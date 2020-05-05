Clase humanismo y renacimiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HUMANISMO Y RENACIMIENTO
1. Humanismo  Movimiento intelectual que se oponía a la escolástica medieval y a la existencia de cualquier tipo de verda...
Origen del Humanismo  Surge a fines del siglo XIV en Italia.  La caída del imperio romano de occidente (Bizantino)  La ...
La Imprenta  Alemán.  Construyó la primera imprenta moderna.  Consiguió los primeros libros impresos de la civilización...
Importancia de la Imprenta 1.- Los textos podían multiplicarse con rapidez y publicarse en las diversas lenguas. 2.- La ex...
 Personas que facilitaban, material o políticamente, el desenvolvimiento artístico e intelectual.  Podían ser Papas y Ob...
Dante Alighieri. (1265-1321) Poeta y político florentino. “La Divina Comedia” Francisco Petrarca. (1304-1374). Poeta, hist...
Tomás Moro. (1478-1535) Sacerdote Inglés. “Utopia”
Nicolás Maquiavelo (1469-1527). Político e historiador italiano. “El Príncipe”. Su ideal de la sociedad estaba en la repúb...
2. Renacimiento.  Período artístico-intelectual y cultural.  Surgió en Italia en el siglo XIV y se extendió por Europa h...
 Consideraba las culturas clásica como la realización suprema de un ideal de perfección.  Perseguía la imitación de todo...
 El hombre integral, el genio múltiple en el que se concilian todas las ramas del saber, fue el gran signo de este arte.
Nació en 1452 en Vinci y se crió en Florencia, donde estuvo de aprendiz en el taller de Verrocchio. Poco se conoce de la v...
 Es el prototipo del hombre creador del Renacimiento.  Fue un genio innovador en la pintura y poseía grandes conocimient...
Etapas del Renacimiento Quattrocento siglo XV  Se realizan los primeros estudios de perspectiva y la idea de proporción y...
ARTE MEDIEVAL: ROMÁNICO ARTE MODERNO: RENACIENTISTA ¿Qué diferencias se pueden encontrar?
Clase humanismo y renacimiento
Clase humanismo y renacimiento
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase humanismo y renacimiento

27 views

Published on

Material que describe el humanismo y renacimiento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase humanismo y renacimiento

  1. 1. HUMANISMO Y RENACIMIENTO
  2. 2. 1. Humanismo  Movimiento intelectual que se oponía a la escolástica medieval y a la existencia de cualquier tipo de verdades reveladas: el ser humano era quien debía encontrar respuestas por sí mismo.
  3. 3. Origen del Humanismo  Surge a fines del siglo XIV en Italia.  La caída del imperio romano de occidente (Bizantino)  La invención de la Imprenta.  Desarrollo de las actividades mercantiles y artesanales en las ciudades.  Acción de los MECENAS.
  4. 4. La Imprenta  Alemán.  Construyó la primera imprenta moderna.  Consiguió los primeros libros impresos de la civilización occidental.  La Biblia.
  5. 5. Importancia de la Imprenta 1.- Los textos podían multiplicarse con rapidez y publicarse en las diversas lenguas. 2.- La expansión del libro fue dejando la oralidad como fuente transmisora de conocimientos. 3.- La difusión permitió que un público cada vez más amplio y diverso accediera a la cultura y el conocimiento.
  6. 6.  Personas que facilitaban, material o políticamente, el desenvolvimiento artístico e intelectual.  Podían ser Papas y Obispos (Nicolás V) o grandes señores y burgueses que adquirieron poder económico y político por la prosperidad de las ciudades italianas. Familia Sforza de Milán. Familia Borgia de Venecia. Familia Médicis de Florencia. Los Mecenas.
  7. 7. Dante Alighieri. (1265-1321) Poeta y político florentino. “La Divina Comedia” Francisco Petrarca. (1304-1374). Poeta, historiador, arqueólogo. Primer Gran Humanista. “Triunfos” Juan Boccaccio. (1313-1375). Escritor florentino. “El Decameron”. Representantes del Humanismo.
  8. 8. Tomás Moro. (1478-1535) Sacerdote Inglés. “Utopia”
  9. 9. Nicolás Maquiavelo (1469-1527). Político e historiador italiano. “El Príncipe”. Su ideal de la sociedad estaba en la república romana. Recomienda a los monarcas actuar virtuosamente pero sin escrúpulos. Aconseja como conservar el poder.
  10. 10. 2. Renacimiento.  Período artístico-intelectual y cultural.  Surgió en Italia en el siglo XIV y se extendió por Europa hasta el XVI.  La característica esencial era su admiración por la antigüedad grecorromana.  Sus rasgos más característicos fueron: Antropocentrismo e Individualismo.
  11. 11.  Consideraba las culturas clásica como la realización suprema de un ideal de perfección.  Perseguía la imitación de todos los órdenes antiguos, lo que explica el calificativo de Renacimiento.
  12. 12.  El hombre integral, el genio múltiple en el que se concilian todas las ramas del saber, fue el gran signo de este arte.
  13. 13. Nació en 1452 en Vinci y se crió en Florencia, donde estuvo de aprendiz en el taller de Verrocchio. Poco se conoce de la vida personal de este artista, inventor y descubridor; se sabe que Leonardo permaneció soltero y sin hijos.
  14. 14.  Es el prototipo del hombre creador del Renacimiento.  Fue un genio innovador en la pintura y poseía grandes conocimientos en varias ramas de la ciencia y la técnica.
  15. 15. Etapas del Renacimiento Quattrocento siglo XV  Se realizan los primeros estudios de perspectiva y la idea de proporción y técnica.  Se destaca los rasgos naturales y realistas.  Máximos exponentes: Ghiberti, Donatello, Boticelli, Fra Angélico y Piero della Francesca. Cinquecento siglo XVI  Dominio de la armonía y el equilibrio.  Se destacan los desnudos y retratos.  Predominio de los cánones de belleza ideal.  Representan el lujo de la época.  Máximos exponentes: Leonardo Da Vinci, Miguel Ángel, Tiziano, Rafael Sanzio y Tintoretto.
  16. 16. ARTE MEDIEVAL: ROMÁNICO ARTE MODERNO: RENACIENTISTA ¿Qué diferencias se pueden encontrar?

×