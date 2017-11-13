The judgment of an untested president is all that stands between us and WWIII. As Soviet nuclear missiles move ever closer...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: David Rambo ●Narrated By: Matthew Arkin, James Morrison, David Selby, Josh...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download The Tug of War audiobook
Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tug of War by David Rambo favorite audiobooks

5 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Tug of War by David Rambo favorite audiobooks

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tug of War by David Rambo favorite audiobooks

  1. 1. The judgment of an untested president is all that stands between us and WWIII. As Soviet nuclear missiles move ever closer to Cuba, President John F. Kennedy must chart a course between conflicting counsel and unparalleled emotional stakes to prevent nuclear annihilation. The newly-minted U.S. President is put to the ultimate test in this riveting original commission from playwright David Rambo (Empire, C.S.I.) Includes a panel discussion about the Cuban Missile Crisis with playwright David LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Tug of War | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: David Rambo ●Narrated By: Matthew Arkin, James Morrison, David Selby, Josh Stamberg, John Vickery, Nick Toren, Seamus Dever, Hugo Armstrong, Jules Willcox, Matthew Floyd Miller, Rich Sommer ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: August 2017 ●Duration: 2 hours 41 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download The Tug of War audiobook
  5. 5. Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition

×