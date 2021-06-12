Successfully reported this slideshow.
SÍNDROME NACIONAL LOS NERVIOS SÍNDROME INTERNACIONAL KHYAL CAP.” INTEGRANTES: ● ALVA FELIX ALEXANDRA ● DAVILA QUILCA, KARR...
Introducción Los síndromes culturales se van evidenciando en cada contexto de nuestra sociedad de diferentes formas, ya qu...
Justificación del Problema En primer lugar como grupo nosotros elegimos nuestros indicadores a nivel Nacional NERVIOS y ni...
Marco Teórico Trastorno de ansiedad Generalizada Todos nos preocupamos y sentimos miedo en las situaciones apropiadas. En ...
Cuadro Clínico Es importante descartar cualquier otra patología médica como hipoglucemia, cardiomiopatía, entre otros, así...
Ataques de pánico Los ataques de pánico se manifiestan de modos diferentes en cada persona. Algunas personas experimentan ...
ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS DONALD KLEIN Y LA INVENCIÓN DEL TÉRMINO “ATAQUE DE PÁNICO” ● Mencionar al autor Donald F. Klein co...
LA PERSPECTIVA PSIQUIÁTRICA ACTUAL: EL DSM Y EL “ATAQUE DE PÁNICO” Hemos aludido a la distinción efectuada entre Trastorno...
● MODELO DE CONDICIONAMIENTO CLÁSICO Los trastornos del comportamiento están provocados por algún tipo de condicionamiento...
APRENDIZAJE SOCIAL Esta teoría fue expuesta por Bandura (1969), la relación específicamente del aprendizaje social con adq...
LA ANGUSTIA SEGÚN LOS ANALISTAS CULTURALISTAS ● Para Karen Horney (1942), la diferencia entre la ansiedad normal y el neur...
Recomendaciones ● Se recomienda si la persona evidencia signos de ansiedad , ataques de pánico asistir a un especialista d...
Conclusiones ● Concluimos en la importancia de poder conocer cuáles son los síndromes culturales que se van dando en cada ...
Bibliografías ● Boletín de Información Clínica Terapéutica de la Academia Nacional de Medicina. 2012;21(3):1-2. Los artícu...
● Quesada, S., Albanese, F., Morandi, P., & Arano, M. P. (2013). Una explicación psicoanalítica sobre el ataque de pánico....
PSICOLOGIA CULTURAL

Tarea académica, como parte del curso de psicología cultural

PSICOLOGIA CULTURAL

  1. 1. SÍNDROME NACIONAL LOS NERVIOS SÍNDROME INTERNACIONAL KHYAL CAP.” INTEGRANTES: ● ALVA FELIX ALEXANDRA ● DAVILA QUILCA, KARREN ● HEREDIA HERRERA, DEYSI ● INCA HUAMAN, CELESTE ● NARVÁEZ ASTO, DANIELA, ● RODIL MORI, LINDA ● SANCHEZ POLANCO, BEATRIZ
  2. 2. Introducción Los síndromes culturales se van evidenciando en cada contexto de nuestra sociedad de diferentes formas, ya que estará relacionada con el ambiente, la parte biológica y la cultura está última muy marcada por la creencia que se considera en un determinado lugar. Es así que los síndromes culturales son enfermedades y dolencias en un contexto en particular, estas generalmente están asociadas a remedios tradicionales usados por los antepasados.Por ello surge bastante interés por el estudio los síndromes culturales ya que posibilitan conocer cuáles son esos factores sociales y culturales que intervienen en estas diversas enfermedades.
  3. 3. Justificación del Problema En primer lugar como grupo nosotros elegimos nuestros indicadores a nivel Nacional NERVIOS y nivel Internacional KHYAL CAP, para poder enriquecernos más nuestros conocimientos es por ello que en este ámbito, la forma de concebir los distintos síndromes a través de las culturas cobra especial relevancia, pues supone un gran reto para nuestra profesión dar respuesta a asuntos en los que aún no se ha indagado lo suficiente. De esta forma, conociendo los Síndromes dependientes de la cultura y adaptándonos a la de cada persona, podrían prevenirse también malentendidos o problemas de comunicación entre clientes y terapeutas, proporcionando una óptima atención. Asimismo, como interés aplicado, es relevante tener conocimientos sobre estos síndromes, pues en casos de intervención en crisis sería de vital importancia tener conocimiento sobre cómo actuar individualmente ante las diferentes exigencias que pueda plantearnos cada persona.
