato social”: la idea de que los seres humanos, fruto de nuestra bondad y racionalidad, convenían en constituir una sociedad. La soberanía popular: el poder de las autoridades deviene de un acto de delegación voluntaria y racional de los pueblos, sobre los que ellos mandan. POSTULADOS
  7. 7. POSTULADOS DE LA ILUSTRACIÓN - La República como el régimen ideal. - La división de poderes: la mejor organización política proviene de la división de los poderes del Estado, en un poder ejecutivo (el monarca), legislativo (un parlamento) y judicial (tribunales autónomos). - Tal régimen debía estar consagrado por la Constitución y las leyes, para evitar la arbitrariedad de las autoridades. - La Constitución no sólo debía organizar al Estado, sino reconocer y garantizar los derechos individuales de las personas.
  8. 8. DERECHOS DESTACADOS POR LA ILUSTRACIÓN La igualdad ante la ley. Todos nacen libres e iguales en derechos y en deberes. La igualdad civil: todos tienen derecho a elegir y ser electos a cargos públicos. La libertad para expresar e imprimir las opiniones políticas y creencias que cada quien tuviese. La Constitución no sólo debía organizar al Estado, sino reconocer y garantizar los derechos individuales de las personas.
  9. 9. Movimiento Ilustrado Autores Principales ideas Enciclopedia Concepción optimista del futuro. Confianza ciega en la razón humana Movimiento secular. Tolerancia o indiferencia religiosa. Universalismo. Ley natural válida para todos los seres humanos Actitud critica. Instituciones vigentes. Monarquía absoluta Defensa de la libertad de pensamiento. Preocupación por la educación. Base del progreso social. Voltaire, Rousseau, Montesquieu, Diderot Compendio del pensamiento ilustrado.
  10. 10. IDEAS CENTRALES DE LA ILUSTRACIÓN MONTESQUIEU (francés) División de los poderes. Puso a Inglaterra como ideal de Gobierno. VOLTAIRE (francés) Desarrolló la teoría de los derechos individuales y de la igualdad civil. ROUSSEAU (suizo-francés) Desarrolló la tesis del Contrato Social: Fundamento de la Soberanía Popular. DIDEROT (francés) Desarrolló la ENCICLOPEDIA o diccionario razonado de las ciencias, artes y oficios.

×