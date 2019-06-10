[Pdf/ePub] The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F. C. Yee download ebook

The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F. C. Yee

















Book details







Title: The Epic Crush of Genie Lo

Author: F. C. Yee

Pages: 336

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781419732096

Publisher: Amulet Paperbacks









Description



Genie Lo is one among droves of Ivy-hopeful overachievers in her sleepy Bay Area suburb. When she’s not crushing it at volleyball, Genie is typically working on how to crack the elusive Harvard entry code. But when her hometown comes under siege from hellspawn straight out of Chinese folklore, her priorities are dramatically rearranged. Enter Quentin Sun, a mysterious new kid who becomes Genie’s guide to battling demons. While Genie knows Quentin only as an attractive transfer student, in another reality he is Sun Wukong, the mythological Monkey King incarnate. Suddenly, acing the SATs is the least of Genie’s worries.



This epic debut draws from Chinese mythology, features a larger-than-life heroine, and perfectly balances the realities of Genie’s grounded Bay Area life with the absurd supernatural world she finds herself commanding.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















Book EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee PDF Download and get Nook and Kindle editions. Share link here and get free ebooks to read online. Begin reading EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee PDF Download plot. Begin reading The Epic Crush of Genie Lo EPUB PDF Download Read F. C. Yee plot. Read it on your Kindle device, PC, phones or tablets... Downloading from the publisher PDF The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F. C. Yee EPUB Download.









PDF The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F. C. Yee EPUB Download Open now in any browser there's no registration and complete book is free. Torrent EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee PDF Download and online reading may begin. Download from the publisher PDF The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F. C. Yee EPUB Download iBooks on your Mac or iOS device. Get it in epub, pdf , azw, mob, doc format. Share the link to download ebook EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee PDF Download Kindle edition free.









Bestseller author of EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee PDF Download new ebook or audio book available for download. Today I'll share to you the link to EPUB The Epic Crush of Genie Lo By F. C. Yee