  4. 4. Marco Teórico Trastorno de ansiedad Generalizada Todos nos preocupamos y sentimos miedo en las situaciones apropiadas. En algunas circunstancias, el miedo puede salvar vidas, y la respuesta del cuerpo al miedo se denomina “reacción de lucha o huida”. Epidemiología El TAG es el trastorno de ansiedad más visto por el médico general con una prevalencia entre la población general de alrededor del 3% y entre el 5-7% entre los pacientes que acuden a la consulta de atención primaria. Además, es un padecimiento que presenta la más alta prevalencia en personas de entre 40-50 años y en menor grado en la población mayor de 60 años. Etiología El TAG está probablemente causado por una combinación de factores biológicos y de circunstancias vitales. Los genes pueden desempeñar un papel. Muchas de las personas que la padecen también experimentan otros trastornos médicos, como depresión y/o pánico
  5. 5. Cuadro Clínico Es importante descartar cualquier otra patología médica como hipoglucemia, cardiomiopatía, entre otros, así como condiciones psiquiátricas como la depresión. síntomas: ● Inquietud. ● Fatiga frecuente. ● Dificultad de concentración (tener la mente en blanco). ● Irritabilidad. ● Tensión muscular. ● Trastornos del sueño Criterio diagnóstico El centro de la ansiedad y de la preocupación no se limita a los síntomas de un trastorno; por ejemplo, la ansiedad o preocupación no hacen referencia a la posibilidad de presentar una crisis de angustia (como en el trastorno de angustia), pasarlo mal en público (como en la fobia social). Diagnóstico diferencial Las causas físicas de algunos de los síntomas del trastorno de ansiedad generalizada incluyen problemas cardíacos, enfermedades de la tiroides u otros problemas médicos. Su médico, después de anotar sus antecedentes médicos y realizar una exploración física, puede indicar análisis para descartar estos problemas médicos.
  6. 6. Ataques de pánico Los ataques de pánico se manifiestan de modos diferentes en cada persona. Algunas personas experimentan vértigo, mareos y otros síntomas relacionados con la cabeza. Otras, en cambio, padecen dolores de estómago, náuseas, indigestión, etc. Ataques de pánico espontáneos Están relacionados con los trastornos de pánico. Estos ataques se producen sin previo aviso en cualquier momento sin tener en cuenta la situación o la localización de la persona que los sufre.
  7. 7. ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS DONALD KLEIN Y LA INVENCIÓN DEL TÉRMINO “ATAQUE DE PÁNICO” ● Mencionar al autor Donald F. Klein como antecedente fundamental para la concepción actual de la angustia en su forma aguda. Justamente fue este psiquiatra quien en 1962 realizó un hallazgo clínico que tuvo significativas consecuencias desde el punto de vista diagnóstico y a la vez terapéutico. A partir de la observación de los efectos de un fármaco determinado (la imipramina, antidepresivo tricíclico que modula la serotonina y la noradrenalina) sobre una población de pacientes cuya característica fundamental era la ansiedad, descubrió que un grupo de ellos respondía de modo esperado o satisfactorio a la droga, mientras que el resto caracterizado por exhibir un tipo de permanente ansiedad, no mostraron mejoría. ● La sintomatología diferencial del ataque de pánico que Klein señala coincide con el que describe Freud (1989) cuando hablaba de los ataques de angustia de la neurosis de angustia. Sin embargo, el rasgo sintomático que el psiquiatra americano destaca en este tipo de episodios es el de la disnea o falta de aire así como la presencia de terrores nocturnos que sólo aparecen asociados con este tipo de crisis (Klein, 1996).
