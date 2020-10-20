Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAPA DE CHILE A PRINCIPIOS DEL SIGLO XIX
POLÍTICA DE OCUPACIÓN TERRITORIAL DE CHILE • La política chilena durante el siglo XIX fue de ocupar el territorio que lega...
OCUPACIÓN DEL ESTRECHO DE MAGALLANES • Durante el gobierno de Manuel Bulnes se inició una política destinada a ocupar Maga...
MAPA DEL ESTRECHO DE MAGALLANES
JUAN WILLIAMS REBOLLEDO GOLETA ANCUD FUERTE BULNES
COLONIZACIÓN ALEMANA • Los territorios entre Valdivia y el Seno de Reloncaví, tenían muy pocos habitantes. • Para aumentar...
VICENTE PÉREZ ROSALES MAPA DE LA ZONA COLONIZADA POR LOS ALEMANES
OCUPACIÓN DE LAARAUCANÍA • Luego de la independencia los territorios al sur del Biobío permanecieron ocupados por los indí...
Las tierras conquistadas fueron entregadas al Estado chileno y muy pocas continuaron en manos de los mapuches. ORELIÉ ANTO...
CORNELIO SAAVEDRA PARLAMENTANDO CON LOS MAPUCHES DURANTE LA OCUPACIÓN DE LA ARAUCANÍA
Actividad Pincha el link de Jamboard. La pizarra que te corresponde es tu número de lista. Realiza la actividad que se pla...
  1. 1. Cambios territoriales en Chile durante el siglo XIX Objetivo de la Clase: Reconocer los cambios territoriales que sufrió Chile durante el siglo XIX y localizarlos.
  2. 2. ¿CÓMO ERA CHILE LUEGO DE LA INDEPENDENCIA? • A mediados del siglo XIX, el territorio chileno era muy distinto al actual. • Sus límites eran los siguientes: Norte: Con Bolivia. Según Chile el límite se encontraba en el paralelo 23º de latitud sur, mientras Bolivia lo establecía en el paralelo 25º de latitud sur. Sur: hasta el Estrecho de Magallanes, aunque no estaba poblado efectivamente todo el territorio al sur de Concepción. Este: Poseía la Patagonia, aunque tampoco estaba poblada efectivamente.
  3. 3. MAPA DE CHILE A PRINCIPIOS DEL SIGLO XIX
  4. 4. POLÍTICA DE OCUPACIÓN TERRITORIAL DE CHILE • La política chilena durante el siglo XIX fue de ocupar el territorio que legalmente era chileno, es decir, hacer soberanía. • Para ello puso en marcha una serie de expediciones que permitirían el asentamiento en zonas despobladas del país, como el Estrecho de Magallanes, la Araucanía, Valdivia y Puerto Montt.
  5. 5. OCUPACIÓN DEL ESTRECHO DE MAGALLANES • Durante el gobierno de Manuel Bulnes se inició una política destinada a ocupar Magallanes. • Para ello en 1843 se envió, una expedición a cargo de Juan Williams Rebolledo, en la goleta Ancud. • El 21 de Septiembre de 1843 tomo posesión del Estrecho, fundando el Fuerte Bulnes. • Debido a las malas condiciones climáticas, la población del fuerte se trasladó en 1849, más al norte, donde fundaron Punta Arenas.
  6. 6. MAPA DEL ESTRECHO DE MAGALLANES
  7. 7. JUAN WILLIAMS REBOLLEDO GOLETA ANCUD FUERTE BULNES
  8. 8. COLONIZACIÓN ALEMANA • Los territorios entre Valdivia y el Seno de Reloncaví, tenían muy pocos habitantes. • Para aumentar la población y permitir el desarrollo se decidió traer colonos alemanes a mediados del siglo XIX. • Se suponía que estas personas eran emprendedoras y podían contribuir a mejorar la situación nacional. • Como encargado de la colonización se nombró a Vicente Pérez Rosales, quien primero exploró la región y luego contactó a los colonos en Europa. • El proceso fue largo y difícil. Se quemaron grandes extensiones de bosque y todo se realizaba con mucho esfuerzo. • Finalmente, la región se hizo próspera destacando la industria ganadera, agrícola y silvícola, destacando dos ciudades Puerto Montt y Puerto Varas.
  9. 9. VICENTE PÉREZ ROSALES MAPA DE LA ZONA COLONIZADA POR LOS ALEMANES
  10. 10. OCUPACIÓN DE LAARAUCANÍA • Luego de la independencia los territorios al sur del Biobío permanecieron ocupados por los indígenas. • Con el transcurso del tiempo campesinos fueron adquiriendo terrenos en esta zona, por medio del arriendo, compra o usurpación a los mapuches. • Paralelamente, un francés llamado Orelié Antoine de Tounens se instaló en la zona y se declaró Rey de la Araucanía. • Por todas estas razones durante el período de José Joaquín Pérez, se inició la incorporación de la Araucanía. • El primer intento fue liderado por Cornelio Saavedra (1862), que logró llegar hasta Malleco, pero el avance fue detenido por algunos levantamientos indígenas. • La Guerra del Pacífico detuvo los intentos de controlar este territorio. • Posteriormente el coronel Gregorio Urrutia, terminó de ocupar esta zona llegando hasta Villarrica(1883).
  11. 11. Las tierras conquistadas fueron entregadas al Estado chileno y muy pocas continuaron en manos de los mapuches. ORELIÉ ANTOINE DE TOUNENES
  12. 12. CORNELIO SAAVEDRA PARLAMENTANDO CON LOS MAPUCHES DURANTE LA OCUPACIÓN DE LA ARAUCANÍA
  Actividad Pincha el link de Jamboard. La pizarra que te corresponde es tu número de lista. Realiza la actividad que se plantea y luego socializa tus conclusiones.