  8. 8. LA PERSPECTIVA PSIQUIÁTRICA ACTUAL: EL DSM Y EL “ATAQUE DE PÁNICO” Hemos aludido a la distinción efectuada entre Trastorno de pánico y el de ansiedad generalizada a partir del impacto que produjo el trabajo de Donald Klein (1962). Simultáneamente, la angustia se dividió en dos modalidades: los "ataques de pánico" (panic attack), por un lado, y la ansiedad generalizada, por el otro. Esta concepción y vocabulario fueron adoptados inicialmente por la RDC (sistema de clasificación diagnóstica, las siglas aluden a los términos “ Criterios Diagnósticos para Investigación”, 1975), por la CIE-10 (la Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades publicada por la Organización Mundial de la Salud, 1992) y por el DSM III (Manual diagnóstico y estadístico de los trastornos mentales de la Asociación Estadounidense de Psiquiatría, 1980). Este último no incluirá la categoría de las neurosis. ETIOLOGÍA SOBRE EL ATAQUE DE VIENTO (KHYÂL CAP) KHYAL CAP SEGÚN EL DSM 5 ● El ataque de viento (Khyâl cap) es un síndrome que aparece entre personas de origen camboyano, ya sean residentes en su país o emigrantes de otras latitudes. ● Para el DSM-5 los síntomas habituales son los de los ataques de pánico, como mareo, palpitaciones, frialdad en las extremidades, falta de aire, así como otros síntomas de ansiedad vegetativa y cognitiva y de activación autonómica.
  9. 9. ● MODELO DE CONDICIONAMIENTO CLÁSICO Los trastornos del comportamiento están provocados por algún tipo de condicionamiento o aprendizaje desadaptado, en forma de respuestas emocionales condicionadas. Por ello los trastornos fóbicos de ansiedad se desarrollan a lo largo de la interacción de tres influencias: la genética, la evolutiva y la del aprendizaje. Seligman (1971) sugiere, en concreto, la existencia de una predisposición biológica a responder selectivamente con reacciones de temor ante los estímulos ambientales que, en un momento u otro de la evolución, han puesto en peligro la supervivencia de la especie. Sin embargo, el aprendizaje de fobias por procedimientos vicarios o simbólicos, etc. Son algunos de los aspectos que ponen en evidencia las limitaciones del modelo de condicionamiento clásico, (Hallam y Rahman, 1976). ● MODELO DE LOS DOS FACTORES Este modelo fue propuesto por Mowrer (1947 ,1960) nos dice que la ansiedad es condicionada clásicamente mientras que la conducta de escape o evitación es condicionada operativamente con la perspectiva del condicionamiento clásico, pero no se da una ETIOLOGÍA DE LA ANSIEDAD CON PERSPECTIVAS PSICOLÓGICAS
  10. 10. APRENDIZAJE SOCIAL Esta teoría fue expuesta por Bandura (1969), la relación específicamente del aprendizaje social con adquisición, desarrollo de las reacciones fóbicas o de ansiedad postula la existencia de tres posibles formas de adquisición de estas acciones: - Una experiencia directa con un acontecimiento aversivo o traumático. - Un aprendizaje observacional. - La recepción de información en situaciones de miedo. TEORÍA DEL APRENDIZAJE OBSERVACIONAL Para (Marks y Hertz 1970), esta teoría es nueva y muy atractiva, pero no cuenta aún con evidencia clínica que respalde la adquisición de las fobias, considera que los adultos que experimentan fobias tienen parientes cercanos con características y problemas iguales.
  11. 11. LA ANGUSTIA SEGÚN LOS ANALISTAS CULTURALISTAS ● Para Karen Horney (1942), la diferencia entre la ansiedad normal y el neuroticismo es que, en este último, el peligro del miedo individual (ataque hostil del entorno) es oculto y subjetivo. Nuestra cultura proporcionará cuatro formas de escapar de la ansiedad: racionalizar la ansiedad. Negarlo, tomar drogas (como hacen los adictos) y evitarlo (esto inhibe los sentimientos o hacer ciertas cosas. LA ANGUSTIA SEGÚN LOS PSICOANALISTAS ALEMANES ● Para Harald Schultz-Hencke (1940), la ansiedad es la eterna compañera de la inhibición. La ansiedad surge del bloqueo e inhibición de la expansión de cualquier etapa del desarrollo, lo que desde el punto de vista clínico traerá diferentes aspectos de la ansiedad y la posterior defensa. Hencke se ocupa de cómo se somatiza la ansiedad y utiliza una parte de su vida para estudiar lo que él llama la "correlación de simultaneidad". Además del análisis existencial de la ansiedad . ETIOLOGÍA DE LA ANGUSTIA CON PERSPECTIVAS PSICOLÓGICAS
  12. 12. Recomendaciones ● Se recomienda si la persona evidencia signos de ansiedad , ataques de pánico asistir a un especialista de salud o realizar actividades relajantes para aliviar su condición psicológica. ● Es preferible poder conocer los sinónimos de la ansiedad debido que si nos encontramos en otro país y nos da un ataque de ansiedad y no saben lo que significa porque lo conocen con otro nombre la ayuda asistencial será más fiable.
  13. 13. Conclusiones ● Concluimos en la importancia de poder conocer cuáles son los síndromes culturales que se van dando en cada contexto del mundo, ya que así será más óptima la intervención que pueda realizar el profesional de la salud, para el caso de los psicólogos es fundamental poder conocer la influencia de las causas y consecuencias que estas se van dando para poder identificar los sucesos y el acompañamiento que requieren. Así evitar confusiones por el desconocimiento y asumir esas conductas como algo más patológico.
  14. 14. Bibliografías ● Boletín de Información Clínica Terapéutica de la Academia Nacional de Medicina. 2012;21(3):1-2. Los artículos publicados en el Boletín de Información Clínica Terapéutica son fruto de la labor de los integrantes del Comité, por ello no tienen autoría personal ni referencias bibliográficas. El trastorno de ansiedad generalizada. Boletín de Información Clínica Terapéutica de la Academia Nacional de Medicina. 2012;21(3):1-2. http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0026- 17422013000400009 ● Epidemiología del Trastorno de Ansiedad Generalizada. M.T. Bascarán, M.P. García Portillo y L. Jiménez. Área de psiquiatría. Universidad de Oviedo. http://www.unioviedo.es/psiquiatria/publicaciones/documentos/2005/2005_Bascaran_Epidemiologia.pdf ● Vetere, Giselle (2010). EPIDEMIOLOGÍA DEL TRASTORNO DE ANSIEDAD GENERALIZADA. I Congreso Internacional de Investigación y Práctica Profesional en Psicología XVI Jornadas de Investigación Quinto Encuentro de Investigadores en Psicología del MERCOSUR. Facultad de Psicología - Universidad de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires. https://www.aacademica.org/000-020/197.pdf ● American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders. 5th ed. Arlington, VA: American
  15. 15. ● Quesada, S., Albanese, F., Morandi, P., & Arano, M. P. (2013). Una explicación psicoanalítica sobre el ataque de pánico. Memorias del V Congreso Internacional de Investigación y Práctica Profesional en Psicología de la Facultad de Psicología de la Universidad de Buenos Aires, XX Jornadas de Investigación, Noveno Encuentro de Investigadores en Psicología del MERCOSUR. Buenos Aires, Argentina, 565-568. ● Galletero, J., Guimón, J., Echeburúa, E., Yllá, L., & González de Rivera, L. (1989). Etiología de la ansiedad. Monografías de Psiquiatría, 1(4), 1-11 ● Cork, C., Kaiser, BN y White, RG (2019). La integración de modismos de angustia en evaluaciones e intervenciones de salud mental: una revisión sistemática. Salud mental global , 6 . ● Park, SC y Kim, YK (2020). Trastornos de ansiedad en el DSM-5: cambios, controversias y direcciones futuras. Trastornos de ansiedad , 187-196.

